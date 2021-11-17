Game stream: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 91, Milwaukee Bucks 93 (Q4 07:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ challenge is unsuccessful. Foul on AD. Two FTs for Giannis. – 9:38 PM
The Lakers’ challenge is unsuccessful. Foul on AD. Two FTs for Giannis. – 9:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL challenge will be unsuccessful. Two FT’s for Giannis coming.
Bucks are 9 of 14 at the line thus far, while LAL have attempted only 6, making 5. – 9:38 PM
LAL challenge will be unsuccessful. Two FT’s for Giannis coming.
Bucks are 9 of 14 at the line thus far, while LAL have attempted only 6, making 5. – 9:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Khris Middleton’s career as a second round pick is really worth celebrating. Key part of a championship run. All-Star bids. Basically a lifer with the Bucks. Pretty cool stuff. AK – 9:34 PM
Khris Middleton’s career as a second round pick is really worth celebrating. Key part of a championship run. All-Star bids. Basically a lifer with the Bucks. Pretty cool stuff. AK – 9:34 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton just tied Ray Allen for the most threes in Bucks franchise history (1,051) – 9:31 PM
Khris Middleton just tied Ray Allen for the most threes in Bucks franchise history (1,051) – 9:31 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
There’s been multiple games that have been tight in the fourth quarter and the Bucks just haven’t been able to knock down the outside shot this season. Middleton banging in two in a row in a close fourth quarter is bringing back some postseason memories. – 9:31 PM
There’s been multiple games that have been tight in the fourth quarter and the Bucks just haven’t been able to knock down the outside shot this season. Middleton banging in two in a row in a close fourth quarter is bringing back some postseason memories. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say Anthony Davis took a knee to his hip — he was moving gingerly late in the third quarter — but he will return to tonight’s game. – 9:30 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis took a knee to his hip — he was moving gingerly late in the third quarter — but he will return to tonight’s game. – 9:30 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Middleton back and bailing out the Bucks like old times. Used a Portis pick to get Bazemore off him for one 3FG, then came back down to hit one straight-up over Bazemore. Milwaukee 92, L.A. Lakers 87, 8:42 left. – 9:30 PM
Middleton back and bailing out the Bucks like old times. Used a Portis pick to get Bazemore off him for one 3FG, then came back down to hit one straight-up over Bazemore. Milwaukee 92, L.A. Lakers 87, 8:42 left. – 9:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton ties Ray Allen for the top spot in all time made threes. #Bucks lead 92-87. – 9:29 PM
Khris Middleton ties Ray Allen for the top spot in all time made threes. #Bucks lead 92-87. – 9:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis took a knee to his right hip but that he will return to the game. – 9:29 PM
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis took a knee to his right hip but that he will return to the game. – 9:29 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis is 15/19 and meanwhile I wouldn’t trust Khris and Jrue in a layup line right now. Rough stuff. – 9:29 PM
Giannis is 15/19 and meanwhile I wouldn’t trust Khris and Jrue in a layup line right now. Rough stuff. – 9:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kent Bazemore, who is 0-for-5 tonight, is shooting 6-for-32 in the month of November so far (18.8%) – 9:28 PM
Kent Bazemore, who is 0-for-5 tonight, is shooting 6-for-32 in the month of November so far (18.8%) – 9:28 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Talen cooking for the third straight game 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/bFJbZIClB9 – 9:28 PM
Talen cooking for the third straight game 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/bFJbZIClB9 – 9:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk and Ellington are both 1 for 6 from 3 off LAL’s bench.
Nonetheless, LAL hold an 87-86 lead early in the 4th Q after Monk got a runner to go. – 9:28 PM
Monk and Ellington are both 1 for 6 from 3 off LAL’s bench.
