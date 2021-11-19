Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors (7-9) play against the Sacramento Kings (9-9) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Toronto Raptors 63, Sacramento Kings 45 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Herenda @billherenda
At 1/2 #Raptors up 18 on road in 2nd of b2b, Trent Jr & Siakam 33 points combined, 11-5 2nd chance points, 14-15 FTs, 63% 2FG%, +14 reb margin, Toronto holding #Kings to 45 points – Sac avg 111, 36% FG%, 22 3FG% #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA pic.twitter.com/9pWAH1yo5B – 11:22 PM
At 1/2 #Raptors up 18 on road in 2nd of b2b, Trent Jr & Siakam 33 points combined, 11-5 2nd chance points, 14-15 FTs, 63% 2FG%, +14 reb margin, Toronto holding #Kings to 45 points – Sac avg 111, 36% FG%, 22 3FG% #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA pic.twitter.com/9pWAH1yo5B – 11:22 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Scottie Barnes with the filthy no-look dime 👀🔥
pic.twitter.com/M9zYBAXJxZ – 11:19 PM
Scottie Barnes with the filthy no-look dime 👀🔥
pic.twitter.com/M9zYBAXJxZ – 11:19 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
A good half of basketball
GTJ: 18p
PSkills: 15p pic.twitter.com/koORyOFhPM – 11:18 PM
A good half of basketball
GTJ: 18p
PSkills: 15p pic.twitter.com/koORyOFhPM – 11:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Sugarhill gang are about to perform Rappers’ Delight among other classics live here in Sacramento. – 11:16 PM
Sugarhill gang are about to perform Rappers’ Delight among other classics live here in Sacramento. – 11:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors statement on Canada getting rid of national interest exemption as of Jan 15 (1/2): “We are aware of the changes to travel and quarantine regulations that will affect professional sports teams traveling to Canada after January 15th… – 11:14 PM
Raptors statement on Canada getting rid of national interest exemption as of Jan 15 (1/2): “We are aware of the changes to travel and quarantine regulations that will affect professional sports teams traveling to Canada after January 15th… – 11:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Raptors lead the Kings 63-45 at the half. Toronto is shooting 51.2%. The Kings are shooting 36.6%. The Raptors have a 30-16 rebounding advantage and an 18-5 advantage in points off turnovers. – 11:14 PM
The Raptors lead the Kings 63-45 at the half. Toronto is shooting 51.2%. The Kings are shooting 36.6%. The Raptors have a 30-16 rebounding advantage and an 18-5 advantage in points off turnovers. – 11:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Raptors get a prayer to end the half to take a 63-45 lead into the break. Former Kings second round pick Gary Trent with 18 to lead all scorers. – 11:13 PM
Raptors get a prayer to end the half to take a 63-45 lead into the break. Former Kings second round pick Gary Trent with 18 to lead all scorers. – 11:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Off Night just totally locked down VanVleet at the end of the buzzer, and he banked one home from 21 feet anyway. Raps lead 63-45 at the half, and the Kings may or may not be playing for their coach’s job here. – 11:13 PM
Off Night just totally locked down VanVleet at the end of the buzzer, and he banked one home from 21 feet anyway. Raps lead 63-45 at the half, and the Kings may or may not be playing for their coach’s job here. – 11:13 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
NBA stats site says the Raptors already have a charge drawn this season? Doesn’t seem right, that Birch one had to be the first – 11:12 PM
NBA stats site says the Raptors already have a charge drawn this season? Doesn’t seem right, that Birch one had to be the first – 11:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred makes a crazy banked two-pointer at the halftime buzzer
Raptors up 18 at the break – 11:12 PM
Fred makes a crazy banked two-pointer at the halftime buzzer
Raptors up 18 at the break – 11:12 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings led the Raptors 27-21 in the first quarter with 1:28 to go.
Raptors outscored Sacramento 42-18 the rest of the half. – 11:12 PM
Kings led the Raptors 27-21 in the first quarter with 1:28 to go.
