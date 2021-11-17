Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) play against the Miami Heat (5-5) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 77, Miami Heat 90 (Q4 07:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin was such a steal on a two-way contract
He’s done so many things well – 9:37 PM
Caleb Martin was such a steal on a two-way contract
He’s done so many things well – 9:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans’ offense has been a different type of ugly since the first quarter. They just look lost. – 9:35 PM
The Pelicans’ offense has been a different type of ugly since the first quarter. They just look lost. – 9:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans first 12 minutes: 34 points
Pelicans next 26.5 minutes: 40 points – 9:34 PM
Pelicans first 12 minutes: 34 points
Pelicans next 26.5 minutes: 40 points – 9:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s sixth 3-point attempt was the 700th of his career. – 9:29 PM
Tyler Herro’s sixth 3-point attempt was the 700th of his career. – 9:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
One quarter left to battle
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UsTkb6mDfi – 9:29 PM
One quarter left to battle
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UsTkb6mDfi – 9:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Heat 81, Pelicans 70
Hart 14 pts & 5 rebs
NAW 13 pts
Ingram 12 pts
Pels were outscored 34-18 in the period and have missed 14 of their 15 3-pointers over the last two quarters. – 9:29 PM
End of the 3rd: Heat 81, Pelicans 70
Hart 14 pts & 5 rebs
NAW 13 pts
Ingram 12 pts
Pels were outscored 34-18 in the period and have missed 14 of their 15 3-pointers over the last two quarters. – 9:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 81, Pelicans 70. Heat won the quarter 34-18. – 9:28 PM
End of third quarter: Heat 81, Pelicans 70. Heat won the quarter 34-18. – 9:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Down 15 earlier, Heat go into fourth up 81-70. Butler with 29, Herro 14. Haslem 3 rebounds. – 9:27 PM
Down 15 earlier, Heat go into fourth up 81-70. Butler with 29, Herro 14. Haslem 3 rebounds. – 9:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo has to be seething on the bench as Udonis Haslem’s lead as the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder grows. – 9:24 PM
Bam Adebayo has to be seething on the bench as Udonis Haslem’s lead as the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder grows. – 9:24 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
It’s 2021, and @Udonis Haslem changed the Heat game with his minutes. – 9:24 PM
It’s 2021, and @Udonis Haslem changed the Heat game with his minutes. – 9:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s sixth assist tied Brian Shaw for 16th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:23 PM
Jimmy Butler’s sixth assist tied Brian Shaw for 16th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro not on the floor with Haslem
They didn’t want to risk any potential lob attempts – 9:23 PM
Tyler Herro not on the floor with Haslem
They didn’t want to risk any potential lob attempts – 9:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It feels like that Tyler Herro accidental three-pointer from halfcourt gave Miami more momentum and it’s been all Heat since – 9:22 PM
It feels like that Tyler Herro accidental three-pointer from halfcourt gave Miami more momentum and it’s been all Heat since – 9:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Heat are outscoring the Pels 32-17 in the 3rd. Miami’s lead is up to 10 points.
Pels are struggling to get any kind of good looks on offense and Jimmy Butler is just dominating in every way possible. – 9:21 PM
The Heat are outscoring the Pels 32-17 in the 3rd. Miami’s lead is up to 10 points.
Pels are struggling to get any kind of good looks on offense and Jimmy Butler is just dominating in every way possible. – 9:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
(BI)gtime
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ovQivAjG60 – 9:21 PM
(BI)gtime
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ovQivAjG60 – 9:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
When you’re hot, you’re hot! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
(📼 @Miami Heat)
pic.twitter.com/dCaW10JMKa – 9:21 PM
When you’re hot, you’re hot! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
(📼 @Miami Heat)
pic.twitter.com/dCaW10JMKa – 9:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem block leads to Gabe Vincent three. Haslem has insisted for years that he can still contribute on the court. Impressive third-quarter run for him and the Heat.
Heat leads 79-69 with 2:21 left in the third quarter. – 9:21 PM
Udonis Haslem block leads to Gabe Vincent three. Haslem has insisted for years that he can still contribute on the court. Impressive third-quarter run for him and the Heat.
Heat leads 79-69 with 2:21 left in the third quarter. – 9:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro started 0 for 6. He’s 5 for 5 since, including one of the craziest accidental makes you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/A7E9vbptCA – 9:21 PM
Tyler Herro started 0 for 6. He’s 5 for 5 since, including one of the craziest accidental makes you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/A7E9vbptCA – 9:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem rebound on one end, rolling layup on the other. At 41. In 19th season. – 9:20 PM
Udonis Haslem rebound on one end, rolling layup on the other. At 41. In 19th season. – 9:20 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
That shot by Herro sums up the entire 2021 Pels season so far lmao – 9:16 PM
That shot by Herro sums up the entire 2021 Pels season so far lmao – 9:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro started 0 for 6, but now has made his last four shots, including a pair of threes. – 9:15 PM
Herro started 0 for 6, but now has made his last four shots, including a pair of threes. – 9:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
I’ve lost track of how many charges Heat have drawn tonight, but they entered Wednesday leading #NBA in that stat, with 23. #Pelicans have five this season – 9:13 PM
I’ve lost track of how many charges Heat have drawn tonight, but they entered Wednesday leading #NBA in that stat, with 23. #Pelicans have five this season – 9:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spo’s challenge is successful. It’s officially a Udonis Haslem charge. – 9:09 PM
Spo’s challenge is successful. It’s officially a Udonis Haslem charge. – 9:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
I understand the appreciation. But why challenge a block/charge to save Udonis Haslem a foul on a non-made basket in a one-point game with 6:03 left in the third quarter. If the Heat lose this, they have two timeouts left — and no challenges. All to prevent two free throws? – 9:08 PM
I understand the appreciation. But why challenge a block/charge to save Udonis Haslem a foul on a non-made basket in a one-point game with 6:03 left in the third quarter. If the Heat lose this, they have two timeouts left — and no challenges. All to prevent two free throws? – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Haslem back in, in the third quarter, as Yurtseven watches. – 9:06 PM
And now Haslem back in, in the third quarter, as Yurtseven watches. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Seeing Tyler Herro bounce back after that extremely rough start is one of the more promising parts of the season for him – 9:00 PM
Seeing Tyler Herro bounce back after that extremely rough start is one of the more promising parts of the season for him – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, once down by 15, leads 65-64 with 7:22 left in the third quarter. – 8:59 PM
Heat, once down by 15, leads 65-64 with 7:22 left in the third quarter. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
After 0-of-6 shooting start, Tyler Herro has made his last three shots. Also, Jimmy Butler is quite good. – 8:58 PM
After 0-of-6 shooting start, Tyler Herro has made his last three shots. Also, Jimmy Butler is quite good. – 8:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I really don’t understand why PJ Tucker is so great at that one hand floater in the middle of the floor
@tropicalblanket and I always watch him drilling it before games over and over – 8:56 PM
I really don’t understand why PJ Tucker is so great at that one hand floater in the middle of the floor
@tropicalblanket and I always watch him drilling it before games over and over – 8:56 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Was there any doubt Jimmy Butler wasn’t up to the task tonight? 21 points in 19 first half minutes on 8-12 shooting to carry the team, but it’s quite clear Heat need a true backup PG. – 8:54 PM
Was there any doubt Jimmy Butler wasn’t up to the task tonight? 21 points in 19 first half minutes on 8-12 shooting to carry the team, but it’s quite clear Heat need a true backup PG. – 8:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Omer Yurtseven and Udonis Haslem each played 1 minute in the first half
When you’re missing 2 front-court pieces, the trust in the bigs off the bench really show – 8:53 PM
Omer Yurtseven and Udonis Haslem each played 1 minute in the first half
When you’re missing 2 front-court pieces, the trust in the bigs off the bench really show – 8:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy picking up right where he left off.
21 points + 5 rebounds in the first half. pic.twitter.com/WHQ4jsjIVW – 8:53 PM
Jimmy picking up right where he left off.
21 points + 5 rebounds in the first half. pic.twitter.com/WHQ4jsjIVW – 8:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
From the first and feeling fierce 📸
See more: https://t.co/NcuZ0XlFH6 pic.twitter.com/vRUntb0hdR – 8:45 PM
From the first and feeling fierce 📸
See more: https://t.co/NcuZ0XlFH6 pic.twitter.com/vRUntb0hdR – 8:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with 8 first half field goal makes
The rest of the Heat with 10 first half field goal makes – 8:43 PM
Jimmy Butler with 8 first half field goal makes
The rest of the Heat with 10 first half field goal makes – 8:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 52, Heat 47
NAW 11 pts
Hart 10 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 9 pts & 6 rebs
After a strong start, the Pels got stagnant on offense and let the Heat back in the game. They’ve got to get Jimmy Butler (21 pts) under control and get BI (4 pts) more involved – 8:41 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 52, Heat 47
NAW 11 pts
Hart 10 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 9 pts & 6 rebs
After a strong start, the Pels got stagnant on offense and let the Heat back in the game. They’ve got to get Jimmy Butler (21 pts) under control and get BI (4 pts) more involved – 8:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans went almost 8 minutes in the second quarter without a field goal. Still lead the Heat by 5 at halftime. Brandon Ingram was quiet — 4 points so far. – 8:40 PM
Pelicans went almost 8 minutes in the second quarter without a field goal. Still lead the Heat by 5 at halftime. Brandon Ingram was quiet — 4 points so far. – 8:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 52, Heat 47
– Hart: 10p, 5r, 3a
– NAW: 11p, 3/5 3P
– JV: 9p, 6r
– BI: 4p, 3r, 1/6 FG
Pels started 5/7 from 3. Now they are 7/20.
