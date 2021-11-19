Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 68, Milwaukee Bucks 80 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I’m actually glad Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed that step back because my heart couldn’t take that excitement. – 9:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks weren’t going to shoot 50%+ on the game, but they’ve done a better job of keeping the #Thunder from stringing together a bunch of baskets.
Milwaukee hasn’t been able to just step on a team yet…curious if they can do that tonight. – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has two straight double doubles and three total on the season.
Once again the Thunder has a point guard who is the best rebounder on the team. – 9:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❄️ two-way Shai ❄️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/BopOAub9cd – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shoot 50% from the floor but their three-point shooting dropped to 38%.
They were outrebounded (22-21) and had just a 22-20 advantage in points in the paint over the #Thunder. – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Bucks 58, Thunder 47
Milwaukee has led the whole way pic.twitter.com/FZDFdVVZ8R – 9:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis always finding a way to the basket pic.twitter.com/YVWyFhFirj – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
did someone order a fresh scoop 🥄
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4UwNcLRaQN – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are still shooting 50% from the field. It feels like 14-point lead is … too few. – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder guy right there ⚡️
@Kenrich Williams | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/FmEOglNsb0 – 8:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey’s passing has deservedly gotten universal praise.
But we need to start talking about his rebounding. – 8:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dort being Dort
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Nr2VQAhlho – 8:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Seven different #Bucks have scored so far and it feels like one of those games where, eventually, everyone gets to eat a little. Milwaukee up 42-26. – 8:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Former Thunder 10-day’er Justin Robinson checks in. He’s averaging 14 minutes per game off Milwaukee’s bench. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ty Jerome is still struggling from three. Tonight 0-of-3, and 11-of-42 (26%) on the season. – 8:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai still him
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/rsba2mQeSr – 8:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Bucks 34, Thunder 24
– Baze had two nice blocks against Giannis
– Dort is off to another hot start
– Thunder starts a cold 3-11 from three. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks only lead the #Thunder 34-24, despite two different 11-0 runs in the first quarter. Milwaukee shot 56% from the field and 50% from behind the three-point line. – 8:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Khris Middleton has passed Ray Allen for the Bucks franchise record in made three-pointers. pic.twitter.com/l3aYNm00xp – 8:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey going all the way!
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/VDiB33oLjD – 8:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey went coast to coast and Road Runnered by Giannis and split Jrue on the way to a bucket. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oklahoma City isn’t any better than the team that came to Fiserv Forum in the exhibition season (the #Bucks scored 130 points on Oct. 10). – 8:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 38, Celtics 30
Anthony Davis leads all scorers with 15 points. He’s already attempted four FTs after attempting zero in Milwaukee. LeBron James has 7 points and looks like himself in his return. A couple of big 3s late from Malik Monk. – 8:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Blissfully letting them play without calling a timeout after a long Bucks run. – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This 3-pointer feels extra special!!
Congrats @Khris Middleton!! pic.twitter.com/1L3v4ndrMa – 8:17 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton just passed Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers in Bucks history. – 8:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
JHoliday with a quick lay-up to get the Bucks scoring started on the game’s first offensive possession.
Middleton with a 3 on a pass from Antetokounmpo on the second possession.
Portis with a 3 from Antetokounmpo.
Allen with an and-one lay-in.
11-0 start for the Bucks. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dave Bliss said he would probably stand the whole game. By the way, at 6-10 he’s the Thunder’s tallest head coach in history … by a lot. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is now the #Bucks all-time franchise leader in three-pointers made, passing Ray Allen. – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris Middleton has passed Ray Allen as the all-time franchise leader in 3 pointers.
🍾: @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/sm4txt3gqC – 8:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
This is a matchup of what’s supposed to be the worst team in the NBA vs the defending champs.
Thunder record: 6-8
Bucks record: 7-8 – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/ap82DdN4VZ – 8:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After not attempting a free throw at Milwaukee despite 15 FG attempts, Davis gets 2 on the first possession in Boston, then followed with a transition layup to put LAL up 4-0 as things get underway in the NBA’s best rivalry. – 7:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last six games, Bobby is averaging 16.5 points on 51% shooting from the field.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/wkeKmdIJsR – 7:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rodney Hood is out tonight for the #Bucks with a right hamstring strain. He was not on the injury report previously. – 7:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Not so **secret** Donte DiVincenzo pregame workout before tonight’s game against the Thunder.
(cc: @Frank Madden) pic.twitter.com/uvJhkXbBBF – 7:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over the last 10 seasons, only 3 other players have scored 45 or more points on 75% or better shooting.
Giannis is the only player that has done it twice.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/WzDK433liG – 6:57 PM
Over the last 10 seasons, only 3 other players have scored 45 or more points on 75% or better shooting.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says he anticipates team will have a conversation before tonight’s game against the Thunder after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: “still trying to push for better in our country. And hoping for improvement.” – 6:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dave Bliss’ starters for tonight:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 6:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer anticipates having a conversation with the team before tonight’s game against the #Thunder regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. – 6:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka wouldn’t rule out Jaylen Brown for tomorrows game against Thunder. – 5:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics “will see” about Jaylen Brown’s status for tomorrow’s game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:47 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Joined the Thunder Basketball Universe pod with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson this week to recap OKC’s recent home stand: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-… – 5:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Royce Young joins the TBU crew to share his observations on the team from the recent Thunder home stand. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Apple | https://t.co/dv4iDrJzN8 pic.twitter.com/SCVw1wZ9Pa – 5:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins first on the court here in Milwaukee. He likes the midrange. pic.twitter.com/SOX2X6UpMV – 5:36 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss will serve as head coach for the three-game road trip as Mark Daigneault and his wife Ashley, who is 40 weeks pregnant, are expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/X9AiC387UY – 4:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Curry, Durant, Antetokounmpo, OH MY! Catch these players and so many more at Vivint Arena with the Contenders Pack🔥
Get your pack now: https://t.co/9Z1qMOG17S
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/p26qYfKjvr – 4:28 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
After consecutive blowout losses earlier this week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conceded to me: ‘it’s tough not being as competitive as you want to be.’ But he and the Thunder are gaining ‘respect,’ anyway. @The Athletic theathletic.com/2962386/2021/1… – 4:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
1 in 3 families are in need of diapers.
Join @Giannis Antetokounmpo and @mariahdanae15 in celebrating Maverick’s Diaper Mission by donating diapers and wipes to the @MKEdiaper bins outside @FiservForum this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xjja6KXATY – 4:15 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Before BRING IT IN this morning, @David Thorpe studied Russell Westbrook videotape. He told @jshector about one play that stood out against the Bucks. https://t.co/8wCtft7sWj pic.twitter.com/sGA4hqTxtz – 3:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s riveting @GQSports interview and the ripple effects, Stanley Johnson’s two best options to work his way back to the NBA and more … all in the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide. And here: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 3:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1990, the @Milwaukee Bucks Alvin Robertson set a franchise single-game record with 10 steals in a 114-104 win over the Jazz.
Robertson recorded at least 10 steals in a game four times in his career, the most such games since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74. pic.twitter.com/UdyNEhDsrI – 2:01 PM
