Game stream: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-8) play against the Boston Celtics (8-8) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 20, Boston Celtics 12 (Q1 06:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tatum’s 2nd PF comes at the 6:13 mark of the 1st Q, which is significant for Boston, already without Jaylen Brown (hamstring) tonight. It also was Boston’s 5th PF, giving THT 2 FT’s (he’s 14 of 14 at the FT line this season).
LAL up 20-12. – 8:03 PM
Tatum’s 2nd PF comes at the 6:13 mark of the 1st Q, which is significant for Boston, already without Jaylen Brown (hamstring) tonight. It also was Boston’s 5th PF, giving THT 2 FT’s (he’s 14 of 14 at the FT line this season).
LAL up 20-12. – 8:03 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
And now Tatum picks up his 2nd personal at the 6:13 mark of the first quarter, so he’s coming out – 8:02 PM
And now Tatum picks up his 2nd personal at the 6:13 mark of the first quarter, so he’s coming out – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are honoring Bill Russell during this timeout. Russell and Paul Pierce, both of whom made the Hall of Fame this year, are in the building tonight. Russell is wearing a Kobe Bryant hat as he receives a standing ovation from the crowd. – 8:00 PM
The Celtics are honoring Bill Russell during this timeout. Russell and Paul Pierce, both of whom made the Hall of Fame this year, are in the building tonight. Russell is wearing a Kobe Bryant hat as he receives a standing ovation from the crowd. – 8:00 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jayson Tatum is not playing really well at all right now. Everything is from the outside. Anthony Davis is deterring him inside and Tatum isn’t even thinking about challenging to draw a foul – 7:59 PM
Jayson Tatum is not playing really well at all right now. Everything is from the outside. Anthony Davis is deterring him inside and Tatum isn’t even thinking about challenging to draw a foul – 7:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron-Russ-AD lineups without centers had a +11 net rating entering this game.
They just went +9 in that first stretch.
For all of the concern about how these guys fit together, the core trio has largely worked with enough shooting around it. – 7:59 PM
LeBron-Russ-AD lineups without centers had a +11 net rating entering this game.
They just went +9 in that first stretch.
For all of the concern about how these guys fit together, the core trio has largely worked with enough shooting around it. – 7:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum is getting smothered driving down the right lane on AD and isn’t even trying to cross back to the middle and shoot over him. Just bailing on the drive early and taking him out to the wing. Did at least make a great cross court pass the first time to Grant in the corner. – 7:58 PM
Tatum is getting smothered driving down the right lane on AD and isn’t even trying to cross back to the middle and shoot over him. Just bailing on the drive early and taking him out to the wing. Did at least make a great cross court pass the first time to Grant in the corner. – 7:58 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Less than six minutes in, and AD has 9 of the Lakers’ 18 points. Really hurting the Celtics that they don’t have the size to compete with him. Most success they’ve had is when Davis has posted up against Smart, but Westbrook (4 assists) has made some nice dimes to AD already. – 7:58 PM
Less than six minutes in, and AD has 9 of the Lakers’ 18 points. Really hurting the Celtics that they don’t have the size to compete with him. Most success they’ve had is when Davis has posted up against Smart, but Westbrook (4 assists) has made some nice dimes to AD already. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Awful start for the Celtics on both ends.
Multiple no-pass possessions on offense already.
Defense is getting beat up and down the court with ease. – 7:58 PM
Awful start for the Celtics on both ends.
Multiple no-pass possessions on offense already.
Defense is getting beat up and down the court with ease. – 7:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
LeBron is not respecting Grant Williams’ offense at all. He’s basically leaving Williams alone and playing free safety. #Celtics #Lakers – 7:58 PM
LeBron is not respecting Grant Williams’ offense at all. He’s basically leaving Williams alone and playing free safety. #Celtics #Lakers – 7:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The 🐐 is in the house for Rivalry Night! Watch as the Celtics host the Lakers, live now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/gVFEYZYciQ – 7:57 PM
The 🐐 is in the house for Rivalry Night! Watch as the Celtics host the Lakers, live now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/gVFEYZYciQ – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Lakers are shooting free throws for the final 7:47 of the first quarter.
Frank Vogel has been politicking for more calls for about a week now. – 7:57 PM
The Lakers are shooting free throws for the final 7:47 of the first quarter.
Frank Vogel has been politicking for more calls for about a week now. – 7:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good Lakers defense early here. LeBron makes such a huge difference. Celtics are 3 for 8 from the field, and LAL 4 of 5, plus 4 of 6 at the FT line. – 7:56 PM
Good Lakers defense early here. LeBron makes such a huge difference. Celtics are 3 for 8 from the field, and LAL 4 of 5, plus 4 of 6 at the FT line. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two turnovers already for Schroder and he should have had a third one earlier, but Horford bailed him out with a good catch. – 7:55 PM
Two turnovers already for Schroder and he should have had a third one earlier, but Horford bailed him out with a good catch. – 7:55 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Schroder getting some instruction from Al Horford after that bad pass. – 7:55 PM
Schroder getting some instruction from Al Horford after that bad pass. – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The Lakers give up the 2ne most points in the paint in the NBA, so of course the Celtics open up with only one of their five shots at the rim – 7:50 PM
The Lakers give up the 2ne most points in the paint in the NBA, so of course the Celtics open up with only one of their five shots at the rim – 7:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The first @LeBron James dunk coming off his abdomenal injury looked pretty explosive, as he cut to the rim and was rewarded by @Talen Horton-Tucker’s feed, putting LAL up 11-5 and forcing Boston’s time out. – 7:50 PM
The first @LeBron James dunk coming off his abdomenal injury looked pretty explosive, as he cut to the rim and was rewarded by @Talen Horton-Tucker’s feed, putting LAL up 11-5 and forcing Boston’s time out. – 7:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James returns to court Friday against Celtics from abdominal strain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/19/leb… – 7:50 PM
LeBron James returns to court Friday against Celtics from abdominal strain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/19/leb… – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What in the world was Grant doing? Either double or guard LeBron. Can’t just stand in no-man’s land. – 7:49 PM
What in the world was Grant doing? Either double or guard LeBron. Can’t just stand in no-man’s land. – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
There are an awful lot of Laker fans here at TD Garden tonight. And, after an emphatic dunk from LeBron James, they’re both loud and happy. Lakers up 11-5 early on. – 7:49 PM
There are an awful lot of Laker fans here at TD Garden tonight. And, after an emphatic dunk from LeBron James, they’re both loud and happy. Lakers up 11-5 early on. – 7:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron’s first basket is a back-cut for a wide-open dunk. Timeout Celtics. Lakers up 11-5 with 9:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
LeBron’s first basket is a back-cut for a wide-open dunk. Timeout Celtics. Lakers up 11-5 with 9:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dennis just made his first nice pocket pass in a game involving the Lakers during the 2021 calendar year. – 7:49 PM
Dennis just made his first nice pocket pass in a game involving the Lakers during the 2021 calendar year. – 7:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After not attempting a free throw at Milwaukee despite 15 FG attempts, Davis gets 2 on the first possession in Boston, then followed with a transition layup to put LAL up 4-0 as things get underway in the NBA’s best rivalry. – 7:47 PM
After not attempting a free throw at Milwaukee despite 15 FG attempts, Davis gets 2 on the first possession in Boston, then followed with a transition layup to put LAL up 4-0 as things get underway in the NBA’s best rivalry. – 7:47 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Paul Pierce is sitting next to the Celtics bench, while Bill Russell is courtside on the opposite baseline, for those wondering. – 7:47 PM
Paul Pierce is sitting next to the Celtics bench, while Bill Russell is courtside on the opposite baseline, for those wondering. – 7:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I know I should be used to this sort of thing by now, but seeing the Lakers wearing gold in Boston is just weird. BK – 7:47 PM
I know I should be used to this sort of thing by now, but seeing the Lakers wearing gold in Boston is just weird. BK – 7:47 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
A quick tweet before @LeBron James plays the Celtics tonight
… in case it’s on anyone’s mind: pic.twitter.com/kij0JMaDxU – 7:32 PM
A quick tweet before @LeBron James plays the Celtics tonight
… in case it’s on anyone’s mind: pic.twitter.com/kij0JMaDxU – 7:32 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Gold vs. Green
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/0T87nKk9Yc – 7:29 PM
Gold vs. Green
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/0T87nKk9Yc – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum! LeBron! Celtics! Lakers! Next on ESPN!
