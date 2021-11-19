Game stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons

The Golden State Warriors (13-2) play against the Detroit Pistons (10-10) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Golden State Warriors 51, Detroit Pistons 48 (Q2 01:48)
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors stormed to a comeback win in the fourth quarter against the Cavs, fans and analysts exploded with reactions on NBA Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes gets his 3rd foul at 3:49 2Q. He hasn’t been able to get into a good rhythm at all because of foul trouble. – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson is making up for those misses earlier in the season. 16 points, 4-6 from 3 with time left before halftime – 7:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson (16 pts, 4 3-pointers) and Cade Cunningham (13 pts) are joining in neighborhood activities — with friends. pic.twitter.com/WigSMOLhzQ – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham gives Detroit a 3-point lead with his second triple of the night. He’s got 10 points. – 7:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson is 3-of 4 from 3 and he gets DET back to a 34-34 tie. He has 13 pts in 9 mins. – 7:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
1️⃣8️⃣ going behind the back for the layup!
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson already has 10 points and has been playing well as of late … up to 50% 3-point shooting over his last 5ish games.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
‘scuse me, gotta score
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Moses Moody facing his former roommate, Cade Cunningham, tonight. Reminds me of this piece: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The 📊 after the first quarter ⤵️
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 7 PTS / 1 STL / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 5 PTS / 1 AST
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors up 26-23 on the Pistons. After seizing a 13-point lead midway through the first despite some key absences, Golden State let Detroit back in the game. Poole already has 11. – 7:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Warriors 26, Pistons 23
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Warriors 26, #Pistons 23
F. Jackson: 7 pts
Cunningham: 5 pts
Grant/Joseph: 4 pts
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham has his 2nd foul — joining Killian Hayes — at 3:42 1Q. – 7:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
He’s slowly turning into a baby ‘Splash bro’ 👀
Jordan Poole from the logo 🎯
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Warriors 17, #Pistons 12, 4:06 1Q
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Warriors 17, Pistons 12 with 4:06 left in the 1Q. Cade Cunningham with 5 points – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant exhales after that three falls. He and Cade with back-to-back ones to get Detroit’s deficit down to 7. – 7:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
no hesitation, instant triple
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nice start for the slumping Jordan Poole in a showcase game, including this early bomb pic.twitter.com/hbQNqxDBeu – 7:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Warriors 12, #Pistons 4, 7:48 1Q
Hayes: 3 pts, 2 rebs, 2 fls
GSW Poole: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The celebs are apparently out at LCA tonight. Safaree and Jon B (yes, Klay’s lookalike) are here for Warriors-Pistons – 7:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Three minutes in, Curry gets a huge roar from the crowd as he walks toward the bench in warmups. He’s out tonight. – 7:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The inactive Steph Curry has reached the stage of career where as a visiting player, the biggest cheer comes from his walking to the bench out the tunnel – 7:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
While the game is going on #Warriors Steph Curry enters through the tunnel, and the crowd starts buzzing.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes has 2 fouls at 9:56 1Q … and here we go. – 7:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rebuild or not, this is one I’m sure Detroit brass would like to see the team win comfortably — which hasn’t happened this year. Just to reiterate things are going as planned. – 7:09 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Steph Curry scored 20 points in the 4th quarter against the Cavs last night. Here’s how he did it: pic.twitter.com/Zq38bygr3f – 7:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Friday Night Five 🌟
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
You ready?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart, tonight vs. #Warriors. – 6:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The 360° photo booth is out tonight at Power Hour!
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Extra drip in Detroit tonight 🔥
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: He’s Magic-like. He’s Berry Gordy, he’s Dr. Dre. He’s the system. His longevity has enabled the Warriors to get back in contention sports.yahoo.com/the-steph-curr… – 6:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
All you need to know ahead of Friday’s Pistons vs. Warriors game, including how to watch and stream the contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/19/war… – 6:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala’s right knee swelled up recently. This will be his second straight missed game. Sounds like Curry, Draymond, Porter expected back Sunday, but Iguodala more unknown. pic.twitter.com/8zk5uBXgnk – 5:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Steph, Draymond, Andre, and Otto are “day to day.” TBD if they’re available for Sunday’s game. – 5:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Jordan Poole will start today against the Pistons. – 5:52 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
With Steph, Draymond, Andre, and Otto out tonight, the Warriors are going with a starting lineup of GP2, Poole, Wiggins, JTA, and Looney. – 5:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
GP2, Poole, Looney, Wiggins and JTA will start tonight for the Warriors – 5:51 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors starters tonight: GPII, Poole, Wiggins, Looney and JTA. – 5:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors starters tonight
Gary Payton II
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For @OddsCheckerUS I wrote about some early season surprises. Teams and players that are exceeding expectations thus far, including the Wizards, Clippers, Warriors, Cavs, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant and Wendell Carter Jr.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/wwBSm9UtkH – 5:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins first on the court here in Milwaukee. He likes the midrange. pic.twitter.com/SOX2X6UpMV – 5:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
“It should bother us (as competitors),” Casey said when asked about the Warriors sitting players against Detroit. – 5:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on playing shorthanded #Warriors: “We have to come out and be us and do us, worry about what we can control.” – 5:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Whatup doe #Pistons fans!