Pels: 46.2 FG%, 7/20 3P, 9/10 FT
Heat: 40.9 FG%, 5/20 3P, 6/9 FT
– Butler: 21p, 5r, 3a, 8/12 FG – 8:40 PM
HALF: Pelicans 52, Heat 47
– Hart: 10p, 5r, 3a
– NAW: 11p, 3/5 3P
– JV: 9p, 6r
– BI: 4p, 3r, 1/6 FG
Pels started 5/7 from 3. Now they are 7/20.
Pels: 46.2 FG%, 7/20 3P, 9/10 FT
Heat: 40.9 FG%, 5/20 3P, 6/9 FT
– Butler: 21p, 5r, 3a, 8/12 FG – 8:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem enters and the Heat immediately go on a 4-0 ~run~
Heat trail the Pelicans 52-47 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/BpVybT73KO – 8:39 PM
Udonis Haslem enters and the Heat immediately go on a 4-0 ~run~
Heat trail the Pelicans 52-47 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/BpVybT73KO – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Pelicans 52, Heat 47. Jimmy Butler with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five rebounds and three assists. He rested for 4:42 in the first half. – 8:38 PM
Halftime: Pelicans 52, Heat 47. Jimmy Butler with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five rebounds and three assists. He rested for 4:42 in the first half. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Just gonna get this part out now…
Pelicans had a 13-pt 1Q lead and led by as many as 15.
They are 1-2 when finishing 1Q with 10p+ lead.
They are 2-3 when holding a 15p+ at any point.
(Per @ESPNStatsInfo research) – 8:38 PM
Just gonna get this part out now…
Pelicans had a 13-pt 1Q lead and led by as many as 15.
They are 1-2 when finishing 1Q with 10p+ lead.
They are 2-3 when holding a 15p+ at any point.
(Per @ESPNStatsInfo research) – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man adjustments are being made on the MVP ladder again
Jimmy Butler has been absolutely incredible
Both tonight and this season – 8:38 PM
Man adjustments are being made on the MVP ladder again
Jimmy Butler has been absolutely incredible
Both tonight and this season – 8:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From 15 down, Heat go into half within 52-47 of Pelicans. Butler with 21 points. No other Heat player with more than six. – 8:38 PM
From 15 down, Heat go into half within 52-47 of Pelicans. Butler with 21 points. No other Heat player with more than six. – 8:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The and one from Caleb brings us within 6 pic.twitter.com/8Fm54kAMHH – 8:37 PM
The and one from Caleb brings us within 6 pic.twitter.com/8Fm54kAMHH – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Pelicans are the NBA’s Dolphins. Top pick who can’t stay healthy, GM who traded away good players for draft picks that haven’t delivered. Questionable roster decisions. A good, young coach forced to deal with it all. – 8:36 PM
The Pelicans are the NBA’s Dolphins. Top pick who can’t stay healthy, GM who traded away good players for draft picks that haven’t delivered. Questionable roster decisions. A good, young coach forced to deal with it all. – 8:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter (19 pts on 7-8 FGs, 5-6 3FGs) tied for the highest-scoring first half of his career (3/10/19 vs. NOP). He had 21 in the second half at PHI on 1/11/19). – 8:36 PM
Kevin Huerter (19 pts on 7-8 FGs, 5-6 3FGs) tied for the highest-scoring first half of his career (3/10/19 vs. NOP). He had 21 in the second half at PHI on 1/11/19). – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Haslem, with Dedmon called for third foul. So Garrett now only available player yet to see action. – 8:36 PM
And now Haslem, with Dedmon called for third foul. So Garrett now only available player yet to see action. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon called for his third foul and Udonis Haslem about to enter. – 8:36 PM
Dewayne Dedmon called for his third foul and Udonis Haslem about to enter. – 8:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Foul trouble plaguing Herb Jones again, up to 3 through 11 minutes of action. – 8:33 PM
Foul trouble plaguing Herb Jones again, up to 3 through 11 minutes of action. – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Plus minus doesn’t tell the full story whatsoever, but:
Tyler Herro has really struggled and his plus-minus is an even 0
KZ Okpala is a minus-15 – 8:32 PM
Plus minus doesn’t tell the full story whatsoever, but:
Tyler Herro has really struggled and his plus-minus is an even 0
KZ Okpala is a minus-15 – 8:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have scored 11 points through the first 9:09 of this second quarter. Fortunately the Heat are still struggling offensively, partially due to the Pelicans defense.
Nola maintains lead, 45-37. – 8:31 PM
Pelicans have scored 11 points through the first 9:09 of this second quarter. Fortunately the Heat are still struggling offensively, partially due to the Pelicans defense.