Or in 15 or so minutes. – 7:28 PM
Tatum! LeBron! Celtics! Lakers! Next on ESPN!
Or in 15 or so minutes. – 7:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Celtics seeing LeBron James coming back just in time to play against them pic.twitter.com/wwglMjqdbV – 7:27 PM
The Celtics seeing LeBron James coming back just in time to play against them pic.twitter.com/wwglMjqdbV – 7:27 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#BeatLA
Tune in to @NBCSBoston tonight for all the Authentic Fan Friday fun ☘️ pic.twitter.com/3DmxHFnD9T – 7:25 PM
#BeatLA
Tune in to @NBCSBoston tonight for all the Authentic Fan Friday fun ☘️ pic.twitter.com/3DmxHFnD9T – 7:25 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
No. 6 returns to the Starting 5.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/NNkAjAWPil – 7:17 PM
No. 6 returns to the Starting 5.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/NNkAjAWPil – 7:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Lakers at Celtics – TD Garden – November 19, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Los Angeles – Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams L.A. : Ariza, Nunn pic.twitter.com/VplZNF5xSF – 7:09 PM
Lakers at Celtics – TD Garden – November 19, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Los Angeles – Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams L.A. : Ariza, Nunn pic.twitter.com/VplZNF5xSF – 7:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers get LeBron James back tonight, while Boston is still without Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown. Lakers start small with Anthony Davis at center, while Boston will have Dennis Schroder, who was a game time decision with a sprained ankle. He’ll start vs. his old team. – 7:07 PM
The Lakers get LeBron James back tonight, while Boston is still without Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown. Lakers start small with Anthony Davis at center, while Boston will have Dennis Schroder, who was a game time decision with a sprained ankle. He’ll start vs. his old team. – 7:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters against the Celtics:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:03 PM
Lakers’ starters against the Celtics:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected, Carmelo Anthony heads back to the bench in favor of the returning LeBron James. – 7:01 PM
As expected, Carmelo Anthony heads back to the bench in favor of the returning LeBron James. – 7:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers starters: LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. – 7:01 PM
Lakers starters: LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. – 7:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Celtics: pic.twitter.com/J4LJSKDNXW – 7:00 PM
Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Celtics: pic.twitter.com/J4LJSKDNXW – 7:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
LeBron James is in for tonight’s matchup against the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:59 PM
LeBron James is in for tonight’s matchup against the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel hinted earlier this week that LeBron would slide into the PF slot Carmelo Anthony has occupied, with ‘Melo resuming his bench role.
As such, it would be Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron and AD.
Official starters will be confirmed in about four minutes. – 6:56 PM
Frank Vogel hinted earlier this week that LeBron would slide into the PF slot Carmelo Anthony has occupied, with ‘Melo resuming his bench role.
As such, it would be Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron and AD.
