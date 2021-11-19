Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

USA Today Sports

November 19, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder 68, Milwaukee Bucks 80 (End Q3)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I’m actually glad Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed that step back because my heart couldn’t take that excitement. – 9:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 74-58, with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
Hasn’t been gorgeous, but it doesn’t have to be. Bucks in full control. – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks weren’t going to shoot 50%+ on the game, but they’ve done a better job of keeping the #Thunder from stringing together a bunch of baskets.
Milwaukee hasn’t been able to just step on a team yet…curious if they can do that tonight. – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has two straight double doubles and three total on the season.
Once again the Thunder has a point guard who is the best rebounder on the team. – 9:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue dished. Khris cashed out!! pic.twitter.com/7sJfhR9pUe9:27 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley has swatted Giannis 3 times this game. – 9:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
What was Dort doing there? Just a dangerous closeout on Middleton’s corner 3. – 9:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley has blocked Giannis three times tonight. – 9:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A journey well earned. Congrats Khris!! pic.twitter.com/cmE3XRAMSY9:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shoot 50% from the floor but their three-point shooting dropped to 38%.
They were outrebounded (22-21) and had just a 22-20 advantage in points in the paint over the #Thunder. – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Bucks 58, Thunder 47
Milwaukee has led the whole way pic.twitter.com/FZDFdVVZ8R9:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis always finding a way to the basket pic.twitter.com/YVWyFhFirj9:03 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 58, Thunder 47 – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
did someone order a fresh scoop 🥄
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4UwNcLRaQN9:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are still shooting 50% from the field. It feels like 14-point lead is … too few. – 8:58 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 54-40, with 3:03 left in the first half.
Thunder really haven’t been able to challenge the Bucks tonight. Everything has looked pretty easy thus far for Milwaukee. – 8:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder guy right there ⚡️
@Kenrich Williams | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/FmEOglNsb08:50 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey’s passing has deservedly gotten universal praise.
But we need to start talking about his rebounding. – 8:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dort being Dort
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Nr2VQAhlho8:44 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson so smooth with it. 👌 pic.twitter.com/4mfIKHfvfU8:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Seven different #Bucks have scored so far and it feels like one of those games where, eventually, everyone gets to eat a little. Milwaukee up 42-26. – 8:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Former Thunder 10-day’er Justin Robinson checks in. He’s averaging 14 minutes per game off Milwaukee’s bench. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ty Jerome is still struggling from three. Tonight 0-of-3, and 11-of-42 (26%) on the season. – 8:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Bucks 34, Thunder 24
– Baze had two nice blocks against Giannis
– Dort is off to another hot start
– Thunder starts a cold 3-11 from three. – 8:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-24. Each member of the Big 3 has scored 7 points each.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 145.5
DefRtg: 104.5
Net Rtg: +41.0
ORB%: 11.1%
DRB%: 81.8% – 8:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
First quarter in the books!! pic.twitter.com/IVTeccHMhC8:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks only lead the #Thunder 34-24, despite two different 11-0 runs in the first quarter. Milwaukee shot 56% from the field and 50% from behind the three-point line. – 8:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The three that made Bucks history!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/5sFRYehh7y8:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Khris Middleton has passed Ray Allen for the Bucks franchise record in made three-pointers. pic.twitter.com/l3aYNm00xp8:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still that guy. He is him. – 8:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Thunder are down big, 28-14, with 3:56 left in the first quarter, but they’ve actually done a pretty nice job challenging Antetokounmpo at the rim.
Bazley blocked his shot twice and they’ve made it somewhat difficult at the rim. – 8:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
That’s a hook right there. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wxacPzzVaR8:27 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey went coast to coast and Road Runnered by Giannis and split Jrue on the way to a bucket. – 8:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After Bucks went up, 13-0, the Thunder have answered a little bit here. Bucks still up, 17-9, though. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oklahoma City isn’t any better than the team that came to Fiserv Forum in the exhibition season (the #Bucks scored 130 points on Oct. 10). – 8:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Blissfully letting them play without calling a timeout after a long Bucks run. – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This 3-pointer feels extra special!!
Congrats @Khris Middleton!! pic.twitter.com/1L3v4ndrMa8:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
11-0 start for the Bucks, advantage Thunder. Comeback kids. – 8:15 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton just passed Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers in Bucks history. – 8:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
JHoliday with a quick lay-up to get the Bucks scoring started on the game’s first offensive possession.
