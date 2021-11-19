USA Today Sports

Collin Sexton out for the rest of the season

Collin Sexton out for the rest of the season

Main Rumors

Collin Sexton out for the rest of the season

November 19, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing meniscus surgery.
➡️ https://t.co/5tUHsYHuXL pic.twitter.com/0G9PrqV1Yz9:29 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like Collin Sexton opted for the full meniscus repair rather than the shorter absence trim. I thought his decision might have been complicated by his pending restricted free agency and pressure to come back and prove his market value. Did the repair in the end anyway – 9:18 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce guard Collin Sexton underwent left knee surgery on Wednesday at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta to repair a season-ending meniscus tear. Sexton was hurt in a Nov. 7 road game against the New York Knicks. – 9:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Collin Sexton news just stinks. Brutal. – 9:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton had surgery to repair his torn left meniscus. He will miss the remainder of the season, sources tell @clevelanddotcom9:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I thought Sexton’s injury wasn’t supposed to be season ending? – 9:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Timing could not be worse for Collin Sexton. He’ll be a RFA coming off a lost season now. That’s a terrible spot to be in. – 9:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus, sources tell ESPN. – 9:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen or Lauri Markkanen for the Cavaliers against the Warriors tonight in Cleveland. – 1:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Warriors:
Jarrett Allen( illness) Lauri Markkanen (return to competition reconditioning) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) — OUT
Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley also remain out. – 1:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Lamar Stevens remain OUT tonight vs. Golden State. Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley are also out, of course. – 1:34 PM

More on this storyline

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Collin Sexton didn’t play in the second half of Sunday’s 126-109 win over the New York Knicks because of a left knee injury, and will undergo further evaluation Monday to determine the severity. A source tells cleveland.com that Sexton bumped knees with teammate Jarrett Allen in the second quarter and felt discomfort. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 8, 2021

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home