Official starters will be confirmed in about four minutes. – 6:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 6:56 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 6:56 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The King has arrived … and will play. pic.twitter.com/QCkNnoxfhW – 6:52 PM
The King has arrived … and will play. pic.twitter.com/QCkNnoxfhW – 6:52 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: LeBron James to make his return tonight in Boston. sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… – 6:52 PM
Yahoo Sources: LeBron James to make his return tonight in Boston. sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… – 6:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pretty big task in front of the Celtics tonight. Need to defend as they have for the last couple of weeks, and get a big offensive game from Tatum and at least one other player. Schroder? Horford? Richardson? One of the kids? – 6:51 PM
Pretty big task in front of the Celtics tonight. Need to defend as they have for the last couple of weeks, and get a big offensive game from Tatum and at least one other player. Schroder? Horford? Richardson? One of the kids? – 6:51 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James is playing after missing almost 2 week with an abdominal strain – 6:51 PM
Lakers say LeBron James is playing after missing almost 2 week with an abdominal strain – 6:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaylen Brown – OUT
Dennis Schröder – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – OUT – 6:50 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaylen Brown – OUT
Dennis Schröder – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – OUT – 6:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: LeBron James (abdominal strain) will return to Lakers lineup tonight vs. Boston. – 6:49 PM
Sources: LeBron James (abdominal strain) will return to Lakers lineup tonight vs. Boston. – 6:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (abdominal strain) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after two weeks sidelined, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:48 PM
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (abdominal strain) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after two weeks sidelined, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
You’re gonna have to squint BUT while LeBron is warming up, Trevor Ariza is dribbling around the fringe of the court. We have not seen much of him since his ankle debridement procedure. pic.twitter.com/TLq1JE4Dj4 – 6:46 PM
You’re gonna have to squint BUT while LeBron is warming up, Trevor Ariza is dribbling around the fringe of the court. We have not seen much of him since his ankle debridement procedure. pic.twitter.com/TLq1JE4Dj4 – 6:46 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I am in Tampa, Florida tonight to watch top-rated Jabari Smith and his Auburn Tigers take on the South Florida Bulls.
To start the season, Smith, a 6’10” forward is averaging 15.5 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is currently ranked at No. 3 on our 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/Yp1BgGkgEf – 6:46 PM
I am in Tampa, Florida tonight to watch top-rated Jabari Smith and his Auburn Tigers take on the South Florida Bulls.
To start the season, Smith, a 6’10” forward is averaging 15.5 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is currently ranked at No. 3 on our 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/Yp1BgGkgEf – 6:46 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
LeBron is wrapping up warmups and he just finished with a few deep 3’s and a dunk, so I’m going to assume he’s good to go tonight. – 6:45 PM
LeBron is wrapping up warmups and he just finished with a few deep 3’s and a dunk, so I’m going to assume he’s good to go tonight. – 6:45 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
For what it’s worth, LeBron seems to be moving pretty well throughout his warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/L6XfN4Zf7k – 6:37 PM
For what it’s worth, LeBron seems to be moving pretty well throughout his warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/L6XfN4Zf7k – 6:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Moments after LeBron James walks on to the floor to warm up, right behind him is Enes Kanter who has on more than one occasion, called out LBJ for not speaking out more on social injustices outside the US. #ackward pic.twitter.com/l8lBkXcJvN – 6:37 PM
Moments after LeBron James walks on to the floor to warm up, right behind him is Enes Kanter who has on more than one occasion, called out LBJ for not speaking out more on social injustices outside the US. #ackward pic.twitter.com/l8lBkXcJvN – 6:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James starts pregame workout before Lakers play Celtics pic.twitter.com/eGVILizvDv – 6:31 PM
LeBron James starts pregame workout before Lakers play Celtics pic.twitter.com/eGVILizvDv – 6:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
This guy knows a thing or two about the Lakers-Celtics rivalry. pic.twitter.com/MOYChaC931 – 6:29 PM
This guy knows a thing or two about the Lakers-Celtics rivalry. pic.twitter.com/MOYChaC931 – 6:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics pregame notes include injury updates on Jaylen Brown, Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:28 PM
Celtics pregame notes include injury updates on Jaylen Brown, Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:28 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Hourlong pregame taking you up to Celtics-Lakers. Come hang out with me, @Abby Chin, @aminajadeTV, @Brian Scalabrine, AND @Evan Turner !!!
@NBCSBoston RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/NUWwmXABjF – 6:28 PM
Hourlong pregame taking you up to Celtics-Lakers. Come hang out with me, @Abby Chin, @aminajadeTV, @Brian Scalabrine, AND @Evan Turner !!!
