Game stream: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Clippers (9-5) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-7) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 61, Memphis Grizzlies 64 (Q3 09:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
One possession game at the half.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ZggG57v8sn – 9:13 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Stepback three to end the half.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/okKKRE6u9Z – 9:12 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not gonna front, that was a strange half of basketball, with Clippers weariness matched only by Memphis’ overly relaxed approach.
Why Ja didn’t let that half court attempt go before buzzer is perplexing.
Not sure Clippers have another gear. I’d be surprised if Memphis doesn’t. – 9:11 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
HAFLTIME SCORE: @Memphis Grizzlies up 56-53
Clippers closed the 2nd qtr on a 7-0 run.
Grizzlies looked great inside the paint with 30 PTS and won the glass. Both teams shot well from the field & the Clippers knocked down 2 more threes than the Grizz. – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Strong finish to first half by Clippers, with George putting Zubac in position for a shooting foul, making a tough bucket after Bane blocked him, then a stepback 3 in front of JJJ.
Memphis up 56-53 at halftime, with all 10 players with at least one FG. – 9:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Memphis 56, Clippers 53 | Half | L.A. hasn’t led yet, but they’ve been knocking on the door all game (except when they haven’t been). PG, Luke and Zu all with 11 pts as the Clips have been outscored in the paint, 30-16, and outrebounded, 24-17. – 9:06 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ugly end to what was mostly a good half for the Grizzlies. Clippers score 7 straight to cut it to a three point game and Ja Morant hits an almost half court shot that doesn’t count because he waited until after the buzzer to take the shot. – 9:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
halftime
clippers 53
grizzlies 56
Bane: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Ja: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Jaren: 9 points, 2 rebounds
Brooks: 8 points, 2 assists – 9:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George finishes the first half with a nasty behind-the-back move to free space for a 28-footer.
Halftime: Memphis 56, Clippers 53 – 9:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This first half hasn’t featured the best possible version of Reggie Jackson. Curious we’ll see whether his shooting (and the shots he’s deciding to take) switches in the second half. – 9:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Luke doin’ Luke things. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/IzfCGMk8Dd – 9:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THROW IT IN REVERSE 12 👀
(shoutout terry) pic.twitter.com/dE0RZEGQFe – 8:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue asks his staff whether to challenge the offensive foul called on Amir Coffey and they tell him to do it. With the Clippers down 10 late in the second, call is being reviewed. – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging offensive foul on Amir Coffey following a made basket – 8:56 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Kyle in and Jaren out would tend to be, at least from an on/off standpoint, a prelude to a Clippers run – 8:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hit that rt and spread this trip appreciation tweet.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/ORsb4EX92o – 8:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Finishing off the glass.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/tJSEDmVftc – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Those stretch of possessions in between timeouts may have been our latest example of Clippers really missing back-to-back days off/practice times.
Blown SLOBs, lineups that aren’t quite sure what to do, etc.
Lue calls timeout after 9-2 Grizzlies run with Morant on bench. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue and the whole Clippers bench was furious that a push in the back by Memphis wasn’t called. Memphis’ Dillon Brooks turned to Lue and said, “challenge that shit.” (No challenge from the Clippers.) – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hold up. hold up. hold up. hold up. hold up.
@Ziaire Williams | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/nMTudbE7gZ – 8:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
This sequence. 🔥
@Paul George block ➡️ @Ivica Zubac finish pic.twitter.com/osBvxJpKjh – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a game of runs…
Memphis went back up double-digits early in second quarter, Clippers go on an 8-0 run (3s from Mann and Kennard, Bledsoe midair pass to Hartenstein)
Taylor Jenkins calls timeout, his team up 34-32 with 8:54 left in first half. – 8:42 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
We lead 30-24 after the first quarter. UH HUH.
Team: 12 points off the bench. pic.twitter.com/KesCyilbAv – 8:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Memphis 30, Clippers 24 | End 1 | LA started 1 for 6 and trailed 11-2. Since: 9 for 15 and outscored the Grizzlies a smidge, 22-19.
Zu with 9, Reggie 8, Pg 2. Ja: 5. – 8:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the 1st qtr, @Memphis Grizzlies up 30-24.
4 threes, 12 bench PTS, 3 steals and Grizzlies won the glass 12-9. – 8:37 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
We talked about it a lot today on the show but, while development is important, Ziaire Williams at this point is one of the worst statistical players in the league. Playing him 15+ minutes is really detrimental to your rotation; he’s kind of a litmus test of “trying to win now”. – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some game plan mistakes at the end of that first quarter… Clippers broke down on Tyus Jones, leading to an open 3. Then Jones broke out his oft-used floater to end the period.
