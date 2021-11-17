USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry in scoring and more

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry in scoring and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry in scoring and more

November 17, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Stephen Curry No. 64 in points now

Moved ahead of Chet Walker and Isiah Thomas with 18,836 points. He’s now 45 away from Jason Terry

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 102 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gilbert Arenas, Tracy McGrady, Evan Fournier and Russell Westbrook with 1,083 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rudy Gay

Kevin Durant No. 140 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 3,756 assists. He’s now 3 away from Andy Phillip

Paul George No. 149 in points now

Moved ahead of Jamaal Wilkes and Jason Richardson with 14,653 points. He’s now 6 away from Dan Issel

Rudy Gobert No. 154 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 6,367 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Donyell Marshall

Jordan Clarkson No. 156 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings and Tobias Harris with 916 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon

Reggie Jackson No. 181 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Booker and Aaron Brooks with 825 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Clyde Drexler

Eric Bledsoe No. 182 in steals now

Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 982 steals. He’s now 3 away from Dell Curry

Eric Bledsoe No. 187 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 816 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Eddie House

Mike Conley No. 197 in points now

Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 13,401 points. He’s now 29 away from Steve Smith


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets list Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Paul Millsap as out for tonight’s game against Cleveland. David Duke Jr. is with Long Island. KD, Harden and co. are good to go. – 12:35 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee So, I went to a basketball game for the first time in 20 months. It was a dud. But it gave me a chance to write about the magic of Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant, how they are both better for that brief partnership & the race for more respect & rings. washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11…12:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
💦 Steph Curry puts on a show in Brooklyn
🦌 Giannis’s future in Milwaukee
📰 Headlines!
🔊 https://t.co/8BhKziE8tu pic.twitter.com/KNHZb3J26h12:30 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton Current top 10 for my WARP metric. Nikola Jokic tops on a per-possession basis (EstNet), although not dramatically so as compared to Steph Curry after accounting for higher replacement level at center. Two missed games drop him to third in value. That’s why MVP talk should wait. pic.twitter.com/eGNoa7reR212:27 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Neither Kevin Durant nor James Harden are listed on the #Nets injury report, and presumably fully available to face the #Cavs12:24 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21 Gm ☀️ Appreciation tweet for the @Los Angeles Clippers… Ty Lue & Paul George, in particular, have been in their bag. Winners of 8 of the last 9, role players starting to find rhythm & PG an early MVP candidate. All this w/o key players healthy. 🏀 – 12:14 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc Tuesday was supposed to be a battle of elites-KD and the Nets vs. Steph’s Warriors. Instead, Golden State put the smackdown on Brooklyn, as Durant & the Nets continue to try and grind out wins while they discover their identity. In ⁦@TheAthletic⁩: bit.ly/3DuoOHS12:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Defenses have thrown 11 hard double-teams at Anthony Davis in the post in the last two games, according to Synergy.
Only nine other players in basketball have seen that many all season: Embiid (season leader with 40), KAT, Giannis, Valanciunas, KD, Domas, OG, Luka and Jokic. – 12:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Five observations from another Sixers loss: theathletic.com/2961282
— The difficulty of life without Embiid and the need for a win
— Some troubling defensive stats, especially in transition
— Bad Drummond, better small-ball looks
— Curry and Korkmaz go cold
— Niang’s homecoming – 11:21 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Because of habit, and history, Reggie Jackson is going to keep calling Staples Center by “Staples.” As he said, the name is shorthand for L.A. latimes.com/sports/clipper…11:09 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA Steph Curry went off last night against the Nets!
🏀37 PTS
🏀7 REB
🏀5 AST
🏀12-19 FG
🏀9-14 3P
@Brian Scalabrine says Curry is “more difficult to guard now than he was when he won the MVP.” Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/yb6xS5FirS11:01 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Reggie Jackson is going to keep calling Staples Center by “Staples” because, he said, the name is shorthand for L.A. latimes.com/sports/clipper…11:00 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo NBA FG% Leaders:
1. Robert Williams – 73.4
2. Rudy Gobert – 70.6
3. Jarrett Allen – 69.4
4. Richaun Holmes – 68.9
5. JaVale McGee – 65.1
6. Montrezl Harrell – 63.6
7. Deandre Ayton – 60.8
8. Nikola Jokic – 59.3
9. LaMarcus Aldridge – 58.0
10. Domantas Sabonis – 57.7 pic.twitter.com/MVrSHAcWFW10:48 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Stephen Curry has 76 3PM through 14 games this season.
That’s the fewest games needed to reach 75 3PM in a season in NBA history:
14 – Curry, 2021-22
15 – Curry, 2018-19
16 – Curry, 2015-16
16 – James Harden, 2019-20
16 – CJ McCollum, 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/kRNtgYf16O10:01 AM

