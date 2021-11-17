Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury progress: It's a light at the end of the tunnel

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Zion being cleared to do contact work: “There is still some work to do in front of him, but it’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel.” – 6:16 PM
Willie Green on Zion being cleared to do contact work: “There is still some work to do in front of him, but it’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel.” – 6:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans won’t have to watch Brandon Ingram’s minutes as much anymore, Willie Green says. He’s in a position to give them whatever minutes needed now after they monitored his time the last two games. – 6:07 PM
Pelicans won’t have to watch Brandon Ingram’s minutes as much anymore, Willie Green says. He’s in a position to give them whatever minutes needed now after they monitored his time the last two games. – 6:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram won’t have any minutes restriction tonight, Willie Green said. – 6:07 PM
Brandon Ingram won’t have any minutes restriction tonight, Willie Green said. – 6:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram will no longer be under a minutes restriction, per Willie Green.
Green says he plans on bumping Ingram’s minutes up tonight. It’s something he’s been working toward the past few days. – 6:07 PM
Brandon Ingram will no longer be under a minutes restriction, per Willie Green.
Green says he plans on bumping Ingram’s minutes up tonight. It’s something he’s been working toward the past few days. – 6:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says in pregame that the coaching staff is trying to convince Jonas Valanciunas to shoot more 3-pointers when given the opportunity in games.
(JV leads the league with a 59.3 3PT%) – 6:06 PM
Willie Green says in pregame that the coaching staff is trying to convince Jonas Valanciunas to shoot more 3-pointers when given the opportunity in games.
(JV leads the league with a 59.3 3PT%) – 6:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat sit out Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo against Pelicans, as Jimmy Butler returns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat taking charge(s); the Zion update. – 5:42 PM
Heat sit out Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo against Pelicans, as Jimmy Butler returns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat taking charge(s); the Zion update. – 5:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
After many hours of thought and prayer, choice of weaponry for the 2021-22 campaign will be the Zion 1s. pic.twitter.com/Xnzj7clgdI – 5:20 PM
After many hours of thought and prayer, choice of weaponry for the 2021-22 campaign will be the Zion 1s. pic.twitter.com/Xnzj7clgdI – 5:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
STORY: Zion Williamson was cleared to ramp up his workouts, but questions remain about the Pelicans star’s return theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 4:36 PM
STORY: Zion Williamson was cleared to ramp up his workouts, but questions remain about the Pelicans star’s return theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 4:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!
youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM
Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!
youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram clutch troubles
🏀 How to fix end of game issues
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/aD3RfezAne – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram clutch troubles
🏀 How to fix end of game issues
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/aD3RfezAne – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/17/zio… – 1:37 PM
Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/17/zio… – 1:37 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
In case you were wondering how reliant the Pelicans are on Zion for an offensive efficiency boost, here is PTS Added for 2020-21 and 2021-22. This doesn’t factor in lineup combos / a more appropriate pecking order. – Michael Pellissier pic.twitter.com/wLaAJkSyNP – 12:59 PM
In case you were wondering how reliant the Pelicans are on Zion for an offensive efficiency boost, here is PTS Added for 2020-21 and 2021-22. This doesn’t factor in lineup combos / a more appropriate pecking order. – Michael Pellissier pic.twitter.com/wLaAJkSyNP – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram clutch troubles
🏀 How to fix end of game issues
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/09pS5gg0RY – 12:49 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram clutch troubles
🏀 How to fix end of game issues
🏀 Zion Williamson injury update
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/09pS5gg0RY – 12:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Five things (Zion update; #Pelicans in Miami tonight for 6:30 CT tip-off; Garrett Temple “Off the Court” Q&A): on.nba.com/3cmENMm – 10:21 AM
Five things (Zion update; #Pelicans in Miami tonight for 6:30 CT tip-off; Garrett Temple “Off the Court” Q&A): on.nba.com/3cmENMm – 10:21 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson has finally been cleared for contact drills and could soon be cleared to participate in full team drills.
But there are still some key questions looming for what comes next. I tried to answer a few of them here: theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 10:06 AM
Zion Williamson has finally been cleared for contact drills and could soon be cleared to participate in full team drills.
