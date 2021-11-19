Myles Turner has fans in Wolves front office

Darren Wolfson: I still wonder about Myles Turner. I can tell you there are Myles Turner fans here in the Wolves front office but much like Ben Simmons… Is there a logical match?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant said he wanted to drive into Myles Turner’s body and try to create contact. – 9:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant: “We knew that Myles Turner is a great shot blocker, so if you go in there, you’d better go with purpose.” – 9:47 PM
Myles Turner on trade rumors: Three years ago was the first time it really kind of got to me because I’d see it all the time, and people were saying it was a sure thing. It was like, every time I opened up my phone, I saw my name there. At one point, I was like I loved the attention. The second time, it can be overwhelming for a younger player because you think you have some comfortability in a city and you could get moved at any time, and you see situations like that across the league all the time. You’ve got to go out there and take control of your own destiny. If you get traded, so be it. Go out there and kill it. If you stay with your organization, come out and show them why they paid you. You can make it an ego thing, but this is a business at the end of the day. The organization is going to do what’s best for the organization. They’re not inclined to care about your feelings in a sense. Now that I see myself in these rumors all the time, it’s just like another day for me. It’s like, “Oh, what else is new?” -via HoopsHype / November 10, 2021