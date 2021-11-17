Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics (7-7) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Boston Celtics 96, Atlanta Hawks 108 (Q4 02:10)
Mark Murphy @Murf56
That big Trae Young drive, coast-to-coast, came off a made Tatum free throw. Not ideal. – 9:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins has compiled his third game of 20 points and 10 rebounds this season … He has 47 in his career, the most by a player in the 2017 NBA Draft class (Jayson Tatum is second with 28). – 9:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Random thought…next version of Team USA should maybe feature John Collins. Feels like he’d be a really good fit in the international game with the way he can play inside out. Especially now that his defense has improved. – 9:32 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Another good defensive play from Cam Reddish, who is up to 19 points and three steals – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This has been one hell of a game from Reddish. He’s all over the place tonight in a good way. – 9:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All caught up on the Celtics-Hawks.
Feels like a game where Boston really needs Jaylen Brown. Too many offensive gaps when Tatum has sat tonight. And the defense can’t get enough stops for Boston to get over the hump thus far. Mini-runs are nice, but then Hawks take control back. – 9:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
2020-21 version of Jayson Tatum is back tonight but so is last season’s Celtics defense. – 9:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
This is certainly the most in control Cam Reddish has looked all season. – 9:18 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
This is a great Cam Reddish game (11 pts, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk, making heads-up plays).
Hawks will take a 91-77 lead on the Celtics into the fourth quarter. – 9:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
91-77, Hawks after 3/
The story to this point…Atlanta has made 13 3’s.
None of them from Trae Young.
Celtics entered the game with the best road defense in the NBA and the best defense period over the last two weeks. hawks shooting 57% from the floor and 42% from 3. – 9:13 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Hawks put up 33 points in that quarter. The Celtics are really missing Robert Williams defensive (and Jaylen Brown). – 9:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 91-77 over the Celtics at the end of the third.
Huerter: 19, 7/9 FG
Collins: 16/11, 7/8 FG
Young: 12/10
Bogdanovic: 12, 4/10 3pt FG – 9:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum just played the 10,000th minute of his NBA career.
5947 points
1932 rebounds
823 assists
347 steals
188-115 record (.620)
5 playoff series wins
2 all-star games – 9:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
That was a great heads up play from Cam Reddish. Came up behind Dennis Schroder, who wasn’t paying attention, to poke the ball loose, recovered it and threw it up to John Collins for the layup.
Hawks up 10 over the Celtics – 9:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Second in the NBA in assists per game entering tonight (9.1 apg), Trae Young has reached double figures in assists for the seventh time in 16 games this season … He has nine in three other games. – 9:03 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tough sequence there for Boston. Smart missed layup then he goes under on Bogdanovic which leads to a 3…. then a missed alley oop for another Bogdanovic 3.
4 point game goes to 10 over 26 seconds – 9:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Great sequence for the Hawks there, with John Collins grabbing the rebound, Kevin Huerter finding Bogi down the court and Bogi hitting a 3 to get the Hawks back up to a 10-point lead, 4:30 3Q.
The minute prior, Celtics had it down to four. – 9:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Three straight 3s for Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Hawks are back up 10 after the Celtics had cut the lead to 4 – 8:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Dimes on dimes on dimes
#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/Wqj04AIlhF – 8:57 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum looks more in rhythm tonight, which is a great sign for the Celtics. He has 21 points on 8-of-16 FG with no turnovers. – 8:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Interesting from Jason Kidd: When KP was out, Jalen started. When Luka is out, JB is starting. Said all he wants is for Brunson to stay “in character.” – 8:40 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks forward John Collins recorded a season-high nine rebounds in tonight’s opening half.
Collins pulled down nine rebounds in the first half three times during the 2020-21 season, with the last time being on 3/20/21 (at Los Angeles Lakers). – 8:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter (19 pts on 7-8 FGs, 5-6 3FGs) tied for the highest-scoring first half of his career (3/10/19 vs. NOP). He had 21 in the second half at PHI on 1/11/19). – 8:36 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tough end to the 2nd quarter there but two big baskets to get it down to 9. Tatum and Grant Williams have combined for 31 points… which is not a sentence I expected to type this season. – 8:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 58, Celtics 49
Kevin Huerter: 19 points (5-6 from 3)
Trae Young: 10 points, 7 assists
Can Reddish has eight points and a steal off the bench. – 8:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 58-49 over the Celtics at halftime.
Huerter: 19 points, 7/8 FG, 5/6 3pt FG
Young: 10/7, 2/6 FG
Tatum: 16, 6/14 FG
G. Williams: 15/4 – 8:32 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
What a smart play by Grant Williams. Great hustle. Huerter made a very bad mistake complaining mid-play. huge 3-point play for Williams – 8:30 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The stat that Mike Gorman was referencing on the broadcast: Schröder-5.19 seconds per touch. 2nd is Tatum (3.77). Udoka has a .5 rule but Schröder has misplaced the decimal point.
Average dribbles per touch: Schröder 4.5, Tatum 2.73, Smart 2.72. – 8:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter’s up to 16 points and a steal, 2:02 still to play in the first half. – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC going under screens on Jalen Green, as the Celtics did the night he had 30. Will be interesting to see if Thunder change that up or if he can keep it up if they don’t. – 8:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring), who remains out for the #Celtics, working his way back to being game-ready soon. pic.twitter.com/ZRzNJAMXEo – 8:15 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Would like for Romeo Langford to get more minutes in Boston. Has consistently impressed this season. – 8:14 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Aaron Nesmith getting another chance here. Let’s see if he can play free and shoot with some confidence – 8:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Smart to JT in the open court 🔨
#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/OTjaAScNnq – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
11 points from Jayson Tatum (3 layups, a 3-pointer, and 2 free throws), 10 points from Grant Williams, and the Celtics trail the Hawks by 1.
