Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Chicago Bulls (10-4) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Chicago Bulls 68, Portland Trail Blazers 54 (Q3 10:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Daryl Morey was right to wait for Dame based on what we’re seeing so far. – 11:25 PM
Daryl Morey was right to wait for Dame based on what we’re seeing so far. – 11:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tony Bradley getting a quick talking to about his pick-and-roll defense … or there lack of. – 11:25 PM
Tony Bradley getting a quick talking to about his pick-and-roll defense … or there lack of. – 11:25 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard is 1 of 7 and CJ is 1 of 5. Early in the third. – 11:24 PM
Lillard is 1 of 7 and CJ is 1 of 5. Early in the third. – 11:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar *might* have the best shoe game in the league. pic.twitter.com/IKk6tfPr3T – 11:21 PM
DeMar *might* have the best shoe game in the league. pic.twitter.com/IKk6tfPr3T – 11:21 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Here’s a positive thing from the first half: Larry Nance Jr. easily recognized TLC and Boyz II Men songs in a 90s “name that tune” video that they played during a timeout. – 11:13 PM
Here’s a positive thing from the first half: Larry Nance Jr. easily recognized TLC and Boyz II Men songs in a 90s “name that tune” video that they played during a timeout. – 11:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Bulls 63, Trail Blazers 48 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211117/… – 11:12 PM
First Half Box Score: Bulls 63, Trail Blazers 48 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211117/… – 11:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
+15 at the half.
Zach LaVine: 18 pts (7-9 FG, 4-6 3PT)
DeMar DeRozan: 15 pts
Lonzo Ball: 8 pts, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/y88YX15Iui – 11:10 PM
+15 at the half.
Zach LaVine: 18 pts (7-9 FG, 4-6 3PT)
DeMar DeRozan: 15 pts
Lonzo Ball: 8 pts, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/y88YX15Iui – 11:10 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers being outclassed by Chicago, which is giving a clinic on teamwork, defense and playing smart. Blazer starting backcourt is 1-for-10. Bulls lead at half 63-48 and it feels worse. – 11:09 PM
Blazers being outclassed by Chicago, which is giving a clinic on teamwork, defense and playing smart. Blazer starting backcourt is 1-for-10. Bulls lead at half 63-48 and it feels worse. – 11:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
BLOCKED BY ZO.
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/O3SfhWcgAJ – 11:08 PM
BLOCKED BY ZO.
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/O3SfhWcgAJ – 11:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 63-48 at the break. LaVine and DeRozan=33pts. Bulls 56%fg. Blazers: 37%. – 11:07 PM
Bulls 63-48 at the break. LaVine and DeRozan=33pts. Bulls 56%fg. Blazers: 37%. – 11:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Some work to be done in the 2nd half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8XzPm7XZfG – 11:07 PM
Some work to be done in the 2nd half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8XzPm7XZfG – 11:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 63, Blazers 48: 10 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 9 points, 2 assists for @Norman Powell. 6 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 6 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. – 11:07 PM
Bulls 63, Blazers 48: 10 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 9 points, 2 assists for @Norman Powell. 6 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 6 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. – 11:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 63, Trail Blazers 48 at half
LaVine 18 pts
DeRozan 15 pts
Caruso 7 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Lillard 6 pts; 1-6 FGs
McCollum 0 pts – 11:06 PM
Bulls 63, Trail Blazers 48 at half
LaVine 18 pts
DeRozan 15 pts
Caruso 7 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Lillard 6 pts; 1-6 FGs
McCollum 0 pts – 11:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC must be practicing for Thanksgiving because he’s carving up the defense 👀
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/vM0DtGHyLE – 11:06 PM
AC must be practicing for Thanksgiving because he’s carving up the defense 👀