Nola maintains lead, 45-37. – 8:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is just 2 of 6 at the rim tonight. Miami averages 23 shots per game from within the restricted area. – 8:30 PM
The Heat is just 2 of 6 at the rim tonight. Miami averages 23 shots per game from within the restricted area. – 8:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s fifth defensive rebound was the 2,400th of his career. – 8:30 PM
Jimmy Butler’s fifth defensive rebound was the 2,400th of his career. – 8:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Floor general @Kyle Lowry at work even with the night off. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/JbSydTAYM5 – 8:29 PM
Floor general @Kyle Lowry at work even with the night off. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/JbSydTAYM5 – 8:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A thing of beauty. 💎💎💎
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/UYoEiv0KB0 – 8:28 PM
A thing of beauty. 💎💎💎
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/UYoEiv0KB0 – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s first made basket comes on a mid-range jumper with 3:49 left in the first half. – 8:28 PM
Tyler Herro’s first made basket comes on a mid-range jumper with 3:49 left in the first half. – 8:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes just allowed himself to be guarded by a smallish guard. Should have showed hard middle and made himself wide. Then, he was boxed out by the much smaller player as well. – 8:28 PM
Jaxson Hayes just allowed himself to be guarded by a smallish guard. Should have showed hard middle and made himself wide. Then, he was boxed out by the much smaller player as well. – 8:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After essentially missing 4 games, Jimmy Butler has 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting
The 2 misses barely rimmed out on lay-ins
He’s played well
But that’s it – 8:27 PM
After essentially missing 4 games, Jimmy Butler has 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting
The 2 misses barely rimmed out on lay-ins
He’s played well
But that’s it – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro and KZ Okpala a combined 0 for 10. Rest of Heat 12 of 23. – 8:26 PM
Tyler Herro and KZ Okpala a combined 0 for 10. Rest of Heat 12 of 23. – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Lowry and Bam out, there are two shot creators in Miami’s rotation tonight, and one of them is 0 for 6. – 8:24 PM
With Lowry and Bam out, there are two shot creators in Miami’s rotation tonight, and one of them is 0 for 6. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker attempted to draw a charge, but instead called for his third foul with 5:36 left in the first half. KZ Okpala again entering. – 8:24 PM
P.J. Tucker attempted to draw a charge, but instead called for his third foul with 5:36 left in the first half. KZ Okpala again entering. – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent and KZ Okpala have each played more minutes than Duncan Robinson so far – 8:21 PM
Gabe Vincent and KZ Okpala have each played more minutes than Duncan Robinson so far – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m surprised Duncan has been on the bench so long
Max Strus has given them something
But play them together right here – 8:18 PM
I’m surprised Duncan has been on the bench so long
Max Strus has given them something
But play them together right here – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler enters for Herro, who is 0 for 6 from field and scoreless in his 13 minutes. – 8:18 PM
Butler enters for Herro, who is 0 for 6 from field and scoreless in his 13 minutes. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler enters the game. Heat actually made up ground in the non-Butler minutes, outscoring the Pelicans by three while he was on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Jimmy Butler enters the game. Heat actually made up ground in the non-Butler minutes, outscoring the Pelicans by three while he was on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami’s first quarter …
– first 1st quarter where Miami never led this season
– 15-point deficit was largest faced by Heat in the first quarter this season (previous, 11 at Dallas)
– 13-point deficit is largest by after one quarter for Heat this season (previous, 6 at Dallas). – 8:12 PM
Miami’s first quarter …
– first 1st quarter where Miami never led this season
– 15-point deficit was largest faced by Heat in the first quarter this season (previous, 11 at Dallas)
– 13-point deficit is largest by after one quarter for Heat this season (previous, 6 at Dallas). – 8:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Commence Herb Jones defensive clinic. Did Herro fire that 1Q heave with still 2.5 seconds left on the clock to make sure the ball wouldn’t get pilfered? #Straitjacket – 8:10 PM
Commence Herb Jones defensive clinic. Did Herro fire that 1Q heave with still 2.5 seconds left on the clock to make sure the ball wouldn’t get pilfered? #Straitjacket – 8:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans lead the Heat 34-21 after one quarter. There was shooting, ball movement, pushing the pace, high IQ plays, etc.
Favorite 12 minutes of basketball on the season so far? – 8:09 PM
Pelicans lead the Heat 34-21 after one quarter. There was shooting, ball movement, pushing the pace, high IQ plays, etc.
