Jimmy Butler back after missing last three games

Marc J. Spears: Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans. Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:22 PM
Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro starting for Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon again starting for Bam Adebayo. Jimmy Butler is back in the starting lineup. – 7:08 PM
Tyler Herro starting for Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon again starting for Bam Adebayo. Jimmy Butler is back in the starting lineup. – 7:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon again starting in place of Adebayo. Tyler Herro this time starts in place of Lowry. Remaining starters: Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler. – 7:03 PM
Dewayne Dedmon again starting in place of Adebayo. Tyler Herro this time starts in place of Lowry. Remaining starters: Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler. – 7:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro will slide over from starting for Jimmy Butler at shooting guard to starting for Kyle Lowry at point guard. Butler and Herro will both do some ball-handling. Dedmon will again get the start at center. – 5:51 PM
Tyler Herro will slide over from starting for Jimmy Butler at shooting guard to starting for Kyle Lowry at point guard. Butler and Herro will both do some ball-handling. Dedmon will again get the start at center. – 5:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry (rest) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are out for the Heat tonight vs the Pelicans. Jimmy Butler will return after missing most of the last four games with an ankle injury.
Markieff Morris will miss his fifth straight with a neck injury stemming from his encounter with Jokic. – 5:48 PM
Kyle Lowry (rest) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are out for the Heat tonight vs the Pelicans. Jimmy Butler will return after missing most of the last four games with an ankle injury.
Markieff Morris will miss his fifth straight with a neck injury stemming from his encounter with Jokic. – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:46 PM
NEW: Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans. Who’s available and who’s not for the Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat sit out Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo against Pelicans, as Jimmy Butler returns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat taking charge(s); the Zion update. – 5:42 PM
Heat sit out Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo against Pelicans, as Jimmy Butler returns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat taking charge(s); the Zion update. – 5:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available play tonight against New Orleans after missing three consecutive games, Heat say.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:31 PM
Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available play tonight against New Orleans after missing three consecutive games, Heat say.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. – 5:28 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. – 5:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight vs. Pelicans:
Kyle Lowry (out) rest.
Bam Adebayo (out) knee.
Markieff Morris (out) neck.
Victor Oladipo (out) knee.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Marcus Garrett all upgraded to available, – 5:28 PM
Tonight vs. Pelicans:
Kyle Lowry (out) rest.
Bam Adebayo (out) knee.
Markieff Morris (out) neck.
Victor Oladipo (out) knee.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Marcus Garrett all upgraded to available, – 5:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Kyle Lowry (rest), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (knee recovery) out tonight for Heat.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett are available. – 5:28 PM
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Kyle Lowry (rest), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (knee recovery) out tonight for Heat.
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett are available. – 5:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris out tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will play. – 5:27 PM
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris out tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will play. – 5:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) and Marcus Garrett (wrist tendinitis) all still listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pelicans.
The hope is Butler will be able to make his return today after missing past 3 games. – 1:40 PM
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) and Marcus Garrett (wrist tendinitis) all still listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pelicans.
The hope is Butler will be able to make his return today after missing past 3 games. – 1:40 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Heat injury update for Wednesday vs. Pelicans: Jimmy Butler (ankle): questionable. Bam Adebayo (knee): questionable. Marcus Garrett (wrist): questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (groin): questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee): out. Markieff Morris (neck): out. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 16, 2021
Wes Goldberg: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will not play tonight vs OKC. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / November 15, 2021
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Thunder. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) is probable. Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in OKC today for tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 14, 2021
Main Rumors, Injuries, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Marcus Garrett, Markieff Morris, Miami Heat