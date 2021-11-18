Game stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors (12-2) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-7) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021
Golden State Warriors 77, Cleveland Cavaliers 81 (Q4 09:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
A Warriors-esque third quarter from the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/FOCdglv2D8 – 9:20 PM
A Warriors-esque third quarter from the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/FOCdglv2D8 – 9:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting 2-9 (22.2%) while the #Nuggets are 5-8 (62.5%). Harris is 0-3, Niang 1-2, Curry 0-1 and Maxey 1-3, Denver leads 11-4 w/ 7:19 left in quarter. – 9:18 PM
Sixers shooting 2-9 (22.2%) while the #Nuggets are 5-8 (62.5%). Harris is 0-3, Niang 1-2, Curry 0-1 and Maxey 1-3, Denver leads 11-4 w/ 7:19 left in quarter. – 9:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Wow. #Cavs Dean Wade tips the ball in at the buzzer after Tacko Fall’s missed free throw. Cavs have an 81-68 lead over the Warriors heading into the fourth.
Darius Garland up to 20 pts and both Kevin Love and Dean Wade have 17 pts. – 9:17 PM
Wow. #Cavs Dean Wade tips the ball in at the buzzer after Tacko Fall’s missed free throw. Cavs have an 81-68 lead over the Warriors heading into the fourth.
Darius Garland up to 20 pts and both Kevin Love and Dean Wade have 17 pts. – 9:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Disaster end to the third quarter for the Warriors. Foul Tacko Fall on an inbound with 0.9 seconds left. He misses both FTs, but then they give up a rebound tapback to Dean Wade (who has killed them tonight). Worst third quarter of season for GSW: -10. Down 13 in Cleveland. – 9:16 PM
Disaster end to the third quarter for the Warriors. Foul Tacko Fall on an inbound with 0.9 seconds left. He misses both FTs, but then they give up a rebound tapback to Dean Wade (who has killed them tonight). Worst third quarter of season for GSW: -10. Down 13 in Cleveland. – 9:16 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The streak of explosive third quarters ends for the Warriors vs the Cavs, outscored 27-17 in the frame. – 9:16 PM
The streak of explosive third quarters ends for the Warriors vs the Cavs, outscored 27-17 in the frame. – 9:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q3: Warriors trail the Cavaliers, 81-68. Feels like it might be one of those nights where Golden State just doesn’t have it. – 9:15 PM
END OF Q3: Warriors trail the Cavaliers, 81-68. Feels like it might be one of those nights where Golden State just doesn’t have it. – 9:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
17 points in 15 minutes? @Kevin Love is on 🔥! pic.twitter.com/Xv1d4bL8ve – 9:13 PM
17 points in 15 minutes? @Kevin Love is on 🔥! pic.twitter.com/Xv1d4bL8ve – 9:13 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Cavs are out-hustling the Warriors tonight, and nowhere is that clearer than on the boards. Golden State is getting out-rebounded 35-22, including 10-3 on the offensive glass. – 9:11 PM
The Cavs are out-hustling the Warriors tonight, and nowhere is that clearer than on the boards. Golden State is getting out-rebounded 35-22, including 10-3 on the offensive glass. – 9:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
10 dimes for dray & an and-1 for JP 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/pouX2UR86T – 9:08 PM
10 dimes for dray & an and-1 for JP 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/pouX2UR86T – 9:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
KLOV3333
@Kevin Love is 4-7 from behind the arc! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kdAafj9D8d – 9:07 PM
KLOV3333
@Kevin Love is 4-7 from behind the arc! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kdAafj9D8d – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Draymond Green has a season-high 10 assists in 24 minutes. – 9:05 PM
Draymond Green has a season-high 10 assists in 24 minutes. – 9:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Cavs are just playing harder than the Warriors. They’ve been the tougher, more physical team — out-rebounding the Warriors 33-20 so far. – 9:03 PM
The Cavs are just playing harder than the Warriors. They’ve been the tougher, more physical team — out-rebounding the Warriors 33-20 so far. – 9:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
D Wade beats the buzzer! 🚨 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2eXEsoAppf – 9:02 PM
D Wade beats the buzzer! 🚨 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2eXEsoAppf – 9:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG picks the second half up right where he left off!