Memphis leads 30-24, leading by as many as 11 and shootig 54.2% FGs. – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Memphis 30, Clippers 24
Paul George: 2 points (1-4)
Ivica Zubac: 9 points (4-5)
Reggie Jackson: 8 points (3-5)
Lue plays nine guys in the opening 12 minutes. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones gets the floater in before the horn 🎈
end of 1st
clippers 24
grizzlies 30
Bane: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Tyus: 5 points
Ja: 5 points, 1 steal – 8:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The flush by @Ivica Zubac.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/SPh4FaQSC1 – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
rule #1 get a bucket first…
rule #2 don’t forget to get a bucket. pic.twitter.com/F5FwwkSVDM – 8:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Recent high school teammates Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr. now facing off for the first time as pros. – 8:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ziaire Williams vs Brandon Boston for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/S78au5vFdO – 8:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac has been really, really good and now the Clippers are on an 11-2 run as Paul George comes off the floor and Brandon Boston Jr. checks in. – 8:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kyle Anderson putback ends a 9-0 Clippers run since Jaren Jackson Jr. went out. – 8:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke in for Adams out of the timeout.
Going smaller here with Ja, Melton, Bane, Anderson, Clarke – 8:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since falling behind 11-2, Clippers have gone on a 10-5 run in the last three minutes. Ivica Zubac’s been active at the rim and came off the bench just now out of the timeout looking fiery. – 8:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies took 16-5 lead, then Clippers got it going with a 7-0 run.
Memphis crowd is addressing Zach Zarba by his first name on every swing call. It’s quite endearing, actually.
Memphis still leads 16-12 with 4:59 left in first quarter. Mann is in for Coffey at PF – 8:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
trip from long range, that’s major 🦄
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/bxfYV1Fm6P – 8:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have fallen behind by 15 points in 4 of their 15 games this season.
Other three teams were Pacers, Mavs, Clippers – 8:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis is sagging off of Amir Coffey to help other places. He’s started 0-2 and hitting some shots figures to open up the spacing. – 8:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Denied by @Ivica Zubac. Strong finish by @Paul George.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/aSGgmgXOxH – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies are getting to their spots with ease, making 5 of their first 7 baskets. Only one possession without a bucket for Memphis, and Tyronn Lue has to call timeout 3 minutes into the game. – 8:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies on up 11-2 on the Clippers, with Desmond Bane scorching on mid-range pull-ups and Jaren Jackson Jr. drilling his first attempt from 3. Morant hasn’t even taken a shot. – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue takes a timeout after Memphis comes out on an 11-2 run in the first 3:01. – 8:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane is reaaaally finding his shot right now. 6 points for Bane — all coming from the mid-range.
Timeout, Clippers. Grizzlies up 11-2 after 3 minutes of action – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies on the board to start the game! Clippers running a 2-3 zone at the moment – 8:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tipoff in Memphis is paused just a while longer because of a spill on the sideline…more towels needed. – 8:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For those wondering how Terance Mann is doing today pic.twitter.com/xQ8fioHxoc – 8:03 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Hey, @badunclep I have good news tonight. Your officials for Grizzlies vs. Clippers are Zach Zarba, Mtchell Ervin and John Conley. I know you are totally enamored with this crew. – 8:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tonight’s first five vs. @Los Angeles Clippers
🐻 @Ja Morant
🐻 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Dillon Brooks
🐻 @jarenjacksonjr
🐻 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/4czuj8sCRT – 7:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 15
LAC
Paul George
Amir Coffey
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame shots ft. @coffeyshop_
🕔 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/dPc2mG77N8 – 7:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Getting some people shocked about Amir Coffey starting tonight, and I guess I have to bump the Coffey/Boston story @TheAthletic from earlier this week for those that missed either Tuesday’s game or anything involving Coffey since last season ended
theathletic.com/2961250/2021/1… – 7:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies made Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke available for shootaround this morning.
Here’s a word from each of them ahead of their matchup against the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/lfvMTNU7ov – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
today, we the freshest the team on the whole globe 🐬
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/dAxxHWtULD – 7:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams getting some FTs to warm up for tonight’s game. He’s shooting a career-high 68.4% from the line pic.twitter.com/QDK43D6TRv – 6:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Nic Batum (Achilles) is out and Terance Mann (ankle) is available to play. – 6:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann will return tonight.
Nicolas Batum is out and will be replaced by two-way contract Amir Coffey in the starting lineup. – 6:31 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue, from Memphis, via Zoom: “Nico’s out and Terance is playing, yup.” – 6:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hey, @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s game! Who’s more likely to get a tribute video tonight: former Grizzly Eric Bledsoe, or former Grizzly Justise Winslow? – 6:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame in Memphis, Ty Lue says that Terance Mann (ankle) will play and Nicolas Batum (Achilles soreness) is OUT. – 6:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann’s status hasn’t been set yet but he’s moving pretty well in warmups in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Qy4jJxtFMa – 6:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Taylor Jenkins smiling and echoing Dillon Brooks when asked if Brooks will take on Paul George assignment: “For sure.” – 6:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
“He’s ready to go right away, and that’s good to see from a young player.”
Ty Lue on @BJ Boston always being prepared when his name is called. pic.twitter.com/710mt5mSX4 – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Home again 😤
Get your tickets to watch the Pels take on the Clippers tomorrow night! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/XUqz58RxAo – 5:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I think my son is part elephant. He will be like, ‘This is the play where this happened,’” – Tee Morant, father of #Grizzlies star @Ja Morant. bit.ly/3nv2YPc #nba #Memphis – 5:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last game, Dillon Brooks played 23 minutes and traveled 1.70 miles at an average of 4.30 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/T1sdzWpvkR – 4:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