Nonetheless, LAL hold an 87-86 lead early in the 4th Q after Monk got a runner to go. – 9:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD took a knee to the hip in that 3rd Q, but is good to come back in. – 9:26 PM
AD took a knee to the hip in that 3rd Q, but is good to come back in. – 9:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Talen Horton-Tucker still +10000 for MIP on DraftKings. I think LeBron’s return limits his touches enough to keep him out of that race, but as a player, those odds intrigue me. – 9:24 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker still +10000 for MIP on DraftKings. I think LeBron’s return limits his touches enough to keep him out of that race, but as a player, those odds intrigue me. – 9:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
With better defense in the third, the Lakers have pulled to within 85-83 of Bucks end of third quarter. AD has 16 points, 6 rebounds, THT 21 points and Russell Westbrook 14 points, 13 assists. – 9:21 PM
With better defense in the third, the Lakers have pulled to within 85-83 of Bucks end of third quarter. AD has 16 points, 6 rebounds, THT 21 points and Russell Westbrook 14 points, 13 assists. – 9:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Bucks 85, Lakers 83
The Lakers outscored the Bucks 30-21 in the third to make this a game down the stretch. THT has been awesome tonight with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Russ has 14 points and 13 assists. The Lakers’ zone has been effective. Giannis up to 35. – 9:21 PM
Third quarter: Bucks 85, Lakers 83
The Lakers outscored the Bucks 30-21 in the third to make this a game down the stretch. THT has been awesome tonight with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Russ has 14 points and 13 assists. The Lakers’ zone has been effective. Giannis up to 35. – 9:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After allowing 30 in the 1st Q and 34 in the 2nd, LAL held Milwaukee to 21 3rd Q points, and trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to 2 at 85-83 heading into the 4th. – 9:20 PM
After allowing 30 in the 1st Q and 34 in the 2nd, LAL held Milwaukee to 21 3rd Q points, and trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to 2 at 85-83 heading into the 4th. – 9:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton finds that #midrange to help the #Bucks reclaim the lead 85-83 heading into the fourth quarter. – 9:20 PM
Khris Middleton finds that #midrange to help the #Bucks reclaim the lead 85-83 heading into the fourth quarter. – 9:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Talen Horton-Tucker had a career-high 28 points last game. He could set a new high tonight. He’s got a team-high 21 points right now. – 9:19 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker had a career-high 28 points last game. He could set a new high tonight. He’s got a team-high 21 points right now. – 9:19 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
I was about to complain and then AD said it was a charge so I’ll just shut up the rest of the game lol – 9:18 PM
I was about to complain and then AD said it was a charge so I’ll just shut up the rest of the game lol – 9:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD definitely looks a bit banged up out there. I think something happen on that dunk over Giannis. – 9:16 PM
AD definitely looks a bit banged up out there. I think something happen on that dunk over Giannis. – 9:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have outscored Milwaukee 24-14 in the 3rd Q, enough to trim the halftime deficit of 11 to 1 at 78-77 with 4:16 left in the period.
Lakers have been using a zone defense for much of the quarter that’s worked quite well. – 9:14 PM
LAL have outscored Milwaukee 24-14 in the 3rd Q, enough to trim the halftime deficit of 11 to 1 at 78-77 with 4:16 left in the period.
Lakers have been using a zone defense for much of the quarter that’s worked quite well. – 9:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
13-4 stretch for the #Lakers have a 10-point #Bucks lead down to 78-77. – 9:13 PM
13-4 stretch for the #Lakers have a 10-point #Bucks lead down to 78-77. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers actually making a game of it in the third quarter or all quarters. – 9:12 PM
Lakers actually making a game of it in the third quarter or all quarters. – 9:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s from ‘Melo and THT got LAL back within 4.
@Talen Horton-Tucker continues to impress since his return, with 15 points and 8 boards in 23 minutes. – 9:08 PM
B2B 3’s from ‘Melo and THT got LAL back within 4.
@Talen Horton-Tucker continues to impress since his return, with 15 points and 8 boards in 23 minutes. – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is eight points away from a season high as the #Bucks lead 74-64 with just under eight minutes to go in the third quarter. – 9:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is eight points away from a season high as the #Bucks lead 74-64 with just under eight minutes to go in the third quarter. – 9:04 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton might not have found the touch shooting the ball yet but boy have the Bucks missed his passing ability. They haven’t all directly ended in assists but that man is diming out there. – 9:03 PM
Khris Middleton might not have found the touch shooting the ball yet but boy have the Bucks missed his passing ability. They haven’t all directly ended in assists but that man is diming out there. – 9:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Can’t stop, won’t stop showing you every Giannis 3. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OU24E0iQw1 – 9:03 PM
Can’t stop, won’t stop showing you every Giannis 3. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OU24E0iQw1 – 9:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
In addition to killing the Lakers in the paint, Giannis has drilled all three 3-point attempts tonight. Shades of the 2019 match-up between these teams: ocregister.com/2019/12/19/buc… – 9:02 PM
In addition to killing the Lakers in the paint, Giannis has drilled all three 3-point attempts tonight. Shades of the 2019 match-up between these teams: ocregister.com/2019/12/19/buc… – 9:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on one. He’s up to 33 points on 14-for-16 shooting. He’s 3-for-3 from 3. And he’s schooled Anthony Davis 1-on-1 on several possessions. – 9:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on one. He’s up to 33 points on 14-for-16 shooting. He’s 3-for-3 from 3. And he’s schooled Anthony Davis 1-on-1 on several possessions. – 9:01 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Giannis was 🔥🔥🔥 in the first half!
