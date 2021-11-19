LeBron James returns on Friday night

Shams Charania: Sources: LeBron James (abdominal strain) will return to Lakers lineup tonight vs. Boston.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good Lakers defense early here. LeBron makes such a huge difference. Celtics are 3 for 8 from the field, and LAL 4 of 5, plus 4 of 6 at the FT line. – 7:56 PM
Good Lakers defense early here. LeBron makes such a huge difference. Celtics are 3 for 8 from the field, and LAL 4 of 5, plus 4 of 6 at the FT line. – 7:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The first @LeBron James dunk coming off his abdomenal injury looked pretty explosive, as he cut to the rim and was rewarded by @Talen Horton-Tucker’s feed, putting LAL up 11-5 and forcing Boston’s time out. – 7:50 PM
The first @LeBron James dunk coming off his abdomenal injury looked pretty explosive, as he cut to the rim and was rewarded by @Talen Horton-Tucker’s feed, putting LAL up 11-5 and forcing Boston’s time out. – 7:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James returns to court Friday against Celtics from abdominal strain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/19/leb… – 7:50 PM
LeBron James returns to court Friday against Celtics from abdominal strain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/19/leb… – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What in the world was Grant doing? Either double or guard LeBron. Can’t just stand in no-man’s land. – 7:49 PM
What in the world was Grant doing? Either double or guard LeBron. Can’t just stand in no-man’s land. – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
There are an awful lot of Laker fans here at TD Garden tonight. And, after an emphatic dunk from LeBron James, they’re both loud and happy. Lakers up 11-5 early on. – 7:49 PM
There are an awful lot of Laker fans here at TD Garden tonight. And, after an emphatic dunk from LeBron James, they’re both loud and happy. Lakers up 11-5 early on. – 7:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron’s first basket is a back-cut for a wide-open dunk. Timeout Celtics. Lakers up 11-5 with 9:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
LeBron’s first basket is a back-cut for a wide-open dunk. Timeout Celtics. Lakers up 11-5 with 9:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
A quick tweet before @LeBron James plays the Celtics tonight
… in case it’s on anyone’s mind: pic.twitter.com/kij0JMaDxU – 7:32 PM
A quick tweet before @LeBron James plays the Celtics tonight
… in case it’s on anyone’s mind: pic.twitter.com/kij0JMaDxU – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum! LeBron! Celtics! Lakers! Next on ESPN!
Or in 15 or so minutes. – 7:28 PM
Tatum! LeBron! Celtics! Lakers! Next on ESPN!
Or in 15 or so minutes. – 7:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Celtics seeing LeBron James coming back just in time to play against them pic.twitter.com/wwglMjqdbV – 7:27 PM
The Celtics seeing LeBron James coming back just in time to play against them pic.twitter.com/wwglMjqdbV – 7:27 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Lakers at Celtics – TD Garden – November 19, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Los Angeles – Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams L.A. : Ariza, Nunn pic.twitter.com/VplZNF5xSF – 7:09 PM
Lakers at Celtics – TD Garden – November 19, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Los Angeles – Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams L.A. : Ariza, Nunn pic.twitter.com/VplZNF5xSF – 7:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers get LeBron James back tonight, while Boston is still without Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown. Lakers start small with Anthony Davis at center, while Boston will have Dennis Schroder, who was a game time decision with a sprained ankle. He’ll start vs. his old team. – 7:07 PM
The Lakers get LeBron James back tonight, while Boston is still without Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown. Lakers start small with Anthony Davis at center, while Boston will have Dennis Schroder, who was a game time decision with a sprained ankle. He’ll start vs. his old team. – 7:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters against the Celtics:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:03 PM
Lakers’ starters against the Celtics:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected, Carmelo Anthony heads back to the bench in favor of the returning LeBron James. – 7:01 PM
As expected, Carmelo Anthony heads back to the bench in favor of the returning LeBron James. – 7:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers starters: LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. – 7:01 PM
Lakers starters: LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. – 7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
LeBron James is in for tonight’s matchup against the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:59 PM
LeBron James is in for tonight’s matchup against the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel hinted earlier this week that LeBron would slide into the PF slot Carmelo Anthony has occupied, with ‘Melo resuming his bench role.
As such, it would be Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron and AD.
Official starters will be confirmed in about four minutes. – 6:56 PM
Frank Vogel hinted earlier this week that LeBron would slide into the PF slot Carmelo Anthony has occupied, with ‘Melo resuming his bench role.
As such, it would be Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron and AD.
