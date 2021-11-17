Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry in scoring and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Stephen Curry No. 64 in points now
Moved ahead of Chet Walker and Isiah Thomas with 18,836 points. He’s now 45 away from Jason Terry
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 102 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gilbert Arenas, Tracy McGrady, Evan Fournier and Russell Westbrook with 1,083 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rudy Gay
Kevin Durant No. 140 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 3,756 assists. He’s now 3 away from Andy Phillip
Paul George No. 149 in points now
Moved ahead of Jamaal Wilkes and Jason Richardson with 14,653 points. He’s now 6 away from Dan Issel
Rudy Gobert No. 154 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 6,367 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Donyell Marshall
Jordan Clarkson No. 156 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings and Tobias Harris with 916 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon
Reggie Jackson No. 181 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Booker and Aaron Brooks with 825 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Clyde Drexler
Eric Bledsoe No. 182 in steals now
Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 982 steals. He’s now 3 away from Dell Curry
Eric Bledsoe No. 187 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 816 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Eddie House
Mike Conley No. 197 in points now
Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 13,401 points. He’s now 29 away from Steve Smith
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
💦 Steph Curry puts on a show in Brooklyn
🦌 Giannis’s future in Milwaukee
📰 Headlines!
🔊 https://t.co/8BhKziE8tu pic.twitter.com/KNHZb3J26h – 12:30 PM
Only nine other players in basketball have seen that many all season: Embiid (season leader with 40), KAT, Giannis, Valanciunas, KD, Domas, OG, Luka and Jokic. – 12:00 PM
— The difficulty of life without Embiid and the need for a win
— Some troubling defensive stats, especially in transition
— Bad Drummond, better small-ball looks
— Curry and Korkmaz go cold
— Niang’s homecoming – 11:21 AM
🏀37 PTS
🏀7 REB
🏀5 AST
🏀12-19 FG
🏀9-14 3P
@Brian Scalabrine says Curry is “more difficult to guard now than he was when he won the MVP.” Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/yb6xS5FirS – 11:01 AM
1. Robert Williams – 73.4
2. Rudy Gobert – 70.6
3. Jarrett Allen – 69.4
4. Richaun Holmes – 68.9
5. JaVale McGee – 65.1
6. Montrezl Harrell – 63.6
7. Deandre Ayton – 60.8
8. Nikola Jokic – 59.3
9. LaMarcus Aldridge – 58.0
10. Domantas Sabonis – 57.7 pic.twitter.com/MVrSHAcWFW – 10:48 AM
That’s the fewest games needed to reach 75 3PM in a season in NBA history:
14 – Curry, 2021-22
15 – Curry, 2018-19
16 – Curry, 2015-16
16 – James Harden, 2019-20
16 – CJ McCollum, 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/kRNtgYf16O – 10:01 AM
3 — Zach LaVine in career
3 — Duncan Robinson in career
3 — Buddy Hield in career
3 — Steph Curry in his last 5 games pic.twitter.com/YDae0v5rYl – 10:00 AM
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 4 AST
George has been the @Los Angeles Clippers outright scoring leader in each of his last 10 games, the longest such streak in the NBA this season. pic.twitter.com/aHrteNbNqK – 9:46 AM
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 4 BLK
Gobert is the first NBA player to record at least 200 points and 200 rebounds while shooting 70% from the field through his first 14 games of a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1972-73. pic.twitter.com/JVoEtkp0RV – 9:16 AM
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 9-14 3P
It’s the 10th time Curry has scored at least 35 points in less than 30 minutes played, breaking a tie with George Gervin for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/1sTHeffVQB – 9:01 AM
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/vwOQCHwJ0j – 5:03 AM
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:32 AM
Reggie Jackson on Ty Lue: “He gives us all the credit and takes all the blame. Makes it easy. Makes it easy when you got a guy like that as your leader … I appreciate him. He’s been about the best coach I’ve had so far in my career.” – 3:23 AM
ocregister.com/2021/11/16/pau… – 2:51 AM
“Nico said he and I took 18 tonight… should have taken 20.” – 1:54 AM
Kevin Durant doesn’t have many off nights these days. But Green, in a special defensive display, coaxed one out of him and took away Brooklyn’s hope.
https://t.co/lcG7pWv3Y6 pic.twitter.com/ugwPPKiBul – 1:52 AM
On the night news broke that “Staples Center” will be renamed “https://t.co/ie91OTIRDb Arena”, I asked Paul George about his awareness of crypto & nfts postgame. pic.twitter.com/mOmiFQPbkV – 1:38 AM
This comes on a night where George made more FTs than Spurs attempted, but George has also had 3 games this year with 20+ FGAs/no FTAs. – 1:31 AM
Meanwhile, here are the +/- of tonight’s bench:
– Kennard (+31 in 31 min)
– Coffey (+24 in 25 min)
– Boston (+6 in 20 min)
– Hartenstein (+17 in 17 min)
– Scrubb (+3 in 1:05) – 12:52 AM