@NBCSBoston RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/NUWwmXABjF – 6:28 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Robert Williams is officially OUT tonight with the left knee soreness. Dennis Schroder is available – 6:22 PM
Robert Williams is officially OUT tonight with the left knee soreness. Dennis Schroder is available – 6:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: LeBron James used to be indestructible. Now, his health is the shaky Lakers’ biggest concern. @PostSports https://t.co/btO7iDC7wx pic.twitter.com/GXvdMchDCF – 6:22 PM
Column: LeBron James used to be indestructible. Now, his health is the shaky Lakers’ biggest concern. @PostSports https://t.co/btO7iDC7wx pic.twitter.com/GXvdMchDCF – 6:22 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rob Williams joins Jaylen Brown as a scratch tonight due to knee soreness. Had tried it out before the game. Dennis Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play. – 6:21 PM
Rob Williams joins Jaylen Brown as a scratch tonight due to knee soreness. Had tried it out before the game. Dennis Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play. – 6:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Updated Celtics injury report:
Dennis Schröder – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Tendinopathy – OUT – 6:18 PM
Updated Celtics injury report:
Dennis Schröder – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Tendinopathy – OUT – 6:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game.
Robert Williams is OUT. – 6:18 PM
Dennis Schroder has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game.
Robert Williams is OUT. – 6:18 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Dennis Schroder will play, Rob Williams is out, per the Celtics. – 6:17 PM
Dennis Schroder will play, Rob Williams is out, per the Celtics. – 6:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Dennis Schroder is available; Robert Williams is out. – 6:17 PM
Celtics say Dennis Schroder is available; Robert Williams is out. – 6:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight not only features four of the top seven scorers in TD Garden history….but four of the building’s top scorers among visiting players…
1. LeBron James
4. Carmelo Anthony
14. Dwight Howard
21. Russell Westbrook
(@Jalen Rose, here for ESPN, is 20th by the way.) pic.twitter.com/KQ3l9W3Poi – 6:14 PM
Tonight not only features four of the top seven scorers in TD Garden history….but four of the building’s top scorers among visiting players…
1. LeBron James
4. Carmelo Anthony
14. Dwight Howard
21. Russell Westbrook
(@Jalen Rose, here for ESPN, is 20th by the way.) pic.twitter.com/KQ3l9W3Poi – 6:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is a GAME-TIME DECISION tonight against the Celtics, according to Lakers HC Frank Vogel. – 6:03 PM
LeBron James is a GAME-TIME DECISION tonight against the Celtics, according to Lakers HC Frank Vogel. – 6:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No update yet on LeBron James. Still testing things out pregame, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
No update yet on LeBron James. Still testing things out pregame, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James is still a game time decision, per Frank Vogel. Will test his abdominal out and see if he can go. – 6:01 PM
LeBron James is still a game time decision, per Frank Vogel. Will test his abdominal out and see if he can go. – 6:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game. – 6:01 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game. – 6:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron remains a true game-time decision, and still needs to go through his pregame workout before determining his status for tonight. – 6:01 PM
Frank Vogel said LeBron remains a true game-time decision, and still needs to go through his pregame workout before determining his status for tonight. – 6:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka ahead of his first Celtics-Lakers experience: “It’s fun … You can feel the buzz around the city and our organization. We all know what it means.” – 5:54 PM
Coach Udoka ahead of his first Celtics-Lakers experience: “It’s fun … You can feel the buzz around the city and our organization. We all know what it means.” – 5:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens’ advice to Ime Udoka ahead of his first Celtics-Lakers game: “Buckle up. The city is clamoring for this matchup all the time.” – 5:50 PM
Brad Stevens’ advice to Ime Udoka ahead of his first Celtics-Lakers game: “Buckle up. The city is clamoring for this matchup all the time.” – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said it’s “fun” to go through the Celtics-Lakers rivalry for the first time. Udoka said Brad Stevens gave him some tips about the first time playing the Lakers and the rivalry. Stevens said “buckle up” because Boston is always clamoring to play LA. – 5:49 PM
Ime Udoka said it’s “fun” to go through the Celtics-Lakers rivalry for the first time. Udoka said Brad Stevens gave him some tips about the first time playing the Lakers and the rivalry. Stevens said “buckle up” because Boston is always clamoring to play LA. – 5:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka wouldn’t rule out Jaylen Brown for tomorrows game against Thunder. – 5:48 PM
Ime Udoka wouldn’t rule out Jaylen Brown for tomorrows game against Thunder. – 5:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics “will see” about Jaylen Brown’s status for tomorrow’s game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:47 PM
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics “will see” about Jaylen Brown’s status for tomorrow’s game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown really wanted to play both at home in Atlanta and tonight against the Lakers, but he’s still got a little ways to go. Said he still needs a little more time. Both Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams will be game time decisions, with them coming soon. – 5:47 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown really wanted to play both at home in Atlanta and tonight against the Lakers, but he’s still got a little ways to go. Said he still needs a little more time. Both Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams will be game time decisions, with them coming soon. – 5:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
No update yet on Dennis Schroder or Robert Williams availability for tonight – 5:46 PM
No update yet on Dennis Schroder or Robert Williams availability for tonight – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said both Robert Williams and Dennis Schroder will go through pregame workouts and a decision on their statuses for tonight will be made then. – 5:46 PM
Ime Udoka said both Robert Williams and Dennis Schroder will go through pregame workouts and a decision on their statuses for tonight will be made then. – 5:46 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown not playing vs. Lakes: “We had to hold him back … he really wanted to play tonight … he’ll be back soon.”