StatMuse @statmuse Games with 9+ threes:
3 — Zach LaVine in career
3 — Duncan Robinson in career
3 — Buddy Hield in career
3 — Steph Curry in his last 5 games pic.twitter.com/YDae0v5rYl10:00 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Paul George last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 4 AST
George has been the @Los Angeles Clippers outright scoring leader in each of his last 10 games, the longest such streak in the NBA this season. pic.twitter.com/aHrteNbNqK9:46 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Rudy Gobert last night:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 4 BLK
Gobert is the first NBA player to record at least 200 points and 200 rebounds while shooting 70% from the field through his first 14 games of a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1972-73. pic.twitter.com/JVoEtkp0RV9:16 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 9-14 3P
It’s the 10th time Curry has scored at least 35 points in less than 30 minutes played, breaking a tie with George Gervin for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/1sTHeffVQB9:01 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Stephen Curry easily wins the matchup of the NBA’s top two scorers, with 37 points while the Warriors hold Kevin Durant to a season-low 19 in a romp in Brooklyn. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/d26997…8:23 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc Tuesday set up to be a battle of elites at Barclays-KD and the Nets vs. Steph’s Warriors. Instead, Golden State put the smackdown on Brooklyn, as Durant & the Nets continue to try and grind wins while they discover their identity. In ⁦@TheAthletic⁩: theathletic.com/2960830/2021/1…7:15 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire After dropping 37 points in the Warriors win over Kevin Durant and the Nets, Steph Curry’s performance caught the attention of NBA Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…7:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry (for the third time this season)
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/vwOQCHwJ0j5:03 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Steph Curry drops nine threes and 37 points vs Nets, Bojan Bogdanovic goes for 27 in win
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:32 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Had to Twitter Blue that Jackson quote 🤦🏾‍♂️
Reggie Jackson on Ty Lue: “He gives us all the credit and takes all the blame. Makes it easy. Makes it easy when you got a guy like that as your leader … I appreciate him. He’s been about the best coach I’ve had so far in my career.” – 3:23 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Paul George, Clippers school young Spurs at the arena currently called Staples Center, where the talk postgame was about its pending name change: “It’d be weird. I grew up, this being Staples, and Staples being the place to play and the place to be.”
ocregister.com/2021/11/16/pau…2:51 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Paul George on Brandon Boston Jr.: “You’re going to see him be special in the league just because you’re seeing it now.” pic.twitter.com/68hLdOddDd2:23 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Reggie Jackson here moments after finding out Staples Center will be renamed https://t.co/QPVrOQKvXw Arena. Jackson said he will always think of this as Staples and remember moments created by Shaq and Kobe. Reggie took a picture of the marquee players walk by toward locker room. pic.twitter.com/qrfUqpUPgC2:22 AM

