Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 55, Minnesota Timberwolves 66 (Q3 10:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 66-53 at break. They’ve never led and have trailed by as many as 20.
Vassell’s 11 points leads the Spurs, who are 4 of 15 from distance (26.7%).
Towns has 19 points for the Timberwolves, who are 13 of 27 from downtown (48.1%). He’s 3 of 4 from deep. – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Wolves by 13
SA take 2Q 33-32
Vassell 11 pts | Towns 19 pts, Ant 10 pts, Prince 10 pts
Wolves winning 3PT line by 27 points
Spurs winning mid-range by 12 points
Wolves 59% of points from 3PT
Spurs 38% of points in paint pic.twitter.com/idDSgcGJJ3 – 9:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Wolves winning the 3PT line by 27 points and their lead goes back up to 10.
MIN with 62% of their points from 3PT – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell is the 1st Spurs player in double figures with 11 points.
4 paint points
4 mid-range points
3 points from outside
MIN by 7 – 9:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
‘𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘺 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩 🏠
Apple Valley’s own led a huge Spurs run!
@Tre Jones | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/L1IWixkqDa – 8:58 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
4 Wolves players have at least 2 makes from three.
The Wolves are winning the 3PT line by 18 points.
60% of MIN points from 3PT – 8:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid is active but has not been on the Timberwolves bench all game. He’s been dealing with a toe injury.
Jarred Vanderbilt taking the backup 5 minutes.
KAT on the bench after playing whole first quarter: “He said Vando for KAT, and I said thank God.” – 8:39 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead San Antonio 34-20.
Towns leads all with 11 points, his fourth 10+ point 1st quarter of the season. Edwards has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
In 3+ minutes off the bench, Prince lead the Wolves bench with 5 points. – 8:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have fallen behind by 20 in 3 of 15 games this season.
The other two teams who built 20 point leads were Indiana and Dallas – 8:32 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads San Antonio 26-10 with 3:06 left in the first.
Edwards leads all with 10 points and 4 rebounds. Towns is at 8 points in the first quarter.
Minnesota with 10 paint points so far, a night after tallying a season-high-tying 56 points in the paint. – 8:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Spurs guarding KAT with a center tonight (Eubanks/Poeltl) — when the plan of Wolves opponents recently has been guarding him with the 4, putting the 5 on Vanderbilt/Okogie.
Related: KAT is goin off – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have fallen behind by 15 points in 4 of their 15 games this season.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 10 of their 15 games this season.
SA has not won a game when falling behind by 10 – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
still in his bag.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Edwards picks off right where he left off last night, scoring the game’s first 7 points on tonight as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 7-0 with 9:58 left.
Edwards has three 10+ point first quarters this season, including a season-high 16 @ Golden State on 11/10. – 8:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop with the timeout just a few minutes in. Anthony Edwards 3-for-3 start has the Wolves up 7-0.
Spurs started with a D White miss inside, Keldon getting his shot blocked from behind and Eubanks missing a mid-range jumper. – 8:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for a chance to win prizes while you cheer on the guys!
➡️ https://t.co/f6DJU8FAr1 pic.twitter.com/0g9KKJRfjd – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Josh Okogie (Back Spasms) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/PwGEux0xGN – 7:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
there’s a fire 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 in my heart 🖐🔥
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/fPC5FMKLrI – 7:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie will not play tonight due to back spasms.
Naz Reid (toe) is active. – 7:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Chris Finch says Warren grad & Baylor-ex Taurean Prince has been outstanding as a leader on a young team in his 6th year:
“He has been all business. He has a real great approach with the guys as a young team. His voice carries…Smart, experienced and plays the right way.” – 7:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on his first coaching matchup with Pop:
“I always looked to the way his teams played and how he was able to create an environment of accountability yet maintain a great relationship (with his players).” – 7:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Spurs
DLo under 18.5 pts
– In his career, his PPG drops by 2 pts on back to backs
McDermott over 10.5 pts
– Wolves will struggle to guard his shooting
KAT over 21.5 pts + 2 made 3s + 3 made FTs
– big game
Murray over 1 made FT
– Wolves = foul machine – 7:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
all bundled up for this Minnesota weather 🥶
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/LOwhKDLoTb – 7:05 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop also praised Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford for his work on getting the new facility off the ground:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Spurs breaking ground today on their new $500M-plus Northwest Side facility:
“It’s a commitment on the part of the organization to be at the cutting edge performance-wise. It’s a real tribute to Peter John and the (Holt) family’s commitment to the people of San Antonio.” – 6:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hello Spurs Fam 👋
Rumor has it, Adele has a new album dropping tonight so to celebrate the occasion we’re mixing in some of her most popular lyrics in our captions tonight! 💿 pic.twitter.com/TSyEWtr2lt – 6:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We haven’t exactly amazed the world, but if we didn’t have him, we’d be in trouble.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray.
Pop says he hopes other players improve like Dejounte has so far – 6:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says Jakob Poeltl will start.
Regarding his minutes, he says they’re not sure yet how many minutes he can handle. – 6:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The future is here. Take a look back at a historic day at Spurs Sports & Entertainment with the groundbreaking of The Rock at La Cantera!
More: https://t.co/QRg3t3SVWc pic.twitter.com/BwLUtG1TLP – 6:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Tamarind Glazed Pork Chop with herb salad
Roasted Spiced Yams, Chilies and Salsa Verde
Garganelli with Butternut Squash Cream, Pecorino
Bitter Greens, Maple Vinaigrette, Candied Pecans
@BellecourBakery Goods and Crepe Cakes – 5:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
What is @Jordan McLaughlin‘s favorite Thanksgiving food? 🤔
@SociosHoops – 5:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hoops in the Twin Cities.
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 Target Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/AkiZJA91Hl – 5:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley had a message for the Timberwolves as they left the arena following a win last night: “Stay in the house.” The Wolves try to make it 2 in a row tonight.
theathletic.com/2963179/2021/1… – 5:12 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A recent tour of @safoodbank left Spurs forward Doug McDermott feeling grateful.
“It starts to hit you when you are there how really blessed you are,” he said.
Information about donating or volunteering, can be found at safoodbank.org.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie, who has been dealing with back spasms, is questionable to play tonight against San Antonio.
Naz Reid has what Chris Finch referred to as a toe injury last night, and Reid is also questionable to play against San Antonio on Thursday. – 3:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. San Antonio:
QUESTIONABLE
Josh Okogie – Back Spasms
Naz Reid – Right Foot Soreness
OUT
McKinley Wright IV – G League Two-Way – 3:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Recall Leandro Bolmaro from G League Affiliate @iawolves
Full Release: nba.com/timberwolves/t… – 3:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Help stop the spread of hate, today and every day. Be Minnesota Strong.
For every like or retweet, the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx will donate $5 to the Minneapolis American Indian Center, up to $5,000.
@ticasino @PrairieIsland_ pic.twitter.com/FeYe1TOX5I – 3:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Since some fans have asked about Deni Avdija’s chances for All-Defense: it’s early, but not crazy given how he’s played.
Just worth noting only four players have made All-Defense at Age 21 or younger: Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Anthony Davis, Dejounte Murray. – 2:00 PM