Raptors outscored Sacramento 42-18 the rest of the half. – 11:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Second-quarter Gary is becoming a thing. Trent scored 8 straight points for the Raptors in the 2nd Q last night. Tonight, he’s got 13 of 18 points in Q2, including 8 straight… again. – 11:10 PM
Second-quarter Gary is becoming a thing. Trent scored 8 straight points for the Raptors in the 2nd Q last night. Tonight, he’s got 13 of 18 points in Q2, including 8 straight… again. – 11:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I believe Khem Birch has drawn the Raptors first charge of the season. – 11:09 PM
I believe Khem Birch has drawn the Raptors first charge of the season. – 11:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
One-handed, cross-body, no-look pass on the run? Yes Scottie Barnes. – 11:08 PM
One-handed, cross-body, no-look pass on the run? Yes Scottie Barnes. – 11:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Khem Birch just drew the Raptors’ first charge of the year after we were debating who might do it here on press row. – 11:08 PM
Khem Birch just drew the Raptors’ first charge of the year after we were debating who might do it here on press row. – 11:08 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Cannot help off of Gary Trent Jr who now has 18 points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud – 11:07 PM
Cannot help off of Gary Trent Jr who now has 18 points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud – 11:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings trailing the Raptors by 16. The only person on the bench who is up is Doug Christie. – 11:07 PM
Kings trailing the Raptors by 16. The only person on the bench who is up is Doug Christie. – 11:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Is De’Aaron Fox a part of the half court offense? Unless it’s a broken play like what he just scored on, Fox is just floating and standing around the perimeter. – 11:01 PM
Is De’Aaron Fox a part of the half court offense? Unless it’s a broken play like what he just scored on, Fox is just floating and standing around the perimeter. – 11:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Really nice adjustment by the Raptors to face a team that is shooting poorly. – 11:00 PM
Really nice adjustment by the Raptors to face a team that is shooting poorly. – 11:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The plan to get the Raptors in free throw trouble only works if you hit your free throws. 11-of-17 so far. That’s not going to cut it. – 10:57 PM
The plan to get the Raptors in free throw trouble only works if you hit your free throws. 11-of-17 so far. That’s not going to cut it. – 10:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Raptors are already in the penalty again. This time with 7:24 remaining in 2Q. – 10:55 PM
Raptors are already in the penalty again. This time with 7:24 remaining in 2Q. – 10:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Raptors are outrebounding the Kings 18-6. Kings trail 38-28 with 9:40 to play in the second quarter. – 10:49 PM
The Raptors are outrebounding the Kings 18-6. Kings trail 38-28 with 9:40 to play in the second quarter. – 10:49 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Toronto clearly has attacking the rim a big part of their game plan against the #Kings #Raptors 7-0 second chance points and extend Q2 lead to 10 points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud – 10:48 PM
Toronto clearly has attacking the rim a big part of their game plan against the #Kings #Raptors 7-0 second chance points and extend Q2 lead to 10 points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud – 10:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tough crossover and finish through traffic for @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/vKWGeFYZTg – 10:46 PM
Tough crossover and finish through traffic for @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/vKWGeFYZTg – 10:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Like this adjustment from Nurse, using Trent with the 2nd unit to give them more of a scoring punch. Boucher and Banton have given them a lift defensively and some good minutes from Achiuwa. 15-2 Raptors run. – 10:46 PM
Like this adjustment from Nurse, using Trent with the 2nd unit to give them more of a scoring punch. Boucher and Banton have given them a lift defensively and some good minutes from Achiuwa. 15-2 Raptors run. – 10:46 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
End Q1 #Raptors up 3 on #Kings on road in second of back-to-back despite 6 turnovers that Sac turned into 9 points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA pic.twitter.com/3S0qYu6Yhp – 10:45 PM
End Q1 #Raptors up 3 on #Kings on road in second of back-to-back despite 6 turnovers that Sac turned into 9 points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA pic.twitter.com/3S0qYu6Yhp – 10:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kyle Lowry is surely seething somewhere after seeing how quickly the refs just allowed the Kings to inbound the ball. – 10:44 PM
Kyle Lowry is surely seething somewhere after seeing how quickly the refs just allowed the Kings to inbound the ball. – 10:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Before the game, Luke Walton pointed out the Raptors are extremely aggressive and “they foul a lot,” saying the Kings could use that to their advantage to get to the free-throw line. They got to the line 11 times in the first quarter. – 10:44 PM
Before the game, Luke Walton pointed out the Raptors are extremely aggressive and “they foul a lot,” saying the Kings could use that to their advantage to get to the free-throw line. They got to the line 11 times in the first quarter. – 10:44 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr going under pick & roll involving Fox Changes whole dynamic of the coverage #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA #Kings – 10:41 PM
Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr going under pick & roll involving Fox Changes whole dynamic of the coverage #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA #Kings – 10:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 30-27 after one, Siakam’s got 13
Banton, Boucher provide some energy and, well, chaos – 10:41 PM
Raptors up 30-27 after one, Siakam’s got 13
Banton, Boucher provide some energy and, well, chaos – 10:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse pre-game, re: Pascal Siakam: “Sometimes you have a stinker, man. It’s why they made back-to-backs. Flush that one down.”