Favorite 12 minutes of basketball on the season so far? – 8:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🗣🗣 His name is HERB
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/mFJ8bpvhcm – 8:09 PM
🗣🗣 His name is HERB
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/mFJ8bpvhcm – 8:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Heat 21
NAW 11 pts (3-5 on 3s)
Graham 6 pts
Hart 5 pts, 4 rebs & 3 assts
Pels tied their season-high with 6 3-pointers in the quarter. – 8:08 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Heat 21
NAW 11 pts (3-5 on 3s)
Graham 6 pts
Hart 5 pts, 4 rebs & 3 assts
Pels tied their season-high with 6 3-pointers in the quarter. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Pelicans 34, Heat 21. Jimmy Butler played the entire quarter and finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. But Heat still shooting just 30.4 percent from the field and 3 of 12 on threes. – 8:08 PM
End of first quarter: Pelicans 34, Heat 21. Jimmy Butler played the entire quarter and finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. But Heat still shooting just 30.4 percent from the field and 3 of 12 on threes. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with the look of a shorthanded team coming off a nine-day trip. At end of one, Pelicans 34, Heat 21. Butler 10 for Heat, who are 7 of 23 from the field. – 8:08 PM
Heat with the look of a shorthanded team coming off a nine-day trip. At end of one, Pelicans 34, Heat 21. Butler 10 for Heat, who are 7 of 23 from the field. – 8:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones – playing with 2 fouls – just ripped Tyler Herro on back-to-back plays. – 8:07 PM
Herb Jones – playing with 2 fouls – just ripped Tyler Herro on back-to-back plays. – 8:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones picks Tyler Herro’s pocket on back-to-back possessions pic.twitter.com/Bc0rys6y0g – 8:07 PM
Herb Jones picks Tyler Herro’s pocket on back-to-back possessions pic.twitter.com/Bc0rys6y0g – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro stripped on two consecutive possessions. We haven’t seen that much this season. – 8:07 PM
Tyler Herro stripped on two consecutive possessions. We haven’t seen that much this season. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With KZ Okpala called for his second foul in the first quarter, Omer Yurtseven enters the game. – 8:05 PM
With KZ Okpala called for his second foul in the first quarter, Omer Yurtseven enters the game. – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler at the moment flanked on the court by the Heat’s Max Strus, KZ Okpala, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin. – 8:04 PM
Jimmy Butler at the moment flanked on the court by the Heat’s Max Strus, KZ Okpala, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin. – 8:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Was that an inverted version of the Herb Jones play from Summer League?
Really nice finish by the rook. – 8:03 PM
Was that an inverted version of the Herb Jones play from Summer League?
Really nice finish by the rook. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s bench rotation tonight: Okpala, Vincent, Martin and Strus. – 8:02 PM
Heat’s bench rotation tonight: Okpala, Vincent, Martin and Strus. – 8:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro will be back in soon
And he needs to be high volume Tyler off the dribble, and not spot-up Tyler
This is a game where HIGH attempts are fully welcomed – 8:00 PM
Tyler Herro will be back in soon
And he needs to be high volume Tyler off the dribble, and not spot-up Tyler
This is a game where HIGH attempts are fully welcomed – 8:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Action Jaxson doing his thing 💎
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bOvsEeKbN1 – 7:59 PM
Action Jaxson doing his thing 💎
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bOvsEeKbN1 – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pelicans ahead 26-13. Without Adebayo and Lowry, Heat is 4 of 16 from the field and 2 of 8 on threes. – 7:59 PM
Pelicans ahead 26-13. Without Adebayo and Lowry, Heat is 4 of 16 from the field and 2 of 8 on threes. – 7:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra burns through his second timeout, with Heat down 26-13 with 3:13 left in first. – 7:59 PM
Spoelstra burns through his second timeout, with Heat down 26-13 with 3:13 left in first. – 7:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
What the hell is up with this referee group?
– Call on Nickeil, super late
– Herb Jones takes charge but refs rule otherwise
– Josh Hart clipped hard on moving screen, no call
– Jimmy Butler picks up the foul on Jones, a few seconds after the play – 7:57 PM
What the hell is up with this referee group?
– Call on Nickeil, super late
– Herb Jones takes charge but refs rule otherwise
– Josh Hart clipped hard on moving screen, no call
– Jimmy Butler picks up the foul on Jones, a few seconds after the play – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
By the way, the Pelicans enter as the 19th-best three-point shooting team in the NBA at 34 percent.
Pelicans have made six of their first 10 threes tonight. – 7:56 PM
By the way, the Pelicans enter as the 19th-best three-point shooting team in the NBA at 34 percent.
Pelicans have made six of their first 10 threes tonight. – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent enters as Heat’s second and third reserves. What an odd rotation tonight, with Lowry and Adebayo (and Morris) out. – 7:56 PM
Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent enters as Heat’s second and third reserves. What an odd rotation tonight, with Lowry and Adebayo (and Morris) out. – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 63 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 7:54 PM
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 63 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 7:54 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Seven 3-point attempts in four minutes for the Pelicans. Heat are allowing a league-high 42.4 3-point attempts per game this season. – 7:51 PM
Seven 3-point attempts in four minutes for the Pelicans. Heat are allowing a league-high 42.4 3-point attempts per game this season. – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Let it rain!
Nickeil Alexander-Walker just nailed his third 3 in as many attempts. Pelicans have made 5 of 7 overall and lead the Heat 17-6 through the first four minutes of action. – 7:50 PM
Let it rain!
