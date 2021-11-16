Daily statistical milestones: Al Horford in blocks and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
CJ McCollum No. 69 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Damon Stoudamire with 1,238 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jason Williams
Buddy Hield No. 76 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dennis Scott with 1,215 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Marco Belinelli
Terrence Ross No. 81 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kirk Hinrich and Ben Gordon with 1,174 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Deron Williams
Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,059 blocks. He’s now 14 away from Mychal Thompson
Wayne Ellington No. 89 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 1,149 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Wesley Person
Carmelo Anthony No. 96 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay and Norm Nixon with 1,189 steals. He’s now 5 away from Dan Majerle
Robert Covington No. 97 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Maurice Williams
Evan Fournier No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Russell Westbrook
Dwight Howard No. 147 in steals now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 1,060 steals. He’s now 4 away from Johnny Newman
Derrick Rose No. 154 in assists now
Moved ahead of Paul Westphal with 3,592 assists. He’s now 2 away from Earl Monroe
Zach LaVine No. 163 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jim Jackson with 883 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Ersan Ilyasova and Jared Dudley
Tristan Thompson No. 188 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay and Gar Heard with 5,880 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from George Johnson
Al Horford No. 226 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 2,948 assists. He’s now 14 away from Tom Gola
DeMar DeRozan No. 239 in steals now
Moved ahead of Purvis Short and Cuttino Mobley with 879 steals. He’s now 1 away from Clarence Weatherspoon and Luol Deng
Al Horford No. 240 in points now
Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Charles Oakley with 12,432 points. He’s now 23 away from Joe Barry Carroll
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 244 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider with 671 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Sam Cassell and Austin Rivers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
D Rose and IQ: +89 in 183 minutes
In contrast, the 2-man lineup of:
Kemba and Fournier: -75 in 290 minutes – 10:40 AM
Lillard 5th in assists per game (8.1)
McCollum 4th in 3-pointers made (52)
McCollum 2nd in blocks by G (13)
Nurkic 10th in rebounding (11.1)
Simons 11th in scoring off bench (163)
Nance & Little tied 8th in offensive rebounds off bench (20) – 10:22 AM
-Horford’s calm consistency
-Good Kanter minutes
-Grant was good again
-Tatum going quickly
-Good & Bad Smart
-Langford showing growth
-Schroder takes over late
celticsblog.com/2021/11/16/227… – 9:55 AM
Said “sometimes” he felt that, leg wise, but: “I try not to think about it. I try to take it game to game.” – 1:30 AM
-THT 28pts 6rebs
-Russ 25pts 6rebs 8ast
-Ad 20pts 6rebs
For Chicago…DeMar 38pts, Lonzo 27pts 8ast 7rebs, LaVine 26pts 5rebs 5ast
Lakers start a 5 Game Road Trip this Wednesday in Milwaukee…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 1:00 AM
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast | 15-23 FG
Lonzo: 27 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb, 2 stl | 7-10 3P
LaVine: 26 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb | 6-13 3P
Bulls move to 10-4 with another impressive win – 12:57 AM
DeMar DeRozan: 38/3/6
Lonzo Ball: 27/7/8
Zach LaVine: 26/5/5
Derrick Jones Jr. 13/3/2
Bulls shot 15-of-34 from 3. Lakers shot 6-of-32 on 3s.
The Bulls are now 10-4. – 12:57 AM
DeRozan 38 pts (season high), 6 assists
Ball 27 pts (season high), 7 3s, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
LaVine 26 pts (season-high-tying 6 3s), 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Anthony Davis ejected
Bulls sweep Clippers & Lakers at Staples in back-to-back blowouts – 12:57 AM
Ball: 14-6-7. LaVine: 25-5-5. Jones: 13-3-2 Keep your dial set to @670TheScore – 12:28 AM
LaVine: 8 of 19 and 5 for 11.
Bulls lead 94-73 after 3. – 12:27 AM
The defense is obvious
His cutting and ball moving offensively has made Lavine and Demar more effective – 12:06 AM
