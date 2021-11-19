Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks (9-5) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 51, Phoenix Suns 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Tight game in The Valley
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lNp5KJwThU – 11:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 55 #Mavs 51 Half.
PHX: Bridges 17 points (6-of-6 FGs, 3-of-3 on 3s), Paul 10. Booker 6 (3-of-12 FGs, 0-for-5 on 3s).
DAL: Porzingis 12. Hardaway, Brunson 10 each. Team: 5-of-19 on 3s).
15 lead changes, 3 ties.
Suns on 10-game win streak. Doncic OUT (ankle, knee sprains) – 11:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The compete level for the Mavs is VERY high right now. Just need to make a few more shots as they trail 55-51 at halftime. Shooting 41.7% and 5-19 from 3. Porzingis 12. Brunson and Hardaway 10. Bridges leads PHX with 17 on 6-6 shooting 3-3 3pt. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 11:15 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Suns lead at the half 55-51. KP has 12-4, Jalen 10-3-5, Tim has 10 pts. – 11:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker 3-of-12 and Suns are up 4 at the half. Not good for Dallas. – 11:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 55, DAL 51
Bridges: 17 Pts, 6-6 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-5 FG
McGee: 8 Pts, 3 Reb
Porzingis: 12 Pts, 5-10 FG – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns are up six with 31;5 seconds left in 1st half with Booker shooting 3-of-11 from the field. #Suns – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton picks up 3rd foul, replaced by McGee with 1:44 left in half.
Hardaway Jr. got to the rim, hits FT. #Suns up 51-49 – 11:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
DA picked up his 3rd foul so McGee is in to close the half – 11:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ok.
This has been a bad stretch of basketball here.
From Booker’s off target pass to Porzingis missing 11-foot jumper badly off the glass., thank goodness for Williams timeout.
#Suns up 49-44 with 2:15 left in half. – 11:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KP from D3️⃣3️⃣P!
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/e9RAchE4xY – 11:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo boy. Chris Paul step-back 3, Deandre Ayton swat at the rim, Devin Booker alley-oop to Mikal Bridges…if he had finished that, the roof might have gone off the building – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 7-of-17 on 3s.
Bridges has hit 3.
Paul just hit last two from deep.
#Suns up 47-41 with 3:38 left in the half.
Booker 0-for-4 from deep. – 11:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ntilikina had a good game on Wednesday and boy did it give him some confidence – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges still hasn’t missed tonight. He’s up to 6-for-6 and 15 points in 12 minutes – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges takes 1st shot since early 4-for-4 burst.
He’s now 5-of-5. #Suns up one – 10:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne missing a week and DA putting JaVale in the starting lineup led to a pretty shaky start to the season, but it feels like the Suns’ bench is gonna figure it out here pretty soon – 10:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
People let me tell you ’bout my best friend 🎶
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/KUXUVsjFhN – 10:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks outscored 9-4 in the final moments of the first quarter and trail 27-24 after one. Kristaps Porzingis with 10 points. Suns going for 11 wins in a row. Mavericks hoping to avert their first two-game losing streak of the season. – 10:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A solid close to the quarter from the all-bench lineup. Suns up 3. Defense looks to be in a good position, with less rhythm for the Mavs compared to Wednesday. Feels like a second quarter Phoenix could snatch up control of the game in. – 10:41 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
The moment McGee can no longer jump enough to finish alley-oops well the Mavs will acquire him … or some point after. – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs having issues defending pick-and-roll so far tonight.
McGee again over the top catching lob pass this time from Shamet.
#Suns up 27-24 at end of 1st. . – 10:41 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Suns lead after the first quarter 27-24. KP has 10-2, Jalen has 4 pts and 3 assists. – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, DAL 24
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2-7 FG
McGee: 4 Pts
Porzingis: 10 Pts, 2-3 3P – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s feeling feisty right now. He’s got 2 fouls, waved off getting taken out and has had an ongoing dialogue with the official about a couple no-calls. Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a T here soon – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two fouls on Booker. Waves off getting taken out of game. Still 3:29 left. #Suns – 10:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When looking at certain pockets of the rotation, I think the Payne-Booker-Shamet-Johnson minutes are going to be really great for this team but they just haven’t gotten there yet. In 18 minutes it’s a +1. The CP3 + reserves and Booker + reserves numbers will both get better. – 10:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Rock and roll. 🎸
@Chris Paul ➡️ @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/WUgmdSULLy – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current #Suns lineup: Booker, Payne, Shamet, Johnson and Ayton.