Nickeil Alexander-Walker just nailed his third 3 in as many attempts. Pelicans have made 5 of 7 overall and lead the Heat 17-6 through the first four minutes of action. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pelicans yet to attempt a 2
5 for 7 from the field
5 for 7 from three
Which is a good call early on for them – 7:50 PM
Pelicans yet to attempt a 2
5 for 7 from the field
5 for 7 from three
Which is a good call early on for them – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pelicans, with quality ball movement, open 5 of 7 on 3s in taking a 17-6 lead on Heat. – 7:49 PM
Pelicans, with quality ball movement, open 5 of 7 on 3s in taking a 17-6 lead on Heat. – 7:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte starts the night off for the Pels with a 3️⃣
Watcn with us LIVE
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/27Zqd3Jh2v – 7:45 PM
Devonte starts the night off for the Pels with a 3️⃣
Watcn with us LIVE
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/27Zqd3Jh2v – 7:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have started 3-3 from three-point range (Devonte, Hart, NAW). A good sign? – 7:45 PM
Pelicans have started 3-3 from three-point range (Devonte, Hart, NAW). A good sign? – 7:45 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
PJ Tucker getting his second foul in a minute and five seconds is huuuuuuge for this game – 7:44 PM
PJ Tucker getting his second foul in a minute and five seconds is huuuuuuge for this game – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tucker second foul, 1:05 into the game, so KZ Okpala enters as sixth man. – 7:44 PM
Tucker second foul, 1:05 into the game, so KZ Okpala enters as sixth man. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker called for his second foul just 1:05 into the game. KZ Okpala in for some very early playing time. – 7:43 PM
P.J. Tucker called for his second foul just 1:05 into the game. KZ Okpala in for some very early playing time. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight is the 162nd consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, moving him past Grant Long (1990-92) for the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:40 PM
Tonight is the 162nd consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, moving him past Grant Long (1990-92) for the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:22 PM
Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Catch BI and the squad LIVE on @BallySportsNOLA in t-10 minutes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oM1cdW87In – 7:20 PM
Catch BI and the squad LIVE on @BallySportsNOLA in t-10 minutes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oM1cdW87In – 7:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marcus Garrett, back with the Heat from Sioux Falls, on his G League goals and development miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Garrett is available to play tonight vs. Pelicans – 7:15 PM
Marcus Garrett, back with the Heat from Sioux Falls, on his G League goals and development miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Garrett is available to play tonight vs. Pelicans – 7:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro starting for Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon again starting for Bam Adebayo. Jimmy Butler is back in the starting lineup. – 7:08 PM
Tyler Herro starting for Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon again starting for Bam Adebayo. Jimmy Butler is back in the starting lineup. – 7:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon again starting in place of Adebayo. Tyler Herro this time starts in place of Lowry. Remaining starters: Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler. – 7:03 PM
Dewayne Dedmon again starting in place of Adebayo. Tyler Herro this time starts in place of Lowry. Remaining starters: Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler. – 7:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami’s backup front-court is the area to watch tonight
I think they probably go with KZ Okpala over Omer Yurtseven, even though the Pelicans have some size
With that said, I’d expect PJ Tucker to exit early in the first, then enter at the 5 when Dedmon exits – 6:49 PM
Miami’s backup front-court is the area to watch tonight
I think they probably go with KZ Okpala over Omer Yurtseven, even though the Pelicans have some size
With that said, I’d expect PJ Tucker to exit early in the first, then enter at the 5 when Dedmon exits – 6:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Who’s in South Florida, doesn’t have plans tonight, and can get down to @FTXArena in an hour? 👀 don’t all reply at once! – 6:32 PM
Who’s in South Florida, doesn’t have plans tonight, and can get down to @FTXArena in an hour? 👀 don’t all reply at once! – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s time off to recover from lingering knee bruise: “Really beneficial. What he has needed more than anything is just rest and treatment just to get the swelling down and calm it down.” – 6:28 PM
Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s time off to recover from lingering knee bruise: “Really beneficial. What he has needed more than anything is just rest and treatment just to get the swelling down and calm it down.” – 6:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Zion being cleared to do contact work: “There is still some work to do in front of him, but it’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel.” – 6:16 PM
Willie Green on Zion being cleared to do contact work: “There is still some work to do in front of him, but it’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel.” – 6:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones had 4+ fouls in 3 of last 4 #Pelicans games (including foul out at Wash). Green on Jones: “He’s an aggressive defender, so any time he’s in the game, he’s going to be up (on his man). He has to learn if he picks up his first, you’ve got to give guys some space.” – 6:15 PM
Herbert Jones had 4+ fouls in 3 of last 4 #Pelicans games (including foul out at Wash). Green on Jones: “He’s an aggressive defender, so any time he’s in the game, he’s going to be up (on his man). He has to learn if he picks up his first, you’ve got to give guys some space.” – 6:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/J3cnBS6tQv – 6:15 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/J3cnBS6tQv – 6:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re about 90 minutes away from opening the 1st of 5 back-to-back home sets inside @FTXArena this season, the 2nd most during a single-season in our history.
Here’s everything you need on tonight’s matchup with the Pels ⬇️ gohe.at/3FkR7ZU – 6:11 PM
We’re about 90 minutes away from opening the 1st of 5 back-to-back home sets inside @FTXArena this season, the 2nd most during a single-season in our history.
