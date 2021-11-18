Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) play against the Denver Nuggets (5-5) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 16, Denver Nuggets 15 (Q1 05:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 7 mins tonight:
9 PTS / 4-6 fg / 1-1 3fg
His 3 gives the @Philadelphia 76ers a 16-15 lead. Timeout Denver. – 9:23 PM
Tyrese Maxey’s first 7 mins tonight:
9 PTS / 4-6 fg / 1-1 3fg
His 3 gives the @Philadelphia 76ers a 16-15 lead. Timeout Denver. – 9:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Shout out to @NRateliff for taking tonight’s @WesternUnion First Shot! pic.twitter.com/HFkjHnZSfn – 9:23 PM
Shout out to @NRateliff for taking tonight’s @WesternUnion First Shot! pic.twitter.com/HFkjHnZSfn – 9:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
How many shots can Maxey get up tonight? The optimal number very well might be every possession. – 9:23 PM
How many shots can Maxey get up tonight? The optimal number very well might be every possession. – 9:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Maxey giving the Nuggets issues. That last 3 eliminated their lead and put Philly up 16-15. – 9:22 PM
Maxey giving the Nuggets issues. That last 3 eliminated their lead and put Philly up 16-15. – 9:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ive said this a bunch of times and I am not going to stop now.
People forget that it was Barton who was the first to learn how to play with Jokic and their chemistry is better than ever this year. Having both on the floor gives the Nuggets starters a very high floor. – 9:22 PM
Ive said this a bunch of times and I am not going to stop now.
People forget that it was Barton who was the first to learn how to play with Jokic and their chemistry is better than ever this year. Having both on the floor gives the Nuggets starters a very high floor. – 9:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s last three games vs. Andre Drummond:
– 12 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists in a 38-point win
– 32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
– 39 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists – 9:22 PM
Nikola Jokic’s last three games vs. Andre Drummond:
– 12 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists in a 38-point win
– 32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
– 39 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists – 9:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting 2-9 (22.2%) while the #Nuggets are 5-8 (62.5%). Harris is 0-3, Niang 1-2, Curry 0-1 and Maxey 1-3, Denver leads 11-4 w/ 7:19 left in quarter. – 9:18 PM
Sixers shooting 2-9 (22.2%) while the #Nuggets are 5-8 (62.5%). Harris is 0-3, Niang 1-2, Curry 0-1 and Maxey 1-3, Denver leads 11-4 w/ 7:19 left in quarter. – 9:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets getting a bit lucky on some of the outside jumpers, but the starting lineup’s defense has been consistently good. Helps when the opposing defense is so bad. – 9:17 PM
Nuggets getting a bit lucky on some of the outside jumpers, but the starting lineup’s defense has been consistently good. Helps when the opposing defense is so bad. – 9:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone’s biggest concern coming into tonight was that his team wouldn’t take the Sixers seriously.
Five minutes in, and the #Nuggets are up 11-4 and Jokic is doing all the things. Six points (w/ a chin-up dunk), three rebounds and an assist. – 9:17 PM
Malone’s biggest concern coming into tonight was that his team wouldn’t take the Sixers seriously.