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/cFlfK52dMX – 8:59 PM
Giannis was 🔥🔥🔥 in the first half!
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/cFlfK52dMX – 8:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
28 first half points for The Greek Freak!!
💎 @JewelersMutual pic.twitter.com/SBvOOo1QdM – 8:58 PM
28 first half points for The Greek Freak!!
💎 @JewelersMutual pic.twitter.com/SBvOOo1QdM – 8:58 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Got to get more from Anthony Davis (8pts 2rebs), especially when you get the opportunity to go head to head with Giannis (28pts 5rebs)…
Has to carry this team in the 2nd half… – 8:54 PM
Got to get more from Anthony Davis (8pts 2rebs), especially when you get the opportunity to go head to head with Giannis (28pts 5rebs)…
Has to carry this team in the 2nd half… – 8:54 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Giannis has heard the discussions about “best player” and has entered the chat…at the half – 8:51 PM
Giannis has heard the discussions about “best player” and has entered the chat…at the half – 8:51 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
giannis with 28 points on a totally casual 100.0 efg% in the first half (10-of-11 on twos, 2-of-2 on threes) pic.twitter.com/tIvofEV9vq – 8:48 PM
giannis with 28 points on a totally casual 100.0 efg% in the first half (10-of-11 on twos, 2-of-2 on threes) pic.twitter.com/tIvofEV9vq – 8:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think LeBron will make a big difference for the Laker defense
I think Trevor Ariza will be helpful for the Laker defense
I don’t think Kendrick Nunn could possibly hurt the Laker defense based on who he’s replacing
There are valid concerns, but I need to see the whole group – 8:48 PM
I think LeBron will make a big difference for the Laker defense
I think Trevor Ariza will be helpful for the Laker defense
I don’t think Kendrick Nunn could possibly hurt the Laker defense based on who he’s replacing
There are valid concerns, but I need to see the whole group – 8:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Lakers trying to stop Giannis in the first half pic.twitter.com/ywOAF12HDL – 8:48 PM
The Lakers trying to stop Giannis in the first half pic.twitter.com/ywOAF12HDL – 8:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Bucks 64, Lakers 53
Russell Westbrook has 14 points, 6 assists and 4 turnovers. Anthony Davis has 10 points and 7 rebounds. Giannis has 28 points on 12-13 FGs. He’s dominating. Bobby Portis has 17. The Bucks have outscored the Lakers in the paint 36-22. – 8:45 PM
Halftime: Bucks 64, Lakers 53
Russell Westbrook has 14 points, 6 assists and 4 turnovers. Anthony Davis has 10 points and 7 rebounds. Giannis has 28 points on 12-13 FGs. He’s dominating. Bobby Portis has 17. The Bucks have outscored the Lakers in the paint 36-22. – 8:45 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Giannis has 28 and Bobby Portis 17 at half. This game will not be going on Anthony Davis’ DPOY tape. @LeBatardShow #DPOY YouTube.com/LeBatardAndFri… – 8:45 PM
Giannis has 28 and Bobby Portis 17 at half. This game will not be going on Anthony Davis’ DPOY tape. @LeBatardShow #DPOY YouTube.com/LeBatardAndFri… – 8:45 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis is already up to 28 points in the first half against the Lakers – 8:43 PM
Giannis is already up to 28 points in the first half against the Lakers – 8:43 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers down 64-53 at the Half…
Giannis dominates, scores 28pts for Bucks…Bobby Portis with 17pts…
For the Lakers, Westbrook leads the way with 14pts + 6ast…THT with 10pts & AD with 8pts
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:43 PM
Lakers down 64-53 at the Half…
Giannis dominates, scores 28pts for Bucks…Bobby Portis with 17pts…
For the Lakers, Westbrook leads the way with 14pts + 6ast…THT with 10pts & AD with 8pts
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:43 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
That entire first half was Giannis staring Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and any other Laker in the face and deciding he’s going to score over them, around them or through them. – 8:42 PM
That entire first half was Giannis staring Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and any other Laker in the face and deciding he’s going to score over them, around them or through them. – 8:42 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers collapsed on defense in second quarter, giving up 34 points and now trailing Bucks 64-53 at the half. – 8:42 PM
The Lakers collapsed on defense in second quarter, giving up 34 points and now trailing Bucks 64-53 at the half. – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis has 28/5/2/1/1 and 2 threes on 12-13 shooting.