We’re giving away FREE COASTERS (COURTsters) at the doors for tonight’s game.
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 42 – @andrewbogut shares a story from his time at the @Golden State Warriors about an “altercation”.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Warriors and Nets content has already been saturated for me this year. There’s just too much, starting with the COVID discussion surrounding Wiggins and Kyrie and now the MVP battle between Curry and Durant.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Curry, Durant, Antetokounmpo, OH MY! Catch these players and so many more at Vivint Arena with the Contenders Pack🔥
Get your pack now: https://t.co/9Z1qMOG17S
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @yahooSports: Steph Curry, the greatest system of all time pic.twitter.com/BX7fCB4Oli – 4:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: WATFO: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🎧NEW BIG BOARD POD🎧
@SethPartnow joins me to talk about his AWESOME new book, The Midrange Theory and how analytics impacts the draft including Seth’s thoughts about several of the top rookies, including Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Green
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from last night’s win over Denver:
Bassey: game-high +20
Bassey: 7 REB / 4 OREB
Maxey: 9-15 fg / 2-3 3fg
Maxey: 4 AST / 0 TO
Curry: team-high 5 AST
Niang: 5 REB / 3 AST
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To close their road trip, the Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. vs. the Pistons. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/19/inj… – 3:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Steph Curry for MVP
🏀 30 players Daryl Morey would trade Ben Simmons for
🏀 Potential Finals contenders
🏀 Crypto.com Arena thoughts
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As others have been reporting, Steph (left hip contusion), Draymond (right thigh contusion), Iguodala (right knee soreness) and Otto Porter Jr. (Left foot injury management) are all OUT for tonight’s back-to-back game against Detroit. – 2:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the charge attempt/hard fall Steph Curry took the other night in Brooklyn that banged up his left hip and has him sitting out tonight pic.twitter.com/9WxHAcvTdg – 2:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
36-8 fourth-quarter run sparked last night’s Dub
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick news story on the Warriors sitting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and others tonight in Detroit: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Buying NBA tickets is a guessing game now. You have to look at whether a team is on a back-to-back and just hope the stars will play.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: WATFO: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
NBA Injury Show in five. Yeah, @DrewDinkmeyer and I have a lot to talk about for Friday’s slate with the Warriors, KD and a lot more.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Fifteen games into the season, the Warriors still have the best point differential of any team in NBA history.
1995-96 Bulls: +12.3
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph, Draymond, Porter and Iguodala all out tonight vs. Pistons. On second night of a back to back, Warriors opting to give several players a rest night. Especially with another game at home on Sunday. – 1:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out for tonight’s game in Detroit. Good opportunity to rest on the rough end of a back-to-back. – 1:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bad news for Detroiters: Steph, Draymond, Porter and Iggy are out
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In it for our City.
Last night the #Pistons kicked off Season of Giving presented by @meijer with the “2021 Pistons Give Back at Thanksgiving” Event.
Visit @mlive to read more
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Warriors Steph Curry (hip contusion), Draymond Green (thigh contusion), Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) and Otto Porter (left foot) are OUT tonight at #Pistons. – 1:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter are all out for the Warriors tonight in Detroit. Big rest night at the end of the road trip. – 1:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He has the passion of putting that ball in the hole”
@HoopHall George Gervin tells @talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan why he loves watching Steph Curry play every night #DubNation pic.twitter.com/IeAS70PqIS – 1:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Before Doc Rivers left last night’s postgame press conference, he wanted to make sure he said this about the Julius Jones case: “You could make the case Blake Griffin, Trae Young, Steph Curry and Baker Mayfield just saved someone’s life.”