Siakam’s 1st quarter: 13 points, 4-4 FG, 4-4 FT, 2 rebounds in 10 minutes.
So far so good. Nice response. – 10:41 PM
Nurse pre-game, re: Pascal Siakam: “Sometimes you have a stinker, man. It’s why they made back-to-backs. Flush that one down.”
Siakam’s 1st quarter: 13 points, 4-4 FG, 4-4 FT, 2 rebounds in 10 minutes.
So far so good. Nice response. – 10:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail Raptors 30-27 after 1Q. 10 points for Harrison Barnes. Tyrese Haliburton has 8. – 10:41 PM
Kings trail Raptors 30-27 after 1Q. 10 points for Harrison Barnes. Tyrese Haliburton has 8. – 10:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III beats Siakam off the dribble, finishes with the right hand and draws the foul for the and-1. – 10:35 PM
Marvin Bagley III beats Siakam off the dribble, finishes with the right hand and draws the foul for the and-1. – 10:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs tonight:
21 PTS
4 REB
3 AST
2 STL
21 points tied a career-high (10/29 @ TOR) 👏 pic.twitter.com/mydSgk9En1 – 10:32 PM
Jalen Suggs tonight:
21 PTS
4 REB
3 AST
2 STL
21 points tied a career-high (10/29 @ TOR) 👏 pic.twitter.com/mydSgk9En1 – 10:32 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Chris Boucher exploiting #Kings last in #NBA in opponent second chance points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA – 10:31 PM
Chris Boucher exploiting #Kings last in #NBA in opponent second chance points #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA – 10:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings might wear the free throw line off the court before this quarter is over. Walton said that the Raptors love to overplay and foul a ton. His team listened to the scouting report. – 10:31 PM
The Kings might wear the free throw line off the court before this quarter is over. Walton said that the Raptors love to overplay and foul a ton. His team listened to the scouting report. – 10:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes is 8-8 at the free-throw line in the first nine minutes of the game. – 10:30 PM
Harrison Barnes is 8-8 at the free-throw line in the first nine minutes of the game. – 10:30 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Pascal Siakam aggressive early against the #Kings has 13 of 19 Toronto points — on the road Could be a conundrum tonight #Raptors #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA – 10:29 PM
Pascal Siakam aggressive early against the #Kings has 13 of 19 Toronto points — on the road Could be a conundrum tonight #Raptors #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #NBA – 10:29 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Van Vleet gorgeous wrap around pass to Achiuwa on pick & roll Sac must rotate — “The roll man is the rotation man’s responsibility” — #Hubie Brown #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #Raptors #Kings – 10:27 PM
Van Vleet gorgeous wrap around pass to Achiuwa on pick & roll Sac must rotate — “The roll man is the rotation man’s responsibility” — #Hubie Brown #WeTheNorth #SacramentoProud #Raptors #Kings – 10:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is 6-for-6 from the line with nearly 4 minutes remaining in 1Q. – 10:27 PM
Harrison Barnes is 6-for-6 from the line with nearly 4 minutes remaining in 1Q. – 10:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A couple early turnovers, and still a bit of ball watching defensively, but a far more assertive start for Pascal Siakam, which is good to see. – 10:25 PM
A couple early turnovers, and still a bit of ball watching defensively, but a far more assertive start for Pascal Siakam, which is good to see. – 10:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
get those 🛑 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐬 🛑
Kings build early advantage off 5 Raptors TOs. pic.twitter.com/JKqltDQRj5 – 10:25 PM
get those 🛑 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐬 🛑
Kings build early advantage off 5 Raptors TOs. pic.twitter.com/JKqltDQRj5 – 10:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse wins a challenge and saves Fred VanVleet his second foul. – 10:22 PM
Nick Nurse wins a challenge and saves Fred VanVleet his second foul. – 10:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have a pass competition % of an average starting quarterback. – 10:19 PM
The Raptors have a pass competition % of an average starting quarterback. – 10:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Birch has passed up a couple of open looks from the corner – the first leading to a turnover, the second to a tougher shot for VanVleet. If he and Barnes are gonna start/play together, those are the shots they need to take, as Nurse touched on yesterday. – 10:18 PM
Birch has passed up a couple of open looks from the corner – the first leading to a turnover, the second to a tougher shot for VanVleet. If he and Barnes are gonna start/play together, those are the shots they need to take, as Nurse touched on yesterday. – 10:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Floater number 904737484 for @Khem Birch pic.twitter.com/aBL6BsrxGl – 10:17 PM
