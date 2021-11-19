DiDi Louzada suspended 25 games for violating anti-drug policy

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans’ DiDi Louzada suspended 25 games for testing positive for steroids nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/19/pel… – 3:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Pelicans forward DiDi Louzada has been suspended for 25 games without pay after testing positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone.
David Griffin released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/4l5lWDBE9M – 2:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Didi Louzada is being suspended for 25 games. Louzada told ESPN he unknowingly took banned substances on a nutritionist’s recommendation back home in Brazil. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
David Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations on Didi Louzada pic.twitter.com/h3Zl0t0Me9 – 2:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
David Griffin’s statement on the Didi Louzada suspension pic.twitter.com/LZFURt3tzE – 2:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After Didi Louzada has been out for five games, the Pelicans can transfer him to the Suspended List. New Orleans would then be able to sign a player to replace Louzada on the roster. – 2:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The NBA has suspended the Pelicans’ DiDi Louzada for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone, league says. – 2:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Pelicans F Didi Louzada’s suspension, including his statement with an explanation and apology: es.pn/3qUxsMj – 1:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: NBA has suspended Pelicans forward DiDi Louzada for 25 games without pay for violating the NBA/NBPA’s Anti-Drug program. Louzada tested positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone. – 1:57 PM
