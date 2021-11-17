Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Houston Rockets (1-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-8) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Houston Rockets 64, Oklahoma City Thunder 80 (Q3 00:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Danuel House Jr. had been dealing with some cramping. He is looking to return. – 9:40 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Nice floor general moment from SGA: Dort just missed two free throws (that would’ve gotten him to 20 points for a 5th straight game) and the next trip, Dort passed it out to SGA after a drive but SGA gave it right back and told him to go to work. Dort hit a jumper and got his 20. – 9:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I missed the first Rockets/Thunder game because of the ALCS. How in the hell did the Rockets win that game? – 9:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann went down, grabbed his ankle and was helped off the court.
Here’s hoping it’s a short term thing. The 1st round rookie has been playing well since taking over Theo Maledon’s minutes. – 9:37 PM
Tre Mann went down, grabbed his ankle and was helped off the court.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
DIME AND THE FINISH
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/NnVuhcRRBK – 9:36 PM
DIME AND THE FINISH
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Tre Mann down for OKC. He is walking off the court with help from the trainers, and putting some pressure on the foot while walking. Good sign. Never want to see anyone go down. – 9:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
If this continues on like this, it’s kind of a low point for the Rockets this season. – 9:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
8 points on 12 shots for Christian Wood tonight. He was such an efficient scorer for them last season from everywhere on the floor and that just hasn’t been there this season – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has a chance to break his career high (19 points) in scoring tonight and grab a double double to boot.
Giddey has 12 points and 7 rebounds with 7:24 left in the 3rd. – 9:27 PM
Josh Giddey has a chance to break his career high (19 points) in scoring tonight and grab a double double to boot.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The #Rockets came out and found some sort of offensive rhythm, but cannot string together stops. OKC back up 13, with 7:24 remaining in the third. – 9:26 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
It’s hard to explain just how versatile of a player Jae’Sean Tate is. Extremely underrated two-way skillset. – 9:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
five to fiddy
@luthebeast ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/EBY4DWxm1h – 9:23 PM
five to fiddy
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Nwaba starts the third, and the #Rockets have used 12 players so far tonight. – 9:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nwaba starts the second half instead of House. Rockets have played (tried?) 12 guys already. – 9:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets offensive woes continue. Just 41 points in the first half, on 35% shooting,26% from 3, 50% from the free throw line and 11 turnovers. Tate is the only Rocket in double figures with 10.
Dort leads all scorers with 16. Gilgeous-Alexander has 9pts, 6a, 4 stls, 3rbs. – 9:11 PM
#Rockets offensive woes continue. Just 41 points in the first half, on 35% shooting,26% from 3, 50% from the free throw line and 11 turnovers. Tate is the only Rocket in double figures with 10.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets down 53-41 at the break. Think Jalen Green plays the majority of the second half — was critical to Houston’s aggression in the first quarter but didn’t see the floor until 5:26 left in the second. – 9:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets first half: shoot 34.8 %, 26.3 % on 3s, 50 % from the line with 11 turnovers. Just dreadful offensively. Thunder by a dozen. – 9:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
making it do what it do baby
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/n6C51IXt0i – 9:02 PM
making it do what it do baby
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA just went behind his back 5 times on a drive that finished in layup against Jae’Sean Tate, who the Rockets adorably believe is their Lu Dort. – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
didn’t know we were playin’ UNO
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/33Oo6j7SfU – 8:57 PM
didn’t know we were playin’ UNO
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Muscala isn’t worried about the new ball. Shooting a tenth away from his best percentage from deep. – 8:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
whatta mann ⚡️
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/fMW6Ru2Bth – 8:51 PM
whatta mann ⚡️
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
lost his mann
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4QyUuI1zqY – 8:44 PM
lost his mann
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
A decent chunk of what the Rockets want to do offensively requires a mobile 3-point threat. Good chance for Garrison Matthews to earn some minutes. – 8:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder plays “Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa after Tre Mann hits 3s and now I’m so glad that’s his last name. – 8:42 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Rockets scoring came from 3 players in the first quarter: Jalen Green (8), Eric Gordon (7), and Christian Wood (4). – 8:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
#Rockets: 19
Thunder: 22
@Kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/JeOtjbsm8V – 8:37 PM
End of 1.