Five minutes in, and the #Nuggets are up 11-4 and Jokic is doing all the things. Six points (w/ a chin-up dunk), three rebounds and an assist. – 9:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Andre Drummond is being singled out and attacked over and over again like its a playoff game. Denver knows where the 76ers weakness is and are exploiting it. – 9:16 PM
Andre Drummond is being singled out and attacked over and over again like its a playoff game. Denver knows where the 76ers weakness is and are exploiting it. – 9:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
in lighter news I still can’t believe the Nuggets play at “Ball Arena” – 9:16 PM
in lighter news I still can’t believe the Nuggets play at “Ball Arena” – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon has not gotten tunnel vision this year. His head is always up looking for an open teammate even if he has an advantage near the rim. Credit to him for staying so selfless. – 9:16 PM
Aaron Gordon has not gotten tunnel vision this year. His head is always up looking for an open teammate even if he has an advantage near the rim. Credit to him for staying so selfless. – 9:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton dunks all over Andre Drummond contesting the backdoor pass. – 9:15 PM
Will Barton dunks all over Andre Drummond contesting the backdoor pass. – 9:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Barton just dunked on Drummond. That looked way too easy considering the height and weight Barton was giving up. – 9:15 PM
Barton just dunked on Drummond. That looked way too easy considering the height and weight Barton was giving up. – 9:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Not sure how Jokic made that layup but I am not sure how Jokic does most things so all is standard so far. – 9:13 PM
Not sure how Jokic made that layup but I am not sure how Jokic does most things so all is standard so far. – 9:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Will Barton III with a 3 and some words to the crowd to get the scoring going and to get himself back into the flow after his low back pain. – 9:12 PM
Will Barton III with a 3 and some words to the crowd to get the scoring going and to get himself back into the flow after his low back pain. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are opening with Jeff Green on Tobias Harris and Aaron Gordon on Maxey. I wonder if that changes if Harris begains having a good night. – 9:11 PM
Nuggets are opening with Jeff Green on Tobias Harris and Aaron Gordon on Maxey. I wonder if that changes if Harris begains having a good night. – 9:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Philadelphia wins the tip, and Denver gets a stop on the first possession. Will Barton III drills a corner 3 on the other end to open the scoring. – 9:11 PM
Philadelphia wins the tip, and Denver gets a stop on the first possession. Will Barton III drills a corner 3 on the other end to open the scoring. – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The reigning MVP being introduced first (not last) in starting lineup introductions is the most Nikola Jokic thing ever. The most unique professional athlete I’ve ever covered daily. – 9:09 PM
The reigning MVP being introduced first (not last) in starting lineup introductions is the most Nikola Jokic thing ever. The most unique professional athlete I’ve ever covered daily. – 9:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ball Arena in Denver is using the Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia intro music to introduce the 76ers starters and I fully approve. – 9:05 PM
Ball Arena in Denver is using the Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia intro music to introduce the 76ers starters and I fully approve. – 9:05 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
multi-sport athlete, @Furkan Korkmaz. pic.twitter.com/OTOtfwzPfz – 9:03 PM
multi-sport athlete, @Furkan Korkmaz. pic.twitter.com/OTOtfwzPfz – 9:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Interesting nugget that came via pre-game press conferences today. Doc Rivers said Sam Cassell was actually the first one to suggest Austin Rivers might be a good fit in Denver. Doc relayed the message to Michael Malone.
denverpost.com/2021/11/18/aus… – 9:03 PM
Interesting nugget that came via pre-game press conferences today. Doc Rivers said Sam Cassell was actually the first one to suggest Austin Rivers might be a good fit in Denver. Doc relayed the message to Michael Malone.
denverpost.com/2021/11/18/aus… – 9:03 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Sixers
🔑 defend from deep – they shoot 39% from 3 on the road
🔑 push the pace – they give up 16 fast break ppg
🔑 respect the opponent – down 7 players. Don’t take them lightly.
#MileHighBasketball
pic.twitter.com/467UBsHS9A – 9:01 PM
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Sixers
🔑 defend from deep – they shoot 39% from 3 on the road
🔑 push the pace – they give up 16 fast break ppg
🔑 respect the opponent – down 7 players. Don’t take them lightly.
#MileHighBasketball
pic.twitter.com/467UBsHS9A – 9:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Thursday night work about to start. 🕘💼 pic.twitter.com/0PL8FM1B10 – 8:57 PM
Thursday night work about to start. 🕘💼 pic.twitter.com/0PL8FM1B10 – 8:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang is getting his first start for the Sixers tonight. If only somebody had recently written about how he wound up in Philly, his ability to be relatable and reliable and him putting up career numbers 😎 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:55 PM
Georges Niang is getting his first start for the Sixers tonight. If only somebody had recently written about how he wound up in Philly, his ability to be relatable and reliable and him putting up career numbers 😎 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:55 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I played with Corey Maggette, Dorell Wright, Rajon Rondo and Tobias Harris. Who am I? – 8:50 PM
I played with Corey Maggette, Dorell Wright, Rajon Rondo and Tobias Harris. Who am I? – 8:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A night off in Denver @Denver Nuggets @Philadelphia 76ers Love it ! pic.twitter.com/7hz4vUQJb3 – 8:46 PM
A night off in Denver @Denver Nuggets @Philadelphia 76ers Love it ! pic.twitter.com/7hz4vUQJb3 – 8:46 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Curious….
