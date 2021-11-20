Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard in scoring and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Chris Paul No. 39 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili with 1,497 three-pointers. He’s now 20 away from Mike Bibby
Dwight Howard No. 58 in points now
Moved ahead of Gail Goodrich with 19,183 points. He’s now 19 away from Eddie Johnson
James Harden No. 60 in steals now
Moved ahead of David Robinson with 1,389 steals. He’s now 3 away from Manu Ginobili
Buddy Hield No. 73 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Starks and Chuck Person with 1,223 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Hersey Hawkins
Terrence Ross No. 80 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,180 three-pointers. He’s now 362 away from Tim Hardaway
Jrue Holiday No. 101 in steals now
Moved ahead of Ricky Rubio with 1,176 steals. He’s now 3 away from Jamal Crawford
Russell Westbrook No. 102 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,085 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Cuttino Mobley
Jae Crowder No. 116 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Redd with 1,046 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams
Jeff Green No. 119 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Morris and Richard Jefferson with 1,043 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Michael Redd
George Hill No. 129 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Granger with 1,007 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Morris Peterson
Paul George No. 147 in points now
Moved ahead of Richie Guerin with 14,695 points. He’s now 3 away from Mike Bibby
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 152 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jon Koncak and Charles Smith with 792 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Ben Poquette and Clarence Weatherspoon
Devin Booker No. 179 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 829 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Reggie Jackson
Anthony Davis No. 182 in points now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala and Chuck Person with 13,875 points. He’s now 17 away from Marques Johnson
Jonas Valanciunas No. 185 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen with 5,947 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Davis
Avery Bradley No. 194 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 796 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Matt Bonner
Blake Griffin No. 194 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Christian Laettner with 5,808 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Nenê
Enes Kanter No. 204 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rich Kelley with 5,680 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Dan Issel
James Johnson No. 208 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nikola Vucevic with 615 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kevin Kunnert
Jerami Grant No. 223 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Eddie Jones, Andris Biedrins and Steven Adams with 583 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Kent Benson
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 224 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 12,732 points. He’s now 8 away from Johnny Newman
Blake Griffin No. 231 in assists now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 2,923 assists. He’s now 8 away from Bob Weiss
Jrue Holiday No. 236 in points now
Moved ahead of Mark Jackson with 12,493 points. He’s now 14 away from Mike Newlin
DeMar DeRozan No. 237 in steals now
Moved ahead of Clarence Weatherspoon with 882 steals. He’s now 2 away from Steve Mix and Gilbert Arenas
Al Horford No. 239 in points now
Moved ahead of Joe Barry Carroll with 12,463 points. He’s now 17 away from Red Kerr
Austin Rivers No. 241 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray with 675 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Karl-Anthony Towns
Dennis Schroeder No. 248 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jon Barry with 657 three-pointers. He’s now tied with DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng
