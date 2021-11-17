Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

The Orlando Magic (3-11) play against the New York Knicks (6-6) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Orlando Magic 91, New York Knicks 92 (Q4 04:28)
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
shootout in the Garden between the Magic and the Knicks. After coughing up a 10-point lead, Orlando is trying to steady itself. The group doesn’t look rattled, which is something, I guess. – 9:37 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
I’m trying to figure out why Thibs had Mitchell Robinson, not Taj Gibson, out there with the 2nd unit. If anyone knows, please let me know. – 9:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Oh snap, @Obi Toppin from deep again.
@ohsnapjbsmoove loves it. pic.twitter.com/n6Y8GvGDy2 – 9:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big question for Thibs coming out of this timeout: go back to Kemba and Julius or stay with the bench?
(It looks like he’s staying with the bench) – 9:36 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I’m about to make up a stat but the Knicks have to lead the league in momentum swings – 9:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i am in love with a bench. not the actual furniture. this tweet stinks go knicks. – 9:33 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
The Knicks’ second unit is the most Groundhog Day thing ever at this point. Can’t imagine Thibs keeping the same starting five together much longer. – 9:33 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Harris acted like he knocked it out of bounds. Magic got lucky there and get a Franz Wagner bucket seconds later. – 9:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
talk to me nice @Jalen Suggs
📺: https://t.co/O2KEvfQWEh pic.twitter.com/bvOoqqZsDc – 9:29 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The Knicks’ Bench in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/IQqXiBdW4S – 9:27 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 72, New York 67 pic.twitter.com/Gvhmqu0rCT – 9:27 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Orlando outscored New York 36-24 in the 4th quarter in MSG on Oct 24.
Let’s see how tonight goes. – 9:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🌹is like that.
Back to back threes from the vet bring us within 5. pic.twitter.com/jOvVa9Lcbo – 9:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony through three quarters:
9 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mXgaLVwI2J – 9:22 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic have a five-point lead on the Knicks after three quarters. When leading after three, the Magic are 0-2 this season. When trailing in the same situation, the Knicks are 1-5. Something’s gotta give! – 9:21 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic lead by 5 entering the 4th in New York.
9p,10r,7a as Cole Anthony flirts with a triple-double – 9:20 PM
Magic lead by 5 entering the 4th in New York.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
After starting 3/19 FGs in the 3rd, Knicks get back-to-back 3s by Quickley and Rose. – 9:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBride had 25 points, 9 assists & 5 rebounds in Westchester Knicks’ win over Long Island Nets. McBride played 40 minutes, had two steals, hit 10 of 24 shot attempts. NYK two-way player Luka Samanic had 32 points, 10 rebounds. – 9:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
a chum bucket with the left 👀
📺: https://t.co/O2KEvfQWEh pic.twitter.com/1HX5PPe8nl – 9:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has 4 fouls – all this quarter. Thibs giving it the Hoosiers – “My team is on the floor” as fans chant for Obi. – 9:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks season-ticket holder of the game has been with them since 1970 and said her favorite Knicks memory is this year’s season-opener. Unless he was one shouting Bing Bong, did she forget about Willis? Clyde? The championship (two if she was there for 69-70). – 9:04 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Beautiful play by Jalen Suggs to loop around the hoop and find WCJ – 8:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Entertaining 1st half between NYK & ORL. Of local interest: there were at least 3 players from NYC on the floor for much of the half. Between them, NYK & ORL have 5 rotation players from NYC. Also, BX-based @nygauchos played on court during half. @richardson_book on the sidelines – 8:50 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show Contrarian Gods are showing off tonight with the Magic leading the Knicks but there are still 24 minutes to play… C’mon NYK….BingBong! pic.twitter.com/O1Fu2OLFpR – 8:49 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
After scoring 15 points in the first half, Terrence Ross became the fourth-active player with 5,000 points in a reserve role, joining Lou Williams, Patty Mills and Jordan Clarkson, according to the Magic. – 8:46 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 50, Knicks 49
Terrence Ross: 15 PTS | 3-5 3PT
Mo Bamba: 10 PTS | 6 REB
Wendell Carter Jr: 9 PTS | 4 REB
Franz Wagner: 7 PTS | 7 REB – 8:40 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cole Anthony beats the halftime buzzer and the @Orlando Magic somehow, someway, have a 1 point lead at the break in New York. In part because the Knicks have 10 TOs. pic.twitter.com/OEOch8zrxw – 8:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
got a good one going at The Garden 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Z4IOGZIlDr – 8:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 50, Knicks 49
Cole Anthony puts the Magic ahead with a 3-pointer to end the half right in front of his brother and sister. Terrence Ross leads all scorers with 15 points while Julius Randle has 10 to lead the Knicks. – 8:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down one (50-49) at halftime.