At the half. pic.twitter.com/fJpUmlL38U – 8:42 PM
Giannis has 28/5/2/1/1 and 2 threes on 12-13 shooting.
At the half. pic.twitter.com/fJpUmlL38U – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Lakers led by 10 in the first quarter, #Bucks lead by 11 at the half. – 8:42 PM
#Lakers led by 10 in the first quarter, #Bucks lead by 11 at the half. – 8:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Apparently the third quarter started with three minutes left in the second for the Lakers tonight. – 8:40 PM
Apparently the third quarter started with three minutes left in the second for the Lakers tonight. – 8:40 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Bobby Portis, folk hero, alive and well at Fiserv. Steals Lakers’ inbounds pass after Bucks score, gets two offensive rebounds, then scores himself in rapid succession. Just finished again for Bucks’ 64-53 lead, the “Bobby!” chants strong. – 8:40 PM
Bobby Portis, folk hero, alive and well at Fiserv. Steals Lakers’ inbounds pass after Bucks score, gets two offensive rebounds, then scores himself in rapid succession. Just finished again for Bucks’ 64-53 lead, the “Bobby!” chants strong. – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is dominating – and has helped the #Bucks to a 55-48 lead. Bobby Portis has 11 and Pat Connaughton has 10 off the bench. – 8:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is dominating – and has helped the #Bucks to a 55-48 lead. Bobby Portis has 11 and Pat Connaughton has 10 off the bench. – 8:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks forward John Collins recorded a season-high nine rebounds in tonight’s opening half.
Collins pulled down nine rebounds in the first half three times during the 2020-21 season, with the last time being on 3/20/21 (at Los Angeles Lakers). – 8:36 PM
Hawks forward John Collins recorded a season-high nine rebounds in tonight’s opening half.
Collins pulled down nine rebounds in the first half three times during the 2020-21 season, with the last time being on 3/20/21 (at Los Angeles Lakers). – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Normally this is the other way around 🧐🤔… OH WELL!
MILES ➡️ MELO 💥
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nEKSzCWLmZ – 8:36 PM
Normally this is the other way around 🧐🤔… OH WELL!
MILES ➡️ MELO 💥
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nEKSzCWLmZ – 8:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers started 3-for-5 from 3, they’re 2-for-10 from deep since then. Bucks lead 47-42 midway through the 2nd Q – 8:31 PM
The Lakers started 3-for-5 from 3, they’re 2-for-10 from deep since then. Bucks lead 47-42 midway through the 2nd Q – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is now up to 11 points and Khris Middleton has a couple assists. #Bucks up 40-36 in the early going of the second quarter with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Portis is now up to 11 points and Khris Middleton has a couple assists. #Bucks up 40-36 in the early going of the second quarter with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench. – 8:23 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis’ relationship with the city of Milwaukee remains fun. He just got a dunk on the roll from Khris Middleton and then hit a 3 on the pop from Middleton.
After he hit the 3, the Lakers took a timeout and then Portis sprinted to the other end to pump up the crowd. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Portis’ relationship with the city of Milwaukee remains fun. He just got a dunk on the roll from Khris Middleton and then hit a 3 on the pop from Middleton.