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/vM0DtGHyLE – 11:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Javonte Green might be the best center the Bulls have right now … Meanwhile, Marko must be saying, “What the hell do I gotta do here?” – 11:05 PM
Javonte Green might be the best center the Bulls have right now … Meanwhile, Marko must be saying, “What the hell do I gotta do here?” – 11:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers starting to hear some boos as the first half winds down and the Bulls’ lead grows to 20. – 11:03 PM
Blazers starting to hear some boos as the first half winds down and the Bulls’ lead grows to 20. – 11:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bradley and Derrick Jones Jr. both in foul trouble, so . . . DeMar is playing center? Or maybe Javonte Green? Whatever, Bulls going super small here. – 11:03 PM
Bradley and Derrick Jones Jr. both in foul trouble, so . . . DeMar is playing center? Or maybe Javonte Green? Whatever, Bulls going super small here. – 11:03 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
I wish I had more hands so I could give [this Trail Blazers first half] four thumbs down. – 11:01 PM
I wish I had more hands so I could give [this Trail Blazers first half] four thumbs down. – 11:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
When this man gets his shot off clean, you can just forget about it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0DSt5m7dq0 – 11:00 PM
When this man gets his shot off clean, you can just forget about it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0DSt5m7dq0 – 11:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls lose in Denver to complete my 3-2 prediction before this road trip started. Print it! – 11:00 PM
Bulls lose in Denver to complete my 3-2 prediction before this road trip started. Print it! – 11:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Toughhhhhhhh bucket by Zo.
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/t2dKZeguWO – 10:59 PM
Toughhhhhhhh bucket by Zo.
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/t2dKZeguWO – 10:59 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Larry Nance Jr. has made his last 10 shots (2 of them 3-pointers). Hasn’t missed since 4th quarter at Denver on Sunday. – 10:54 PM
Larry Nance Jr. has made his last 10 shots (2 of them 3-pointers). Hasn’t missed since 4th quarter at Denver on Sunday. – 10:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls have now made life hell on Paul George, AD, CJ and Dame in the last three games. – 10:54 PM
Bulls have now made life hell on Paul George, AD, CJ and Dame in the last three games. – 10:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard has never had a scoreless game in his career. CJ McCollum hasn’t had one since March 11, 2015. Both have been held scoreless so far tonight. – 10:53 PM
Damian Lillard has never had a scoreless game in his career. CJ McCollum hasn’t had one since March 11, 2015. Both have been held scoreless so far tonight. – 10:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alize Johnson in for Derrick Jones Jr., who has 4 fouls in 9 minutes. – 10:51 PM
Alize Johnson in for Derrick Jones Jr., who has 4 fouls in 9 minutes. – 10:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. would not be denied!
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/gQrfgWEdIT – 10:50 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. would not be denied!
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/gQrfgWEdIT – 10:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Derrick Jones Jr. revenge game underway in Portland. #Bulls with another good start, lead 46-30 mid-2ndQ, chance to clinch a winning record on West Coast trip. – 10:49 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. revenge game underway in Portland. #Bulls with another good start, lead 46-30 mid-2ndQ, chance to clinch a winning record on West Coast trip. – 10:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Bulls 33, Trail Blazers 24 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211117/… – 10:47 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Bulls 33, Trail Blazers 24 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211117/… – 10:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
