USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard in scoring and more

Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard in scoring and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard in scoring and more

November 20, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Chris Paul No. 39 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili with 1,497 three-pointers. He’s now 20 away from Mike Bibby

Dwight Howard No. 58 in points now

Moved ahead of Gail Goodrich with 19,183 points. He’s now 19 away from Eddie Johnson

James Harden No. 60 in steals now

Moved ahead of David Robinson with 1,389 steals. He’s now 3 away from Manu Ginobili

Buddy Hield No. 73 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Starks and Chuck Person with 1,223 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Hersey Hawkins

Terrence Ross No. 80 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,180 three-pointers. He’s now 362 away from Tim Hardaway

Jrue Holiday No. 101 in steals now

Moved ahead of Ricky Rubio with 1,176 steals. He’s now 3 away from Jamal Crawford

Russell Westbrook No. 102 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,085 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Cuttino Mobley

Jae Crowder No. 116 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Michael Redd with 1,046 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams

Jeff Green No. 119 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Morris and Richard Jefferson with 1,043 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Michael Redd

George Hill No. 129 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danny Granger with 1,007 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Morris Peterson

Paul George No. 147 in points now

Moved ahead of Richie Guerin with 14,695 points. He’s now 3 away from Mike Bibby

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 152 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jon Koncak and Charles Smith with 792 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Ben Poquette and Clarence Weatherspoon

Devin Booker No. 179 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 829 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Reggie Jackson

Anthony Davis No. 182 in points now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala and Chuck Person with 13,875 points. He’s now 17 away from Marques Johnson

Jonas Valanciunas No. 185 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen with 5,947 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Davis

Avery Bradley No. 194 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 796 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Matt Bonner

Blake Griffin No. 194 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Christian Laettner with 5,808 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Nenê

Enes Kanter No. 204 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rich Kelley with 5,680 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Dan Issel

James Johnson No. 208 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Nikola Vucevic with 615 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kevin Kunnert

Jerami Grant No. 223 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Eddie Jones, Andris Biedrins and Steven Adams with 583 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Kent Benson

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 224 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 12,732 points. He’s now 8 away from Johnny Newman

Blake Griffin No. 231 in assists now

Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 2,923 assists. He’s now 8 away from Bob Weiss

Jrue Holiday No. 236 in points now

Moved ahead of Mark Jackson with 12,493 points. He’s now 14 away from Mike Newlin

DeMar DeRozan No. 237 in steals now

Moved ahead of Clarence Weatherspoon with 882 steals. He’s now 2 away from Steve Mix and Gilbert Arenas

Al Horford No. 239 in points now

Moved ahead of Joe Barry Carroll with 12,463 points. He’s now 17 away from Red Kerr

Austin Rivers No. 241 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray with 675 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Karl-Anthony Towns

Dennis Schroeder No. 248 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jon Barry with 657 three-pointers. He’s now tied with DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Sports+: #Nets wrestling with how much is too much for Kevin Durant and James Harden nypost.com/2021/11/20/kev… via @nypost8:41 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA Boston TV station trolls Lakers, Russell Westbrook after Dennis Schroder’s strong performance in Celtics win
cbssports.com/nba/news/bosto…2:15 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “As long as he can shoot he’s fine.”
“Not really.”
Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who addressed hitting his elbow/funny bone in Wednesday’s win over #Mavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/JJUhHiu8NH1:40 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin The question was for Devin Booker about Mikal Bridges, but Chris Paul had something to say.
“I don’t care if Mikal don’t play another game this season, he better be on that all-defensive team this year. Every night. Every night.” pic.twitter.com/WdjdNFbxnt1:36 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden leads Kevin Durant-less #Nets past #Magic nypost.com/2021/11/19/jam… via @nypostsports1:18 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Mikal Bridges talks about why he took just seven shots in going 7-of-7 tonight.
“I don’t have the ball.”
Bridges then looked at the stat sheet and pointed out how Devin Booker took 20 FGAs while Chris Paul took 14 FGAs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/luIuR5Kq0w1:10 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Devin Booker was asked by @Gerald Bourguet about Mikal Bridges’ defensive impact and Chris Paul stepped in and said even if Bridges doesn’t play another game this season he better make the All-Defense team. – 1:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Monty Williams said the coaching staff has been getting on Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder in particular about turning down shots – 12:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul is the only player this season to average:
10+ PPG
10+ APG
2+ SPG
A couple grays in the beard but his game doesn’t age. pic.twitter.com/Nk1neCT6oN12:38 AM