Floater number 904737484 for @Khem Birch pic.twitter.com/aBL6BsrxGl – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings once again need to clean up the turnovers, but the defense has been solid. – 10:17 PM
Kings once again need to clean up the turnovers, but the defense has been solid. – 10:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings open with a steal leading to a breakaway dunk and then a shot-clock violation and then another defensive stop. – 10:12 PM
Kings open with a steal leading to a breakaway dunk and then a shot-clock violation and then another defensive stop. – 10:12 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Part time gymnast 🤸 … ya right @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/oIW39zMXOx – 10:07 PM
Part time gymnast 🤸 … ya right @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/oIW39zMXOx – 10:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Watching the Raptors, Haliburton and Holmes at the same time pic.twitter.com/uB3wyIDkyL – 10:03 PM
Watching the Raptors, Haliburton and Holmes at the same time pic.twitter.com/uB3wyIDkyL – 10:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton just threw himself a behind-the-back lob off the backcourt in the layup line. – 10:02 PM
Tyrese Haliburton just threw himself a behind-the-back lob off the backcourt in the layup line. – 10:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sneak peak at the Kings City Edition warmups … with the collared shirts. pic.twitter.com/YJNmV0lvFa – 9:50 PM
Sneak peak at the Kings City Edition warmups … with the collared shirts. pic.twitter.com/YJNmV0lvFa – 9:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s the Utah Jazz injury report for Saturday’s game against the Kings.
Jazz: OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League); Jared Butler (G League); Malik Fitts (G League); Elijah Hughes (G League). – 9:38 PM
Here’s the Utah Jazz injury report for Saturday’s game against the Kings.
Jazz: OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League); Jared Butler (G League); Malik Fitts (G League); Elijah Hughes (G League). – 9:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Google, cue up “Welcome Back” by @rsvpmase | @Precious Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/xVaRdbqNW9 – 9:37 PM
Google, cue up “Welcome Back” by @rsvpmase | @Precious Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/xVaRdbqNW9 – 9:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/ZN5qjjBKaG – 9:36 PM
Tonight’s Starters Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/ZN5qjjBKaG – 9:36 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings going with the same starting lineup tonight vs. Toronto:
Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Metu and Holmes – 9:32 PM
Kings going with the same starting lineup tonight vs. Toronto:
Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Metu and Holmes – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Raptors
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Kings starters vs. Raptors
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back in @Golden1Center 👑💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/A6Ld5WUBxC – 9:30 PM
Back in @Golden1Center 👑💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/A6Ld5WUBxC – 9:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors finish off another impressive early season win. Beat the Pistons in Detroit without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins combine for 59 points. That’s a 3-1 road trip. The Warriors are 14-2, heading back home for Raptors, Sixers, Blazers. – 9:28 PM
Warriors finish off another impressive early season win. Beat the Pistons in Detroit without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins combine for 59 points. That’s a 3-1 road trip. The Warriors are 14-2, heading back home for Raptors, Sixers, Blazers. – 9:28 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
It’s interesting listening to Nick Nurse talk about how he wants Scottie to take more three-point shots and step outside his comfort zone and he wants Precious Achiuwa to settle in to his comfort zone and find the things he does best – 9:24 PM
It’s interesting listening to Nick Nurse talk about how he wants Scottie to take more three-point shots and step outside his comfort zone and he wants Precious Achiuwa to settle in to his comfort zone and find the things he does best – 9:24 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign Raptors starting line up! pic.twitter.com/pC6kMFDtUF – 9:06 PM
Tonight’s @Invisalign Raptors starting line up! pic.twitter.com/pC6kMFDtUF – 9:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors assistant Nate Mitchell and strength and conditioning coach Johnny Lee catching up with Tristan Thompson here in Sac, while Terence Davis and OG say hello also. pic.twitter.com/9KhDodIso5 – 9:05 PM
Raptors assistant Nate Mitchell and strength and conditioning coach Johnny Lee catching up with Tristan Thompson here in Sac, while Terence Davis and OG say hello also. pic.twitter.com/9KhDodIso5 – 9:05 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The boy @Fred VanVleet on brand as usual ✨ pic.twitter.com/WbJlel7iNZ – 9:00 PM
