Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Love in rebounds and more

Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Love in rebounds and more

Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Love in rebounds and more

November 19, 2021

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Love No. 65 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 8,197 rebounds. He’s now 212 away from PJ Brown

Hassan Whiteside No. 86 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Al Horford with 1,062 blocks. He’s now 11 away from Mychal Thompson

Rudy Gay No. 99 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Goran Dragic, Cuttino Mobley, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic and Evan Fournier with 1,088 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dana Barros

Ricky Rubio No. 101 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jrue Holiday and Mike Bibby with 1,174 steals. He’s now 5 away from Jamal Crawford

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,084 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Russell Westbrook

Paul George No. 147 in points

Moved ahead of Dan Issel with 14,676 points. He’s now tied with Richie Guerin

Jimmy Butler No. 148 in steals now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 1,060 steals. He’s now 1 away from Dwight Howard

Rudy Gobert No. 153 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 6,378 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from DeMarcus Cousins

D’Angelo Russell No. 160 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall and Harrison Barnes with 904 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Rasual Butler

Kyle Lowry No. 160 in points now

Moved ahead of Nate Thurmond with 14,445 points. He’s now 12 away from Paul Millsap

Draymond Green No. 161 in assists now

Moved ahead of Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers with 3,527 assists. He’s now tied with Jalen Rose

Reggie Jackson No. 179 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek, Clyde Drexler and Devin Booker with 829 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Harris

Kevin Love No. 199 in points now

Moved ahead of Rudy Tomjanovich with 13,395 points. He’s now 3 away from Vlade Divac

Donovan Mitchell No. 202 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 769 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Rick Fox

PJ Tucker No. 208 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Terry Rozier

Draymond Green No.224 in steals now

Moved ahead of World B. Free and Darnell Valentine with 911 steals. He’s now tied with Kemba Walker

Ed Davis No. 234 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Lonnie Shelton with 560 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Brian Grant

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 241 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell, Austin Rivers and Jamal Murray with 675 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kent Bazemore and Danny Ferry

Austin Rivers No. 242 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler is 12 in PPG this season, and only half of that group is doing it on 50% shooting
Yet, Jimmy Butler is doing it on the least amount of three-point attempts and three-point makes
Oh yeah, and he’s one of the most elite defenders in this league – 9:53 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Golden State Warriors Draymond Green dished out 14 assists in last night’s win over the Cavs.
It’s the 93rd time Green has recorded at least 10 assists in a game, the most such games in NBA history by a power forward or center. pic.twitter.com/RcnvhRy7HE9:31 AM

David Locke @DLocke09 Early edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ about to start on @YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
Topics
* Rudy Gay’s journey and debut
* Dealing with all the Raptors throw
* One play with Joe Ingles
* Points Gained Friday – 3 guys are obliterating the league – 8:39 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah Dedication and little bit of crazy: How Rudy Gay has stayed relevant after 15 years https://t.co/aRabYXYxx7 pic.twitter.com/cJpU7vUhmo2:05 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan ‘He stole my shooting powers’: Rudy Gay shines in debut as Jazz top Raptors ksl.com/article/502871…2:04 AM
Rudy Gay @RudyGay What people don’t see is what these last 6 have been for me , but that don’t matter. What matters is the fact that I’m back doing what I love with my guys #takenote instagram.com/p/CWcsMRhrF0m/…2:01 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell From playing wit you in 2k to playing wit you in real life 😂😂😂 WELCOME OCHO!!!!! @Rudy Gay pic.twitter.com/mKx6x9njZI1:03 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gay, when asked if practice shooting sessions with Joe Ingles helped him go 5-6 from deep tonight: “Joe’s a good shooter, but … Like I said earlier, I’m no slouch, man. I’m closing in on 20,000 career points. There’s a lot of 3s in there. I’m usually humble, but …” pic.twitter.com/d09NeuuV5l12:54 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gay on his Jazz debut: “One thing I did good today? I didn’t hold the ball. That’s a big thing with this team. When we do that, we’re hard to beat.” He did say his conditioning still needs work, and he ran a mile after the game to help get there. pic.twitter.com/xUCgiS5VRP12:29 AM

David Locke @DLocke09 So what do you think of Rudy Gay? pic.twitter.com/21Ee44LXLm12:04 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Rudy Gay in his post game comments on shooting, and practicing with Joe Ingles.
“I mean, Joe’s a good shooter. I mean, like I said earlier, I’m no slouch, man. I am closing in on 20,000 points, there’s a lot of threes in that.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports12:01 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Draymond Green on Stephen Curry’s 40 point performance: “Tonight he was incredible. The way he took the game over in that fourth quarter was amazing…That’s why he’s the MVP of this league. That’s why he’s been the face of this franchise for years.” – 12:00 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland Love Rubio and what he brings (tho he’s trying to do too much with team shorthanded), but he’s making $17.8M in last year of deal. Could be a valuable trade chip looking way ahead to Feb. – 11:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09 POSTCAST – Rudy Gay shines in his debut and Utah Jazz three point shooting arrives – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-…11:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gobert, not yet quite over the throat condition pic.twitter.com/XbZ8sgbzS011:46 PM