After he hit the 3, the Lakers took a timeout and then Portis sprinted to the other end to pump up the crowd. – 8:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Middleton was 0 for 4 from the field in his first action since Oct. 30, but ‘Melo fouled him on a 3-point attempt, allowing 3 FT’s and giving the Bucks a 35-34 lead early in the 2nd Q. – 8:20 PM
Middleton was 0 for 4 from the field in his first action since Oct. 30, but ‘Melo fouled him on a 3-point attempt, allowing 3 FT’s and giving the Bucks a 35-34 lead early in the 2nd Q. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday had three assists, but just 0-for-2 from the floor in 10 first quarter minutes. Without Middleton, he had tried to get going a bit more. – 8:15 PM
Jrue Holiday had three assists, but just 0-for-2 from the floor in 10 first quarter minutes. Without Middleton, he had tried to get going a bit more. – 8:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Solid Start
@Anthony Davis: 8 pts, 2 blk
@Russell Westbrook: 7 pts, 5 ast
@Talen Horton-Tucker: 6 pts pic.twitter.com/LpLhSg3hZD – 8:14 PM
Solid Start
@Anthony Davis: 8 pts, 2 blk
@Russell Westbrook: 7 pts, 5 ast
@Talen Horton-Tucker: 6 pts pic.twitter.com/LpLhSg3hZD – 8:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Fun first quarter – let’s keep it going!! pic.twitter.com/luKifaSWK3 – 8:14 PM
Fun first quarter – let’s keep it going!! pic.twitter.com/luKifaSWK3 – 8:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rajon Rondo drills 3 near end of first, Anthony Davis has 8 points and Russell Westbrook has 7 points, 5 assists as Lakers open 32-30 lead over Bucks end of quarter. – 8:14 PM
Rajon Rondo drills 3 near end of first, Anthony Davis has 8 points and Russell Westbrook has 7 points, 5 assists as Lakers open 32-30 lead over Bucks end of quarter. – 8:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL got a deep 3 from Rajon Rondo to close the 1st Q, allowing a 32-30 lead. They hit 13 of 22 FG’s, including 5 of 10 3’s.
They did have some issues protecting the paint, mostly against Giannis, as the Bucks converted 9 of 14 looks inside. – 8:14 PM
LAL got a deep 3 from Rajon Rondo to close the 1st Q, allowing a 32-30 lead. They hit 13 of 22 FG’s, including 5 of 10 3’s.
They did have some issues protecting the paint, mostly against Giannis, as the Bucks converted 9 of 14 looks inside. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Seven #Lakers scored, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 of the #Bucks 30 points. – 8:13 PM
Seven #Lakers scored, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 of the #Bucks 30 points. – 8:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Bucks 30
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points. LA had one of their better shooting quarters, making five of 10 3s, with Russ, THT, AB and Rondo each connecting beyond the arc. Giannis shredded LA with 17 points and six baskets at the rim. – 8:13 PM
First quarter: Lakers 32, Bucks 30
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points. LA had one of their better shooting quarters, making five of 10 3s, with Russ, THT, AB and Rondo each connecting beyond the arc. Giannis shredded LA with 17 points and six baskets at the rim. – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A good one in the early going at Fiserv Forum – #Lakers take a 32-30 lead on the #Bucks after one. . – 8:12 PM
A good one in the early going at Fiserv Forum – #Lakers take a 32-30 lead on the #Bucks after one. . – 8:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Bucks have responded to LAL’s strong start, taking the lead at 25-24 on a 3 from Giannis, already up to 17 points after answering a Davis bucket on the next possession.
Lakers had led by as many as 10. – 8:08 PM
The Bucks have responded to LAL’s strong start, taking the lead at 25-24 on a 3 from Giannis, already up to 17 points after answering a Davis bucket on the next possession.
Lakers had led by as many as 10. – 8:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So, Pat Connaughton shot 51% from behind the three-point line in just 8 minutes a game back in ’16-17. So that’s technically his career high.
But as a bigger-minute rotation player, his 37% was best last year. He’s was at 38.5% entering tonight’s game. He’s getting better. – 8:07 PM
So, Pat Connaughton shot 51% from behind the three-point line in just 8 minutes a game back in ’16-17. So that’s technically his career high.
But as a bigger-minute rotation player, his 37% was best last year. He’s was at 38.5% entering tonight’s game. He’s getting better. – 8:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
2-2 from three.
Pat is just heating up!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/55vemxeaMc – 8:04 PM
2-2 from three.
