Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls (10-5) play against the Denver Nuggets (6-6) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Chicago Bulls 32, Denver Nuggets 35 (Q2 09:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Will Barton III just had the finish of the night. That’ll be on SC top 10 – 9:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White has looked awful. A few G-League runs might do him wonders. Get heavy minutes and maybe some confidence. Doesn’t even look like an NBA player. – 9:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White, still looking for first field goal since return from injury, just rimmed out a wide open lefty layup – 9:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Can’t wait until MPJ gets back so the four guard lineups are eradicated. – 9:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tied after 1.
Zach LaVine: 10 points (4-7 FG) pic.twitter.com/KdAnP2i7k3 – 9:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls end 1st quarter on a 16-4 run. LaVine with 10. Bulls 50%fg. Jones 6pts 4 reb. Bradley 6pts. Bulls 30 Denver 30. – 9:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets shoot 61% (!) from the field with eight assists, but finish the first tied 30 up with Chicago.
Aaron Gordon/Zach LaVine with 10 each.
Denver’s bench getting outscored 9-2. – 9:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Severely shorthanded Nuggets led 22-12 earlier in first, but Bulls charge back to level it 30-30 after one. Zach LaVine leading way with 10 points – 9:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bones meet Ayo … Ayo gets the stop and the smile … remember Bones, it’s only a good move if you finish … Mix tape lesson #1. – 9:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Hoping we get Javonte, JaMychal and Jeff Green on the court together at some point tonight – 9:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation is alive and well in Denver. Nuggets 28-22.LaVine with 7. Jones with 4 reb. 4pts. – 9:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon comes out on fire tonight. 8 early points, 3 rebounds, a dunk and blocked a Derrick Jones Jr. shot at the rim. He has a great spirit to him early. The first two players off the Nuggets’ bench to greet their team at that timeout: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – 9:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Trivia….and I know you love it.Denver’s Aaron Gordon came in second to Zach LaVine in the 2016 All Star Slam Dunk Contest—-came in 2nd again in All Star weekend to Derrick Jones Jr. in 2020. All 3 are on the floor in the first quarter. Gordon with 8pts 3 reb. Denver 22-12. 4:32 – 9:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nuggets have hit at least 3 completely contested shots in their 9-13 start, including Morris long 2 over Ball there. Gordon and Barton also hit jumpers in LaVine’s face despite solid contests. – 9:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan earns the first tap-out timeout of the game …. Bulls down 22-12 to a Joker-less Denver team. The boys look lethargic … basically how everyone on this road trip feels right now. – 9:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Aaron Gordon is bullying the Bulls. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3-3 shooting in first seven minutes – 9:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Never in doubt!
@NBCSChicago | @Tony Bradley pic.twitter.com/KpYjpY3HhO – 9:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If the over/under was set at Will Barton 22.5 shots, what are you taking? – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Austin Rivers opens the scoring with a 3-pointer from the right wing, as the shorthanded Nuggets take on the 10-5 Chicago Bulls. – 9:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is on the Nuggets’ bench tonight in a beige suit. Looks like he has some sort of brace on his right wrist/hand too. – 9:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls are avg. 108 ppg. (11th)- 46%fg ( 2nd ). 2nd in 3pt shooting (37) #1 in ft% at 84%. Keep your dial set @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio. It’s a Friday night-you’re busy- multi task! Where are you listening? – 9:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Nuggets lead #NBA in points allowed and are third in defensive rating. Not sure how absence of Jokic will affect all that. #Bulls – 9:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
If you’re catching the Bulls on the radio… on @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network you will get a mention. Just let me know where you’re listening from. We appreciate and value ALL of our listeners. – 8:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
As we just mentioned on @Chicago Bulls radio, Jokic had started 157 straight games..he was suspended one game for shoving Markief Morris. He served the suspension as the Nuggets beat Indiana. Jokic is tough, durable- a winner.Huge loss. Bulls need to take care of business. – 8:52 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Casual Friday for as on TV here at Ball Arena tonight. And look, my hoodie game is strong. Get all the #Nuggets City Edition gear at @AltitudeAuth pic.twitter.com/umZYlSpRLT – 8:48 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the Game
Nuggets vs Bulls
🔑 Guard the guards – defend the paint, contain one on one and be on a string
🔑 No Jokić, other step up – need to score
🔑 Take Care – that’s how the Bulls roll, off of turnovers. Value the ball!
#MileHighBasketball
pic.twitter.com/qKpHHxu8F2 – 8:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will DeMar score our first free throws tonight?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a DeMar jersey! – 8:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
Bradley, Tony
Caruso, Alex
DeRozan, DeMar
LaVine, Zach
Team : DEN (Home)
Barton, Will
Gordon, Aaron
Green, Jeff
Morris, Monte
Rivers, Austin – 8:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. – 8:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
New group to start tonight.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ei75dKMSbR – 8:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight in Denver!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7svW8nhqCn – 8:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Friday night vibes at the DNVR bar. Come pregame with us.
