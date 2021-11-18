LeBron James upgraded to questionable for Friday

Jovan Buha: The Lakers say LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is questionable vs. Boston tomorrow. Anthony Davis (right thigh contusion) is probable.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers listed LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Boston – 4:51 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron questionable for tomorrow vs the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/1qPgw1NbM2 – 4:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has been listed as questionable by Lakers after missing the last 8 games with an abdominal strain. The Lakers are 3-5 in James’ absence. They face Celtics Friday night. – 4:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is officially questionable for Friday’s game at Boston, while Anthony Davis is probable (right thigh contusion). – 4:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is questionable vs. Boston tomorrow.
Anthony Davis (right thigh contusion) is probable. – 4:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have upgraded LeBron James’ status to questionable for Friday’s game in Boston. – 4:40 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James' imminent return must push the #Lakers to stop trying to find the perfect lineup.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i… – 4:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 42 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 117-110 win over the Spurs.
Doncic joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to record a 40-point triple double before turning 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/mim00hlFrz – 11:01 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Hernández: This Lakers team is not built to win in LeBron James' absence
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After a tough battle with COVID-19 that caused him to be away from his teammates during some of the best, most fun moments of the post-LeBron era, #Cavs Kevin Love is back, feeling like himself again & ready to help fill the void for this injured team.
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/k… – 10:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 10 AST
It’s the second 30-point triple-double of Butler’s @Miami Heat career (fourth including the postseason).
He and LeBron James are the only players in franchise history to record more than one 30-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/c0T51eBRO8 – 9:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant appeared in his 900th career NBA game last night.
Only six players in NBA history have scored more points through their first 900 games:
✅ Wilt Chamberlain
✅ Michael Jordan
✅ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
✅ Oscar Robertson
✅ LeBron James
✅ Jerry West pic.twitter.com/2eXExqxCM9 – 9:01 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James is inching towards a return from an abdominal injury. Sources tell ESPN it's "50-50" that James plays in Boston on Friday
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are going to shift some things when LeBron James comes back (which could be Friday). But it seems like a strong case that Talen Horton-Tucker is now a starter even when that happens: ocregister.com/2021/11/17/lak… – 12:07 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said that THT has been “terrific” on both sides of the court, and said he’s definitely made a case to start even when LeBron returns. Sometimes scoring/playmaking off the bench is a priority, but he’s been more than good enough to earn a starting spot. – 10:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s status: “He’s still day-to-day. No decisions have been made.” – 10:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD asked if they can evaluate the team yet, at 8-8, but with key guys out.
“We put a team together and we haven’t seen it yet,” he said.
Mentioned LeBron playing only a few games, THT just back (3 games), and Nunn and Ariza yet to debut. – 10:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD, on the small lineup, said it’s helping them on offense, helps Russ to have the space, but they’re getting hurt on the glass when he’s switching screen/roll out to the perimeter.
That said: “It’ll look better when we have our bigger (wings) back, LeBron, Trevor.” – 10:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Asked LeBron James on his way out of the arena tonight if Friday in Boston indeed would be the day he returns to the lineup: “I hope, I hope,” he said. – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis career record:
68-24 (.739) with LeBron
225-263 (.461) without LeBron
AD had 1 playoff series win and 2 playoff appearances in 7 years without LeBron. pic.twitter.com/09jzRc7yu2 – 10:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Bucks 109, Lakers 102
The Lakers fall to 8-8 and 4-6 without LeBron James. THT led LA with 25 points and 12 rebounds. AD had 18 points and 9 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 15 assists. Giannis had 47 points on 18-23 FGs.
Up next: at Boston on Friday. – 9:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think LeBron will make a big difference for the Laker defense
I think Trevor Ariza will be helpful for the Laker defense
I don’t think Kendrick Nunn could possibly hurt the Laker defense based on who he’s replacing
There are valid concerns, but I need to see the whole group – 8:48 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Sick I’m seeing back-to-back Lakers games and Lebron isn’t playing pic.twitter.com/5gPhiu0uJ8 – 7:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said they’ll remain with the smaller lineup tonight, based mostly on creating space for Westbrook and AD offensively, while acknowledging that their bigger lineups have had more defensive success this season. Small lineup will get a big boost when LeBron returns. – 6:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says the Lakers are sticking with their recent starting lineup against the Bucks:
Anthony Davis
Carmelo Anthony
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook
He said the focus continues to be creating space around AD and Russ, especially with LeBron out. – 6:09 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport If Russell Westbrook Can't Carry Lakers Without LeBron, What Is He Doing There? – RW wasn't the ideal "fit" on paper, but the notion he could help carry the load for LeBron was intriguing. That hasn't been the case however…
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Pregame listening alert!!! Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers takes a look at this five-game roadie,
the effect of LeBron’s (impending?) return and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-102 to fall to 8-8 this season, LeBron James opened the door to making his return from an abdominal strain on Friday in Boston. “I hope,” James told ESPN on Wednesday when asked if he would play against the Celtics after missing the past eight games and 10 of L.A.’s 16 games because of injury. “I hope.” While Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is “day to day,” sources close to James told ESPN that there is a “50-50” chance he will be back in the lineup at the TD Garden. -via ESPN / November 18, 2021
Bill Oram: LeBron James remains out against Milwaukee but is getting his pregame work in with Phil Handy. This will mark the eighth straight games James has missed since Nov. 2 -via Twitter @billoram / November 17, 2021
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is officially listed as out for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee with his abdominal strain, per the Lakers. It will be his eighth straight missed game and 10th missed game overall this season. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, it’s possible James will return to the court Fri in BOS -via Twitter @mcten / November 16, 2021