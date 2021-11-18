Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

The Washington Wizards (10-4) play against the Miami Heat (5-5) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021
Washington Wizards 82, Miami Heat 94 (Q4 06:49)
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert has 11 points with 8:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. It’s a new single-game high for the rookie. – 9:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent is playing with Tyler Herro-like confidence in Herro’s absence. Up to 18 points after that heat check. – 9:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Heat 83, Wizards 70
Butler: 24 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.
Beal: 25 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Harrell: 10 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Heat 9/22, Wizards 10/24
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 6 (9), Wizards 14 (15) – 9:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s carry this momentum and close it out 💪 pic.twitter.com/W4oQGj6QPF – 9:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat are pulling away against the Wizards, and some credit has to go to Gabe Vincent, who has 26 points over the last seven quarters of this back-to-back set. He’s got 13 on 4 of 8 shooting tonight. Heat lead 83-70 heading into the fourth. – 9:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 18 in third, take 83-70 lead into fourth. Butler with 24 points for Heat, Adebayo 16, Vincent 13. – 9:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent’s role when Kyle Lowry is out is totally different compared to his role with Tyler Herro out
Just much more aggressive basketball toward the rim in scoring mode – 9:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is up to 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. He also has five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Miami leads 77-60 with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter. – 9:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After Duncan Robinson hits the ground and Heat call timeout, Kyle Lowry runs onto the floor to pick him up
Then stands there and gives him some advice for the next 15-20 seconds – 9:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
More good things from Jimmy. Not surprised. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/Kxh0wDNKZl – 9:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal looks like he’s almost going to recreate a GIF from years ago
The haircut makes him look sooo young pic.twitter.com/3m5fXLr6gA – 9:03 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
that pass though 💨
(and the 3 is cool too) pic.twitter.com/CJCxqPJ54x – 9:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 64 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 8:59 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
World Series-winning Nats GM Mike Rizzo is at the Wizards-Heat game in Miami. pic.twitter.com/hKhMeSxh8K – 8:59 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Some really nice offensive sequences from the Heat this quarter with Adebayo and Lowry’s playmaking. – 8:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Exploring one unsolved problem that is dooming Manny Diaz’s Miami Hurricanes tenure. PLUS Kiffin; AD search; Jaelan Phillips on Canes, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:53 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
That was the lowest scoring half for the Wizards this season, btw – 8:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyle Lowry says he sees Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in Bam Adabayo. Erik Spoelstra said Lowry reminds him of John Stockton. And Bam is pleased with how Pat Riley put together this team @The Athletic theathletic.com/2953814/2021/1… – 8:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Heat 47, Wizards 40
Beal: 10p
Harrell: 10p 7r
Kuzma: 6p 7r
Kispert: 9p
9 turnovers for the Wiz, and Miami is getting to the line plenty. They’re 11-14 FT – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Heat 47, Wizards 40
Beal: 10p
Harrell: 10p 7r
Kuzma: 6p 7r
Kispert: 9p
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Heat 47, Wizards 40
Butler: 14 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst., 1 steal
Beal: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Harrell: 10 pts., 7 rebs.
