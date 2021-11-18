Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz

The Toronto Raptors (7-8) play against the Utah Jazz (5-5) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021
Toronto Raptors 23, Utah Jazz 19 (Q1 03:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jazz are very dangerous when they have both bald spots on the floor a once. – 9:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Dunks by Don ™
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/vQkKkhMTlF – 9:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Off balance? It don’t matter @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/OYuBEOJRLY – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Raptors put together a 9-0 run, Jazz respond with a 13-5 run. Quin Snyder talked pregame about Toronto’s propensity for forcing TOs, and said the Jazz would need to counter with quick passes and quick shots; thus far, Utah’s 6-10 FGs, 3-6 on 3s, but also 3 TOs. 15-14 Jazz lead. – 9:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Raptors’ D is over-helping and their opponent is burning them from the corners. Utah has read the scouting report. – 9:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
An extremely goofy start to this game: Toronto’s playing hyper-aggressively on defense, but Jazz are doing a good job of passing around that and getting open shots and layups. The conversion of those has been a little inconsistent, but hey. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout: the Jazz lead the Raptors 15-14….6:35 remaining in the first quarter – 9:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First 5 with Toronto in the house😎
#TakeNote | @ZionBank pic.twitter.com/Sxv9eE1A17 – 9:09 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Just tryna give people all the access they want @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/I37WbUtOVm – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Youth from our Adidas Community Programs received tickets to tonight’s game and signed D.O.N. Issue #3s courtesy of @adidas Basketball and @spidamitchell. pic.twitter.com/wYx5Ov0JTJ – 8:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are 30th in bench scoring and haven’t looked as deep as they thought they’d be, but it’s a chicken/egg scenario – hard to play some of those guys when they’re not performing, but hard for them to perform when they’re not playing much. – 8:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The jackets came out to play tonight 🤩🤩🤩
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/IyrrheVxIY – 8:37 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting line up pic.twitter.com/1H47EG9z3G – 8:16 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s eagerness to return from injury: “He’s getting pissed. He really wants to play.” – 7:55 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Asked Nurse about the frustration of losing OG. He said he’d love to see the team whole of course. It happens. Seems like they’ve been down 2-3 guys every game.
Birch, Banton, Svi, etc. will help fill the gap. Justin Champagnie active tonight. – 7:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Khem Birch will move into the starting lineup for the Raptors to replace OG Anunoby
Others remain the same: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam – 7:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse on Anunoby’s hip injury: “He wants to play. He’s obviously disappointed he can’t play. He’s anxious to know when he can get back and I’m not sure we know that right now.” – 7:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Louis King (G League) is the only player the Kings have listed on their injury report for Friday’s game against the Raptors. – 7:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Khem Birch will be staring for the Raptors tonight in place of OG Anunoby – 7:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Khem Birch will join starters in place of OG Anunoby (hip) vs. Jazz. – 7:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Khem Birch will start in place of the injured OG Anunoby.
VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Birch vs Utah. – 7:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors will start Khem Birch in place of the injured OG Anunoby tonight against the Jazz. – 7:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, asked what the plan is with Rudy Gay, replies, “We’re gonna play him.” Added that he’ll be on a minutes restriction. – 7:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on Rudy Gay tonight:
“I think that generally with a player that does have the skill set that he does have, the versatility he has, I just want him to get out there and play hard and compete and make the plays that he’s capable and making.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:26 PM
Quin Snyder on Rudy Gay tonight:
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
An expanded, updated version of the early Raptors story thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 6:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Rudy Gay has averaged double digit scoring every year in his 15 year career – 5:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Raptors’ OG Anunoby out ‘a while’ with hip injury, a blow for a team trying to get back on track
https://t.co/1zPfqVOqD9 pic.twitter.com/EIoawNTtPD – 5:42 PM
Raptors’ OG Anunoby out ‘a while’ with hip injury, a blow for a team trying to get back on track
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Former Kings forward Rudy Gay will make his Utah Jazz debut against the Toronto Raptors tonight after recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel.
The Raptors will be in Sacramento on Friday. The Jazz will be here Saturday. – 5:38 PM
Former Kings forward Rudy Gay will make his Utah Jazz debut against the Toronto Raptors tonight after recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel.
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Are Warriors still No. 1? Suns, Wizards climb higher; Bulls, Jazz fall
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:39 PM
NBA power rankings: Are Warriors still No. 1? Suns, Wizards climb higher; Bulls, Jazz fall
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Who’s really the funniest man on the team? 🤔
@Justin Champagnie
@ScottBarnes561
@DALANOBANTON pic.twitter.com/TcnIEQbus4 – 4:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹 | ICYMI Eric is a sneaker free agent 👀👟
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A day after getting injured, Yuta Watanabe was relieved. Since then, it’s been all frustration: theathletic.com/2964594/2021/1… – 3:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz assistant Irv Roland has mixed feelings about the decision that spared his friend Julius Jones: “I’m happy that my friend isn’t getting executed at 4 p.m. today. … But if you believe that he didn’t [do it], then he should be free.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors’ Anunoby (hip) out for ‘a while’ sportando.basketball/en/raptors-anu… – 3:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Irv Roland hasn’t been able to speak to Julius Jones in the past week and a half, but is hoping to tonight, even if the call comes during the Jazz game. He’s also remaining hopeful that Jones will go free: “He’s optimistic, so I have to be optimistic. That’s where I am.” pic.twitter.com/oUwc9l9XOd – 3:05 PM