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul moves to third all time in games with 10+ assists.
863 — John Stockton
569 — Jason Kidd
521 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/sFZ6acLyUb12:11 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten This is an actual television chyron that ran tonight in Boston after former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had 21 pts, 6 reb and 6 ast and was a +12 in a win while Russell Westbrook had 12 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb and was -12 in a loss pic.twitter.com/4lIzF3J97212:09 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul jumper.
Crowder 3.
Crowd goes crazy.
With Booker on the bench, #Suns have awakened.
Now on 15-2 run in taking 95-86 lead with 7:27 left in the game.
Booker 5-of-16 (1-of-5 on 3s). – 12:09 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Some of the turnovers have been less than stellar but I hope nobody takes for granted what Chris Paul is still doing at age 36. The man is timeless – 12:07 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield hitting shots now. Not through 3 quarters, but now. – 11:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Woo boy. Chris Paul step-back 3, Deandre Ayton swat at the rim, Devin Booker alley-oop to Mikal Bridges…if he had finished that, the roof might have gone off the building – 11:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “Whenever he’s able to get into the paint, great things happen for us.”
⁃Patty Mills on James Harden. – 10:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden after going 19-of-20 from the line, the fourth time in his last five game he’s taken at least 11 free throws: “I don’t want to talk about officiating. I’m just trying to attack the basket.” Now that he’s finally getting calls, wise not to rock the boat. #Nets #NBA10:45 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne James Johnson praises James Harden for being a “maestro” on the court. – 10:43 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “It shows a lot of character in his leadership.”
⁃James Johnson on James Harden trying to find LaMarcus Aldridge in the fourth quarter. – 10:41 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Russell Westbrook with a HELL of a look tonight. pic.twitter.com/LoXiuT4o7510:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russell Westbrook: I think the reality of it is that everybody on the outside has really high expectations of our team, as they should. But the reality of our team is that we haven’t really played together. – 10:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson When looking at certain pockets of the rotation, I think the Payne-Booker-Shamet-Johnson minutes are going to be really great for this team but they just haven’t gotten there yet. In 18 minutes it’s a +1. The CP3 + reserves and Booker + reserves numbers will both get better. – 10:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Russell Westbrook on what he wants to accomplish on the rest of the road trip: “Win.” – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson This pace is gonna be such a plus for the Suns in the playoffs if it holds up. CP3 is already getting downhill into ball screens with 20 seconds left on the shot clock. – 10:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS I got so caught up with the Lakers that I missed this… James Harden took 80% of Brooklyn’s free throws tonight? Has that ever happened? – 10:22 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne James Harden admits that he could’ve performed better, but he missed some easy shots that he usually makes. – 10:21 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne James Harden says,
“Guys stepped up tonight — It was a collective effort, we knew we had guys out so we knew guys had to step up and we had a few of them.” – 10:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis is shooting 17.6% from three this season.
Dwight Howard has as many threes as AD in their last 10 games (3). pic.twitter.com/sp0kNFL5or10:19 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “He works his butt off every single day.”
⁃James Harden on Jevon Carter. – 10:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden said he was intentionally looking for LaMarcus Aldridge down the stretch when his own shot wasn’t falling. Said Aldridge “took us home.” – 10:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “Our defensive communication picked up. Our intensity and our spirit all picked up.”
⁃James Harden on what changed after trailing by 19 points against the Magic. – 10:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM James Harden has 30 or more points in 4 of the 7 games he’s played without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He has scored 25 points in all 7 of those games per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 10:18 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home