If you’re listening @670TheScore @Audacy nba league audio pass, @Chicago Bulls radio network. Send us your location..we will give you a shout out…we’re all about Bulls Nation…365. 24-7. I read ALL of your tweets. We bring hoops, knowledge and entertainment. – 10:47 PM
If you’re listening @670TheScore @Audacy nba league audio pass, @Chicago Bulls radio network. Send us your location..we will give you a shout out…we’re all about Bulls Nation…365. 24-7. I read ALL of your tweets. We bring hoops, knowledge and entertainment. – 10:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
McCollum and Lillard a combined 0-6. Scoreless. Bulls up 11. 39-28 8:19 left 2nd quarter. – 10:45 PM
McCollum and Lillard a combined 0-6. Scoreless. Bulls up 11. 39-28 8:19 left 2nd quarter. – 10:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
DeRozan was torching the entire Blazers squad in that first quarter, but he was really going at CJ/Dame whenever they got switched onto him. Those guys are too small. DeRozan was getting right to his spots. pic.twitter.com/LqDEpEKPdT – 10:41 PM
DeRozan was torching the entire Blazers squad in that first quarter, but he was really going at CJ/Dame whenever they got switched onto him. Those guys are too small. DeRozan was getting right to his spots. pic.twitter.com/LqDEpEKPdT – 10:41 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Alex Caruso has to be one of the best in the league at defending these end of quarter isolations. pic.twitter.com/P606GwTQqD – 10:39 PM
Alex Caruso has to be one of the best in the league at defending these end of quarter isolations. pic.twitter.com/P606GwTQqD – 10:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starting strong 💪
Zach LaVine: 11 pts (4-4 FG)
DeMar DeRozan: 10 pts pic.twitter.com/HxE3cFwtBO – 10:39 PM
Starting strong 💪
Zach LaVine: 11 pts (4-4 FG)
DeMar DeRozan: 10 pts pic.twitter.com/HxE3cFwtBO – 10:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 9 after 1 quarter. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network Thanks for listening ! pic.twitter.com/cTvhewlDtA – 10:38 PM
Bulls up 9 after 1 quarter. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network Thanks for listening ! pic.twitter.com/cTvhewlDtA – 10:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Blazers backcourt players went 0-for-6 in the first 12. Bulls defense is straight out of BallSoHard U. – 10:37 PM
Blazers backcourt players went 0-for-6 in the first 12. Bulls defense is straight out of BallSoHard U. – 10:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 33, Blazers 24: end of first quarter. 6 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 5 points, 2 rebounds for @Robert Covington. POR shooting 32/29 percent, CHI 54/60 percent. – 10:36 PM
Bulls 33, Blazers 24: end of first quarter. 6 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 5 points, 2 rebounds for @Robert Covington. POR shooting 32/29 percent, CHI 54/60 percent. – 10:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes into this one.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/6A0log0Cb5 – 10:36 PM
12 minutes into this one.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/6A0log0Cb5 – 10:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls held Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum scoreless in that first quarter on combined 0-5 shooting – 10:36 PM
Bulls held Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum scoreless in that first quarter on combined 0-5 shooting – 10:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso and Ball held CJ and Dame scoreless. I repeat, Dame and CJ scoreless! – 10:36 PM
Caruso and Ball held CJ and Dame scoreless. I repeat, Dame and CJ scoreless! – 10:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
From start to finish, this play is just *chef’s kiss*
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9CHy8Nt1aD – 10:30 PM
From start to finish, this play is just *chef’s kiss*
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9CHy8Nt1aD – 10:30 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Zach LaVine good help defense! Pulled over early as the low man, ready to get in the way of Nurkic on the roll. pic.twitter.com/FQDI5DzmHe – 10:26 PM
Zach LaVine good help defense! Pulled over early as the low man, ready to get in the way of Nurkic on the roll. pic.twitter.com/FQDI5DzmHe – 10:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls starting power forward is hitting the offensive glass hard.
It’s 6-4 Alex Caruso. – 10:25 PM
Bulls starting power forward is hitting the offensive glass hard.