Official starters will be confirmed in about four minutes. – 6:56 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: LeBron James to make his return tonight in Boston. sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… – 6:52 PM
Yahoo Sources: LeBron James to make his return tonight in Boston. sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… – 6:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James is playing after missing almost 2 week with an abdominal strain – 6:51 PM
Lakers say LeBron James is playing after missing almost 2 week with an abdominal strain – 6:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: LeBron James (abdominal strain) will return to Lakers lineup tonight vs. Boston. – 6:49 PM
Sources: LeBron James (abdominal strain) will return to Lakers lineup tonight vs. Boston. – 6:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (abdominal strain) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after two weeks sidelined, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:48 PM
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (abdominal strain) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after two weeks sidelined, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
You’re gonna have to squint BUT while LeBron is warming up, Trevor Ariza is dribbling around the fringe of the court. We have not seen much of him since his ankle debridement procedure. pic.twitter.com/TLq1JE4Dj4 – 6:46 PM
You’re gonna have to squint BUT while LeBron is warming up, Trevor Ariza is dribbling around the fringe of the court. We have not seen much of him since his ankle debridement procedure. pic.twitter.com/TLq1JE4Dj4 – 6:46 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
LeBron is wrapping up warmups and he just finished with a few deep 3’s and a dunk, so I’m going to assume he’s good to go tonight. – 6:45 PM
LeBron is wrapping up warmups and he just finished with a few deep 3’s and a dunk, so I’m going to assume he’s good to go tonight. – 6:45 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
For what it’s worth, LeBron seems to be moving pretty well throughout his warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/L6XfN4Zf7k – 6:37 PM
For what it’s worth, LeBron seems to be moving pretty well throughout his warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/L6XfN4Zf7k – 6:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Moments after LeBron James walks on to the floor to warm up, right behind him is Enes Kanter who has on more than one occasion, called out LBJ for not speaking out more on social injustices outside the US. #ackward pic.twitter.com/l8lBkXcJvN – 6:37 PM
Moments after LeBron James walks on to the floor to warm up, right behind him is Enes Kanter who has on more than one occasion, called out LBJ for not speaking out more on social injustices outside the US. #ackward pic.twitter.com/l8lBkXcJvN – 6:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James starts pregame workout before Lakers play Celtics pic.twitter.com/eGVILizvDv – 6:31 PM
LeBron James starts pregame workout before Lakers play Celtics pic.twitter.com/eGVILizvDv – 6:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: LeBron James used to be indestructible. Now, his health is the shaky Lakers’ biggest concern. @PostSports https://t.co/btO7iDC7wx pic.twitter.com/GXvdMchDCF – 6:22 PM
Column: LeBron James used to be indestructible. Now, his health is the shaky Lakers’ biggest concern. @PostSports https://t.co/btO7iDC7wx pic.twitter.com/GXvdMchDCF – 6:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight not only features four of the top seven scorers in TD Garden history….but four of the building’s top scorers among visiting players…
1. LeBron James
4. Carmelo Anthony
14. Dwight Howard
21. Russell Westbrook
(@Jalen Rose, here for ESPN, is 20th by the way.) pic.twitter.com/KQ3l9W3Poi – 6:14 PM
Tonight not only features four of the top seven scorers in TD Garden history….but four of the building’s top scorers among visiting players…
1. LeBron James
4. Carmelo Anthony
14. Dwight Howard
21. Russell Westbrook
(@Jalen Rose, here for ESPN, is 20th by the way.) pic.twitter.com/KQ3l9W3Poi – 6:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is a GAME-TIME DECISION tonight against the Celtics, according to Lakers HC Frank Vogel. – 6:03 PM
LeBron James is a GAME-TIME DECISION tonight against the Celtics, according to Lakers HC Frank Vogel. – 6:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No update yet on LeBron James. Still testing things out pregame, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
No update yet on LeBron James. Still testing things out pregame, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James is still a game time decision, per Frank Vogel. Will test his abdominal out and see if he can go. – 6:01 PM
LeBron James is still a game time decision, per Frank Vogel. Will test his abdominal out and see if he can go. – 6:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game. – 6:01 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game. – 6:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening! @LockedOnLakers for a Friday! We discuss LeBron’s (hopeful) return tonight against Boston, how it affects Frank Vogel longterm with the Lakers, and optimal lineups. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:54 PM
ICYMI, some pregame listening! @LockedOnLakers for a Friday! We discuss LeBron’s (hopeful) return tonight against Boston, how it affects Frank Vogel longterm with the Lakers, and optimal lineups. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:54 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I just finished doing a virtual read of @LeBron James‘ book, “I PROMISE”, with a bunch of classes from @JWBoichPS. The messages in this book are fantastic…especially today.
“I promise to use my voice & stand up for what’s right. And when things get tough, to keep up the fight.” pic.twitter.com/efherf51to – 2:44 PM
I just finished doing a virtual read of @LeBron James‘ book, “I PROMISE”, with a bunch of classes from @JWBoichPS. The messages in this book are fantastic…especially today.
“I promise to use my voice & stand up for what’s right. And when things get tough, to keep up the fight.” pic.twitter.com/efherf51to – 2:44 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James’ unwavering desire for greatness led him to apologize to his biggest supporter.
#LakeShow #Lakers #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i… – 12:45 PM
LeBron James’ unwavering desire for greatness led him to apologize to his biggest supporter.
#LakeShow #Lakers #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i… – 12:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the effect of LeBron’s return (tonight?), Frank Vogel’s job security and what would be the Lakers’ best lineup. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:48 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the effect of LeBron’s return (tonight?), Frank Vogel’s job security and what would be the Lakers’ best lineup. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:48 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is a game-time decision tonight at the Boston Celtics. – 11:05 AM
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is a game-time decision tonight at the Boston Celtics. – 11:05 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
LeBron is a game-time decision tonight for #Lakers vs #Celtics. – 11:04 AM
LeBron is a game-time decision tonight for #Lakers vs #Celtics. – 11:04 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
LeBron could be back today and we got some updates on the Boston side of the Lakers vs. Celtics game on Friday. Leading with that, and recapping the Thursday action for today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 12:24 AM
LeBron could be back today and we got some updates on the Boston side of the Lakers vs. Celtics game on Friday. Leading with that, and recapping the Thursday action for today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 12:24 AM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be a gametime decision tonight in Boston -via Twitter @mcten / November 19, 2021
Jovan Buha: The Lakers say LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is questionable vs. Boston tomorrow. Anthony Davis (right thigh contusion) is probable. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 18, 2021