Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

The Orlando Magic (3-11) play against the New York Knicks (6-6) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021

Orlando Magic 91, New York Knicks 92 (Q4 04:28)

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
4:37 left in the fourth …
MAGIC: 91
KNICKS: 92 – 9:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
shootout in the Garden between the Magic and the Knicks. After coughing up a 10-point lead, Orlando is trying to steady itself. The group doesn’t look rattled, which is something, I guess. – 9:37 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
I’m trying to figure out why Thibs had Mitchell Robinson, not Taj Gibson, out there with the 2nd unit. If anyone knows, please let me know. – 9:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Oh snap, @Obi Toppin from deep again.
@ohsnapjbsmoove loves it. pic.twitter.com/n6Y8GvGDy29:36 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big question for Thibs coming out of this timeout: go back to Kemba and Julius or stay with the bench?
(It looks like he’s staying with the bench) – 9:36 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I’m about to make up a stat but the Knicks have to lead the league in momentum swings – 9:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i am in love with a bench. not the actual furniture. this tweet stinks go knicks. – 9:33 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
The Knicks’ second unit is the most Groundhog Day thing ever at this point. Can’t imagine Thibs keeping the same starting five together much longer. – 9:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
OBI TOPPIN FROM DOWNTOWN… BANG! – 9:33 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Gary Harris a little olé defense (what the heck was that)? – 9:32 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Obi Toppin looked like a dad keeping a toy away from his 5-year-old fending off Cole Anthony on that oop. – 9:31 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Harris acted like he knocked it out of bounds. Magic got lucky there and get a Franz Wagner bucket seconds later. – 9:31 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The Knicks’ Bench in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/IQqXiBdW4S9:27 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 72, New York 67 pic.twitter.com/Gvhmqu0rCT9:27 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Orlando outscored New York 36-24 in the 4th quarter in MSG on Oct 24.
Let’s see how tonight goes. – 9:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🌹is like that.
Back to back threes from the vet bring us within 5. pic.twitter.com/jOvVa9Lcbo9:23 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony through three quarters:
9 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mXgaLVwI2J9:22 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic have a five-point lead on the Knicks after three quarters. When leading after three, the Magic are 0-2 this season. When trailing in the same situation, the Knicks are 1-5. Something’s gotta give! – 9:21 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Magic lead the Knicks 72-67.
• Randle 13-5-3
• Robinson 11 & 9
• Rose 10 pts
• Ross 17 pts
• Anthony 9-10-7
Knicks shooting 39-28-70; Magic shooting 36-28-77. – 9:20 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic lead by 5 entering the 4th in New York.
9p,10r,7a as Cole Anthony flirts with a triple-double – 9:20 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
After starting 3/19 FGs in the 3rd, Knicks get back-to-back 3s by Quickley and Rose. – 9:17 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Magic have already won one game at MSG this year. They came into tonight with the worst record in the East but now lead the Knicks by double-digits as we near the end of the third quarter. – 9:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBride had 25 points, 9 assists & 5 rebounds in Westchester Knicks’ win over Long Island Nets. McBride played 40 minutes, had two steals, hit 10 of 24 shot attempts. NYK two-way player Luka Samanic had 32 points, 10 rebounds. – 9:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has 4 fouls – all this quarter. Thibs giving it the Hoosiers – “My team is on the floor” as fans chant for Obi. – 9:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nobody deserves to win this Knicks-Magic game. – 9:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Ten of Randle’s 11 FGA are from 3 tonight – (4-of-10). – 9:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ. Could. Go. All. The. Way! pic.twitter.com/WvElWEbRHh9:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks season-ticket holder of the game has been with them since 1970 and said her favorite Knicks memory is this year’s season-opener. Unless he was one shouting Bing Bong, did she forget about Willis? Clyde? The championship (two if she was there for 69-70). – 9:04 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Beautiful play by Jalen Suggs to loop around the hoop and find WCJ – 8:57 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cole mini hook shot over the smaller Kemba Walker – 8:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Entertaining 1st half between NYK & ORL. Of local interest: there were at least 3 players from NYC on the floor for much of the half. Between them, NYK & ORL have 5 rotation players from NYC. Also, BX-based @nygauchos played on court during half. @richardson_book on the sidelines – 8:50 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show Contrarian Gods are showing off tonight with the Magic leading the Knicks but there are still 24 minutes to play… C’mon NYK….BingBong! pic.twitter.com/O1Fu2OLFpR8:49 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
After scoring 15 points in the first half, Terrence Ross became the fourth-active player with 5,000 points in a reserve role, joining Lou Williams, Patty Mills and Jordan Clarkson, according to the Magic. – 8:46 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 50, Knicks 49
Terrence Ross: 15 PTS | 3-5 3PT
Mo Bamba: 10 PTS | 6 REB
Wendell Carter Jr: 9 PTS | 4 REB
Franz Wagner: 7 PTS | 7 REB – 8:40 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cole Anthony beats the halftime buzzer and the @Orlando Magic somehow, someway, have a 1 point lead at the break in New York. In part because the Knicks have 10 TOs. pic.twitter.com/OEOch8zrxw8:40 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
got a good one going at The Garden 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Z4IOGZIlDr8:40 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 50, Knicks 49
Cole Anthony puts the Magic ahead with a 3-pointer to end the half right in front of his brother and sister. Terrence Ross leads all scorers with 15 points while Julius Randle has 10 to lead the Knicks. – 8:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down one (50-49) at halftime.
NY has been outscored by 50 points in the third quarter of their last five games. Will look to turn that around tonight. – 8:39 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Magic lead the Knicks 50-49.