3-pointers: Heat 2/14, Wizards 7/17
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 5 (7), Wizards 9 (8) – 8:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
HALF: Wizards trail the Heat 46-41. Wiz are 7-17 3PT, but have 9 TOs and are 1-4 FT compared to 11-14 FT for Miami. Heat also lead 26-14 in PITP. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
If there’s anything I’ve learned about the Heat during the first month of the season: The Heat’s defense is what we thought it would be. – 8:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have scored 76 points across their last four quarters. Not what you want. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 47, Wizards 40 at half. Butler with 14 points, Adebayo 12. Lowry with six assists. – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson 0 for 5 on 3s, his only shots, without a point, assist or rebound in his 15 minutes. – 8:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo has done a really good job of just getting to his spots tonight – 8:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The new Heat court design for the city edition colorway is not it, IMO. – 8:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Seems like the plan when Tyler is out will always be align the minutes of Lowry and Bam, while Jimmy runs with others
As we see, he can handle it – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent just said F-it and dunked. Adebayo then flexed on the bench in appreciation. – 8:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let that thing fly, @Corey Kispert! 🔥
He’s knocked down 3 from deep in the first half 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/RYhp9vJhMH – 8:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert has nine points at the rough midway point of the second quarter. That ties his NBA single-game career high. Kispert’s gone 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin showing off his athleticism on both ends
Gabe Vincent giving some good offensive minutes
That’s needed when you’re without Tyler Herro off the bench – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Two hit-aheads from Lowry, a pair of layups from Vincent, Martin. – 8:18 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Corey Kispert (2/3) just hit his season high in 3-pointers.
(I know it’s early) – 8:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is 3-for-4 from three already in 7 min. played. Breakout game for the rookie might be in the works. – 8:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Welcome home, @Dwyane Wade! ⚡️🏠 @Micky Arison
@Miami Heat // @ONESIR pic.twitter.com/lLE3AJVCHv – 8:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem joking around with Dwyane Wade, telling him to get off the court so they can start playing again. pic.twitter.com/uWUHNbwyoN – 8:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Heat 21, Wizards 19
Butler: 10 pts., 2 rebs., 1 steal
Harrell: 8 pts., 5 rebs.
Beal: 6 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Heat 38%, Wizards 40%
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 2 (2), Wizards 6 (3) – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Heat 21-19 after one. Heat are 0-6 3PT, 38.1 FG%, but still lead. Butler has 10 pts, Harrell has 8 pts, Beal with 6. – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Heat are up 21-19.
Butler has 10p. Harrell has 8. Going to see some funky lineups tonight. – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is doing some pretty incredible things as a scorer to begin the year – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Game opens very much with a look of both teams playing the back end of back-to-back set.
Heat 21, Wizards 19.
Heat 8 of 21 from field.
Butler with 10 for Heat. – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After going 8-for-42 from 3PT last night, the Wizards are 2-for-5 to start tonight. They could use more of this from Corey Kispert. pic.twitter.com/BWGptSJNfm – 7:59 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hopefully that 3-pointer for Corey Kispert helps his confidence. Has had a few Shaqtin moments the last week. – 7:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards coming out with some pop. Looked up and saw Corey Kispert knock one down with confidence – great sign early. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is playing much faster than usual as of late
It’s not just Kyle Lowry’s presence on the floor, but on the team
He even does it when Lowry is out – 7:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell beats a Heat double-team. He’s got 8 pts and 5 reb already. 4-6 FG. pic.twitter.com/daVbnJkpvf – 7:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson having a pretty great defensive start to this one – 7:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
2,500 times he’s found a teammate for a bucket.
Nice work, @Bradley Beal!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/AzMHtT8phx – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon to enter as first two Heat reserves. – 7:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Reading “DWYANE” with a cup of Big Face Coffee sounds like a good night 📕☕️ pic.twitter.com/6cbcL5JK5G – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
UD crouched down talking to Heat starters in the timeout
Heat trail 13-6 pic.twitter.com/x7Nhuld4sg – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 300th regular-season appearance of Bam Adebayo’s career. The start tied him with Keith Askins for 17th place on the Heat all-time list. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat throwing the full-house defense at Beal, starting with Butler as the initial defender, – 7:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just a couple of owners kicking it. Dwyane Wade sitting with Micky Arison at the Heat game tonight. pic.twitter.com/7iVfLKCNAg – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let’s get to work! 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/94qwJuMxKg – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bradley Beal stops by the Heat bench pregame to trade hugs and greetings with several, including Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, and assistants Caron Butler and Malik Allen. – 7:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy & Kyle are set to return to the lineup for the first of 2 vs Washington. See what else you need to keep an eye on during tonight’s matchup with the 10-4 Wizards gohe.at/3oGauWK – 7:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Less than 10 until tip-off and we’re going to get a late arriving crowd for sure. Flooding in Miami not making it easy to get anywhere tonight pic.twitter.com/pAFVozxEyB – 7:26 PM
Less than 10 until tip-off and we’re going to get a late arriving crowd for sure. Flooding in Miami not making it easy to get anywhere tonight pic.twitter.com/pAFVozxEyB – 7:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to their core starters: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry.