Here’s everything you need on tonight’s matchup with the Pels ⬇️ gohe.at/3FkR7ZU – 6:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans won’t have to watch Brandon Ingram’s minutes as much anymore, Willie Green says. He’s in a position to give them whatever minutes needed now after they monitored his time the last two games. – 6:07 PM
Pelicans won’t have to watch Brandon Ingram’s minutes as much anymore, Willie Green says. He’s in a position to give them whatever minutes needed now after they monitored his time the last two games. – 6:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram won’t have any minutes restriction tonight, Willie Green said. – 6:07 PM
Brandon Ingram won’t have any minutes restriction tonight, Willie Green said. – 6:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram will no longer be under a minutes restriction, per Willie Green.
Green says he plans on bumping Ingram’s minutes up tonight. It’s something he’s been working toward the past few days. – 6:07 PM
Brandon Ingram will no longer be under a minutes restriction, per Willie Green.
Green says he plans on bumping Ingram’s minutes up tonight. It’s something he’s been working toward the past few days. – 6:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says in pregame that the coaching staff is trying to convince Jonas Valanciunas to shoot more 3-pointers when given the opportunity in games.
(JV leads the league with a 59.3 3PT%) – 6:06 PM
Willie Green says in pregame that the coaching staff is trying to convince Jonas Valanciunas to shoot more 3-pointers when given the opportunity in games.
(JV leads the league with a 59.3 3PT%) – 6:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green pregame
@Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:03 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green pregame
@Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolphins’ Flores addresses Tua, new player, Doaks, Little, more. And Flacco to start against Miami: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:53 PM
Dolphins’ Flores addresses Tua, new player, Doaks, Little, more. And Flacco to start against Miami: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro will slide over from starting for Jimmy Butler at shooting guard to starting for Kyle Lowry at point guard. Butler and Herro will both do some ball-handling. Dedmon will again get the start at center. – 5:51 PM
Tyler Herro will slide over from starting for Jimmy Butler at shooting guard to starting for Kyle Lowry at point guard. Butler and Herro will both do some ball-handling. Dedmon will again get the start at center. – 5:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra points to the Heat’s busy schedule as the reason for Kyle Lowry’s night off tonight. – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra points to the Heat’s busy schedule as the reason for Kyle Lowry’s night off tonight. – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry sitting out tonight:
“The schedule is pretty intense…Those back to back games, we were going for the win in both of those. Then there was a quick turnaround in Utah.” – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry sitting out tonight:
“The schedule is pretty intense…Those back to back games, we were going for the win in both of those. Then there was a quick turnaround in Utah.” – 5:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry (rest) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are out for the Heat tonight vs the Pelicans. Jimmy Butler will return after missing most of the last four games with an ankle injury.
Markieff Morris will miss his fifth straight with a neck injury stemming from his encounter with Jokic. – 5:48 PM
Kyle Lowry (rest) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are out for the Heat tonight vs the Pelicans. Jimmy Butler will return after missing most of the last four games with an ankle injury.
Markieff Morris will miss his fifth straight with a neck injury stemming from his encounter with Jokic. – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:46 PM
NEW: Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍 South Beach
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/R6whEYzZS8 – 5:43 PM
📍 South Beach
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/R6whEYzZS8 – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat sit out Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo against Pelicans, as Jimmy Butler returns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat taking charge(s); the Zion update. – 5:42 PM
Heat sit out Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo against Pelicans, as Jimmy Butler returns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat taking charge(s); the Zion update. – 5:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards entered the season planning to be cautious with Spencer Dinwiddie on back-to-backs. Dinwiddie will start tonight in Charlotte, but the team likely will hold him out of tomorrow’s game in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:41 PM
The Wizards entered the season planning to be cautious with Spencer Dinwiddie on back-to-backs. Dinwiddie will start tonight in Charlotte, but the team likely will hold him out of tomorrow’s game in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld doesn’t expect Spencer Dinwiddie to be available tomorrow for the Wizards v. Heat. Part of the plan given the ACL surgery earlier this year. – 5:40 PM
Unseld doesn’t expect Spencer Dinwiddie to be available tomorrow for the Wizards v. Heat. Part of the plan given the ACL surgery earlier this year. – 5:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie is not expected to play tomorrow against the Heat, coach Wes Unseld Jr. says. Dinwiddie is being limited in back-to-backs due to his ACL surgery earlier this year. – 5:40 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is not expected to play tomorrow against the Heat, coach Wes Unseld Jr. says. Dinwiddie is being limited in back-to-backs due to his ACL surgery earlier this year. – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available play tonight against New Orleans after missing three consecutive games, Heat say.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:31 PM
Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available play tonight against New Orleans after missing three consecutive games, Heat say.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry got it done without Jimmy and Bam against OKC
Now it’s Jimmy’s turn against the Pelicans
We’re basically seeing every possible combination in the first 15 games – 5:29 PM
Kyle Lowry got it done without Jimmy and Bam against OKC
Now it’s Jimmy’s turn against the Pelicans
We’re basically seeing every possible combination in the first 15 games – 5:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. – 5:28 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. – 5:28 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#NOPvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. – 5:28 PM
#NOPvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. – 5:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight vs. Pelicans:
Kyle Lowry (out) rest.