#Rockets: 19
Thunder: 22
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey gettin’ to the paint ⛈
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/fd8n2cYn4K – 8:33 PM
Giddey gettin’ to the paint ⛈
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas went small for 7 minutes. Daniel Theis is the first player off the bench and Garrison Matthews will be the 2nd – 8:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC going under screens on Jalen Green, as the Celtics did the night he had 30. Will be interesting to see if Thunder change that up or if he can keep it up if they don’t. – 8:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Go get that bucket EG. 😤
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/8xvicf1Fpd – 8:21 PM
Go get that bucket EG. 😤
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Much more aggressive Jalen Green tonight, as expected. The Rockets just look better when he’s either attacking downhill consistently or looking to make a quick play. A positive domino effect. – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Can someone explain to me why the 5-8 Thunder are considered a tanking black-eye and the 1-13 Rockets, who are refusing to play John Wall this season, are applauded for their rebuilding efforts? – 8:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
steal and score!
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/CXCIsqlbj0 – 8:17 PM
steal and score!
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood is the king of “Should I complete this dribble handoff? Nah I’ll take it myself.” – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First up!
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/oM8KPJbIrK – 8:11 PM
First up!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Business attire.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip 💧 pic.twitter.com/YuRky3zB07 – 7:58 PM
Business attire.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters: Gordon, Green, Tate, House Jr., Wood. Kevin Porter Jr. is officially out. – 7:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I don’t think you can start Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon. Leaves your bench units terribly overmatched offensively, so if you can only start one you choose Gordon to help with spacing for Green – 7:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With the Rockets going small to start the game it will be interesting to see how minutes get distributed between Wood, Sengun and Theis. How much small ball do they actually go with? – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Jalen Green
Danuel House
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Jalen Green
Danuel House
Jae’Sean Tate
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Danuel House and Eric Gordon are starting for the Rockets tonight – 7:31 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Danuel House replaces Daniel Theis in the starting lineup. – 7:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. is OUT tonight.
#Rockets Starters: Wood, Tate, Green, Gordon, House. – 7:31 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. is OUT tonight.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Stephen Silas says Jalen Green will get more playmaking responsibilities tonight, with Kevin Porter Jr. a doubt to play. – 6:40 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. is out tonight. Stephen Silas says Jalen Green may handle the ball a little bit more as a result. – 6:40 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. will most likely not play tonight per Coach Silas. Says there’s a small, small chance. – 6:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says it doesn’t look like Kevin Porter Jr will play tonight – 6:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku on Josh Giddey: “His playmaking skills are unbelievable.”
Giddey leads all rookies in assists and it’s not close.
#1. Giddey: 6.2 apg
#2. Mitchell: 3.9 apg
#3. Cade: 3.6 apg
#4. Suggs 3.5 apg
#5. Barnes 2.2 apg – 6:11 PM
Poku on Josh Giddey: “His playmaking skills are unbelievable.”
Giddey leads all rookies in assists and it’s not close.
#1. Giddey: 6.2 apg
#2. Mitchell: 3.9 apg
#3. Cade: 3.6 apg
#4. Suggs 3.5 apg
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
I’m giving away two pair of Loud City tickets for tonight’s OKC vs Rockets game.
If you can go, like this tweet and I’ll randomly pick two winners at 5:30pm. – 5:57 PM
I’m giving away two pair of Loud City tickets for tonight’s OKC vs Rockets game.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I’m out tonight, but @JTheSportsDude will have Thunder-Rockets coverage @OklahomanSports.
Good thing we’ve got a deep bench. Give Justin a follow. – 5:51 PM
I’m out tonight, but @JTheSportsDude will have Thunder-Rockets coverage @OklahomanSports.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I think it will be very funny if the starting lineup change Stephen Silas makes tonight is D.J. Augustin for Kevin Porter Jr because Porter can’t play and he leaves the other 4 spots the same – 5:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry got it done without Jimmy and Bam against OKC
Now it’s Jimmy’s turn against the Pelicans
We’re basically seeing every possible combination in the first 15 games – 5:29 PM
Kyle Lowry got it done without Jimmy and Bam against OKC
Now it’s Jimmy’s turn against the Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off a pair of losses to veteran teams in Brooklyn and Miami, the Thunder will extract the lessons from those games and work to apply them to its matchup against the young Rockets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/x6F2B0MJ0L pic.twitter.com/1NGLmB9uCW – 4:00 PM
Coming off a pair of losses to veteran teams in Brooklyn and Miami, the Thunder will extract the lessons from those games and work to apply them to its matchup against the young Rockets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back at it in OKC tonight!
⏰ 7 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/0Eww99QMpQ – 4:00 PM
Back at it in OKC tonight!
⏰ 7 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Going to do a Friday Mailbag for Locked on Thunder if you have any questions drop them below! – 3:11 PM
