Collin Sexton out for the rest of the season

Shams Charania: Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
➡️ https://t.co/5tUHsYHuXL pic.twitter.com/0G9PrqV1Yz – 9:29 PM
➡️ https://t.co/5tUHsYHuXL pic.twitter.com/0G9PrqV1Yz – 9:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like Collin Sexton opted for the full meniscus repair rather than the shorter absence trim. I thought his decision might have been complicated by his pending restricted free agency and pressure to come back and prove his market value. Did the repair in the end anyway – 9:18 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce guard Collin Sexton underwent left knee surgery on Wednesday at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta to repair a season-ending meniscus tear. Sexton was hurt in a Nov. 7 road game against the New York Knicks. – 9:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton had surgery to repair his torn left meniscus. He will miss the remainder of the season, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Timing could not be worse for Collin Sexton. He’ll be a RFA coming off a lost season now. That’s a terrible spot to be in. – 9:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus, sources tell ESPN. – 9:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen or Lauri Markkanen for the Cavaliers against the Warriors tonight in Cleveland. – 1:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Warriors:
Jarrett Allen( illness) Lauri Markkanen (return to competition reconditioning) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) — OUT
Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley also remain out. – 1:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Lamar Stevens remain OUT tonight vs. Golden State. Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley are also out, of course. – 1:34 PM
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Collin Sexton can’t help himself. With a torn meniscus in his left knee, he limped onto the court following tonight’s game and took some short set shots. pic.twitter.com/5TQBIYoyTy -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 11, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 8, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Collin Sexton didn’t play in the second half of Sunday’s 126-109 win over the New York Knicks because of a left knee injury, and will undergo further evaluation Monday to determine the severity. A source tells cleveland.com that Sexton bumped knees with teammate Jarrett Allen in the second quarter and felt discomfort. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 8, 2021