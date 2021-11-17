Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) play against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 89, Brooklyn Nets 100 (Q4 03:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Looks like Dean Wade poked James Harden in the eye or something but he bounced back up quickly. – 9:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back-to-back WINS against the best team from the East and West?! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/fihfTjKdR9 – 9:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry: 19 PTS, 8 REB
Miles: 17 PTS, 10 REB
Kelly: 14 PTS, 3 3PT
LaMelo: 11 PTS, 14 AST
Mason: 11 PTS, 13 REB
Jalen: 11 PTS, 6 REB
Hornets: Win
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/iIOEb6RvNF – 9:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Brooklyn isn’t the most athletic team, but they play the right way and have a good balance. All they need is a little more chemistry. – 9:29 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Without any interior length (Tacko doesn’t count), been too easy for Nets to throw kick-out passes to wide-open 3-point shooters. Cavs guards also giving up dribble penetration much too easily, but still a very good effort overall – 9:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is also about to check back in in the 4th quarter – 9:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @Miles Bridges! 💪
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/DJACp5rhwB – 9:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs cut the Nets lead as the third quarter ends, 81-73. They are still putting up a good fight here.
Ricky Rubio up to 25 pts. Darius Garland found some shots there in the third and has 11 pts, along with 5 assists.
Ed Davis is active on the boards, as he has 10 rebounds. – 9:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Cavs 81-73. Cleveland has stayed within striking distance thanks to Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland. Kevin Love with nine and seven in 17 minutes, but is on a minutes restriction. Are the Nets done dealing with him? – 9:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 81, Cavs 73
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 9-14 FG), James Harden (16 PTS, 7 REBS), Patty Mills (18 PTS, 5 3PM) & the Nets are taking their foot off the gas. The Cavs are slowly gaining momentum and second chance opportunities are keeping them in striking distance. – 9:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I like Darius Garland’s game, man. Not the most efficient night but he’s decisive, aggressive and creative in how he scores. – 9:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBride had 25 points, 9 assists & 5 rebounds in Westchester Knicks’ win over Long Island Nets. McBride played 40 minutes, had two steals, hit 10 of 24 shot attempts. NYK two-way player Luka Samanic had 32 points, 10 rebounds. – 9:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs keep fighting here in the second half. Have the Brooklyn lead back in single digits. – 9:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
ANOTHER W AT HOME! 🔥
#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/psZGd3oCJO – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout Brooklyn: We’ve got a 9-point game between the Nets and the Cavs. Nets are on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back, but the Cavs are missing 4 of their best players. Nets letting Cavs hang around.
74-64, 3:13 to go in Q3 – 9:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge threw a lob to Kevin Durant that was more of a eephus pitch. Durant slipped on his way up, bit is fine. The lob was unsuccessful. – 9:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
NEW CAREER-HIGH FOR @LaMelo Ball – 1️⃣4️⃣ ASSISTS
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NDPjRXt4OC – 9:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Expecting heavy minutes for Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards in the 2nd half. – 8:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TAKE OFF TIME! ✈️
@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/KD2vHcUCVb – 8:48 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
OK, enough. We need a contrarian, bad.
You think Kyrie Irving has time to join our Trending Topics chatter each week?
nba.com/news/trending-… – 8:48 PM
OK, enough. We need a contrarian, bad.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SWARM ATTACK‼️ 🚫🚫🚫
@Kelly Oubre x @cody_martin15
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5YGnS9KOCR – 8:46 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
After scoring 15 points in the first half, Terrence Ross became the fourth-active player with 5,000 points in a reserve role, joining Lou Williams, Patty Mills and Jordan Clarkson, according to the Magic. – 8:46 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Shorthanded #Cavs with their hands full in BKN – trail Nets at H, 62-41; Harden, Durant, combined 35pts; CLE, 33%FG, 4-24 3ptFG, just 6asst; Rubio, 18pts, 6-10FG, 4-4FT; Love, 7pts, 5reb off bench; Ed Davis, team-hi 6reb, blk. pic.twitter.com/kRVPBYnbpd – 8:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Halftime, Nets lead the #Cavs 62-41. Ricky Rubio leads the Cavs with 18 pts. He’s 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3.