Middleton with a 3 on a pass from Antetokounmpo on the second possession.
Portis with a 3 from Antetokounmpo.
Allen with an and-one lay-in.
11-0 start for the Bucks. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dave Bliss said he would probably stand the whole game. By the way, at 6-10 he’s the Thunder’s tallest head coach in history … by a lot. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is now the #Bucks all-time franchise leader in three-pointers made, passing Ray Allen. – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris Middleton has passed Ray Allen as the all-time franchise leader in 3 pointers.
🍾: @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/sm4txt3gqC8:11 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
This is a matchup of what’s supposed to be the worst team in the NBA vs the defending champs.
Thunder record: 6-8
Bucks record: 7-8 – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/ap82DdN4VZ8:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
48 minutes. Play together. Have fun. pic.twitter.com/Eh3ew8Fub28:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/hRaDJ2OvyQ8:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last six games, Bobby is averaging 16.5 points on 51% shooting from the field.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/wkeKmdIJsR7:42 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rodney Hood is out tonight for the #Bucks with a right hamstring strain. He was not on the injury report previously. – 7:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tonight’s Starting 5️⃣ vs. OKC pic.twitter.com/yk8XrUdt277:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Not so **secret** Donte DiVincenzo pregame workout before tonight’s game against the Thunder.
(cc: @Frank Madden) pic.twitter.com/uvJhkXbBBF7:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over the last 10 seasons, only 3 other players have scored 45 or more points on 75% or better shooting.
Giannis is the only player that has done it twice.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/WzDK433liG6:57 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says he anticipates team will have a conversation before tonight’s game against the Thunder after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: “still trying to push for better in our country. And hoping for improvement.” – 6:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dave Bliss’ starters for tonight:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 6:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Spotted Brook Lopez in shorts and a t-shirt in the practice facility this week.
Asked Mike Budenholzer for an update on Lopez and mentioned that we saw Lopez in workout clothes the other day.
“He wears that kind of clothes all the time,” Budenholzer said with a smile. – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer anticipates having a conversation with the team before tonight’s game against the #Thunder regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. – 6:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rodney in the zone.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/4cNK4wrd2x6:19 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby in the house!!
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/YSrHa93xaY6:03 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka wouldn’t rule out Jaylen Brown for tomorrows game against Thunder. – 5:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics “will see” about Jaylen Brown’s status for tomorrow’s game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:47 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown has not been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against OKC at this point, per Udoka. – 5:47 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Joined the Thunder Basketball Universe pod with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson this week to recap OKC’s recent home stand: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-…5:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Royce Young joins the TBU crew to share his observations on the team from the recent Thunder home stand. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Apple | https://t.co/dv4iDrJzN8 pic.twitter.com/SCVw1wZ9Pa5:45 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins first on the court here in Milwaukee. He likes the midrange. pic.twitter.com/SOX2X6UpMV5:36 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight.
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/mtb5caSOjF5:15 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss will serve as head coach for the three-game road trip as Mark Daigneault and his wife Ashley, who is 40 weeks pregnant, are expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/X9AiC387UY4:59 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
After consecutive blowout losses earlier this week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conceded to me: ‘it’s tough not being as competitive as you want to be.’ But he and the Thunder are gaining ‘respect,’ anyway. ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/2962386/2021/1…4:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
1 in 3 families are in need of diapers.
Join @Giannis Antetokounmpo and @mariahdanae15 in celebrating Maverick’s Diaper Mission by donating diapers and wipes to the @MKEdiaper bins outside @FiservForum this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xjja6KXATY4:15 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Before BRING IT IN this morning, @David Thorpe studied Russell Westbrook videotape. He told @jshector about one play that stood out against the Bucks. https://t.co/8wCtft7sWj pic.twitter.com/sGA4hqTxtz3:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s riveting @GQSports interview and the ripple effects, Stanley Johnson’s two best options to work his way back to the NBA and more … all in the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide. And here: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime…3:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1990, the @Milwaukee Bucks Alvin Robertson set a franchise single-game record with 10 steals in a 114-104 win over the Jazz.
Robertson recorded at least 10 steals in a game four times in his career, the most such games since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74. pic.twitter.com/UdyNEhDsrI2:01 PM