Thoughts? – 10:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This pace is gonna be such a plus for the Suns in the playoffs if it holds up. CP3 is already getting downhill into ball screens with 20 seconds left on the shot clock. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges has already taken four shots.
Made them all. 2-of-2 on 3s. 10 points.
Again. #Evolving.
#Suns up 16-14. Timeout #Mavs 6:18 left in 1st quarter. – 10:24 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JB on the break, don’t blink 👁️👁️ pic.twitter.com/MQH1vaVZys – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
AGGRESSIVE Mikal Bridges. He’s got 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting to start this one, Suns up 16-14 – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges pull up in the lane off dribble. #Evolving. Has all five #Suns points. Down 6-5 – 10:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Our coverage of Mavs and Suns is underway on BSSW. Phoenix won the opening game of these two straight on Wednesday 105-98. The Mavs play game #2 without Luka (left ankle and knee sprain). Phoenix has won 10 straight…longest win streak since 2009-10 season for them – 10:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 74, WKU 62
Tigers get their first scare, but Penny Hardaway wisely shortened the rotation after halftime and Jalen Duren was ridiculously good (22 points, 19 rebs, 5 blocks). – 10:03 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
KP, Tim, Jalen, Dorian and Dwight are the starters tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks against the Suns. – 10:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Brunson.
PHX starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul.
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/6BOzOCliFR – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic is out tonight, but he’s getting some light conditioning in working on these catch-and-shoot 3s going back and forth: pic.twitter.com/ocu0iuJBIn – 9:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Earl Timberlake and Jayden Hardaway have given Memphis good minutes tonight. – 9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber going through some shooting drills together. Have been at it for about 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/KdXG3z25iS – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I thought he was going to the parking lot.”
Monty Williams on when Chris Paul was falling out of bounds when finding Deandre Ayton for a dunk late in the game Wednesday.
So I asked Williams if that’s his way of saying Paul got fouled.
“That’s your way of saying it.” #Suns – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
37.
That’s the number of points #Suns scored in 4th quarter in Wednesday’s win over #Mavs.
That’s a no-no for Jason Kidd heading into tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/1xF1oP2dOq – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams has said the Suns need to do a better job of finding looks for Cam Johnson, and at shootaround today, Cam said the shots have felt good leaving his hand. Think we might be in store for a big game from him soon pic.twitter.com/2LgUvb3VxX – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I had an open mind.”
Monty Williams on the return of Deandre Ayton, who has posted back-to-back double-doubles of 22 and 12 at Minnesota and 19 and 13 vs. Dallas after missing six out of seven games (five in a row) with right leg contusion. #Suns pic.twitter.com/F55dr4FGmE – 8:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We are open for business.
@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/0rn3RMYR3U – 8:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hate to see that happen to Isaiah Stewart, he was in some serious pain. We’re about to see a lot of Luka Garza this half – 8:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza is set to check into the game, but the concern is obviously with Stewart’s condition. – 8:26 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis is on a turnover/minute pace through 8 mins and Penny Hardaway will have used his 11th player (Earl Timberlake) when we return from the 2nd media timeout of the night. Tigers nonetheless lead WKU, 17-14. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: #Suns players giving back with #Thanksgiving2021 dinners, food drive (w/videos) https://t.co/kUVdpjZv7J via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/DIIUICzzKO – 8:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
With no Luka Doncic tonight, it’s going to be another tough assignment for the Mavericks. Tough, but not impossible. Could be time for one of those drop-dead shooting nights from Tim Hardaway Jr. – 8:15 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Ok, Tim Hardaway Jr. is getting ready to have a big night tonight when the @Dallas Mavericks face the Suns. This is Tim draining jumper after jumper prior to tonight’s game. @NBA #Mavs pic.twitter.com/yjpPcf6qDV – 8:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win a trip to see the Pels play in Dallas on 12/3, courtesy of
@SeatGeek
🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app: neworlns.co/CC2021 – 7:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pelicans coach Willie Green called Paul George “one of the greats” pregame for his ability to thrive this season while taking on a heavier workload, a workload that began when Green (as a Suns asst) saw PG and the Clips in the WCF. – 6:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For @OddsCheckerUS I wrote about some early season surprises. Teams and players that are exceeding expectations thus far, including the Wizards, Clippers, Warriors, Cavs, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant and Wendell Carter Jr.
oddschecker.com/us/insight/bas… – 5:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs go for the split in PHX. Same kind of fight and a little bit better late game execution are keys tonight as again they’ll play without @Luka7Doncic. Hope you’ll stay up late as @peasradio pre at 8:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 9:15 @theeagledallas – 4:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
