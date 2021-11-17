Khris Middleton to play for the first time since COVID-19 positive

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton haven’t played in a game together since Oct. 23 – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks elect to go with Bobby Portis in the starting lineup – he joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. – 7:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Khris Middleton, who’s been out since Oct. 30 (NBA protocols), will return tonight vs. the Lakers, said Coach Budenholzer. George Hill is also expected to play, after missing Milwaukee’s last game. – 5:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Took a look back at Jrue Holiday’s return from COVID-19 to see what it might be able to tell us about how the Bucks will bring Khris Middleton back.
He is expected to get back on the floor tonight and then go from there. At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2960522/2021/1… – 1:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers at Bucks, Three Things to Know:
on.nba.com/3DuEPhg
1) Finding legs against MIL, who’s been off for two days, coming off a 2-game skid and getting Middleton back
2) THT’s impressive B2B debut
3) Dealing with AD double teams – 1:08 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“I’m calling the trainers to see if I could do anything, but they told me I can’t get my heart rate up or exercise or workout…That was the hardest part.” – @Khris Middleton
How will the Bucks work Middleton back into the rotation? At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2960522/2021/1… – 10:36 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
-Giannis looking at a career on the runway?
-Khris Middleton likely to return against Lakers
-Lineup data
-Looking at the big man issue through a different lens
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX
📺 https://t.co/Ka7KNGVgzC pic.twitter.com/F8xcaITUOQ – 12:19 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects Middleton to play tomorrow night vs. the Lakers and confirmed there will be a ramp-up period for Middleton as they get him back in the fold.
That would suggest minutes limits on how first few games, but Bud did not provide details. – 3:41 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
-Bucks frustration rising?
-Khris Middleton appreciation as he gets set to return
-A DDV point that needs to be made
-Trade discussion ramping up online
-Opportunity to cash in at home
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6NR8p
📺 https://t.co/ZTmsQrTytl pic.twitter.com/mlbICAaPqW – 8:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Your typical MVPG start to 4th:
– 2 FTs
– Rebound after Caruso miss
– Assist to Mann 3
– Middy through contact – 11:29 PM
