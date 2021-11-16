The tense situation between All-Star Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers has continued, with the team fining Simmons for not traveling with the team on its current road trip, sources told The Athletic. Simmons has not played this season, citing not being mentally ready to compete after spending the offseason hoping to be traded.
Source: Shams Charania and The Athletic NBA Staff @ The Athletic
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers fine Ben Simmons for not joining team on road trip nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/rep… – 11:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/PEStgby08j – 10:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @NBAKrell on with me to discuss Tyrese Maxey, Ben Simmons, and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:02 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
“I would absolutely trade for Ben Simmons,” stated Isiah Thomas, the same guy who traded for Stephon Marbury, Steve Francis and Eddy Curry… – 7:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (health&safety protocols), G Matisse Thybulle (protocols), F Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and PG Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the #utahjazz. – 7:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) is listed as out for Sixers-Jazz tomorrow night.
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols) also remain out, along with Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery). – 6:36 PM
Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) is listed as out for Sixers-Jazz tomorrow night.
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Adele special (and her connection to Ben Simmons) got me to thinking about what’s missing from the Simmons get-out-of-Philly playbook: shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:07 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
How Ben Simmons Can Get His Wish shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A Ben Simmons return would be an ‘adjustment’ and a test of #Sixers’ team chemistry inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 11:17 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Isiah Thomas delivered a bluntly honest message to Ben Simmons.
#76ers #NBA #NBATwitter
sportscasting.com/isiah-thomas-s… – 2:20 PM
Isiah Thomas delivered a bluntly honest message to Ben Simmons.
#76ers #NBA #NBATwitter
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A Ben Simmons return would be an ‘adjustment’ and a test of Sixers’ team chemistry inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A return of Ben Simmons with the wrong midset could destroy the team chemistry the Sixers boast about inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:41 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A return of Ben Simmons with the wrong midset will destroy the team chemistry the #Sixers boast about inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Updated #Sixers injury report: Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle remain sidelined while in the #NBA’s health and safety protocols. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) and Grant Riller (left knee recovery) are also sidelined for tonight’s game vs. the #Pacers. – 10:10 AM
More on this storyline
Sixers officials told The Athletic that the team had yet to receive any information from its team therapist or Simmons’ personal specialists that would preclude him from playing or practicing. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2021
There was a Ben Simmons sighting Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. The disgruntled point guard was on hand for the 76ers’ film study before his teammates faced the Toronto Raptors. “I honestly didn’t know, but he was,” coach Doc Rivers said before the game. “He was in the back, but I didn’t see him.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 12, 2021
However, the team sent Simmons a schedule for Thursday, which included its game against the Raptors, according to the report. The player believed it was an effort to withhold his $360,000 game check. Sources said he left the building hours before the game started. The Sixers have said they’ve been supportive of Simmons and worked to provide any possible resource. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 12, 2021