Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

The Indiana Pacers (6-9) play against the Detroit Pistons (10-10) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Indiana Pacers 21, Detroit Pistons 26 (Q2 10:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pacing ourselves.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 6 PTS / 2 REB
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 6 PTS / 2-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/ZLn1bN4Sx8 – 7:41 PM
Pacing ourselves.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 6 PTS / 2 REB
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 6 PTS / 2-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/ZLn1bN4Sx8 – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 24, Pacers 21 (they’ll fix the score soon in arena)
Cade Cunningham set the tone with 7 points
Frank Jackson and Jerami Grant each have 6 points.
For the record, Frank Jackson is now 38 percent from 3 over his lsat 6.25 games. He’s starting to find it. – 7:39 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 24, Pacers 21 (they’ll fix the score soon in arena)
Cade Cunningham set the tone with 7 points
Frank Jackson and Jerami Grant each have 6 points.
For the record, Frank Jackson is now 38 percent from 3 over his lsat 6.25 games. He’s starting to find it. – 7:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 24, #Pacers 21
After the overturned call. Cory Joseph gets a three-point play and Frank Jackson finishes with a 3-pointer. – 7:38 PM
End 1Q: #Pistons 24, #Pacers 21
After the overturned call. Cory Joseph gets a three-point play and Frank Jackson finishes with a 3-pointer. – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Valuable challenge from Dwane Casey. Instead of a charge of Cory Joseph, it’s a 3-point play. Best-case scenario for them despite burning the challenge in the 1Q.
And the Pistons lead 22-21 after 1. – 7:38 PM
Valuable challenge from Dwane Casey. Instead of a charge of Cory Joseph, it’s a 3-point play. Best-case scenario for them despite burning the challenge in the 1Q.
And the Pistons lead 22-21 after 1. – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey challenged a drive by Cory Joseph that was called a charge on the floor, but was changed to a block. – 7:36 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey challenged a drive by Cory Joseph that was called a charge on the floor, but was changed to a block. – 7:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pacers 19, #Pistons 18, 32.1 1Q
Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 rebs, asst
Grant: 6 pts, 2 rebs
F. Jackson: 3 pts – 7:35 PM
#Pacers 19, #Pistons 18, 32.1 1Q
Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 rebs, asst
Grant: 6 pts, 2 rebs
F. Jackson: 3 pts – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey is challenging that charging call on CoJo. Would lead to two Detroit points and a lead with the quarter set to expire soon.
He looked confident it would be overturned. – 7:34 PM
Casey is challenging that charging call on CoJo. Would lead to two Detroit points and a lead with the quarter set to expire soon.
He looked confident it would be overturned. – 7:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Spin cycle? Nah, Cade cycle 🔥🌪
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/DAidRGlZbj – 7:34 PM
Spin cycle? Nah, Cade cycle 🔥🌪
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/DAidRGlZbj – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Early minutes for #Pistons Hamidou Diallo, who gets a nice baseline finish. – 7:33 PM
Early minutes for #Pistons Hamidou Diallo, who gets a nice baseline finish. – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo is about to check in before Josh Jackson. That’s a change. – 7:31 PM
Hamidou Diallo is about to check in before Josh Jackson. That’s a change. – 7:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian almost tricked the camera person, barely got Frank Jackson in the frame on time – 7:27 PM
Killian almost tricked the camera person, barely got Frank Jackson in the frame on time – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead the Pacers, 14-11, with 4:37 left after a Frank Jackson 3. Cade Cunningham has seven points. – 7:27 PM
Pistons lead the Pacers, 14-11, with 4:37 left after a Frank Jackson 3. Cade Cunningham has seven points. – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Live look-in at Cade Cunningham right now pic.twitter.com/eMINJ3ciP1 – 7:26 PM
Live look-in at Cade Cunningham right now pic.twitter.com/eMINJ3ciP1 – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons aren’t having the same 1Q scoring problems as they had vs. #Kings.
DET 14, IND 11, 4:37 1Q
Cunningham: 7 pts
Grant: 4 pts, 2 rebs – 7:26 PM
#Pistons aren’t having the same 1Q scoring problems as they had vs. #Kings.