Sixers fans, how do you feel about acquiring Jerami Grant in a Ben Simmons trade?
(Poll will be discussed on the @lockedonsixers pod tomorrow) – 8:36 PM
Curious….
Sixers fans, how do you feel about acquiring Jerami Grant in a Ben Simmons trade?
(Poll will be discussed on the @lockedonsixers pod tomorrow) – 8:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray continues to progress. Earlier this season it seemed like he was keeping to mostly standstill and pull-up jumpers. Now he’s doing a lot more on the move. pic.twitter.com/3bVEnQyMmJ – 8:34 PM
Jamal Murray continues to progress. Earlier this season it seemed like he was keeping to mostly standstill and pull-up jumpers. Now he’s doing a lot more on the move. pic.twitter.com/3bVEnQyMmJ – 8:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters: Georges Niang, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 8:34 PM
Sixers starters: Georges Niang, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic. – 8:32 PM
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic. – 8:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s starting five vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/RKBjTR1jfb – 8:31 PM
Tonight’s starting five vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/RKBjTR1jfb – 8:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonights starting five:
• @Georges Niang
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/irH16qxLoZ – 8:30 PM
tonights starting five:
• @Georges Niang
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/irH16qxLoZ – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sources: James Harden and Jerami Grant are on #Sixers’ latest list of Ben Simmons trade targets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:14 PM
#Sources: James Harden and Jerami Grant are on #Sixers’ latest list of Ben Simmons trade targets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
locked in for late night hoops.🔒
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/9AQ7pO7vEW – 8:11 PM
locked in for late night hoops.🔒
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/9AQ7pO7vEW – 8:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announce both Bones Hyland and Will Barton III are active tonight against the 76ers. – 8:04 PM
Nuggets announce both Bones Hyland and Will Barton III are active tonight against the 76ers. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Barton’s active which means he will probably start.
Interesting to see whether they go three guards (Monte, Rivers, Barton) or if they keep Jeff Green in there.
I’d wager the former. – 8:04 PM
Barton’s active which means he will probably start.
Interesting to see whether they go three guards (Monte, Rivers, Barton) or if they keep Jeff Green in there.
I’d wager the former. – 8:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland is going through his pregame warmup now. Looks on track to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/b6HBQn1Zci – 7:46 PM
Bones Hyland is going through his pregame warmup now. Looks on track to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/b6HBQn1Zci – 7:46 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
When Doc Rivers was asked about spending some time with Austin Rivers while in town, he said “yeah, a free meal.”
Said the conversation naturally goes to basketball. He talked about spending time with the grandkids too. – 7:36 PM
When Doc Rivers was asked about spending some time with Austin Rivers while in town, he said “yeah, a free meal.”
Said the conversation naturally goes to basketball. He talked about spending time with the grandkids too. – 7:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Malone says he texted Bol Bol after the Dallas loss — Bol’s first rotation minutes of the season: “I told him how proud I was of how he played.”
“He played hard. He did what we asked him to do, and he had an impact on the game.” – 7:33 PM
Malone says he texted Bol Bol after the Dallas loss — Bol’s first rotation minutes of the season: “I told him how proud I was of how he played.”
“He played hard. He did what we asked him to do, and he had an impact on the game.” – 7:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I don’t know why I find this so interesting, but Doc Rivers will coach against his son, Austin Rivers tonight. He also coaches Seth Curry on the Sixers who is married to his daughter/Austin’s sister Callie Rivers.