Pat is just heating up!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/55vemxeaMc – 8:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just some miserable opponent’s shooting variance for the Lakers these past few games. – 8:03 PM
Just some miserable opponent’s shooting variance for the Lakers these past few games. – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of threes for Pat Connaughton and 11 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo have the #Bucks to 24-21 with 3:46 to go in the first quarter vs. the #Lakers – 8:02 PM
Couple of threes for Pat Connaughton and 11 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo have the #Bucks to 24-21 with 3:46 to go in the first quarter vs. the #Lakers – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
7 points, 5 assists already for Russell Westbrook as the #Lakers take a 22-12 lead in the early going on the #Bucks – 7:59 PM
7 points, 5 assists already for Russell Westbrook as the #Lakers take a 22-12 lead in the early going on the #Bucks – 7:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook came out of the timeout with a layup, then got a steal and fed THT for a transition 3.
Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists, with the Lakers taking an 18-10 lead. – 7:56 PM
Westbrook came out of the timeout with a layup, then got a steal and fed THT for a transition 3.
Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists, with the Lakers taking an 18-10 lead. – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A lot of hustle & a lot of muscle.
Bobby gonna find a way. 💪 pic.twitter.com/eyeHRR0Pwk – 7:56 PM
A lot of hustle & a lot of muscle.
Bobby gonna find a way. 💪 pic.twitter.com/eyeHRR0Pwk – 7:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL started 3 for 5 from 3 in Milwaukee to help them open a 13-8 lead. Their third turnover, however, led to a bucket inside from the Bucks, who can cut it to 2 with an and-1 FT out of the first time out. – 7:52 PM
LAL started 3 for 5 from 3 in Milwaukee to help them open a 13-8 lead. Their third turnover, however, led to a bucket inside from the Bucks, who can cut it to 2 with an and-1 FT out of the first time out. – 7:52 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
This starting lineup for the Bucks — Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Portis, Holiday and Allen — is 0-0 so far this season. Been patching it together. – 7:45 PM
This starting lineup for the Bucks — Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Portis, Holiday and Allen — is 0-0 so far this season. Been patching it together. – 7:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not expecting nearly as many doubles on AD from the Bucks tonight as we’ve seen from the Bulls and Spurs over the past two games, but I also think they’re gonna be pretty ambivalent about closing out on the non-Melo shooters early on. – 7:42 PM
I’m not expecting nearly as many doubles on AD from the Bucks tonight as we’ve seen from the Bulls and Spurs over the past two games, but I also think they’re gonna be pretty ambivalent about closing out on the non-Melo shooters early on. – 7:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dialed In
@Anthony Davis x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/EylBeecyXL – 7:41 PM
Dialed In
@Anthony Davis x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/EylBeecyXL – 7:41 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Tonight!
After Lakers-Bucks on ESPN!
Streaming live with @Amin Elhassan and special guests! YouTube.com/lebatardandfri… – 7:31 PM
Tonight!
After Lakers-Bucks on ESPN!
Streaming live with @Amin Elhassan and special guests! YouTube.com/lebatardandfri… – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton haven’t played in a game together since Oct. 23 – 7:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton haven’t played in a game together since Oct. 23 – 7:30 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Sick I’m seeing back-to-back Lakers games and Lebron isn’t playing pic.twitter.com/5gPhiu0uJ8 – 7:26 PM
Sick I’m seeing back-to-back Lakers games and Lebron isn’t playing pic.twitter.com/5gPhiu0uJ8 – 7:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
5⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/aM02z0yaay – 7:18 PM
5⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/aM02z0yaay – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks elect to go with Bobby Portis in the starting lineup – he joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. – 7:09 PM
The #Bucks elect to go with Bobby Portis in the starting lineup – he joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. – 7:09 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Great to be back home 😃 pic.twitter.com/XOKO3wImHJ – 6:54 PM
Great to be back home 😃 pic.twitter.com/XOKO3wImHJ – 6:54 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Purple to start the trip 💜
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/31vwYoCNft – 6:43 PM
Purple to start the trip 💜
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/31vwYoCNft – 6:43 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron James remains out against Milwaukee but is getting his pregame work in with Phil Handy. This will mark the eighth straight games James has missed since Nov. 2 pic.twitter.com/NZ88L33lD6 – 6:29 PM
