Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings (6-8) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021
Sacramento Kings 62, Minnesota Timberwolves 66 (Q3 03:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Timberwolves scored 22 points on the Kings in the 1st quarter.
The Timberwolves scored 22 points on the Kings in 7 minutes of the 3rd quarter. – 9:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
This is why @Richaun Holmes is 4th in the NBA in FG% pic.twitter.com/LxoHKtT5lE – 9:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Towns has scored all 7 of the @Minnesota Timberwolves points here in the third quarter to give him 16 on the night as the Wolves take a 51-50 lead with 10:11 left in the third.
Towns is nearing his 10th 20+ point game of the season. – 9:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu is getting a quick hook here in the third. Towns has 7 points in less than 2 minutes and Metu is getting a little loose with his shot selection. Marvin Bagley into the game. – 9:30 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings shot 32.7%, they were 6-21 from 3 and had 14 turnovers in the first half.
They lead 48-44🤷♂️ – 9:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Kings lead the Timberwolves 48-44. De’Aaron Fox has 14 points. Sacramento has a 30-17 rebounding advantage, led by Tristan Thompson (7), Chimezie Metu (5), Harrison Barnes 4), Richaun Holmes (4), Fox (4). Davion Mitchell is +5 with seven points, two steals, two assists. – 9:13 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
downhill Ant is a scary sight for defenders 🐜 pic.twitter.com/RC6RZChCfb – 9:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead by 4.
@De’Aaron Fox leads all scorers with 14 points. pic.twitter.com/XDV3INc8Qc – 9:13 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead by 4.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings ride a 48-44 lead over the T’Wolves into the half. De’Aaron Fox 14pts for Sacramento – shooting 33%. Minnesota gets 10pts from Patrick Beverley – Wolves shoot 38%. – 9:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Burn the tape of that half. Kings lead 48-44. Wolves shot 16 of 42, allowed 13 offensive rebounds. – 9:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 48-44 at the half in Minny. Ugly basketball by both teams. Fox leads with 14 points. Lots of turnovers. Lots of missed shots. – 9:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Kings have started to hit a FEW shots. Emphasis on a few. (5 of 9 from 3-point range this quarter). – 9:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
On a brighter note, the Kings are outrebounding the Timberwolves 29-14 with a 13-3 advantage in offensive rebounds. The shots aren’t falling and the turnovers have been atrocious, but they’re still winning because they are defending and rebounding. – 9:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Sacramento and Minnesota always bring out the worst in each other. – 8:59 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
What a beautiful first half from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Rjt171vZeM – 8:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
13 offensive rebounds for the Kings. They have taken 11 more shots than the Wolves despite turning the ball over 12 times. – 8:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings and Timberwolves have combined to go 20 of 70 (.286) from the field so far. – 8:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are 8th in the league in offensive rating. T-Wolves are the 5th worst in the league.
Kings only have 29 points 17 minutes into this game. 11 turnovers. (Playing to your competition again) – 8:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz Reid.
Naz Reid.
Naz Reid. pic.twitter.com/pVitSRdghV – 8:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Like what we’re seeing from Marvin Bagley III so far. He looks a lot more comfortable tonight. – 8:51 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
“Let’s stop right now and let’s just gather up all these bricks and let’s build a shelter for the homeless.”
– Billy Hoyle, probably talking about this Kings-Timberwolves game – 8:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves in zone again, which zaps the few things the Wolves are good at defensively and inspires lethargy. – 8:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Kings are shooting 26.5% FG, 7% (yep, 7) 3s and have 10 turnovers … and they’re winning – 8:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Kings have 10 offensive rebounds and the game is 13 minutes old – 8:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Sacramento had 8 offensive rebounds in the first quarter. Like four on that one possession. – 8:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of one, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Kings 22-18.
Towns leads the way for Minnesota with 7 points while Vanderbilt hauled in 4 rebounds in the first. – 8:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 22-18 first quarter advantage for the T’Wolves. Kings with 6 turnovers in the period and offense looks…well…clunky. – 8:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 6 of 26 from the field and 1 of 12 from 3-point range with six turnovers. Trailing 22-18. Gonna have to do better than that. – 8:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 22-18 after 1Q. Sac shoot 23.1 % from the field. Harrison Barnes leads with 7 points. – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I remain very impressed by Malik Beasley’s defense.
And no, I don’t care that he’s last on the team in defensive rating. – 8:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves and Kings are both 6-20 FG and 1-10 3s. It’s going great. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has 3 turnovers here in the 1Q. Some strange, out of character mistakes. – 8:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels going with the headband for the first time this season, perhaps in his career. (I know this is the content you crave) – 8:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings and Timberwolves have combined to go 0 of 10 from 3-point range over the first six minutes. pic.twitter.com/hSHJOJw2Qh – 8:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings can’t hit a 3-pointer. 0-for-5 start from deep. T-Wolves lead 10-7. – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
anything you can do @Anthony Edwards can do better pic.twitter.com/LaodpLqlu9 – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
PatBev getting crafty with it 👌 pic.twitter.com/ok7F8XOffi – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Holmes with a two-handed flush to get the Kings on the board. 2-0. – 8:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really important game for the Wolves tonight against Sacramento at home. They have to start playing better. – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings stay with the same starting five in Minnesota tonight. Fox, Haliburton, Metu, Barnes and Holmes. – 7:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Timberwolves
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Josh Okogie (Back Spasms) is OUT vs. Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/0gzNnHtE8z – 7:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Kings
– Edwards over 5.5 rebs
Had 12 last game, 6+ in 9 of 13 games this season
– Holmes over 12.5 pts
Finch said Holmes’ game “picks at Wolves’ scabs”
– Fox under 20.5 pts
Beverley and McDaniels on him
– KAT over 3.0 FT makes
Has size over Holmes – 6:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Walton, Chimezie Metu will get a five game run as the starter and then be reassessed. – 6:37 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Walton sticking with Metu in the starting lineup and says we will see Marvin Bagley play again tonight against Minnesota. – 6:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luke Walton is going with rebounders, which means Marvin Bagley will again be in the lineup. Sounds like he’ll be in the rotation for the foreseeable future for the Kings as they go bigger. – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley will play again tonight according to Luke Walton. He’s looking for rebounding. – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton says Marvin Bagley III will play again tonight vs. the Timberwolves. – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