Wizards opening with: Holiday, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Harrell. – 7:04 PM
Heat back to their core starters: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Why is the Heat using Udonis Haslem more this season? Spoelstra: ‘I don’t trust anybody more than UD’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with Dinwiddie and Gafford out:
Holiday, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Harrell – 7:00 PM
Wizards starters with Dinwiddie and Gafford out:
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters in Miami tonight: Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell. – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Nobody does matching sweats the way @Raul Neto does.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/TTullOzFD0 – 6:53 PM
Nobody does matching sweats the way @Raul Neto does.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Wizards: Daniel Gafford (right thumb sprain) is OUT tonight in Miami. – 6:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford, who has a sprained right thumb, will not play tonight against the Heat in Miami, the Wizards said. – 6:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker working on a familiar looking shot pic.twitter.com/uEOd4UWpcf – 6:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Miami ICE.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/81YHoZ3rE3 – 6:39 PM
Miami ICE.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Gilderoy Lockhart was such a famous duelist and slayer of dark creates and wizards, why didn’t his throngs of fans push him to confront Voldemort during the first wizarding war? He obviously wouldn’t have done it, but he should’ve been branded a coward for it. – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back at it in an hour!
📍 Miami
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford, who has a sprained right thumb, will test his thumb before tipoff to see if he’ll play. But Wes Unseld Jr. said it does appear Gafford will play tonight against the Heat. – 6:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. says he “doesn’t forsee Daniel Gafford not playing” tonight in Miami. Going to try playing with the thumb sprain and see how it goes. – 6:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford is likely to play vs. the Heat tonight with a sprained right thumb, per Unseld Jr.. He is listed as questionable. – 6:04 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards center Daniel Gafford is ACTIVE tonight (thumb sprain) – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro held out vs. Wizards due to bruised wrist, as Bam Adebayo returns. https://t.co/a8XUjPCjve pic.twitter.com/iYJUJhsWMc – 5:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo (knee) are available to play in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.
Tyler Herro (wrist) and Markieff Morris (neck) have both been ruled out. – 5:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo said Tyler Herro hurt his wrist in yesterday’s game. He is out for the second night of this back to back tonight. – 5:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#WASvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo (knee) are available to play in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.
Tyler Herro (wrist) and Markieff Morris (neck) have both been ruled out. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (wrist) is out tonight for Heat vs. Wizards. Caleb Martin (ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (groin) will play. Markie Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) out. – 5:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat injury updates …
Bam Adebayo (knee) available
Dewayne Dedmon (groin) available
Tyler Herro (wrist) OUT
Caleb Martin (ankle) available – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Have Heat learned lessons from previous lapses? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Udonis Haslem makes it clear he intends to be more than a Heat mascot sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Heat injury report offers brighter outlook vs. shorthanded Wizards sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Are Warriors still No. 1? Suns, Wizards climb higher; Bulls, Jazz fall
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:39 PM
NBA power rankings: Are Warriors still No. 1? Suns, Wizards climb higher; Bulls, Jazz fall
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat reportedly would have interest in John Wall if he is bought out, but that’s not happening nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/18/hea… – 4:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Coming off a triple-double and headed into a matchup with the East leading Wizards, here’s how @Jimmy Butler is spending the quick back-to-back turnaround
Road Rituals // @ATT pic.twitter.com/X7plQVc0a3 – 4:28 PM
Coming off a triple-double and headed into a matchup with the East leading Wizards, here’s how @Jimmy Butler is spending the quick back-to-back turnaround
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coach Unseld was recently featured as one of 14 Washingtonians who reflect D.C. in its current moment.
