Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Love in rebounds and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Love No. 65 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 8,197 rebounds. He’s now 212 away from PJ Brown
Hassan Whiteside No. 86 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Al Horford with 1,062 blocks. He’s now 11 away from Mychal Thompson
Rudy Gay No. 99 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Goran Dragic, Cuttino Mobley, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic and Evan Fournier with 1,088 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dana Barros
Ricky Rubio No. 101 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jrue Holiday and Mike Bibby with 1,174 steals. He’s now 5 away from Jamal Crawford
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,084 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Russell Westbrook
Paul George No. 147 in points
Moved ahead of Dan Issel with 14,676 points. He’s now tied with Richie Guerin
Jimmy Butler No. 148 in steals now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 1,060 steals. He’s now 1 away from Dwight Howard
Rudy Gobert No. 153 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 6,378 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from DeMarcus Cousins
D’Angelo Russell No. 160 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall and Harrison Barnes with 904 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Rasual Butler
Kyle Lowry No. 160 in points now
Moved ahead of Nate Thurmond with 14,445 points. He’s now 12 away from Paul Millsap
Draymond Green No. 161 in assists now
Moved ahead of Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers with 3,527 assists. He’s now tied with Jalen Rose
Reggie Jackson No. 179 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek, Clyde Drexler and Devin Booker with 829 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Harris
Kevin Love No. 199 in points now
Moved ahead of Rudy Tomjanovich with 13,395 points. He’s now 3 away from Vlade Divac
Donovan Mitchell No. 202 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 769 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Rick Fox
PJ Tucker No. 208 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Terry Rozier
Draymond Green No.224 in steals now
Moved ahead of World B. Free and Darnell Valentine with 911 steals. He’s now tied with Kemba Walker
Ed Davis No. 234 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Lonnie Shelton with 560 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Brian Grant
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 241 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell, Austin Rivers and Jamal Murray with 675 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kent Bazemore and Danny Ferry
Austin Rivers No. 242 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray
