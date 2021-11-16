Zion Williamson cleared for contact drills

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.
Source: NBA.com
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson took another baby step. He can start doing contact work. Next week, we should find out if/when he will be a full go in practice. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared for contact and will start 1-on-1 drills while progressing towards team drills.
The next set of imaging will be Nov. 24.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills and 1-on-1 workouts, the Pelicans have announced. pic.twitter.com/0ukMrRUunE – 5:11 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Did everyone get the email about Zion???
Anyway, sounds like good news he’s progressing and doing contact drills.
When he gets cleared for full practice that will be the big hurdle. – 5:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, starting with 1-on-1 workouts, Pelicans say. The next update will be November 24 to determine if he can participate in full team workouts. – 5:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts, per Pelicans. – 5:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson has been cleared to do 1 on 1 contact drills, the Pelicans say.
He’ll have another round of scans Nov. 24, which will determine when he can be a full-time participant in practice. – 5:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 drills and progressively working towards full team workouts, per the Pelicans.
He’ll undergo another round of tests on his foot on Nov. 24. – 5:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. – 5:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills beginning with 1-on-1 workouts.
His next update will be on Nov. 24, which will determine if he can be available for full team workouts. – 5:02 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I know we aren’t supposed to judge this team without Zion Williamson but that is just a really, really bad loss given all of the circumstances. – 9:39 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Zion Williamson dressed appropriately for this frigid day in DC. And arena. It’s cold up in this piece pic.twitter.com/yERVCcro1B – 7:18 PM
Williamson will undergo further medical imaging on November 24, which will determine his availability for full team workouts. Additional updates will be provided on his anticipated return to play timetable accordingly. -via NBA.com / November 16, 2021
Elliot Clough: There it is @WindhorstESPN says he believes Zion Williamson’s injury will leave him out of the Pelicans rotation into December -via Twitter @EliotClough / November 13, 2021
Pat McAfee: “Zion Williamson isn’t even close to taking the floor.. they keep pushing back his timeline” ~ @ShamsCharania -via Twitter / November 13, 2021