Read more from @wcp ⤵️ – 4:15 PM
Coach Unseld was recently featured as one of 14 Washingtonians who reflect D.C. in its current moment.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Late addition to Wizards’ injury report: Daniel Gafford (right thumb sprain) is questionable tonight against the Heat. – 4:04 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game in Miami with a right thumb sprain. – 3:54 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game in Miami with a right thumb sprain, per the Wizards. Wiz will already be without Spencer Dinwiddie. – 3:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has a sprained right thumb and is questionable for tonight’s game, the Wizards say. – 3:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Daniel Gafford (right thumb sprain) is questionable tonight against the Heat. – 3:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NBA 2K22 Ratings update:
Westbrook: 83 (-1)
DH: 79 (+1)
THT: 78 (+2)
Rondo: 74 (-1)
Ellington: 73 (-2)
Baze: 72 (-1)
Former Lakers
Randle: 86 (-1)
Trezz: 81 (+1)
DLo: 80 (-1)
Schroder: 80 (+1)
Drum: 80 (+1)
Hart: 79 (+2)
Green: 77 (+1)
Svi: 77 (+2)
JC: 77 (-2)
KCP: 75 (+2) – 3:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘He’s one of the biggest reasons we’re winning:’ Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry explain how Bam Adebayo is carrying the Miami Heat @The Athletic theathletic.com/2953814/2021/1… – 3:26 PM
Udonis Haslem @ThisIsUD
Support Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation for #GiveMiamiDay https://t.co/vstEW16pAg #OG pic.twitter.com/v29iOAyukP – 3:11 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Vitals for Wizards at Heat tonight #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to battle it out.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/zmIQ4Gzf7A – 2:25 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler knew exactly what he was doing with this one 👌
AT&T Replay // @ATT pic.twitter.com/i1pNOmfmBw – 2:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal has been dropping dimes!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/g6aSnKdhud – 2:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Since some fans have asked about Deni Avdija’s chances for All-Defense: it’s early, but not crazy given how he’s played.
Just worth noting only four players have made All-Defense at Age 21 or younger: Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Anthony Davis, Dejounte Murray. – 2:00 PM
Since some fans have asked about Deni Avdija’s chances for All-Defense: it’s early, but not crazy given how he’s played.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report offers brighter outlook vs. shorthanded Wizards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… But Tyler Herro’s name now surfaces, due to a bruised wrist. – 1:56 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Well, @DrewDinkmeyer and I have a lot to talk about on the Injury Show at the top of the hour. We’ll be talking OG’s hip, the Heat injuries, all the questionable tags, players set to return, and more.
It’s on our YouTube channel in six minutes.
Link: youtube.com/watch?v=O6S0zF… – 1:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Everything you need to know heading into tonight’s matchup in Miami!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 1:41 PM
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Always a good night for the Miami Heat when Udonis Haslem gets playing time #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As expected, Spencer Dinwiddie is listed as out tonight for Wizards at Miami for right knee injury maintenance. – 1:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance) will not play tonight in Miami. – 1:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance) will not play tonight in Miami. – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) and Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) are probable for tonight’s game vs. Wizards.
Tyler Herro (wrist bruise) and Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) are questionable.
Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out.
Kyle Lowry not on the injury report. – 1:32 PM
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) and Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) are probable for tonight’s game vs. Wizards.
Tyler Herro (wrist bruise) and Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) are questionable.
Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 1:30 p.m. injury report for 7:30 p.m. vs. Wizards:
Tyler Herro (wrist) questionable.
Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable.
Bam Adebayo (knee) probable.
Dewayne Dedmon (groin) probable.
Markieff Morris (neck) out.
Victor Oladipo (knee) out. – 1:32 PM