📺 #CavsWarriors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/cT3SRuFdYE – 8:50 PM
DG picks the second half up right where he left off!
📺 #CavsWarriors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/cT3SRuFdYE – 8:50 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I still can’t believe this happened in back to back picks before Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/QlEoXOAD8w – 8:48 PM
I still can’t believe this happened in back to back picks before Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/QlEoXOAD8w – 8:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That first half featured eight lead changes and four ties. #Cavs not only hanging with the league’s best, but are leading by three at the half. They’ve led for nearly 17 minutes. Darius Garland has been sensational, with 18 points. Ed Davis has been a star in his role – 8:44 PM
That first half featured eight lead changes and four ties. #Cavs not only hanging with the league’s best, but are leading by three at the half. They’ve led for nearly 17 minutes. Darius Garland has been sensational, with 18 points. Ed Davis has been a star in his role – 8:44 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Scrappy, shorthanded #Cavs up on Warriors at H – 54-51; CLE, led by as many as 13, 49%FG, 8-22 3ptFG; reb: CLE, 27, GSW, 16; Curry w/4 of GSW’s 7 3ptFGM; Garland, game-hi 18pts, 4-7 3ptFG; Ed Davis, who played 7 min thru first 15 games, 13 reb – 3 shy of franchise record for H. pic.twitter.com/QFZIPZs5sx – 8:38 PM
Scrappy, shorthanded #Cavs up on Warriors at H – 54-51; CLE, led by as many as 13, 49%FG, 8-22 3ptFG; reb: CLE, 27, GSW, 16; Curry w/4 of GSW’s 7 3ptFGM; Garland, game-hi 18pts, 4-7 3ptFG; Ed Davis, who played 7 min thru first 15 games, 13 reb – 3 shy of franchise record for H. pic.twitter.com/QFZIPZs5sx – 8:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters: Georges Niang, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 8:34 PM
Sixers starters: Georges Niang, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 8:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have a 54-51 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first half.
Ed Davis really helping the Cavs here, as he has 13 rebounds and 7 pts. It’s the most rebounds he’s grabbed in a half.
Darius Garland is finding his shots tonight, as he has 18 pts and 3 assists. – 8:32 PM
#Cavs have a 54-51 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first half.
Ed Davis really helping the Cavs here, as he has 13 rebounds and 7 pts. It’s the most rebounds he’s grabbed in a half.
Darius Garland is finding his shots tonight, as he has 18 pts and 3 assists. – 8:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bjelica giving the Warriors the same kind of lift off the bench he provided at Staples on opening night. He’s got 14 points in 10 minutes. The Warriors letting a tough, under-manned Cavs group hang around. They need somebody else to step up and help Steph in 2nd half. – 8:31 PM
Bjelica giving the Warriors the same kind of lift off the bench he provided at Staples on opening night. He’s got 14 points in 10 minutes. The Warriors letting a tough, under-manned Cavs group hang around. They need somebody else to step up and help Steph in 2nd half. – 8:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Two quarters down, two to go
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/HGFABd12Fw – 8:30 PM
Two quarters down, two to go
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/HGFABd12Fw – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nemanja Bjelica: Nine shots, six makes, 14 points in 10 first half minutes off the bench. Aggressive at a moment the Warriors needed scoring punch. Down three at half in Cleveland. – 8:30 PM
Nemanja Bjelica: Nine shots, six makes, 14 points in 10 first half minutes off the bench. Aggressive at a moment the Warriors needed scoring punch. Down three at half in Cleveland. – 8:30 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Cavaliers, 54-51. This has the makings so far of a letdown game for Golden State. Undermanned Cavs look inspired. – 8:30 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Cavaliers, 54-51. This has the makings so far of a letdown game for Golden State. Undermanned Cavs look inspired. – 8:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG the PG has 18PTS on 7-9 shooting so far tonight 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tHNcLs7uGq – 8:29 PM
