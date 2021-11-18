Daily statistical milestones: JaVale McGee in blocks and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Durant No. 26 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Nash and Eric Gordon with 1,687 three-pointers. He’s now 32 away from Dale Ellis
Bradley Beal No. 45 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nicolas Batum with 1,392 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Brent Barry
JaVale McGee No. 66 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Roy Hibbert and Karl Malone with 1,147 blocks. He’s now tied with Bob McAdoo
CJ McCollum No. 69 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jason Williams with 1,239 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Dell Curry
Buddy Hield No. 74 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marco Belinelli with 1,220 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Chuck Person
Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,060 blocks. He’s now 13 away from Mychal Thompson
Jrue Holiday No. 101 in steals now
Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 1,173 steals. He’s now 6 away from Jamal Crawford
Russell Westbrook No. 102 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic, Evan Fournier and Rudy Gay with 1,084 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Cuttino Mobley
Jae Crowder No. 117 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Morris, Jeff Green and Richard Jefferson with 1,045 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Michael Redd
Zach LaVine No. 163 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Ersan İlyasova and Jared Dudley with 890 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Harrison Barnes
Carmelo Anthony No. 176 in assists now
Moved ahead of Johnny Davis with 3,369 assists. He’s now 8 away from Eric Bledsoe
Devin Booker No. 181 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 826 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Clyde Drexler
Anthony Davis No. 184 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen with 5,942 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Zelmo Beaty
Jonas Valanciunas No. 187 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 658 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Bill Cartwright
Tristan Thompson No. 187 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of George Johnson with 5,889 rebounds. He’s now 45 away from Jonas Valanciunas
Blake Griffin No. 195 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Sanders with 5,802 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Christian Laettner
Clint Capela No. 197 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Clifford Ray and Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 639 blocks. He’s now tied with Nazr Mohammed
Enes Kanter No. 205 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Danny Schayes with 5,673 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Rich Kelley
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 218 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jim Fox with 5,527 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Marvin Williams
Kemba Walker No. 224 in steals now
Moved ahead of Darnell Vallentine and Draymond Green with 911 steals. He’s now 1 away from John Long, Aaron McKie and PJ Brown
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 225 in points now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam, Jim Jackson, Dell Curry and Bill Sharman with 12,711 points. He’s now 2 away from Bill Cartwright
Blake Griffin No. 231 in assists now
Moved ahead of Don Buse with 2,922 assists. He’s now tied with Steve Smith
Tony Snell No. 232 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chandler Parsons, Mike James and Davis Bertans with 688 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bobby Jackson
Taj Gibson No. 233 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Swen Nater with 5,299 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Larry Johnson
Jrue Holiday No. 237 in points now
Moved ahead of Red Kerr with 12,483 points. He’s now 6 away from Mark Jackson
JaVale McGee moved past Roy Hibbert and Karl Malone in the block rankings.
More movements
Devin Booker 3
*Chris Paul 3
Deandre Ayton 2
Jae Crowder 2
*Got 3rd last night vs. #Mavs.
Techs 1-5: $2K fine each.
Techs 6-10: $3K fine each.
Techs 11-15: $4K fine each. (w/warning letter on 12th tech).
Tech 16: $5K fine plus one game suspension
– Giannis: 47 pts, 9 reb, 18-23 fg
– J. Tatum: 34 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast
– L. Dort: 34 pts, 8 reb, +17
– J. Butler: 31 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast
– J. Harden: 27 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast
– T. Horton-Tucker: 25 pts, 12 reb, 2 stl
– R. Westbrook: 19 pts, 4 reb, 15 ast – 10:23 AM
Julius Randle: -106
Anthony Davis: -64
Russell Westbrook: -58
Highest plus/minus in November:
Steph Curry: +135
✅ 47 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 18-23 FG
It’s the second time Antetokounmpo has scored 45 or more points while shooting at least 75% from the field.
The only other active player with more than one such games is Carmelo Anthony (2). pic.twitter.com/4TneZs8nSV – 9:16 AM
Only six players in NBA history have scored more points through their first 900 games:
✅ Wilt Chamberlain
✅ Michael Jordan
✅ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
✅ Oscar Robertson
✅ LeBron James
✅ Jerry West
“It’s just all about who is going to play better that night.”
"It's just all about who is going to play better that night."

#Suns have played well enough to win 10 in a row to mark not only the longest current win streak in #NBA but longest under Monty Williams, playoffs or regular season