Cavs really struggling on the offensive end, shooting 14-of-42 from the field and 4-of-24 from 3. They also have 8 turnovers which the Nets turned into 14 pts – 8:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
IT IS HEATING UP IN HERE! 🔥
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/81RE1ftVOx – 8:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Cavs 61-42. Great half for BK. They’ve got 17 assists on 20 baskets. Kevin Durant has 19, Harden with 16 and Mills with 10. Aldridge has played well off the bench. Can they keep their foot on the gas? – 8:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 62, Cavs 41
Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7-10 FG), James Harden (15 PTS, 5 REBS) & the Nets are having their way. Brooklyn has managed to put up 17 assists & only three turnovers at the break. They’ve also been determined to get to the stripe, shooting 19 free throws so far. – 8:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 62, Cavs 41
This one’s pretty much over. Cavs haven’t shown much fight and appear resigned to defeat. Kevin Durant has 19 on 7/10 shooting. James Harden has 16 and Patty Mills has 10. Durant and Harden should play 5 minutes tops in the 2nd half, then rest. – 8:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio scored 18 points and went 6-10 from the field in the first half. Cavs not named Ricky Rubio shot a combined 8-32 (25%) from the field in the first half. No bueno. – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Normally this is the other way around 🧐🤔… OH WELL!
MILES ➡️ MELO 💥
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nEKSzCWLmZ – 8:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just hit a fading shot with two (2) Cavs players draped all over him. Plus the foul for the and one. – 8:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a nice steal from #Cavs Darius Garland and floater to follow. He’s had some early shooting struggles in the first half. He’s 2-of-11 from the field and missed all five 3-point attempts. He has 4 pts.
J.B. Bickerstaff said pregame they would need Darius to score tonight. – 8:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another night, another DG buzzer beater 🚨
📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/UszFeT63re – 8:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: Just like that we’ve got an 11-point game. Nets led by 18 earlier this quarter but Ricky Rubio has 13 points. So does Kevin Durant, and Patty Mills has 10. James Harden on early triple double watch: 9 PTS, 4 AST, 5 REB. #Nets – 8:31 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Back with 🦅 at The Clays.. Join us!
@Brooklyn Nets vs @Cleveland Cavaliers on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/BkRsNkWMKp – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cavs on a 7-0 run to cut the Nets’ lead to 11. There is 2:33 left in the first half. – 8:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Cavs are on a 9-0 run and the Nets keep missing easy buckets in the interior. – 8:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said the team needed Darius Garland to “get busy” on the offensive end tonight for them to have a chance. Brooklyn has hounded DG. He has 4 points on 2-11 from the field so far in the first half. – 8:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson with some words for Dean Wade after Wade led a swipe through with his elbow, narrowly missing Johnson’s face. – 8:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown after that official called a foul on him pic.twitter.com/XvcmtFGq05 – 8:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets up 16 early. If they can build a 20+ point lead and keep it midway through the 3rd quarter, KD and Harden can have the rest of the night off – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Early story for @NYDNSports: Kevin Durant and James Harden have played every game this season, including both sets of back-to-backs.
“I think that we definitely are going to look for our spots to protect them,” said Steve Nash.
More here: 👇🏾
trib.al/wrybB4E – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Cavs 31-25 at the end of the first quarter. Kevin Durant with 13 points, Patty Mills with seven. – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Certainly could have been a lot worse based on everything #Cavs are missing. Down by six in Brooklyn after one quarter. Ricky Rubio was muy bueno. He scored nine points. Kevin Love, in his first game in more than two weeks, poured in seven points off the bench. – 8:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, the Nets lead the #Cavs 31-25. Ricky Rubio leads the Cavs with 9 pts. Kevin Love has an early 7 pts.
Cavs offense got off to a slow start, and ended the quarter shooting 9-of-21 from the field and 3-of-12 from 3. – 8:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 31, Cavs 25
Kevin Durant (11 PTS), Bruce Brown (6 PTS, 5 REBS) and the Nets get off to a quick start. Cleveland’s bench has been closing the gap for their team though after trailing by as many as 11. They’ve scored 11 points so far. – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Based on the first rotation, it appears #Cavs Kevin Love will probably be held around 24-ish minutes tonight, depending on how close the game stays. – 8:03 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Harden with the move, Bruce with the soft touch pic.twitter.com/Z5G1TFjiGi – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jonathan Kuminga added to his rookie highlight-reel with a big block on a James Harden layup attempt. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/16/wat… – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: With his first 3-pointer of the game, Kevin Durant (1,686) has moved past Steve Nash (1,685) into 26th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list.
