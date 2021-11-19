Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (6-10) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Indiana Pacers 44, Charlotte Hornets 52 (Q2 03:03)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
block or steal? you decide.
@Malcolm Brogdon ➡️ @kelan30_ pic.twitter.com/qe1HvJp6d7 – 7:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Turning defense 🔒 into offense 💥
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/EkWEQUdV6u – 7:49 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM
Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the vision 👀
@Chris Duarte 👉 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/3g2bMdFqmL – 7:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kickin’ things off with a 💥🕺🏻🛸
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sPzjyldVHi – 7:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Sabonis points over/under for this game is 17.5, so err… Bet it right now. – 7:08 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets and Pacers about to tip off. Hornets are trying for their fifth straight win, which hasn’t happened since 2018. pic.twitter.com/VTOZcT6P9Z – 7:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Charlotte Hornets are currently 15th in NBA attendance with an average of 16,403. The last season with full fans (2019-20) they ranked 28th with an average of 15,438 – 7:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let’s hoop‼️
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/MD1piebGGm – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WHO ELSE IS FIRED UP?!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/olotnaP71g – 6:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five on the floor tonight 🔥
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/9T4ByDmYYv – 6:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Final Injury Report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:
Chris Duarte – Available (right shoulder soreness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/6meeMtJlB0 – 6:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked James Borrego about the juiced up Spectrum Center crowds during this home stand and the overall vibe in Charlotte.
“This is the most energy I’ve felt in the city since I’ve been here,” he said. “The fans are jacked up. They’re into it.” pic.twitter.com/6QH9mVTeOJ – 6:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford (thumb sprain) is questionable for tomorrow’s return game against the Heat. Gafford sat out in Miami as well after injuring himself early in the game against Charlotte. – 5:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zahtKk71Tt – 5:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (right shoulder soreness) is available tonight, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for pregame availability with Coach! 🎙 #INDvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 5:04 PM
Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward
#Gameday! Let’s keep it rolling! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/zou2rbiENC – 4:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
When you think classic Hornets, it’s impossible not to think @Muggsy Bogues. 🤩
Muggsy: Always Believe premieres TOMORROW on @NBATV!
#NBA75 x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Z7HnunYiaI – 4:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has been added to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Roster — coached by Jim Boylen.
Two former Pacers also on the team: Orlando Johnson and Brian Bowen II – 1:06 PM