A lot of family ties on the court tonight. – 7:31 PM
I don’t know why I find this so interesting, but Doc Rivers will coach against his son, Austin Rivers tonight. He also coaches Seth Curry on the Sixers who is married to his daughter/Austin’s sister Callie Rivers.
A lot of family ties on the court tonight. – 7:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III is closer to probable tonight, per Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Sounds like Bones Hyland is closer to a game-time decision. – 7:22 PM
Will Barton III is closer to probable tonight, per Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Sounds like Bones Hyland is closer to a game-time decision. – 7:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton is still trending towards playing tonight, Michael Malone says. Bones Hyland is a game time decision. – 7:21 PM
Will Barton is still trending towards playing tonight, Michael Malone says. Bones Hyland is a game time decision. – 7:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Barton is trending towards probable. Bones is a game-time decision. – 7:17 PM
Michael Malone: Barton is trending towards probable. Bones is a game-time decision. – 7:17 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
TICKET GIVEAWAY TIME!
First person to answer correctly wins tickets to tonight’s game vs Philadelphia.
How many opponents has Denver kept under 100 points this year AT HOME?
*must be living somewhere where you can make it to the game in 3 hours and can’t be a Philly fan* – 5:50 PM
TICKET GIVEAWAY TIME!
First person to answer correctly wins tickets to tonight’s game vs Philadelphia.
How many opponents has Denver kept under 100 points this year AT HOME?
*must be living somewhere where you can make it to the game in 3 hours and can’t be a Philly fan* – 5:50 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The latest injury report lists Will Barton III as questionable with for tonight’s game against Philadelphia with low back pain. Bones Hyland is probable with an ankle sprain. Murray (knee), Porter (back), Nnaji (ankle) and Cancar (G League assignment) are out. – 5:44 PM
The latest injury report lists Will Barton III as questionable with for tonight’s game against Philadelphia with low back pain. Bones Hyland is probable with an ankle sprain. Murray (knee), Porter (back), Nnaji (ankle) and Cancar (G League assignment) are out. – 5:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls are long overdue to win a game in Denver. The @Chicago Bulls have lost 13 straight in the Mile High City. Overall, the Nuggets have won nine straight in the series. 7:45 pre Friday night. @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Quick turn around-Sunday home vs. NY – 5:41 PM
The Bulls are long overdue to win a game in Denver. The @Chicago Bulls have lost 13 straight in the Mile High City. Overall, the Nuggets have won nine straight in the series. 7:45 pre Friday night. @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Quick turn around-Sunday home vs. NY – 5:41 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Up next for the @Chicago Bulls their fifth and final game on the Western swing as they take on the @Denver Nuggets . Denver in action tonight hosting the 76ers. Join @34billy42 and me with the call, Friday night 7:45 pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 5:35 PM
Up next for the @Chicago Bulls their fifth and final game on the Western swing as they take on the @Denver Nuggets . Denver in action tonight hosting the 76ers. Join @34billy42 and me with the call, Friday night 7:45 pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 5:35 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
MaximBet updated its Ben Simmons next team odds. The #Timberwolves would still love to land him, but that remains complicated and is reflected in the odds. pic.twitter.com/xiA4xStXC0 – 5:10 PM
MaximBet updated its Ben Simmons next team odds. The #Timberwolves would still love to land him, but that remains complicated and is reflected in the odds. pic.twitter.com/xiA4xStXC0 – 5:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 24 assists for the squad tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive a 100% deposit match up to $250!
👉 bit.ly/3Eo2dNa
#MileHighBasketball – 5:00 PM
Over/Under 24 assists for the squad tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive a 100% deposit match up to $250!
👉 bit.ly/3Eo2dNa
#MileHighBasketball – 5:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP Race: Stephen Curry holds steady at No. 1, Nikola Jokic creeping up.
hoopshype.com/lists/2021-22-… – 4:06 PM
MVP Race: Stephen Curry holds steady at No. 1, Nikola Jokic creeping up.
hoopshype.com/lists/2021-22-… – 4:06 PM