C’s and Hawks trading runs – 8:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter’s 14-point first quarter (5-6 FGs, 4-5 3FGs) was the highest-scoring first period of his career (previously 12 at Utah, 11/9/21). – 8:05 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum (11) and Grant Williams (10) have 21 of the Celtics’ 29 points after one. – 8:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 30, Celtics 29
Kevin Huerter leads Atlanta with 14 points.
Trae Young had five assists in his first 11 minutes. – 8:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter is 4-for-4 from 3-point range (5-5 FG) with 14 points in his first nine minutes, so it seems his hamstring is doing well – 7:59 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Grant Williams driving on Gallo? Grant Williams driving on Galllo! He has a 10 point first quarter so far! – 7:58 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I asked #Hawks head coach Nate McMillan about Dennis Schröder and what he’s seen from him of late. “He’s attacking,” McMillan said. “He’s much more aggressive than he’s been in the past.” – 7:57 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams, 2-4 from three tonight, is now shooting 42 percent from downtown this season – 7:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have come out pretty well, but they need to tighten up ball security when they’re driving. Boston hasn’t hit a ton of shots, except off live TOs. – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum just got swarmed at the rim and he kicked it to Grant for a 3. That’s the aggressive Tatum the Celtics need to see. That’s hard work .. he drew a lot of contact there. Part of a quick 8-0 C’s answer to the Hawks run – 7:54 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics’ starting lineup was +46.7 (in 30 possessions) this season which … probably will not hold up after tonight. – 7:52 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter drew the Celtics logo from memory and tbh it’s a somewhat solid depiction ☘️ pic.twitter.com/BxhCvPy7hf – 7:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The scoreboard is not working at State Farm Arena so just so y’all know, Hawks are up 10-9 on the Celtics pic.twitter.com/CfIVbJbFSt – 7:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics (7-7) looking to go about .500 for the first time this season, vs the Hawks. Both teams playing better basketball lately. It should be a good one. pic.twitter.com/pBZQCtFvov – 7:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The last time these teams met…Danilo Gallinari went off… pic.twitter.com/wnReq2x2Bh – 7:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter’s in the starting lineup again for the Hawks, along with Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capela. – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hawks – State Farm Arena – November 17, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams Atlanta: D. Hunter, O. Okongwu pic.twitter.com/dyydZ225oV – 7:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jaylen Brown getting in some pregame court time: pic.twitter.com/CyIvAA9Aw7 – 7:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It will be a collective team effort tonight as we make up for the absence of Rob Williams against the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/2y7HoPqe9u – 6:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Despite being 6-9, the Hawks are 5-1 at home.
In his last seven games, Trae Young is the league’s third-leading scorer at 28.9 points per game, shooting 49.7% overall and 47.4% from 3.
Do not underestimate Atlanta
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 6:44 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter and Bogi are available for tonight: pic.twitter.com/8r48OKYyiO – 6:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter are good to go tonight – 6:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and Kevin Huerter (left hamstring tightness) are both available tonight. – 6:27 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“He’s probably been our most solid team defender,” Coach Udoka says of Al Horford. “We’re asking him to switch onto guards at time, protect the basket at times … He’s been great for us – played a lot of minutes and done a lot of great things.” – 6:11 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Grant Williams get the start in place of Robert Williams. Dennis Schröder remains in the starting lineup for Jaylen Brown – 6:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Missing the start of Celtics-Hawks due to a family obligation. Hoping to get caught up by the end. Enjoy the game without me cluttering your timeline! – 6:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Steph Curry and the Warriors torch the Nets
🏀 The muddled Western Conference
🏀 Early-season struggles for the Hawks
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/612btF… – 5:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pregame availability with Coach JB starts now! 🎙 #WASvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Robert Williams, Jaylen Brown out with injury vs. Atlanta Hawks, and other Celtics notes, including starter Schröder, controversial Kanter, and Unmasked PP bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/17/rob… – 4:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Coming into tonight’s game, Trae Young has scored 20+ in nine consecutive contests, tied for the third-longest such streak of his career.
Over those nine games, Young has three games of 30+, including a 42-point outing and is averaging 27.7 PPG (.464 FG%, .435 3FG%, .887 FT%). – 4:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Gregg Popovich is the highest-paid NBA coach with a salary of $11.5 million, per @sportico.
There are 114 players making more than that this season.
(Pop is making Josh Richardson money). – 4:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The last time Atlanta and Boston met, Danilo Gallinari set a franchise record for made three-pointers in a single game, knocking down 10 triples (10-12 3FG) in a 127-112 victory on 2/24/21.
Over his last two outings, Gallinari is averaging 10.0 PPG and 5.5 RPG in 26.8 minutes. – 3:00 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Little bit of everything from Colorado’s Jabari Walker on Monday. Threes, a pull-up, rim running, passing, initiating breaks. Lot of potential versatility to unlock in the 6-9 forward. Turns 20 after the draft. pic.twitter.com/lYUX8DORVc – 2:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game with a 5-1 (.833) record at State Farm Arena.
Over those six home contests, the Hawks rank in the top-10 in the NBA in multiple categories: 116.7 PPG (2nd), .486 FG% (2nd), .831 FT% (3rd), .392 3FG% (4th), 9.17 SPG (T6th) and 25.0 APG (9th). – 1:34 PM