But there are still some key questions looming for what comes next. I tried to answer a few of them here: theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 10:06 AM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Body-shaming Zion Williamson says more about a culture of critics than about him – The Washington Post via @Candace Buckner washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11… – 9:43 AM
Body-shaming Zion Williamson says more about a culture of critics than about him – The Washington Post via @Candace Buckner washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11… – 9:43 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Body shaming is still fair game in sports discussion. Just listen to all the folks laughing at Zion Williamson’s weight: washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11… – 8:30 AM
Body shaming is still fair game in sports discussion. Just listen to all the folks laughing at Zion Williamson’s weight: washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11… – 8:30 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Wiliamson’s return date is drawing nearer, so much so that a reasonable guess can be made as to when exactly we’ll see him in uniform again.
Just continue to keep those fingers crossed for no setbacks! https://t.co/YaFf0eYWQy pic.twitter.com/nMwerPpHQn – 7:04 AM
Zion Wiliamson’s return date is drawing nearer, so much so that a reasonable guess can be made as to when exactly we’ll see him in uniform again.
Just continue to keep those fingers crossed for no setbacks! https://t.co/YaFf0eYWQy pic.twitter.com/nMwerPpHQn – 7:04 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Zion is back playing at Cameron!
Gardner-Webb has a dude named Zion Williams averaging 4 ppg and 7 rpg – 7:08 PM
Zion is back playing at Cameron!
Gardner-Webb has a dude named Zion Williams averaging 4 ppg and 7 rpg – 7:08 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Willie Green on BI’s offensive play late: “I thought he got some good looks. They didn’t all fall down for him, but I’ll go back and watch the tape to see if we can get him some better looks. I thought he got fouled on a few of them, but they just didn’t fall for us.” – 9:56 PM
Willie Green on BI’s offensive play late: “I thought he got some good looks. They didn’t all fall down for him, but I’ll go back and watch the tape to see if we can get him some better looks. I thought he got fouled on a few of them, but they just didn’t fall for us.” – 9:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels bench also put up 17 points in the 1st half. Another strong showing from a group that struggled in a big way early in the season.
Seems like that group has really stabilized now that BI is back and Willie Green can settle on his rotations. – 8:08 PM
The Pels bench also put up 17 points in the 1st half. Another strong showing from a group that struggled in a big way early in the season.
Seems like that group has really stabilized now that BI is back and Willie Green can settle on his rotations. – 8:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram played 29 minutes Saturday. Willie Green said the Pelicans will be able to “bump him up a few more minutes and see how it goes.” – 5:49 PM
Brandon Ingram played 29 minutes Saturday. Willie Green said the Pelicans will be able to “bump him up a few more minutes and see how it goes.” – 5:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be on a minutes restriction again tonight, but he should be able to play a few more than he did on Saturday against Memphis. – 5:39 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be on a minutes restriction again tonight, but he should be able to play a few more than he did on Saturday against Memphis. – 5:39 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Z6tDGREeHn – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Z6tDGREeHn – 3:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
COLUMN
Even as calamity consumed everything around him, Pelicans coach Willie Green remained on message.
And his style finally paid dividends, as New Orleans snapped its losing streak.
What does it mean as the Pels try to fight back into the race?
nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:40 PM
COLUMN
Even as calamity consumed everything around him, Pelicans coach Willie Green remained on message.
And his style finally paid dividends, as New Orleans snapped its losing streak.
What does it mean as the Pels try to fight back into the race?
nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/KoNqXcSrdz – 12:59 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/KoNqXcSrdz – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZMmYRtL8rP – 11:30 AM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZMmYRtL8rP – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/4SaGnA8Drm – 8:53 AM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/4SaGnA8Drm – 8:53 AM
More on this storyline
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. -via NBA.com / November 16, 2021
Williamson will undergo further medical imaging on November 24, which will determine his availability for full team workouts. Additional updates will be provided on his anticipated return to play timetable accordingly. -via NBA.com / November 16, 2021
Elliot Clough: There it is @WindhorstESPN says he believes Zion Williamson’s injury will leave him out of the Pelicans rotation into December -via Twitter @EliotClough / November 13, 2021