Next up: Dale Ellis (1,719). – 7:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant has passed Nets head coach Steve Nash for 26th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list with 1,686 and counting. pic.twitter.com/8wuKaDQSFD – 7:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Golden State Warriors left Brooklyn last night with a big win over the Nets.
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla one of the big reasons why the Warriors have been so successful to start the season #DubNation pic.twitter.com/fu1r09H4OU – 7:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A thing of BEEauty! 💥
@Nick Richards x @LaMelo Ball
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nqU70UNy8n – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge set to check in with 5:22 left in the first quarter, two quarters earlier than he did last night. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Cavs tied at 11 with 6:37 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn opened 3-for-11 from the floor and 1-for-4 from 3. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First bucket as a Cavalier 👊
@Ed Davis | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tX6fYqO5to – 7:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love checks in for his first game after missing the last eight. – 7:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The Beard and KD get us going!
@James Harden ➡️ @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/BZIsCPWiAc – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ricky Rubio just hit a side-step 3. I really wanna see him go for 50 – 7:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Things we know for sure:
Sky is Blue
Grass is Green
Water is Wet
Miles can DUNK!
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/zMzc0twVIW – 7:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs about to tip. BK looking to rebound after last night’s loss. Cleveland is down a lot of guys, but Kevin Love will play on a minutes limit and Ricky Rubio has been balling this year. Another short bench for the Nets tonight. Updates to come. – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready to ball in BKN!
📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/1F4yUo6aqt – 7:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Last night’s #Nets–#Warriors game averaged 2.3 million viewers. Excluding Opening Night games, it was the most-viewed regular season Nets game ever on TNT. #nba – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Great pass @Mason Plumlee!
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/JXSoCUnepa – 7:17 PM
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
Justin James (@1justinjames) put up 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists on 10-20 from the field, 3-7 from 3, and 3-4 from the FT line for Cleveland in their loss to Fort Wayne. – 7:11 PM
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
Earlier today, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants beat the Cleveland Charge 125-113. Pacers assignee Isaiah Jackson (@ijackson22) led the way with 24 points8 rebounds and 2 blocks on 11-13 from the field, 1-1 from 3, and 1-1 from the FT line. – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Are you 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘?!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/Wha33iwF91 – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Same starters as last night for the Nets tonight against the Cavaliers: Patty Mills will replace the injured Joe Harris (ankle) alongside James Harden, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Cavs: Harden, Mills, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Cavs:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 7:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Brooklyn:
Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Ed Davis.
Davis gets his first start of the season. He’s played in 3 games this season, averaging 2.2 minutes. – 7:00 PM
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Brooklyn:
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Cavs Game:
▪️Bruce Brown (7.9 PPG) is averaging a career-high in steals with 1.6 SPG.
▪️Ricky Rubio (14.7 PPG, 6.5 APG) is averaging a career-high in scoring.
▪️Irving, Harris, Millsap & Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:59 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Cavs Game:
▪️Bruce Brown (7.9 PPG) is averaging a career-high in steals with 1.6 SPG.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s Starting 🖐️
Check out @crumblcookies’ starters of the week: https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP pic.twitter.com/ru0NLPsGzb – 6:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Even though #Cavs Kevin Love is active tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom he will come off the bench because of the minutes restriction and how it will be easier to spread those as a reserve. I’m told Ed Davis will start at center.