✅ No Joker, Murray, or Porter
🔦 Spotlight on _______
🐂 Roster Envy
💰 How to make this game Interesting: GAMBLE!
youtube.com/watch?v=7kaHGC… – 8:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar’s choice of Kobes for tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HM2uioGNEN – 8:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight’s game features two of the best coaches in the NBA. @Chicago Bulls Billy Donovan and Denver’s Michael Malone. You’ll hear from both prior to tip. Join us tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 7:45 pre game you’ll also hear from @CobyWhite .Fired up! – 8:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From today’s paper: “It just makes me sad” — former Bulls forward Scott Williams reacts to Scottie Pippen’s critiques of MJ.
dailyherald.com/sports/2021111… – 7:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We will get things up and running on Bulls radio at 7:45 CT featuring you- our great listeners. When you’re listening drop us a tweet and we will give you a shout out @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 7:38 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray, Porter, and Jokic all OUT with injuries as the Nuggets play their NBA-leading 4th back-to-back in 16 games.
Schedule actually gets HARDER next. 9 of their next 10 games are on the road. pic.twitter.com/KQsKpQ550u – 7:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic isn’t into cardiovascular testing portion of COVID protocol yet, per Billy Donovan, but it’s his understanding that he’s progressing in the right direction – 7:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The @Denver Nuggets have ruled Nikola Jokic out tonight against Chicago due to a right wrist sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets probably need a career night from Bol Bol to win tonight. Or for the rest of the bench to find some consistency. – 7:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nuggets say Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out tonight versus Chicago. – 7:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
For Denver. No Jokic, Murray or Porter. Bulls – Nuggets tonight 7:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 7:27 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Denver Nuggets say Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. – 7:26 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I am in Tampa, Florida tonight to watch top-rated Jabari Smith and his Auburn Tigers take on the South Florida Bulls.
To start the season, Smith, a 6’10” forward is averaging 15.5 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is currently ranked at No. 3 on our 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/Yp1BgGkgEf – 6:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls forward Javonte Green talks dunking and defense … and Coach Caruso?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 6:04 PM
Bulls forward Javonte Green talks dunking and defense … and Coach Caruso?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
If this tweet gets 10,000 likes, we’ll show you the Joakim Noah bobblehead we’re giving away on Sunday 👀 – 5:57 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Tony, Marko or Vooch? Ayo, Alex or Coby? Small, medium or large? So many decisions, so Ask Sam.
nba.com/bulls/features… – 5:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For @OddsCheckerUS I wrote about some early season surprises. Teams and players that are exceeding expectations thus far, including the Wizards, Clippers, Warriors, Cavs, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant and Wendell Carter Jr.
oddschecker.com/us/insight/bas… – 5:47 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball are the connective glue of the Bulls’ offense and the team’s leaders on defense.
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down why the Bulls are absolutely the real deal. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/BNvi7mheR5 – 5:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s come to my attention that I’m the Eeyore of Nuggets media. – 5:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
3-point % update:
Zeke Nnaji: 60%
Will Barton: 42.3
Nikola Jokić: 41.0
Aaron Gordon: 32.6
PJ Dozier: 32.6
Bones Hyland: 31.0
Monte Morris: 29.8
Facu Campazzo: 27.6
Austin Rivers: 22.2
Michael Porter Jr.: 20.8
JaMychal Green: 20.7
Jeff Green: 19.4
Markus Howard: 16.7
Bol Bol: 0.0 – 4:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Markieff Morris is not traveling with the Heat this weekend. He will miss his sixth straight game with a neck injury stemming from his entanglement with Jokic. Could be more. – 4:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Going for 🔟 in a row against Chicago tonight.
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: https://t.co/TqCtT3JVBJ
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/pCLzDpJbNi – 4:05 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Injuries are piling up with the #Nuggets. The fact they continue to be competitive on a near nightly basis, much less win most of the time, is a total credit to the players and coaches literally living the “no excuses” life each night. pic.twitter.com/yklIEiEGdy – 3:25 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from last night’s win over Denver:
Bassey: game-high +20
Bassey: 7 REB / 4 OREB
Maxey: 9-15 fg / 2-3 3fg
Maxey: 4 AST / 0 TO
Curry: team-high 5 AST
Niang: 5 REB / 3 AST
Milton: 5 REB / 4 AST / +18 – 3:18 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#TheATeam here from 3-6p then I’ll be hosting our ticket winners in the @budlight Cougar Den a few hours from now for