DG the PG has 18PTS on 7-9 shooting so far tonight 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tHNcLs7uGq – 8:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The new Steph Curry rotation pattern puts him at risk of longer than planned breaks. He was at the scorer’s table for a couple late first half minutes, but whistle never came. Only gonna end up at 16 minutes for the half. – 8:28 PM
The new Steph Curry rotation pattern puts him at risk of longer than planned breaks. He was at the scorer’s table for a couple late first half minutes, but whistle never came. Only gonna end up at 16 minutes for the half. – 8:28 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Late in the second quarter, Curry is a minus-11 and Looney is a minus-16. Don’t see that too often. – 8:27 PM
Late in the second quarter, Curry is a minus-11 and Looney is a minus-16. Don’t see that too often. – 8:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“I’ve never had a team that had more of a love for one another.” – Bill Fitch
With our #NBA75 Mixtape City jerseys paying homage to the iconic moments in franchise history, tonight we honor the epic 1976 series forever known as the Miracle of Richfield.
@KeyBank x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/duxB1RDAJn – 8:25 PM
“I’ve never had a team that had more of a love for one another.” – Bill Fitch
With our #NBA75 Mixtape City jerseys paying homage to the iconic moments in franchise history, tonight we honor the epic 1976 series forever known as the Miracle of Richfield.
@KeyBank x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/duxB1RDAJn – 8:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
What a lift from #Cavs Ed Davis. In 14 minutes, he’s got 7 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block. Incredible. Second night in a row he’s stepped up when needed. – 8:24 PM
What a lift from #Cavs Ed Davis. In 14 minutes, he’s got 7 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block. Incredible. Second night in a row he’s stepped up when needed. – 8:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG ➡️ ED
@Ed Davis has 7 points and 13 (!!!) rebounds in the first half! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ukUFhAl21h – 8:22 PM
DG ➡️ ED
@Ed Davis has 7 points and 13 (!!!) rebounds in the first half! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ukUFhAl21h – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
catch & splash 💧
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/hhoSDG0Kiq – 8:21 PM
catch & splash 💧
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/hhoSDG0Kiq – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Edwards picks off right where he left off last night, scoring the game’s first 7 points on tonight as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 7-0 with 9:58 left.
Edwards has three 10+ point first quarters this season, including a season-high 16 @ Golden State on 11/10. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Edwards picks off right where he left off last night, scoring the game’s first 7 points on tonight as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 7-0 with 9:58 left.
Edwards has three 10+ point first quarters this season, including a season-high 16 @ Golden State on 11/10. – 8:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There are MANY Stephen Curry fans here inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight. Can really hear it when he hits a 3. – 8:11 PM
There are MANY Stephen Curry fans here inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight. Can really hear it when he hits a 3. – 8:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Running of the Rubio 🇪🇸 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/pG1sJ9CXLA – 8:08 PM
The Running of the Rubio 🇪🇸 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/pG1sJ9CXLA – 8:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead 29-27. Darius Garland is the first Cav in double-digits with 10 points. He’s a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3.
Ed Davis has been active on the defensive glass, as he has six defensive rebounds and a block. – 8:07 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead 29-27. Darius Garland is the first Cav in double-digits with 10 points. He’s a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3.
