Daily statistical milestones: Al Horford in blocks and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

CJ McCollum No. 69 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Damon Stoudamire with 1,238 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jason Williams

Buddy Hield No. 76 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dennis Scott with 1,215 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Marco Belinelli

Terrence Ross No. 81 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kirk Hinrich and Ben Gordon with 1,174 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Deron Williams

Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,059 blocks. He’s now 14 away from Mychal Thompson

Wayne Ellington No. 89 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 1,149 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Wesley Person

Carmelo Anthony No. 96 in steals now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay and Norm Nixon with 1,189 steals. He’s now 5 away from Dan Majerle

Robert Covington No. 97 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Maurice Williams

Evan Fournier No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Russell Westbrook

Dwight Howard No. 147 in steals now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 1,060 steals. He’s now 4 away from Johnny Newman

Derrick Rose No. 154 in assists now

Moved ahead of Paul Westphal with 3,592 assists. He’s now 2 away from Earl Monroe

Zach LaVine No. 163 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jim Jackson with 883 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Ersan Ilyasova and Jared Dudley

Tristan Thompson No. 188 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay and Gar Heard with 5,880 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from George Johnson

Al Horford No. 226 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 2,948 assists. He’s now 14 away from Tom Gola

DeMar DeRozan No. 239 in steals now

Moved ahead of Purvis Short and Cuttino Mobley with 879 steals. He’s now 1 away from Clarence Weatherspoon and Luol Deng

Al Horford No. 240 in points now

Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Charles Oakley with 12,432 points. He’s now 23 away from Joe Barry Carroll

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 244 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider with 671 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Sam Cassell and Austin Rivers


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer The Knicks most effective 2-man lineup this season:
D Rose and IQ: +89 in 183 minutes
In contrast, the 2-man lineup of:
Kemba and Fournier: -75 in 290 minutes – 10:40 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick Blazers in NBA rankings:
Lillard 5th in assists per game (8.1)
McCollum 4th in 3-pointers made (52)
McCollum 2nd in blocks by G (13)
Nurkic 10th in rebounding (11.1)
Simons 11th in scoring off bench (163)
Nance & Little tied 8th in offensive rebounds off bench (20) – 10:22 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Takeaways from Boston-Cleveland are up for @celticsblog:
-Horford’s calm consistency
-Good Kanter minutes
-Grant was good again
-Tatum going quickly
-Good & Bad Smart
-Langford showing growth
-Schroder takes over late
celticsblog.com/2021/11/16/227…9:55 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger Watched Toronto-Portland; solid win for Blazers in a game that got kinda drunk late. Gotta wonder how long before one of Little or Nance replaces Covington in starting lineup. – 9:23 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman As Walker and Fournier sit, the Quickley-Rose bench combo saves #Knicks from rough loss #NBA #Pacers nypost.com/2021/11/15/qui…8:41 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Up next. At Portland Wednesday. 8:45 pre @Chicago Bulls @Portland Trail Blazers @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Portland is 6-1 at home. @Dame_Lillard @CJMcCollum are outstanding. Really good matchup between the two teams. – 6:29 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews To illustrate the Bulls’ unselfish mentality, DeMar DeRozan says of Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:36 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine and Bulls’ unselfish mentality: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Lots of run for ‘Melo during the 5-game homestand (7 days). He started hot w/7 of 10 3’s vs. CHA, but was 4 of 20 in the next four. Minutes: 37, 38, 23, 30 and 28.
Said “sometimes” he felt that, leg wise, but: “I try not to think about it. I try to take it game to game.” – 1:30 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after the Lakers’ 121-103 loss to the Bulls. Lonzo/DeMar/LaVine destroyed the defense. AD got booted over a shoe. Good game for THT, but… bleh. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/0JXdMJ31B51:29 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin CJ McCollum: “Historically, I’m not a shot-blocker but I do have a couple of marquee blocks in my day. Go check the film.” – 1:07 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin CJ McCollum: “We need every home game, considering how bad we’ve played on the road.” – 1:04 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls win…Bulls win…Bulls win….121-103. DeRozan with 38-3-6. Ball: 27-7-8. LaVine: 26-5-5. Bulls: 55%. Bulls outscored Lakers 37-25 in the third quarter. It’s off to Portland. Always a pleasure ! @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy Bulls: 10-4, 5-2 on the road – 1:03 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers lose to the Bulls 121-103…
-THT 28pts 6rebs
-Russ 25pts 6rebs 8ast
-Ad 20pts 6rebs
For Chicago…DeMar 38pts, Lonzo 27pts 8ast 7rebs, LaVine 26pts 5rebs 5ast
Lakers start a 5 Game Road Trip this Wednesday in Milwaukee…
@ESPNLosAngeles1:00 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast | 15-23 FG
Lonzo: 27 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb, 2 stl | 7-10 3P
LaVine: 26 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb | 6-13 3P
Bulls move to 10-4 with another impressive win – 12:57 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/3/6
Lonzo Ball: 27/7/8
Zach LaVine: 26/5/5
Derrick Jones Jr. 13/3/2
Bulls shot 15-of-34 from 3. Lakers shot 6-of-32 on 3s.
The Bulls are now 10-4. – 12:57 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 121, Lakers 103
DeRozan 38 pts (season high), 6 assists
Ball 27 pts (season high), 7 3s, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
LaVine 26 pts (season-high-tying 6 3s), 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Anthony Davis ejected
Bulls sweep Clippers & Lakers at Staples in back-to-back blowouts – 12:57 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress Nance and Little played the entire fourth quarter. Nurkic and Covington sat the entire fourth quarter. – 12:34 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls After 3..Bulls 94-73. DeRozan with 36. He had 35 last night.
Ball: 14-6-7. LaVine: 25-5-5. Jones: 13-3-2 Keep your dial set to @670TheScore12:28 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter DeRozan: 14 for 20 (2 of 4 from 3) FG’s and 6 of 6 FT’s.
LaVine: 8 of 19 and 5 for 11.
Bulls lead 94-73 after 3. – 12:27 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick Solid win for Blazers, who pull away in 4th to beat Toronto 118-113. McCollum was good (29, 6 assists), Dame didn’t look bothered by abdomen (24 points) and Larry Nance Jr. (15 points) played center for entire pivotal 4th. Portland is 7-8 and hosts Chicago on Wednesday. – 12:20 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Blazers 118, Raptors 113: FINAL. POR has now won 6-straight at home. 29 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks for @CJ McCollum. 24 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 5 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. 12 points for @Norman Powell, 11 for @Holla_At_Rob33. – 12:20 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress McCollum sized up Gary Trent Jr. like a shark eyeing familiar prey, pump faked him into the air and then scored on the leaner to give the Blazers a 116-111 lead with 48.3 seconds remaining. – 12:16 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_ A CJ McCollum BLOCK – 12:07 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Billy Donovan putting Caruso in the starting lineup was a straight game changer
The defense is obvious
His cutting and ball moving offensively has made Lavine and Demar more effective – 12:06 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef For the 10th time in 14 games, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have each scored 20+ points – 12:06 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold CJ McCollum meeting Scottie Barnes at the TOP – 12:06 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress Did McCollum really just do that? – 12:05 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen For real, CJ McCollum? – 12:05 AM

