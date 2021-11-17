Sixers split on how to approach Ben Simmons situation?

Kyle Neubeck: On broadcast just now, @KristenLedlow just said feedback from people she talked to within Sixers is split on Simmons approach. One, she said, believes they should welcome him back and he makes them better. “Another tells me, ‘We got to cut the cord and move forward.'”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rich Paul said on the record last week that negative publicity is hurting Ben Simmons’ mental health. Perhaps he should stop creating it: phillyvoice.com/sixers-rich-pa… – 2:27 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
LOVED catching up with @Sarah Todd on today’s pod!
We talk about her days covering the #Sixers & whether she’s surprised by what’s going on with Ben Simmons.
Plus, she tells us everything we need to know about The #Jazz heading into tonight’s matchup!
🎧 linktr.ee/LockedOnSixers – 10:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | #Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:52 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Surging Wizards, the latest with Ben Simmons, the NBA’s indifference towards John Wall and are the Cavs … good? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:21 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Philadelphia 76ers continue fining disgruntled Ben Simmons #NBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers fine Ben Simmons for not joining team on road trip nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/rep… – 11:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/PEStgby08j – 10:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @NBAKrell on with me to discuss Tyrese Maxey, Ben Simmons, and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:02 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
“I would absolutely trade for Ben Simmons,” stated Isiah Thomas, the same guy who traded for Stephon Marbury, Steve Francis and Eddy Curry… – 7:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (health&safety protocols), G Matisse Thybulle (protocols), F Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and PG Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the #utahjazz. – 7:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) is listed as out for Sixers-Jazz tomorrow night.
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Adele special (and her connection to Ben Simmons) got me to thinking about what’s missing from the Simmons get-out-of-Philly playbook: shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:07 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
How Ben Simmons Can Get His Wish shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A Ben Simmons return would be an ‘adjustment’ and a test of #Sixers’ team chemistry inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 11:17 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Isiah Thomas delivered a bluntly honest message to Ben Simmons.
#76ers #NBA #NBATwitter
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A Ben Simmons return would be an ‘adjustment’ and a test of Sixers’ team chemistry inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A return of Ben Simmons with the wrong midset could destroy the team chemistry the Sixers boast about inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:41 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A return of Ben Simmons with the wrong midset will destroy the team chemistry the #Sixers boast about inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
A sports fan who phoned into a Philadelphia radio station was so focused on complaining about estranged 76ers star Ben Simmons that he shrugged off getting hit by a car while on the air. (Hear the audio below.) “James” was patched through when he was asked, “What’s on your mind?” “Uh, nothing, someone just hit my car,” he replied. The incredulous Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on 94WIP wanted confirmation that the caller had been in an accident. “Yeah, and they’re driving off,” James said. “It’s OK.” The hosts encouraged James to get a license plate number while James let them know the other driver “swerved into my lane.” “Anyway, I’m calling about Ben Simmons,” he said, unperturbed. “You just got in a car accident and you’re calling about Ben Simmons?” “Yeah,” James replied, “because he annoys me more than someone hitting my car and driving off.” -via HuffPost / November 17, 2021
The tense situation between All-Star Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers has continued, with the team fining Simmons for not traveling with the team on its current road trip, sources told The Athletic. Simmons has not played this season, citing not being mentally ready to compete after spending the offseason hoping to be traded. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2021
Sixers officials told The Athletic that the team had yet to receive any information from its team therapist or Simmons’ personal specialists that would preclude him from playing or practicing. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2021