Bam Adebayo (out) knee.
Markieff Morris (out) neck.
Victor Oladipo (out) knee.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Marcus Garrett all upgraded to available, – 5:28 PM
Tonight vs. Pelicans:
Kyle Lowry (out) rest.
Bam Adebayo (out) knee.
Markieff Morris (out) neck.
Victor Oladipo (out) knee.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Marcus Garrett all upgraded to available, – 5:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Kyle Lowry (rest), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (knee recovery) out tonight for Heat.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett are available. – 5:28 PM
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Kyle Lowry (rest), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (knee recovery) out tonight for Heat.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett are available. – 5:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris out tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will play. – 5:27 PM
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris out tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will play. – 5:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
After many hours of thought and prayer, choice of weaponry for the 2021-22 campaign will be the Zion 1s. pic.twitter.com/Xnzj7clgdI – 5:20 PM
After many hours of thought and prayer, choice of weaponry for the 2021-22 campaign will be the Zion 1s. pic.twitter.com/Xnzj7clgdI – 5:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
STORY: Zion Williamson was cleared to ramp up his workouts, but questions remain about the Pelicans star’s return theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 4:36 PM
STORY: Zion Williamson was cleared to ramp up his workouts, but questions remain about the Pelicans star’s return theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 4:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Amid turmoil, Diaz says Miami has to be focused on this week
apnews.com/article/colleg… – 4:16 PM
Amid turmoil, Diaz says Miami has to be focused on this week
apnews.com/article/colleg… – 4:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker have a knack for getting in the way . . . in a good way sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:03 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker have a knack for getting in the way . . . in a good way sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are early stages of Heat season about biding time? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:02 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are early stages of Heat season about biding time? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off a pair of losses to veteran teams in Brooklyn and Miami, the Thunder will extract the lessons from those games and work to apply them to its matchup against the young Rockets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/x6F2B0MJ0L pic.twitter.com/1NGLmB9uCW – 4:00 PM
Coming off a pair of losses to veteran teams in Brooklyn and Miami, the Thunder will extract the lessons from those games and work to apply them to its matchup against the young Rockets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/x6F2B0MJ0L pic.twitter.com/1NGLmB9uCW – 4:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!
youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM
Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!
youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here is Finch with an update on Reid (right foot) and Russell on his role. #Timberwolves get the Kings tonight, then the Spurs, Grizzlies, and Pelicans. Shouldn’t be crazy to expect 3-1 or 4-0. pic.twitter.com/VYuoJvfqG0 – 3:49 PM
Here is Finch with an update on Reid (right foot) and Russell on his role. #Timberwolves get the Kings tonight, then the Spurs, Grizzlies, and Pelicans. Shouldn’t be crazy to expect 3-1 or 4-0. pic.twitter.com/VYuoJvfqG0 – 3:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marcus Garrett, back with the Heat from Sioux Falls, on his G League goals and development miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the importance of rebounding to the Heat’s top-10 defense – 3:33 PM
Marcus Garrett, back with the Heat from Sioux Falls, on his G League goals and development miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the importance of rebounding to the Heat’s top-10 defense – 3:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram clutch troubles
🏀 How to fix end of game issues
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/aD3RfezAne – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram clutch troubles
🏀 How to fix end of game issues
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/aD3RfezAne – 3:30 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Vitals for Heat vs Pelicans #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:17 PM
Vitals for Heat vs Pelicans #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
A crazy stat that will likely never be topped at the University of Miami: Zach McCloud could play as many as 65 games in his college career. Enjoyed asking him and Manny Diaz about that today.
He will play game No. 63 on Saturday vs. Virginia Tech. – 2:09 PM
A crazy stat that will likely never be topped at the University of Miami: Zach McCloud could play as many as 65 games in his college career. Enjoyed asking him and Manny Diaz about that today.
He will play game No. 63 on Saturday vs. Virginia Tech. – 2:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATTwitter you know what day it is! Let’s see what those 📲 backgrounds are looking like
#MiamiMashup // #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/HFgvKQcjjX – 1:58 PM
#HEATTwitter you know what day it is! Let’s see what those 📲 backgrounds are looking like
#MiamiMashup // #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/HFgvKQcjjX – 1:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) and Marcus Garrett (wrist tendinitis) all still listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pelicans.
The hope is Butler will be able to make his return today after missing past 3 games. – 1:40 PM
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) and Marcus Garrett (wrist tendinitis) all still listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pelicans.
The hope is Butler will be able to make his return today after missing past 3 games. – 1:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/17/zio… – 1:37 PM
Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/17/zio… – 1:37 PM