DET 14, IND 11, 4:37 1Q
Cunningham: 7 pts
Grant: 4 pts, 2 rebs – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham finished with the lefty on another tough drive. He’s finding that rhythm with the ball. – 7:23 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham finished with the lefty on another tough drive. He’s finding that rhythm with the ball. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
to the rack 💪
@Malcolm Brogdon | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/8SfmUa0U0k – 7:21 PM
to the rack 💪
@Malcolm Brogdon | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/8SfmUa0U0k – 7:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pacers 8, #Pistons 4, 7:53 1Q
Cunningham: 3 pts
Grant: 1 pt, 1 reb
Hayes: 1 reb, 1 asst – 7:18 PM
#Pacers 8, #Pistons 4, 7:53 1Q
Cunningham: 3 pts
Grant: 1 pt, 1 reb
Hayes: 1 reb, 1 asst – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is slow to get up after that Brogdon layup. Looks like it’s his injured hand. – 7:17 PM
Killian Hayes is slow to get up after that Brogdon layup. Looks like it’s his injured hand. – 7:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first start, first bucket for @kelan30_
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/9PDCfakZQ3 pic.twitter.com/sgy3vfPUf7 – 7:15 PM
first start, first bucket for @kelan30_
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/9PDCfakZQ3 pic.twitter.com/sgy3vfPUf7 – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade rectifies a turnover with a 3-ball. Pistons are on the board. – 7:13 PM
Cade rectifies a turnover with a 3-ball. Pistons are on the board. – 7:13 PM
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
Earlier today, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants beat the Cleveland Charge 125-113. Pacers assignee Isaiah Jackson (@ijackson22) led the way with 24 points8 rebounds and 2 blocks on 11-13 from the field, 1-1 from 3, and 1-1 from the FT line. – 7:03 PM
Earlier today, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants beat the Cleveland Charge 125-113. Pacers assignee Isaiah Jackson (@ijackson22) led the way with 24 points8 rebounds and 2 blocks on 11-13 from the field, 1-1 from 3, and 1-1 from the FT line. – 7:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
almost game time 😁
@Justin Holiday | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/amCzWNY4WA – 6:56 PM
almost game time 😁
@Justin Holiday | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/amCzWNY4WA – 6:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @Kia starting 🖐️
@Killian Hayes
@Cade Cunningham
@SaddiqBey
@Jerami Grant
@Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/MD8S3wflzT – 6:51 PM
Tonight’s @Kia starting 🖐️
@Killian Hayes
@Cade Cunningham
@SaddiqBey
@Jerami Grant
@Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/MD8S3wflzT – 6:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
new 🖐 tonight
first start as a Pacer for @kelan30_ 🙌
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/eEnWuCbti6 – 6:49 PM
new 🖐 tonight
first start as a Pacer for @kelan30_ 🙌
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/eEnWuCbti6 – 6:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kelan Martin making his first start as a Pacer tonight in Detroit. That allows for Justin Holiday to come off the bench.
Brogdon, LeVert, Martin, Sabonis, Turner. – 6:44 PM
Kelan Martin making his first start as a Pacer tonight in Detroit. That allows for Justin Holiday to come off the bench.
Brogdon, LeVert, Martin, Sabonis, Turner. – 6:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 6:44 PM
Pistons starters: Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 6:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hoops for Troops themed Power Hour. @PistonsHooper and @Pistons Dancers understood the mission 🇺🇸
@DiscountTire | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/82u2pBPgBo – 6:35 PM
Hoops for Troops themed Power Hour. @PistonsHooper and @Pistons Dancers understood the mission 🇺🇸
@DiscountTire | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/82u2pBPgBo – 6:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Full Injury Report for tonight’s game at Detroit:
Chris Duarte – Out (right shoulder soreness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/D85n1UyVPq – 6:08 PM
Full Injury Report for tonight’s game at Detroit:
Chris Duarte – Out (right shoulder soreness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/D85n1UyVPq – 6:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the visiting Indiana Pacers: pic.twitter.com/1kxF7PknSO – 5:53 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the visiting Indiana Pacers: pic.twitter.com/1kxF7PknSO – 5:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rodney McGruder: “It’s huge…he’s a true professional; he came in and he changed things a little bit and go us going … he embraces that role.” – 5:38 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rodney McGruder: “It’s huge…he’s a true professional; he came in and he changed things a little bit and go us going … he embraces that role.” – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on defensive switching, says Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes have done a good job when defending bigger centers or power forwards. He also likes what Isaiah Stewart has done against smaller players. – 5:36 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on defensive switching, says Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes have done a good job when defending bigger centers or power forwards. He also likes what Isaiah Stewart has done against smaller players. – 5:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Update from Coach Rick Carlisle: Chris Duarte (right shoulder soreness) is out tonight in Detroit. – 5:35 PM