It’s 6-4 Alex Caruso. – 10:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
NO LOOK DIME FROM AC TO DEMAR
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/k7mH3MtUUA – 10:24 PM
NO LOOK DIME FROM AC TO DEMAR
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/k7mH3MtUUA – 10:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso has 3 offensive rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists in first six minutes. He does so many little things – 10:23 PM
Alex Caruso has 3 offensive rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists in first six minutes. He does so many little things – 10:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls on a 13-2 run to take a 15-6 lead with 7:57 to play in the first quarter. Portland consistently spotting teams 7-10 points in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Bulls on a 13-2 run to take a 15-6 lead with 7:57 to play in the first quarter. Portland consistently spotting teams 7-10 points in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC taps it back to Zo!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/DAVqNBXrVW – 10:17 PM
AC taps it back to Zo!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/DAVqNBXrVW – 10:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
some wholesome content for the TL 🥺
@CJ McCollum | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/YLfVU4Hjki – 10:02 PM
some wholesome content for the TL 🥺
@CJ McCollum | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/YLfVU4Hjki – 10:02 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Fourth time in Giannis’ career he’s made 18 or more FG in a game. Its the 2nd most efficient of those games (18/23) only behind last year’s win over the Blazers:
47 points on 18/21 – 10:02 PM
Fourth time in Giannis’ career he’s made 18 or more FG in a game. Its the 2nd most efficient of those games (18/23) only behind last year’s win over the Blazers:
47 points on 18/21 – 10:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest on Coby White and his search for his rhythm, and the Vooch update.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 9:59 PM
The latest on Coby White and his search for his rhythm, and the Vooch update.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 9:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in PDX.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/APtjsUFepm – 9:57 PM
Starting 5 in PDX.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/APtjsUFepm – 9:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Like this tweet if you’ve stayed up for each game of this West Coast trip so far 👀 pic.twitter.com/CU4lOkDrD4 – 9:54 PM
Like this tweet if you’ve stayed up for each game of this West Coast trip so far 👀 pic.twitter.com/CU4lOkDrD4 – 9:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard modeling the new David Guetta tour shirt pregame pic.twitter.com/bCEJr4w7cM – 9:50 PM
Damian Lillard modeling the new David Guetta tour shirt pregame pic.twitter.com/bCEJr4w7cM – 9:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s try this again… 😅
“Who scores first tonight: Coby or Caruso?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a DeRozan jersey! – 9:45 PM
Let’s try this again… 😅
“Who scores first tonight: Coby or Caruso?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a DeRozan jersey! – 9:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters in Portland!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/OPSm6Mbep9 – 9:30 PM
Tonight’s starters in Portland!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/OPSm6Mbep9 – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Chicago Bulls
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/xILEGyJe67 – 9:19 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Chicago Bulls
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/xILEGyJe67 – 9:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
There’s a Dame-esque quality to Cade Cunningham late in games. He don’t scare. You can’t speed him up, the game slows down.
And he’s still very dedicated to making the right play – 9:15 PM
There’s a Dame-esque quality to Cade Cunningham late in games. He don’t scare. You can’t speed him up, the game slows down.
And he’s still very dedicated to making the right play – 9:15 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Chauncey Billups on Bulls: “They’re a good team… DeMar and Zach are playing so well, but the key to their team is Zo. He’s just a winner, man. He kicks the ball up the floor, he gets people shots, he’s knocking the 3 down, he defends.” – 9:06 PM
Chauncey Billups on Bulls: “They’re a good team… DeMar and Zach are playing so well, but the key to their team is Zo. He’s just a winner, man. He kicks the ball up the floor, he gets people shots, he’s knocking the 3 down, he defends.” – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said that, as of last update, Nikola Vucevic hasn’t advanced to cardiovascular testing phase of health and safety protocol, meaning he’s not yet producing negative COVID-19 tests
Vucevic entered protocol six days ago (Nov. 11) – 8:58 PM
Billy Donovan said that, as of last update, Nikola Vucevic hasn’t advanced to cardiovascular testing phase of health and safety protocol, meaning he’s not yet producing negative COVID-19 tests
Vucevic entered protocol six days ago (Nov. 11) – 8:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Javonte Green ( ankle) is game time decision @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy 8:45pre – 8:41 PM
Javonte Green ( ankle) is game time decision @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy 8:45pre – 8:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green (left ankle sprain) is going to be a gametime decision vs. Blazers, per Billy Donovan. Didn’t go through shootaround – 8:40 PM
Javonte Green (left ankle sprain) is going to be a gametime decision vs. Blazers, per Billy Donovan. Didn’t go through shootaround – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. back in Portland ✌️ pic.twitter.com/KhrPZj84u8 – 8:37 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. back in Portland ✌️ pic.twitter.com/KhrPZj84u8 – 8:37 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Chauncey Billups says he expects both Damian Lillard and Norman Powell to play tonight against Chicago. Both had been listed as questionable with injuries. – 8:23 PM
Chauncey Billups says he expects both Damian Lillard and Norman Powell to play tonight against Chicago. Both had been listed as questionable with injuries. – 8:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Portland coach Chauncey Billups, the most important player to the Bulls’ early success?