Ed Davis has been active on the defensive glass, as he has six defensive rebounds and a block. – 8:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Cavaliers, 29-27. Golden State rebounded after digging a quick 10-0 hole. Curry has 9 early points. – 8:07 PM
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Cavaliers, 29-27. Golden State rebounded after digging a quick 10-0 hole. Curry has 9 early points. – 8:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
18-7 run to end the first frame
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/QUuRKTmQp0 – 8:07 PM
18-7 run to end the first frame
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/QUuRKTmQp0 – 8:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail CLE 29-27
-Down 10-0 in first 3 minutes
-close quarter on 18-7 run
-Energy rising, defense waking up
-Good bench minutes – 8:07 PM
After 1: Warriors trail CLE 29-27
-Down 10-0 in first 3 minutes
-close quarter on 18-7 run
-Energy rising, defense waking up
-Good bench minutes – 8:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter changed with the combo Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II substitution. They’re paired together purposefully. Put a stretch big out there to give Payton extra room to create havoc. Warriors went from down 13 to two. Bjelica had nine, mostly against Kevin Love. – 8:05 PM
First quarter changed with the combo Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II substitution. They’re paired together purposefully. Put a stretch big out there to give Payton extra room to create havoc. Warriors went from down 13 to two. Bjelica had nine, mostly against Kevin Love. – 8:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
beli for threeee
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/wa8PY2qnAf – 8:02 PM
beli for threeee
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/wa8PY2qnAf – 8:02 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Just for fun versus Warriors’ opponents, here’s what money gets you in a Cleveland suburb. zillow.com/homedetails/30… – 7:56 PM
Just for fun versus Warriors’ opponents, here’s what money gets you in a Cleveland suburb. zillow.com/homedetails/30… – 7:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Warriors have gone to a zone after #Cavs open the game on a 10-0 run. – 7:47 PM
The Warriors have gone to a zone after #Cavs open the game on a 10-0 run. – 7:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
They left DG open in his spot 👀
📺 #CavsWarriors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/V0XQzro7pA – 7:46 PM
They left DG open in his spot 👀
📺 #CavsWarriors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/V0XQzro7pA – 7:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs open the first three minutes of the game on a 10-0 run against the Warriors.
Darius Garland has five of those points.
A nice sequence there: Ed Davis blocks Andrew Wiggins’ shot, Isaac Okoro grabbed the defensive rebound and Dean Wade hit the 3 on the other end. – 7:46 PM
#Cavs open the first three minutes of the game on a 10-0 run against the Warriors.
Darius Garland has five of those points.
A nice sequence there: Ed Davis blocks Andrew Wiggins’ shot, Isaac Okoro grabbed the defensive rebound and Dean Wade hit the 3 on the other end. – 7:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Cavs race out to a 10-0 lead against a lethargic looking Warriors squad. Warriors 0-for-4 from the field.
On a side note, it is crazy how many empty seats there are in Cleveland. The Steph Show usually fills the house — but it is noticeably empty in a lot of sections. – 7:45 PM
Cavs race out to a 10-0 lead against a lethargic looking Warriors squad. Warriors 0-for-4 from the field.
On a side note, it is crazy how many empty seats there are in Cleveland. The Steph Show usually fills the house — but it is noticeably empty in a lot of sections. – 7:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors dig a quick 10-0 hole, call timeout with 9:08 left in Q1. – 7:44 PM
Warriors dig a quick 10-0 hole, call timeout with 9:08 left in Q1. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
10-0 Cavaliers three minutes into the game. Letdown vibe early from the Warriors. – 7:44 PM
10-0 Cavaliers three minutes into the game. Letdown vibe early from the Warriors. – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The #Cavs start the game with a 10-0 run 👀 pic.twitter.com/qExOkhN1A7 – 7:43 PM
The #Cavs start the game with a 10-0 run 👀 pic.twitter.com/qExOkhN1A7 – 7:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The 2021 Offseason @NBACares Community Assist Award Recipient, @Ricky Rubio ❤️💛
DETAILS: https://t.co/88rnWA4ukj pic.twitter.com/7Cjv5CrYjj – 7:38 PM
The 2021 Offseason @NBACares Community Assist Award Recipient, @Ricky Rubio ❤️💛
DETAILS: https://t.co/88rnWA4ukj pic.twitter.com/7Cjv5CrYjj – 7:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Cavaliers go with the Succession theme song before Warriors’ starting lineup intros in Cleveland. Loud boos for Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Probably the loudest they get in the league. – 7:37 PM
Cavaliers go with the Succession theme song before Warriors’ starting lineup intros in Cleveland. Loud boos for Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Probably the loudest they get in the league. – 7:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
A bunch of new WATFO’s for Dunc’d On Prime: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More. Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:37 PM
A bunch of new WATFO’s for Dunc’d On Prime: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More. Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the warriors are being introduced to succession’s intro song. do the cavs do that for every opponent? – 7:36 PM
the warriors are being introduced to succession’s intro song. do the cavs do that for every opponent? – 7:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I don’t know why I find this so interesting, but Doc Rivers will coach against his son, Austin Rivers tonight. He also coaches Seth Curry on the Sixers who is married to his daughter/Austin’s sister Callie Rivers.