Rob Williams + Dennis Schroder will both attempt to warm up and see if they can go vs. Lakers. – 5:46 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown not playing vs. Lakes: “We had to hold him back … he really wanted to play tonight … he’ll be back soon.”
Rob Williams + Dennis Schroder will both attempt to warm up and see if they can go vs. Lakers. – 5:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is “close” according to Ime Udoka but needs another session or two of rehab for his hamstring. – 5:46 PM
Jaylen Brown is “close” according to Ime Udoka but needs another session or two of rehab for his hamstring. – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is close and that the Celtics had to “hold him back”. Udoka said Brown wanted to play tonight and back home in Atlanta on Wednesday, but the team feels he needs more time. – 5:45 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is close and that the Celtics had to “hold him back”. Udoka said Brown wanted to play tonight and back home in Atlanta on Wednesday, but the team feels he needs more time. – 5:45 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“He’s close. He really wanted to play tonight but we had to hold him back.”
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown – 5:45 PM
“He’s close. He really wanted to play tonight but we had to hold him back.”
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown – 5:45 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Romeo Langford and Grant Williams on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/U9DFgpuNOQ – 5:26 PM
Romeo Langford and Grant Williams on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/U9DFgpuNOQ – 5:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Talen Horton-Tucker’s been tearing up the court. See what it took for him to get back on it.
Backstage Lakers airs tonight at 8 PT on @SpectrumSN 📺 pic.twitter.com/dU6CCccP5f – 5:20 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker’s been tearing up the court. See what it took for him to get back on it.
Backstage Lakers airs tonight at 8 PT on @SpectrumSN 📺 pic.twitter.com/dU6CCccP5f – 5:20 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Awaiting Celtics fans tonight at TD Garden: pic.twitter.com/vj8BCdUE2G – 5:13 PM
Awaiting Celtics fans tonight at TD Garden: pic.twitter.com/vj8BCdUE2G – 5:13 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Battle in Beantown
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:52 PM
Battle in Beantown
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: WATFO: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/VU3uRxYOzD – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: WATFO: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/VU3uRxYOzD – 4:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening! @LockedOnLakers for a Friday! We discuss LeBron’s (hopeful) return tonight against Boston, how it affects Frank Vogel longterm with the Lakers, and optimal lineups. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:54 PM
ICYMI, some pregame listening! @LockedOnLakers for a Friday! We discuss LeBron’s (hopeful) return tonight against Boston, how it affects Frank Vogel longterm with the Lakers, and optimal lineups. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:54 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Before BRING IT IN this morning, @David Thorpe studied Russell Westbrook videotape. He told @jshector about one play that stood out against the Bucks. https://t.co/8wCtft7sWj pic.twitter.com/sGA4hqTxtz – 3:49 PM
Before BRING IT IN this morning, @David Thorpe studied Russell Westbrook videotape. He told @jshector about one play that stood out against the Bucks. https://t.co/8wCtft7sWj pic.twitter.com/sGA4hqTxtz – 3:49 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For those asking, this is the FloHoops broadcast link for the Sunshine Slam. Utah plays Boston College tomorrow at 3. flohoops.com/live/31494?wat… – 3:48 PM
For those asking, this is the FloHoops broadcast link for the Sunshine Slam. Utah plays Boston College tomorrow at 3. flohoops.com/live/31494?wat… – 3:48 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I just finished doing a virtual read of @LeBron James‘ book, “I PROMISE”, with a bunch of classes from @JWBoichPS. The messages in this book are fantastic…especially today.