NY has been outscored by 50 points in the third quarter of their last five games. Will look to turn that around tonight. – 8:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 50, New York 49 pic.twitter.com/u6yaOjD792 – 8:38 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Cole Anthony trey with 1 second left in half puts Magic up 50-49 at the break. Can’t shake pesky 3-11 Magic. – 8:38 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner gets called for a foul on this. He comes down awkwardly on his right foot/ankle. Not going back to the locker room, nor is he icing it or anything. He is on the bench. Seems OK. pic.twitter.com/bggn6Cr0PI – 8:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cole Anthony hits a buzzer-beating 3 and Orlando is up 50-49 on Knicks at the half. – 8:36 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The chemistry between these two tonight >>>
@RjBarrett6 🤝 @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/J8UsxqUc3M – 8:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks halftime adjustment:
show the players where the sideline is and inform them they can’t step on it – 8:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Orlando is shooting 22% from 3 – and they have the better 3-point percentage tonight (Knicks at 21.1%) – 8:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Magic and Knicks shooting a combined 8-or-37 from 3. A lot of chucking. – 8:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
swing
swing
TORCH 🔥
📺: https://t.co/O2KEvfQWEh pic.twitter.com/BZfM9jfhSO – 8:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
I can’t believe it’s not butter.
@Alec Burks with the fancy finish. pic.twitter.com/kcBDaq7lc6 – 8:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo BAMBA 😤
📺: https://t.co/O2KEvfQWEh pic.twitter.com/IksR6Iu98h – 8:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Who knows, maybe the putback dunk and lob dunk by Obi Toppin provides a wakeup call but that first quarter was not exactly how Knicks hoped to come out tonight. Up 23-21 now on Orlando – but RJ 1-for-5, Fournier 1-4, Randle 1-4. Team 3-for-10 from 3. – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New York 23, Orlando 21 pic.twitter.com/E8VOX5Sw3x – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Knicks lead the Magic 23-21 at the end of the first quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. leads all scorers with 9 points. Kemba Walker has 5 for NY. – 8:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
them: 1 v 3
Franz: bet
📺: https://t.co/O2KEvfQWEh pic.twitter.com/EPVIejtEQ1 – 7:56 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sharing is caring.
@RjBarrett6 x @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/xY1pQG7K4B – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,144 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:44 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jalen Suggs’ mission statement as a rookie: “Just cause havoc on the defensive end.”
How the Magic guard is making it through his first NBA season, what he’s learned, and why he had his best game of the year in Toronto. Yeah, he had something on his mind.
theathletic.com/2961798/2021/1… – 7:42 PM
Jalen Suggs’ mission statement as a rookie: “Just cause havoc on the defensive end.”
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau not ready to alter Knicks’ starting lineup newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝓜⭐️𝓰𝓲𝓬
cop your own 2021-22 city edition jersey now ⬇️
https://t.co/UbRRfkJdp4 pic.twitter.com/QZrIlt3oSY – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 15 at NEW YORK
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Wednesday night activities 🔜
#NewYorkForever x #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/Kcxe3aqIse – 6:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As Thibodeau said yesterday – Nerlens Noel is out again and Mitchell Robinson is a go with his latest sneakers of the moment. – 6:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs will start tonight for the Magic vs. the Knicks, Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
RoLo missed the cozy szn memo 😂
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/6tZZGkw9EZ – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says it’s important to have Miles McBride with the NBA club as often as possible but Knicks want him to play a game w/G League’s Westchester club when it’s possible. Thibodeau says he loves what he’s seen from McBride & believes he has a bright future in the league. – 5:50 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
The team bus to Madison Square Garden just pulled up to a Sbarro, gave me $5 bucks, told me to get off and then drove away. – 4:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony on Franz Wagner 🗣
“𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐳 𝐛𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐦𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟. 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞. 𝐈 𝐝𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐈𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬. … 𝐈 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐢𝐦.” 4:17 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
ESPN Mike Schmitz naming Devin Vassell one of his breakout sophomores along with Maxey, Cole Anthony etc.. – 3:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Terrence Ross on Oct. 24 @ NYK:
22 PTS*
3 AST
6-11 FG
8-9 FT
*Ross scored all 22 PTS in the fourth quarter 🔥
It was the most points ever scored by a Magic player in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/U8BrPAOcK9 – 2:52 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker scored a career-high 60 points in a loss to the Sixers.
Walker’s 60 points are a franchise single-game record. He also set franchise single-game marks for field goals made (21) and attempted (34). pic.twitter.com/1p4eonwEFh – 2:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
You can actually watch rookie PG Miles McBride play basketball tonight in Connecticut as Westchester #Knicks makes home debut nypost.com/2021/11/17/kni… – 1:44 PM