A lot of family ties on the court tonight. – 7:31 PM
I don’t know why I find this so interesting, but Doc Rivers will coach against his son, Austin Rivers tonight. He also coaches Seth Curry on the Sixers who is married to his daughter/Austin’s sister Callie Rivers.
A lot of family ties on the court tonight. – 7:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Minutes to go… We ready #DubNation?
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/99i3AkH6UL – 7:15 PM
Minutes to go… We ready #DubNation?
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/99i3AkH6UL – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Last game day of the week! #LetEmKmow pic.twitter.com/5JItOVZAHY – 7:00 PM
Last game day of the week! #LetEmKmow pic.twitter.com/5JItOVZAHY – 7:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman is OUT tonight because of lower back spasms, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:40 PM
#Cavs Cedi Osman is OUT tonight because of lower back spasms, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman is a late addition to the injury report with lower back spasms. He is questionable tonight. – 6:37 PM
#Cavs Cedi Osman is a late addition to the injury report with lower back spasms. He is questionable tonight. – 6:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs sticking with the same starting five as last night:
Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Ed Davis – 6:34 PM
#Cavs sticking with the same starting five as last night:
Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Ed Davis – 6:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s starters for #CavsWarriors! pic.twitter.com/r2z0LsEwGW – 6:31 PM
Tonight’s starters for #CavsWarriors! pic.twitter.com/r2z0LsEwGW – 6:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
In what quarter will Fitz and Buike mention Steph Curry was born in Akron, OH? One of my favorite bits of trivia! – 6:09 PM
In what quarter will Fitz and Buike mention Steph Curry was born in Akron, OH? One of my favorite bits of trivia! – 6:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry will play tonight against the Cavs, per Steve Kerr. – 6:01 PM
Stephen Curry will play tonight against the Cavs, per Steve Kerr. – 6:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Per the injury report, Andre Iguodala is the only Warrior out tonight, during the first game of a back-to-back. – 5:50 PM
Per the injury report, Andre Iguodala is the only Warrior out tonight, during the first game of a back-to-back. – 5:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is officially a go tonight for the Warriors in Cleveland. Hip had been hurting after attempting to take a James Harden charge in Brooklyn. Worked it out this morning during and after shootaround. Will play. – 5:41 PM
Steph Curry is officially a go tonight for the Warriors in Cleveland. Hip had been hurting after attempting to take a James Harden charge in Brooklyn. Worked it out this morning during and after shootaround. Will play. – 5:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Juan & Birthday Ron on the way ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zvpl9QpyOI – 5:08 PM
Juan & Birthday Ron on the way ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zvpl9QpyOI – 5:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While Andre Iguodala will get a rest day on Thursday, Steph Curry (hip contusion) is listed as probable against the Cleveland Cavaliers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/18/inj… – 5:02 PM
While Andre Iguodala will get a rest day on Thursday, Steph Curry (hip contusion) is listed as probable against the Cleveland Cavaliers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/18/inj… – 5:02 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 42 – Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most 3’s in NBA history
Useful or Useless?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #StephCurry #UsefulUseless pic.twitter.com/FNg5nT2siE – 5:01 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 42 – Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most 3’s in NBA history
Useful or Useless?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #StephCurry #UsefulUseless pic.twitter.com/FNg5nT2siE – 5:01 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByRyanLewis: #Cavs forward Kevin Love details experience with COVID-19: ‘I went through it, man’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 4:52 PM
From @ByRyanLewis: #Cavs forward Kevin Love details experience with COVID-19: ‘I went through it, man’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 4:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Are Warriors still No. 1? Suns, Wizards climb higher; Bulls, Jazz fall