LeBron James remains out against Milwaukee but is getting his pregame work in with Phil Handy. This will mark the eighth straight games James has missed since Nov. 2 pic.twitter.com/NZ88L33lD6 – 6:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis remains 1 of 2 players in the NBA this season averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/GbYmkd9X5B – 6:26 PM
Giannis remains 1 of 2 players in the NBA this season averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/GbYmkd9X5B – 6:26 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Staples Center name change (1/2): “It’s tough. Lakers fans, and really sports fans in general, obviously know that building as the Staples Center. I understand the disappointment the fans will have, but that’s just the way of the world…” – 6:14 PM
Frank Vogel on Staples Center name change (1/2): “It’s tough. Lakers fans, and really sports fans in general, obviously know that building as the Staples Center. I understand the disappointment the fans will have, but that’s just the way of the world…” – 6:14 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Some familiar faces on the cover of @BHCourier 💜💛
Jeanie Buss talks life, leadership, and her Lakers legacy. – 6:12 PM
Some familiar faces on the cover of @BHCourier 💜💛
Jeanie Buss talks life, leadership, and her Lakers legacy. – 6:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said they’ll remain with the smaller lineup tonight, based mostly on creating space for Westbrook and AD offensively, while acknowledging that their bigger lineups have had more defensive success this season. Small lineup will get a big boost when LeBron returns. – 6:10 PM
Vogel said they’ll remain with the smaller lineup tonight, based mostly on creating space for Westbrook and AD offensively, while acknowledging that their bigger lineups have had more defensive success this season. Small lineup will get a big boost when LeBron returns. – 6:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says the Lakers are sticking with their recent starting lineup against the Bucks:
Anthony Davis
Carmelo Anthony
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook
He said the focus continues to be creating space around AD and Russ, especially with LeBron out. – 6:09 PM
Frank Vogel says the Lakers are sticking with their recent starting lineup against the Bucks:
Anthony Davis
Carmelo Anthony
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook
He said the focus continues to be creating space around AD and Russ, especially with LeBron out. – 6:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Bucks, like LAL, have been dealing with all kinds of injury absences and resulting rotating lineups, the biggest reason the defending champs are 6-8. Yet, they’re closer to whole tonight.
Vogel: “We see the opponent’s best every night … doesn’t matter who we’re playing.” – 6:05 PM
The Bucks, like LAL, have been dealing with all kinds of injury absences and resulting rotating lineups, the biggest reason the defending champs are 6-8. Yet, they’re closer to whole tonight.
Vogel: “We see the opponent’s best every night … doesn’t matter who we’re playing.” – 6:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We’ll let Jrue’s hoodie do the talking. 🤣
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/0E9UxCQCh1 – 6:04 PM
We’ll let Jrue’s hoodie do the talking. 🤣
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/0E9UxCQCh1 – 6:04 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport If Russell Westbrook Can’t Carry Lakers Without LeBron, What Is He Doing There? – RW wasn’t the ideal “fit” on paper, but the notion he could help carry the load for LeBron was intriguing. That hasn’t been the case however… bleacherreport.com/articles/29505… – 5:57 PM
Latest @BleacherReport If Russell Westbrook Can’t Carry Lakers Without LeBron, What Is He Doing There? – RW wasn’t the ideal “fit” on paper, but the notion he could help carry the load for LeBron was intriguing. That hasn’t been the case however… bleacherreport.com/articles/29505… – 5:57 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
“Been doing this since I was young, you can call me LeBron.” 🐬👑 pic.twitter.com/Z0MRuBDnph – 5:53 PM
“Been doing this since I was young, you can call me LeBron.” 🐬👑 pic.twitter.com/Z0MRuBDnph – 5:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Khris Middleton, who’s been out since Oct. 30 (NBA protocols), will return tonight vs. the Lakers, said Coach Budenholzer. George Hill is also expected to play, after missing Milwaukee’s last game. – 5:51 PM
Khris Middleton, who’s been out since Oct. 30 (NBA protocols), will return tonight vs. the Lakers, said Coach Budenholzer. George Hill is also expected to play, after missing Milwaukee’s last game. – 5:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
We ask for transparency from the athletes and leagues we cover – and we must provide it ourselves: I’m currently in the health and safety protocol after a positive COVID-19 test. So, I will not be in person around the #Bucks for a short while. – 5:48 PM
We ask for transparency from the athletes and leagues we cover – and we must provide it ourselves: I’m currently in the health and safety protocol after a positive COVID-19 test. So, I will not be in person around the #Bucks for a short while. – 5:48 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Billy Donovan has come up with some clever ways to use Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan together to generate great looks for each other.
