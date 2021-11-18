Seth Curry wants to take part in three-point shooting contest

What goals did you have for yourself this season? Any accolades or participating in the three-point contest? Seth Curry: I don’t have any individual goals for statistics. I want to be efficient and shoot the ball at a high clip. You brought up the three-point contest. I feel like I’ve got to add one of those to the mantel to be a part of the (Curry) family. Hopefully, I can get one of those before my career is over. Steph (Curry) already has two of them. If I get the invite, I’m going to go to as many as possible, so I can add one to the trophy case.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
76ers guard Seth Curry (@Seth Curry) is the only player shooting 50/40/90 this season. He spoke to @Jorge Sierra about his breakout season, wanting to be in the NBA 3-Point Contest, his long-term future with the Sixers, Ben Simmons, and more. hoopshype.com/lists/seth-cur… – 11:02 AM
#Sixers starters: Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey. – 9:45 PM
Seth Curry on Georges Niang, who returns to Utah for the first time tonight:
“You need guys like that in the locker room – who keeps the spirits high, keeps guys laughing…
Georges has been a big lift for our locker room, as well as on the floor. We’re glad to have him.” pic.twitter.com/1fSS48D4KH – 2:28 PM
Players shooting at least 50% on 140+ FGA and at least 40% on 50+ 3PA this season: Kevin Durant, Seth Curry, Norman Powell.
Since 2018-19, Norm’s hit 49% of his 2060 FGA and 41% of his 917 3PA. Only other players to do that on as many or more attempts: Joe Harris, Towns, Kyrie. – 2:50 PM