Reggie Jackson @Reggie_Jackson HBD @natashadye Hope it was the best one yet – 2:20 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Reggie Jackson hadn’t heard about the https://t.co/KSVuQjYxZn Arena change. He was floored and said he’d be among those still calling it Staples out of habit and nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/hzokrarGDc2:16 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Reggie Jackson capturing the Staples Center hallway sign ahead of the arena’s pending name change from Staples Center to Crypto dot com Arena. pic.twitter.com/VlE4bJImz82:13 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Reggie Jackson closes his thought son Ty Lue: “He’s been the best coach I’ve had in my career.” – 2:02 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Reggie Jackson: “I’m enjoying the new NBA” where it’s no big thing that he went out and shot 17 3-pointers in a game. – 1:56 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Reggie Jackson on taking 17 3s tonight:
“Nico said he and I took 18 tonight… should have taken 20.” – 1:54 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Nico Batum joked with Reggie Jackson that between the two, they shot 18 three-pointers tonight. (Nico took 1.) – 1:54 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Reggie Jackson: Reminds us that the Clippers have a special thing for “… when things look meek, dire, don’t look good for us” on a defensive possession. – 1:53 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe “I had a good groove defensively … I think I made K take some tough shots over me.” — Draymond Green
Kevin Durant doesn’t have many off nights these days. But Green, in a special defensive display, coaxed one out of him and took away Brooklyn’s hope.
https://t.co/lcG7pWv3Y6 pic.twitter.com/ugwPPKiBul1:52 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Reggie Jackson notes Brandon Boston played five games for him in six days, coming from the G League to tonight, and had no complaints. Adds that it’s evident already how much he’s learned defensively from his first G League stint. – 1:51 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21 “Yea I’m into crypto” -Paul George
On the night news broke that “Staples Center” will be renamed “https://t.co/ie91OTIRDb Arena”, I asked Paul George about his awareness of crypto & nfts postgame. pic.twitter.com/mOmiFQPbkV1:38 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Paul George saying that Brian Shaw is constantly on him to keep playing and not relying on calls.
This comes on a night where George made more FTs than Spurs attempted, but George has also had 3 games this year with 20+ FGAs/no FTAs. – 1:31 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Paul George remembers going for 20 points in two minutes — says that’s some of Brandon Boston Jr.’s appeal. pic.twitter.com/5Y1ApkvwwP1:29 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Paul George on Staples name change: “It’ll be weird. I grew up this being Staples and being the place to play and place to be… it’s the same location but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else.” PG adds that Clips will be moving soon anyways. – 1:26 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Paul George on ‘Crypto.com Arena’: “I grew up with … Staples Center being the place to play & the place to be. It will definitely be weird. It’s the same location, but it‘s kind of stripping the history here… Good thing we won’t be here too long.” – 1:23 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Paul George says, even though “we’ll be going to our own place” in 2024, the pending Staples Center name change to Crypto.com Arena will be “weird” to start. – 1:23 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Paul George on Crypto.com Arena: “It’ll be weird, I grew up this being Staples and Staples being the place to play and the place to be. … It’s just, I mean it’s the same location but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else.” – 1:21 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Paul George on the Clippers’ 22 turnovers tonight. pic.twitter.com/zBAn62ShxT1:21 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Five observations: Draymond Green guarded Kevin Durant well, Andrew Wiggins guarded James Harden well and the Warriors blew out the Nets in Brooklyn theathletic.com/2960623/2021/1…1:00 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Brandon Boston Jr. on his talk-nice-to-the-rim advice to Reggie Jackson: “You gotta stop disrespecting her, you gotta talk to her real nice.” – 12:58 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gobert says he lost his voice against Miami, but that he’s feeling better now pic.twitter.com/C5GJOopY5c12:52 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU This was another bench game, with Reggie Jackson the only starter that survived the +/- tonight.
Meanwhile, here are the +/- of tonight’s bench:
– Kennard (+31 in 31 min)
– Coffey (+24 in 25 min)
– Boston (+6 in 20 min)
– Hartenstein (+17 in 17 min)
– Scrubb (+3 in 1:05) – 12:52 AM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home