“I promise to use my voice & stand up for what’s right. And when things get tough, to keep up the fight.” pic.twitter.com/efherf51to – 2:44 PM
I just finished doing a virtual read of @LeBron James‘ book, “I PROMISE”, with a bunch of classes from @JWBoichPS. The messages in this book are fantastic…especially today.
“I promise to use my voice & stand up for what’s right. And when things get tough, to keep up the fight.” pic.twitter.com/efherf51to – 2:44 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: WATFO: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/sfDf9kse7r – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: WATFO: Next Coach Fired; Sabonis; BRK, GSW, LAL Seasons, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/sfDf9kse7r – 2:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The City of Boston, Boston Celtics, NBA and New Balance will join at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) – Vine Street Community Center on Sunday to honor the life and legacy of Boston native Terrence Clarke with a renovation and unveil event of the center’s gym. – 1:44 PM
The City of Boston, Boston Celtics, NBA and New Balance will join at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) – Vine Street Community Center on Sunday to honor the life and legacy of Boston native Terrence Clarke with a renovation and unveil event of the center’s gym. – 1:44 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
The Celtics are teaming up with the City of Boston, NBA and New Balance to honor Terrence Clarke with a newly renovated gym at the BCYF Vine Street Community Center.
More in the release below: pic.twitter.com/FyhZry9SpB – 1:42 PM
The Celtics are teaming up with the City of Boston, NBA and New Balance to honor Terrence Clarke with a newly renovated gym at the BCYF Vine Street Community Center.
More in the release below: pic.twitter.com/FyhZry9SpB – 1:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics, NBA, and City of Boston will honor the life and legacy of Terrence Clarke with gym unveil at Vine Street Community Center. pic.twitter.com/r5N2JeBJPo – 1:42 PM
Celtics, NBA, and City of Boston will honor the life and legacy of Terrence Clarke with gym unveil at Vine Street Community Center. pic.twitter.com/r5N2JeBJPo – 1:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
On Sunday, Terrence Clarke’s home gym at Vine Street in Roxbury will be rebranded in his honor in partnership with the Celtics & New Balance.
We dove deep this summer on @The Athletic into Clarke’s legacy in Boston and the basketball world: https://t.co/lNrNxO216x pic.twitter.com/4ZhGiroD2J – 1:41 PM
On Sunday, Terrence Clarke’s home gym at Vine Street in Roxbury will be rebranded in his honor in partnership with the Celtics & New Balance.
We dove deep this summer on @The Athletic into Clarke’s legacy in Boston and the basketball world: https://t.co/lNrNxO216x pic.twitter.com/4ZhGiroD2J – 1:41 PM
Bill Doyle @BillDoyle15
Dan Shaughnessy’s new book gives readers an inside look at the 1980s Celtics. I loved it and I wish the book lasted longer, if not forever. pic.twitter.com/kX0hGdCZil – 1:41 PM
Dan Shaughnessy’s new book gives readers an inside look at the 1980s Celtics. I loved it and I wish the book lasted longer, if not forever. pic.twitter.com/kX0hGdCZil – 1:41 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Boston Celtics, along with the NBA, city of Boston, and New Balance, unveil new court at Vine St. Community Center to be renamed in honor of Terrence Clarke. The full renovation of the entire gym will be revealed on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3zPHCLcxrj – 1:39 PM
Boston Celtics, along with the NBA, city of Boston, and New Balance, unveil new court at Vine St. Community Center to be renamed in honor of Terrence Clarke. The full renovation of the entire gym will be revealed on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3zPHCLcxrj – 1:39 PM