Update from Coach Rick Carlisle: Chris Duarte (right shoulder soreness) is out tonight in Detroit. – 5:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Chris Duarte (right shoulder soreness) won’t play tonight in Detroit. “Doing better, don’t have any kind of timetable,” Carlisle said. – 5:34 PM
Pacers guard Chris Duarte (right shoulder soreness) won’t play tonight in Detroit. “Doing better, don’t have any kind of timetable,” Carlisle said. – 5:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on 3-point shooting being down league wide: “Switching (on defense) across the league has something to do with 3-point shooting being down.” – 5:33 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on 3-point shooting being down league wide: “Switching (on defense) across the league has something to do with 3-point shooting being down.” – 5:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said PJ Washington is close. Sounds like he could be available as soon as Friday against Indiana. Borrego said he’s as encouraged today with Washington’s progress as he’s been since he got injured in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/lh7LYqLZYN – 5:28 PM
James Borrego said PJ Washington is close. Sounds like he could be available as soon as Friday against Indiana. Borrego said he’s as encouraged today with Washington’s progress as he’s been since he got injured in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/lh7LYqLZYN – 5:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
For the third time in a week, Pacers’ opponent includes a former assistant coach.
• Popeye Jones, Nuggets
• Dan Burke, 76ers
• Bill Bayno, Pistons – 5:15 PM
For the third time in a week, Pacers’ opponent includes a former assistant coach.
• Popeye Jones, Nuggets
• Dan Burke, 76ers
• Bill Bayno, Pistons – 5:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @ChrisDenari joins @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ to share his thoughts on the first 15 games of the season.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE 🎙️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/EyCWdt0B3H – 4:57 PM
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @ChrisDenari joins @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ to share his thoughts on the first 15 games of the season.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE 🎙️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/EyCWdt0B3H – 4:57 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson post his Mad Ant debut. Says he is healing fast since this is his first major injury.
Said it’s been fun playing with Fort Wayne and getting a chance to work on his game. He thinks he could play a few more games with the Mad Ants, but still TBD. pic.twitter.com/9Sro3k65nX – 2:21 PM
Isaiah Jackson post his Mad Ant debut. Says he is healing fast since this is his first major injury.
Said it’s been fun playing with Fort Wayne and getting a chance to work on his game. He thinks he could play a few more games with the Mad Ants, but still TBD. pic.twitter.com/9Sro3k65nX – 2:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
For tonight’s Item of the Game, we’re taking $5 off all Hoops for Troops & Camo gear!
PROMO CODE: HOOPSFORTROOPS
⭐️: https://t.co/rhaVbJ01Zp pic.twitter.com/6ylTmfAL3A – 2:05 PM
For tonight’s Item of the Game, we’re taking $5 off all Hoops for Troops & Camo gear!
PROMO CODE: HOOPSFORTROOPS
⭐️: https://t.co/rhaVbJ01Zp pic.twitter.com/6ylTmfAL3A – 2:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The latest installment of the @RookieWire Power Rankings, now featuring Cade Cunningham ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/rookie-w… – 1:48 PM
The latest installment of the @RookieWire Power Rankings, now featuring Cade Cunningham ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/rookie-w… – 1:48 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
WEDNESDAY’S TOP GAMES TO WATCH:
1) St. John’s at Indiana, 9 pm ET (FS1)
2) Michigan State at Butler, 7 ET (FS1)
3) NC State vs. Oklahoma State at Mohegan Sun, 8 ET (CBSSN)
4) George Mason at Maryland, 7 ET (BTN) – 1:36 PM
WEDNESDAY’S TOP GAMES TO WATCH:
1) St. John’s at Indiana, 9 pm ET (FS1)
2) Michigan State at Butler, 7 ET (FS1)
3) NC State vs. Oklahoma State at Mohegan Sun, 8 ET (CBSSN)
4) George Mason at Maryland, 7 ET (BTN) – 1:36 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
STORY: Detroit #Lions QB Jared Goff day-to-day with oblique injury, says HC Dan Campbell espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 1:15 PM
STORY: Detroit #Lions QB Jared Goff day-to-day with oblique injury, says HC Dan Campbell espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 1:15 PM