Watch the clip (🔊 on) to see one example, or read my latest story to see all three actions from the Lakers game: (https://t.co/WQW4f3jDQv), pic.twitter.com/3TjEWp0Mz7 – 5:46 PM
Billy Donovan has come up with some clever ways to use Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan together to generate great looks for each other.
Watch the clip (🔊 on) to see one example, or read my latest story to see all three actions from the Lakers game: (https://t.co/WQW4f3jDQv), pic.twitter.com/3TjEWp0Mz7 – 5:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Pregame listening alert!!! Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers takes a look at this five-game roadie,
the effect of LeBron’s (impending?) return and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:42 PM
Pregame listening alert!!! Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers takes a look at this five-game roadie,
the effect of LeBron’s (impending?) return and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before tonight’s game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/12ip8Xho5g – 5:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before tonight’s game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/12ip8Xho5g – 5:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
City Jersey’s are making their debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/mmRgLFuh7t – 5:06 PM
City Jersey’s are making their debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/mmRgLFuh7t – 5:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
UM tells me it plans to use a search firm that specializes in athletic director hires to help with its AD search. “We are currently in the process of selecting a firm.” – 4:45 PM
UM tells me it plans to use a search firm that specializes in athletic director hires to help with its AD search. “We are currently in the process of selecting a firm.” – 4:45 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
The team bus to Madison Square Garden just pulled up to a Sbarro, gave me $5 bucks, told me to get off and then drove away. – 4:43 PM
The team bus to Madison Square Garden just pulled up to a Sbarro, gave me $5 bucks, told me to get off and then drove away. – 4:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Mini Live Mailbag: Raps Early Season, Portland’s Frontcourt; Bulls Playoff Chances; GSW’s Defense w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/LSxBe3b7YU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LSQTRlGldW – 4:30 PM
Free pod: Mini Live Mailbag: Raps Early Season, Portland’s Frontcourt; Bulls Playoff Chances; GSW’s Defense w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/LSxBe3b7YU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LSQTRlGldW – 4:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!
youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM
Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!
youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Time to get those beards trimmed!!
Stop by the @WahlGrooming Mobile Barbershop in the @DeerDistrict today from 2:30-6:30pm to score a FREE beard trim and an opportunity to take a photo with National Anthem singer @bjtajnai!! pic.twitter.com/0RjVeLcLQG – 3:30 PM
Time to get those beards trimmed!!
Stop by the @WahlGrooming Mobile Barbershop in the @DeerDistrict today from 2:30-6:30pm to score a FREE beard trim and an opportunity to take a photo with National Anthem singer @bjtajnai!! pic.twitter.com/0RjVeLcLQG – 3:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the season ended today, would anyone dispute the following five players as First-Team All-NBA?
G: Stephen Curry
G: Ja Morant
F: Kevin Durant
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nikola Jokic
I gave some mild consideration to Luka, DeMar and PG13, but this mostly feels clear thus far. – 2:58 PM
If the season ended today, would anyone dispute the following five players as First-Team All-NBA?
G: Stephen Curry
G: Ja Morant
F: Kevin Durant
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nikola Jokic
I gave some mild consideration to Luka, DeMar and PG13, but this mostly feels clear thus far. – 2:58 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his bold stance regarding LeBron James’ #NBA title chances.
#Lakers #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 2:57 PM
Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his bold stance regarding LeBron James’ #NBA title chances.
#Lakers #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 2:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers Sign Chaundee Brown Jr. to Two-Way Contract; Waive Sekou Doumbouya sportando.basketball/en/lakers-sign… – 2:42 PM
Lakers Sign Chaundee Brown Jr. to Two-Way Contract; Waive Sekou Doumbouya sportando.basketball/en/lakers-sign… – 2:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Mini Live Mailbag: Raps Early Season, Portland’s Frontcourt; Bulls Playoff Chances; GSW’s Defense w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Dunc’d On: Mini Live Mailbag: Raps Early Season, Portland’s Frontcourt; Bulls Playoff Chances; GSW’s Defense w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Took a look back at Jrue Holiday’s return from COVID-19 to see what it might be able to tell us about how the Bucks will bring Khris Middleton back.
He is expected to get back on the floor tonight and then go from there. At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2960522/2021/1… – 1:35 PM
Took a look back at Jrue Holiday’s return from COVID-19 to see what it might be able to tell us about how the Bucks will bring Khris Middleton back.
He is expected to get back on the floor tonight and then go from there. At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2960522/2021/1… – 1:35 PM