If you guessed he said Lonzo Ball you are a winner. – 8:21 PM
According to Portland coach Chauncey Billups, the most important player to the Bulls’ early success?
If you guessed he said Lonzo Ball you are a winner. – 8:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lillard and Powell are good to go for the Trail Blazers. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy – 8:18 PM
Lillard and Powell are good to go for the Trail Blazers. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy – 8:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Chauncey Billups says he expects Damian Lillard and Norm Powell to play vs. Bulls – 8:17 PM
Chauncey Billups says he expects Damian Lillard and Norm Powell to play vs. Bulls – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not expecting nearly as many doubles on AD from the Bucks tonight as we’ve seen from the Bulls and Spurs over the past two games, but I also think they’re gonna be pretty ambivalent about closing out on the non-Melo shooters early on. – 7:42 PM
I’m not expecting nearly as many doubles on AD from the Bucks tonight as we’ve seen from the Bulls and Spurs over the past two games, but I also think they’re gonna be pretty ambivalent about closing out on the non-Melo shooters early on. – 7:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Greetings Bulls Nation from Portland. @Chicago Bulls @Portland Trail Blazers @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 8:45 CT pre. pic.twitter.com/aqlDf2s9vH – 7:34 PM
Greetings Bulls Nation from Portland. @Chicago Bulls @Portland Trail Blazers @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 8:45 CT pre. pic.twitter.com/aqlDf2s9vH – 7:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster for our Moments Mixtape Celebration game vs Chicago.
🎨 by Michael Horne pic.twitter.com/4Kz1yE0wi1 – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster for our Moments Mixtape Celebration game vs Chicago.
🎨 by Michael Horne pic.twitter.com/4Kz1yE0wi1 – 7:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Game day #WallpaperWednesday! pic.twitter.com/o2uMpHNEbk – 5:53 PM
Game day #WallpaperWednesday! pic.twitter.com/o2uMpHNEbk – 5:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Billy Donovan has come up with some clever ways to use Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan together to generate great looks for each other.
Watch the clip (🔊 on) to see one example, or read my latest story to see all three actions from the Lakers game: (https://t.co/WQW4f3jDQv), pic.twitter.com/3TjEWp0Mz7 – 5:46 PM
Billy Donovan has come up with some clever ways to use Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan together to generate great looks for each other.
Watch the clip (🔊 on) to see one example, or read my latest story to see all three actions from the Lakers game: (https://t.co/WQW4f3jDQv), pic.twitter.com/3TjEWp0Mz7 – 5:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Spoke with Derrick Jones Jr. about a handful of topics — his Blazers past, Bulls present and positional transcendence as he embraces growing role
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:29 PM
Spoke with Derrick Jones Jr. about a handful of topics — his Blazers past, Bulls present and positional transcendence as he embraces growing role
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Didn’t expect to stumble upon a Canadian GOAT in Portland. pic.twitter.com/XoX81FY2Hi – 5:24 PM
Didn’t expect to stumble upon a Canadian GOAT in Portland. pic.twitter.com/XoX81FY2Hi – 5:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Mini Live Mailbag: Raps Early Season, Portland’s Frontcourt; Bulls Playoff Chances; GSW’s Defense w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/LSxBe3b7YU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LSQTRlGldW – 4:30 PM
Free pod: Mini Live Mailbag: Raps Early Season, Portland’s Frontcourt; Bulls Playoff Chances; GSW’s Defense w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/LSxBe3b7YU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LSQTRlGldW – 4:30 PM