Garland, Rubio, Okoro, Wade and Davis. – 6:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Kevin Love is available tonight. He is also on a minutes restriction since this is his first game back. – 6:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Going on ESPN RADIO with @mikegolicjr @ChrisCanty99 to talk Nets now – 6:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love will play tonight, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will have an undetermined minutes restriction since it’s his first game back from the health and safety protocols. – 6:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton doesn’t appear close to a return, per Steve Nash. Says he has a long ways to go with his conditioning. Doesn’t expect to see him the next few games. Wonder if they’d send him to Long Island as a rehab assignment like you see in baseball. – 5:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
Gordon Hayward (R Hamstring Discomfort) is available.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/itlf4iPYAa – 5:51 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“Kevin (Durant) and James (Harden), I don’t see them getting limited minutes tonight — They want to play and they want to win tonight.” – 5:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he doesn’t see Kevin Durant or James Harden having a minutes limit tonight albeit in the second game of a back-to-back. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s been great. It’s great to see. He’s a very talented and creative player — He’s been really impressive this season.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ricky Rubio. – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “Nic (Claxton) has a ways to go. He’s really got to work on his conditioning.” #Nets – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash still has no timeline for Nic Claxton (illness): “Nic’s got a ways to go. He’s gotta really work on his conditioning.” Says he doesn’t expect Claxton back in the next few games. #Nets – 5:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Steph Curry and the Warriors torch the Nets
🏀 The muddled Western Conference
🏀 Early-season struggles for the Hawks
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/612btF… – 5:45 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
For the record, this was posted almost seven hours before Draymond Green did what he did defensively vs. Kevin Durant Tuesday night in Brooklyn. nba.com/news/defensive… – 5:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant should regret signing with Brooklyn Nets: ‘Kyrie betrayed you’ nj.com/nets/2021/11/s… – 5:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pregame availability with Coach JB starts now! 🎙 #WASvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Some notable Warriors injury news: Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Cleveland with a left hip contusion, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management. Rest day for Iguodala. It’s front end of back-to-back. – 4:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. WAS, a few notes on the Hornets current 3-game win-streak:
In their last 3 games, Charlotte is averaging 109.3 ppg, 45.7 rpg, 26.7 apg and 11.0 spg, ranking 10th in ppg, 4th in apg and 2nd in spg over every team’s last 3 games #AllFly – 4:52 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Tucker, a Cleveland native, spent 2005-08 as a #Browns assistant: Michigan State working on historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension with football coach Mel Tucker usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @USATODAY – 4:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have been dominating the NBA so far this season. And their 117-99 pounding against the Nets yesterday proved it’s not a fluke.
Warriors basketball is back, and don’t expect it to go anywhere anytime soon: bit.ly/3cnEZLk – 4:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After dropping 37 points in the Warriors win over Kevin Durant and the Nets, Steph Curry’s performance caught the attention of NBA Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off a pair of losses to veteran teams in Brooklyn and Miami, the Thunder will extract the lessons from those games and work to apply them to its matchup against the young Rockets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/x6F2B0MJ0L pic.twitter.com/1NGLmB9uCW – 4:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bringing the scrap to Brooklyn.
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/9QToNFvHZd – 4:00 PM
Bringing the scrap to Brooklyn.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!
youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
On this day in 1989, @realdellcurry nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hornets a 99-98 win over the Golden State Warriors at the Charlotte Coliseum.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/qDDiTWWz6q – 3:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the season ended today, would anyone dispute the following five players as First-Team All-NBA?
G: Stephen Curry
G: Ja Morant
F: Kevin Durant
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nikola Jokic
I gave some mild consideration to Luka, DeMar and PG13, but this mostly feels clear thus far. – 2:58 PM
If the season ended today, would anyone dispute the following five players as First-Team All-NBA?
G: Stephen Curry
G: Ja Morant
F: Kevin Durant
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nikola Jokic
I gave some mild consideration to Luka, DeMar and PG13, but this mostly feels clear thus far. – 2:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry is on pace to break his own three-point record of 402 made three pointers in a season.
@talkhoops explains why Steph Curry continues to amaze him after scoring 37 points last night against the Nets #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6bbbLjn5Ht – 2:28 PM
Steph Curry is on pace to break his own three-point record of 402 made three pointers in a season.
@talkhoops explains why Steph Curry continues to amaze him after scoring 37 points last night against the Nets #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6bbbLjn5Ht – 2:28 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Man, can the Warriors make it tough on Durant with Green, Iguodala, Wiggins & Payton2. And it doesn’t hurt that, last night anyway, Steph Curry can now guard James Harden. – 2:25 PM
Man, can the Warriors make it tough on Durant with Green, Iguodala, Wiggins & Payton2. And it doesn’t hurt that, last night anyway, Steph Curry can now guard James Harden. – 2:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor from the Greensboro Swarm.
🔗: https://t.co/26wGMWpyw6 pic.twitter.com/aEfT8RhMe1 – 2:15 PM
OFFICIAL: We have recalled guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor from the Greensboro Swarm.
🔗: https://t.co/26wGMWpyw6 pic.twitter.com/aEfT8RhMe1 – 2:15 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Bruce Brown and Gary Payton II are two of my favorites players in the league right now.
Here are some of my thoughts about how they are helping their teams win:
bit.ly/3cnJwgQ – 1:44 PM
Bruce Brown and Gary Payton II are two of my favorites players in the league right now.
Here are some of my thoughts about how they are helping their teams win:
bit.ly/3cnJwgQ – 1:44 PM