• Randle 10-2-2
• Robinson 8 & 7
• Barrett 6-4-3
• Bamba 10 & 6
• Ross 15 pts
Knicks have 10 turnovers, compared to six for Orlando. – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 50, New York 49 pic.twitter.com/u6yaOjD7928:38 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Cole Anthony trey with 1 second left in half puts Magic up 50-49 at the break. Can’t shake pesky 3-11 Magic. – 8:38 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner gets called for a foul on this. He comes down awkwardly on his right foot/ankle. Not going back to the locker room, nor is he icing it or anything. He is on the bench. Seems OK. pic.twitter.com/bggn6Cr0PI8:37 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cole Anthony hits a buzzer-beating 3 and Orlando is up 50-49 on Knicks at the half. – 8:36 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The chemistry between these two tonight >>>
@RjBarrett6 🤝 @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/J8UsxqUc3M8:36 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks halftime adjustment:
show the players where the sideline is and inform them they can’t step on it – 8:33 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Franz Wagner is down and looks like he’s in a lot of pain. Really grimacing and sliding around the floor. – 8:33 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Something about New York for Terrence Ross – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Orlando is shooting 22% from 3 – and they have the better 3-point percentage tonight (Knicks at 21.1%) – 8:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Magic and Knicks shooting a combined 8-or-37 from 3. A lot of chucking. – 8:30 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Fournier banks a shot clock beating 3. Gross – 8:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Miles McBride probably seeing better quality today – 8:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
I can’t believe it’s not butter.
@Alec Burks with the fancy finish. pic.twitter.com/kcBDaq7lc68:20 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Gotta get Gary Harris off the floor. He in unplayable. – 8:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Who knows, maybe the putback dunk and lob dunk by Obi Toppin provides a wakeup call but that first quarter was not exactly how Knicks hoped to come out tonight. Up 23-21 now on Orlando – but RJ 1-for-5, Fournier 1-4, Randle 1-4. Team 3-for-10 from 3. – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New York 23, Orlando 21 pic.twitter.com/E8VOX5Sw3x8:10 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Knicks lead the Magic 23-21 at the end of the first quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. leads all scorers with 9 points. Kemba Walker has 5 for NY. – 8:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Magic 23-21.
• Walker 5 pts
• Robison 4& 4
• Barrett 4-2-2
• Carter 9 pts – 8:08 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
JB Smoove is at the Knicks game with John Starks, not Mary Ferguson. – 8:01 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker sells his Eurosteps with his eyes as well as he does with his feet. Has everyone thinking he’s gonna go straight up just from where he’s looking. Grade A actor. – 7:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Orlando 9, Knicks 6…Mitchell Robinson flex 1. – 7:46 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,144 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:44 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jalen Suggs’ mission statement as a rookie: “Just cause havoc on the defensive end.”
How the Magic guard is making it through his first NBA season, what he’s learned, and why he had his best game of the year in Toronto. Yeah, he had something on his mind.
theathletic.com/2961798/2021/1…7:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau not ready to alter Knicks’  starting lineup newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday7:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s starting 🖐 in NYC pic.twitter.com/8VVYuGs23Z7:04 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝓜⭐️𝓰𝓲𝓬
cop your own 2021-22 city edition jersey now ⬇️
https://t.co/UbRRfkJdp4 pic.twitter.com/QZrIlt3oSY7:02 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 15 at NEW YORK
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Wednesday night activities 🔜
#NewYorkForever x #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/Kcxe3aqIse6:35 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
As Thibodeau said yesterday – Nerlens Noel is out again and Mitchell Robinson is a go with his latest sneakers of the moment. – 6:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs will start tonight for the Magic vs. the Knicks, Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
RoLo missed the cozy szn memo 😂
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/6tZZGkw9EZ5:54 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says it’s important to have Miles McBride with the NBA club as often as possible but Knicks want him to play a game w/G League’s Westchester club when it’s possible. Thibodeau says he loves what he’s seen from McBride & believes he has a bright future in the league. – 5:50 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Nerlens Noel is out. Mitchell Robinson will play tonight. – 5:45 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
The team bus to Madison Square Garden just pulled up to a Sbarro, gave me $5 bucks, told me to get off and then drove away. – 4:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony on Franz Wagner 🗣
“𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐳 𝐛𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐦𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟. 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞. 𝐈 𝐝𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐈𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬. … 𝐈 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐢𝐦.” 4:17 PM

RJ Hampton @RjHampton14
RIP DOLPH 💔🐬🙏🏽 – 4:14 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
ESPN Mike Schmitz naming Devin Vassell one of his breakout sophomores along with Maxey, Cole Anthony etc.. – 3:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Terrence Ross on Oct. 24 @ NYK:
22 PTS*
3 AST
6-11 FG
8-9 FT
*Ross scored all 22 PTS in the fourth quarter 🔥
It was the most points ever scored by a Magic player in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/U8BrPAOcK92:52 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker scored a career-high 60 points in a loss to the Sixers.
Walker’s 60 points are a franchise single-game record. He also set franchise single-game marks for field goals made (21) and attempted (34). pic.twitter.com/1p4eonwEFh2:01 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
You can actually watch rookie PG Miles McBride play basketball tonight in Connecticut as Westchester #Knicks makes home debut nypost.com/2021/11/17/kni…1:44 PM

