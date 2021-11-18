USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: JaVale McGee in blocks and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Durant No. 26 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steve Nash and Eric Gordon with 1,687 three-pointers. He’s now 32 away from Dale Ellis

Bradley Beal No. 45 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nicolas Batum with 1,392 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Brent Barry

JaVale McGee No. 66 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Roy Hibbert and Karl Malone with 1,147 blocks. He’s now tied with Bob McAdoo

CJ McCollum No. 69 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jason Williams with 1,239 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Dell Curry

Buddy Hield No. 74 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marco Belinelli with 1,220 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Chuck Person

Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,060 blocks. He’s now 13 away from Mychal Thompson

Jrue Holiday No. 101 in steals now

Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 1,173 steals. He’s now 6 away from Jamal Crawford

Russell Westbrook No. 102 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic, Evan Fournier and Rudy Gay with 1,084 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Cuttino Mobley

Jae Crowder No. 117 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Morris, Jeff Green and Richard Jefferson with 1,045 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Michael Redd

Zach LaVine No. 163 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Ersan İlyasova and Jared Dudley with 890 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Harrison Barnes

Carmelo Anthony No. 176 in assists now

Moved ahead of Johnny Davis with 3,369 assists. He’s now 8 away from Eric Bledsoe

Devin Booker No. 181 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 826 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Clyde Drexler

Anthony Davis No. 184 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen with 5,942 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Zelmo Beaty

Jonas Valanciunas No. 187 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 658 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Bill Cartwright

Tristan Thompson No. 187 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of George Johnson with 5,889 rebounds. He’s now 45 away from Jonas Valanciunas

Blake Griffin No. 195 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Sanders with 5,802 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Christian Laettner

Clint Capela No. 197 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Clifford Ray and Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 639 blocks. He’s now tied with Nazr Mohammed

Enes Kanter No. 205 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Danny Schayes with 5,673 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Rich Kelley

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 218 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jim Fox with 5,527 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Marvin Williams

Kemba Walker No. 224 in steals now

Moved ahead of Darnell Vallentine and Draymond Green with 911 steals. He’s now 1 away from John Long, Aaron McKie and PJ Brown

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 225 in points now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam, Jim Jackson, Dell Curry and Bill Sharman with 12,711 points. He’s now 2 away from Bill Cartwright

Blake Griffin No. 231 in assists now

Moved ahead of Don Buse with 2,922 assists. He’s now tied with Steve Smith

Tony Snell No. 232 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chandler Parsons, Mike James and Davis Bertans with 688 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bobby Jackson

Taj Gibson No. 233 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Swen Nater with 5,299 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Larry Johnson

Jrue Holiday No. 237 in points now

Moved ahead of Red Kerr with 12,483 points. He’s now 6 away from Mark Jackson