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:39 PM
NBA power rankings: Are Warriors still No. 1? Suns, Wizards climb higher; Bulls, Jazz fall
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the #Warriors‘ speed and defense are two things they’ll have to be ready for. – 4:20 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the #Warriors‘ speed and defense are two things they’ll have to be ready for. – 4:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Steph Curry: “There’s 29 other teams that are not excited to go against him…the more pressure you put on him, the farther out he goes (on 3-pointers).” – 4:16 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Steph Curry: “There’s 29 other teams that are not excited to go against him…the more pressure you put on him, the farther out he goes (on 3-pointers).” – 4:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP Race: Stephen Curry holds steady at No. 1, Nikola Jokic creeping up.
hoopshype.com/lists/2021-22-… – 4:06 PM
MVP Race: Stephen Curry holds steady at No. 1, Nikola Jokic creeping up.
hoopshype.com/lists/2021-22-… – 4:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“The group is really connected and you felt that from day one.”
Dubs assistant coach Mike Brown joined the Warriors Podcast to discuss the team’s start to the season. Tap in 🎙️ – 3:40 PM
“The group is really connected and you felt that from day one.”
Dubs assistant coach Mike Brown joined the Warriors Podcast to discuss the team’s start to the season. Tap in 🎙️ – 3:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas Mavericks to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey on Jan. 5 vs. Golden State dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey on Jan. 5 vs. Golden State dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Excited for some home cookin’
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/AUdzFIB4x1 – 3:30 PM
Excited for some home cookin’
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/AUdzFIB4x1 – 3:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
More teams are constructed to play against fast-moving, shot-happy teams like Golden State. But the Warriors have also evolved beyond the template they created long ago.
theringer.com/nba/2021/11/18… – 3:27 PM
More teams are constructed to play against fast-moving, shot-happy teams like Golden State. But the Warriors have also evolved beyond the template they created long ago.
theringer.com/nba/2021/11/18… – 3:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are planning to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s iconic No. 41 on Jan. 5 when they play at home against Golden State, sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:18 PM
The Mavericks are planning to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s iconic No. 41 on Jan. 5 when they play at home against Golden State, sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The way many have been talking in recent days, the thought is #Cavs should have Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens and Lauri Markkanen back in the lineup Monday. The team has a needed three-day break following tonight’s game to get healthier and get some practice time in. – 1:48 PM
The way many have been talking in recent days, the thought is #Cavs should have Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens and Lauri Markkanen back in the lineup Monday. The team has a needed three-day break following tonight’s game to get healthier and get some practice time in. – 1:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen or Lauri Markkanen for the Cavaliers against the Warriors tonight in Cleveland. – 1:46 PM
No Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen or Lauri Markkanen for the Cavaliers against the Warriors tonight in Cleveland. – 1:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Warriors:
Jarrett Allen( illness) Lauri Markkanen (return to competition reconditioning) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) — OUT
Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley also remain out. – 1:38 PM
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Warriors:
Jarrett Allen( illness) Lauri Markkanen (return to competition reconditioning) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) — OUT
Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley also remain out. – 1:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Lamar Stevens remain OUT tonight vs. Golden State. Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley are also out, of course. – 1:34 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Lamar Stevens remain OUT tonight vs. Golden State. Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley are also out, of course. – 1:34 PM