The boy @Fred VanVleet on brand as usual ✨ pic.twitter.com/WbJlel7iNZ – 9:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa is available for the Raptors tonight in Sacramento. Khem Birch will once again start – 8:53 PM
Precious Achiuwa is available for the Raptors tonight in Sacramento. Khem Birch will once again start – 8:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors will have team wellness staff available to meet with prayers in open forum setting for discussions in wake of verdict in Wisconsin today. – 8:49 PM
Raptors will have team wellness staff available to meet with prayers in open forum setting for discussions in wake of verdict in Wisconsin today. – 8:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa is back for the raptors. Khem Birch will stay as starter. – 8:38 PM
Precious Achiuwa is back for the raptors. Khem Birch will stay as starter. – 8:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II has hit a season-high three three-pointers tonight. The last time he hit more than one this season was in the Warriors’ third game of the season against Sacramento – 8:34 PM
Gary Payton II has hit a season-high three three-pointers tonight. The last time he hit more than one this season was in the Warriors’ third game of the season against Sacramento – 8:34 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says Precious Achiuwa is back tonight. Status quo with the other injured players. – 8:32 PM
Nick Nurse says Precious Achiuwa is back tonight. Status quo with the other injured players. – 8:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get a $2.50 bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. pic.twitter.com/NFv28LPZ88 – 8:30 PM
Get a $2.50 bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. pic.twitter.com/NFv28LPZ88 – 8:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
For the second season in a row, Fred VanVleet leads the NBA in average distance traveled.
This year, he’s running 2.90 miles per game. Last year, his 2.76 miles per game led all players.
Scottie Barnes (2.78) and OG Anunoby (2.69) are also in the top-10: basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 8:15 PM
For the second season in a row, Fred VanVleet leads the NBA in average distance traveled.
This year, he’s running 2.90 miles per game. Last year, his 2.76 miles per game led all players.
Scottie Barnes (2.78) and OG Anunoby (2.69) are also in the top-10: basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 8:15 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Kings last playoff appearance was before the iPhone. I break down why with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk at 5:17 & 6:47 #SacramentoProud #FridayWisdom @iHeartRadio #NBA – 8:00 PM
#Kings last playoff appearance was before the iPhone. I break down why with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk at 5:17 & 6:47 #SacramentoProud #FridayWisdom @iHeartRadio #NBA – 8:00 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Who wants two tickets to @Sacramento Kings vs Raptors?! Must be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test to attend. These need to go fast so watch your notifications and be quick to respond! 💜👑🏀 – 7:34 PM
Who wants two tickets to @Sacramento Kings vs Raptors?! Must be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test to attend. These need to go fast so watch your notifications and be quick to respond! 💜👑🏀 – 7:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This is DeAndre’ Bembry’s first start of the season for the #Nets, after starting a dozen times last season for the #Raptors. #NBA – 7:07 PM
This is DeAndre’ Bembry’s first start of the season for the #Nets, after starting a dozen times last season for the #Raptors. #NBA – 7:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a 𝙨𝙣𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙠 at tonight’s threads 👀
🔥 @DialpadHQ pic.twitter.com/CCFvmK7jZB – 7:00 PM
a 𝙨𝙣𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙠 at tonight’s threads 👀
🔥 @DialpadHQ pic.twitter.com/CCFvmK7jZB – 7:00 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Does it make sense for the Timberwolves to trade for Marvin Bagley?
@julian_andrews_ & I discuss in this week’s @10000Layups presented by @DraftKings & @Three_Stars
#TBPN pic.twitter.com/iR7VR84zxw – 5:42 PM
Does it make sense for the Timberwolves to trade for Marvin Bagley?
@julian_andrews_ & I discuss in this week’s @10000Layups presented by @DraftKings & @Three_Stars
#TBPN pic.twitter.com/iR7VR84zxw – 5:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated injury report: Raptors at Kings
Raptors: QUESTIONABLE – Precious Achiuwa (shoulder). OUT – OG Anunoby (hip); Isaac Bonga (G League); David Johnson (G League); Yuta Watanabe (calf).
Kings: OUT – Louis King (G League). – 5:06 PM
Updated injury report: Raptors at Kings
Raptors: QUESTIONABLE – Precious Achiuwa (shoulder). OUT – OG Anunoby (hip); Isaac Bonga (G League); David Johnson (G League); Yuta Watanabe (calf).
Kings: OUT – Louis King (G League). – 5:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM