Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

November 20, 2021

By |

The Charlotte Hornets (10-7) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 50, Atlanta Hawks 63 (Q3 11:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Second half coming 🔜
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/39oq0ItePY8:36 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 60, Hornets 48
Danilo Gallinari: 12 pts
Trae Young: 10 pts, 5 ast
Cam Reddish: 10 pts, 3 reb
Clint Capela: 10 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk
John Collins: 8 pts, 4 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast – 8:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 60-48 over the Hornets at halftime.
Gallinari: 12 points
Young/Capela/Reddish: 10 each
Hornets shooting 37 percent from the floor and 26 percent from 3 – 8:36 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Hawks 60, #Hornets 48 – 8:34 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Celtics up to 16 assists already. They haven’t had more than 24 assists in any game this season that ended in regulation. Their two highest assist totals, 34 against the Knicks and 33 against Charlotte, both came in OT games. – 8:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Game getting away from the #Hornets here in the second quarter. Defense letting them down and they aren’t hitting shots. Hawks on a 15-0 run, #Hornets trail 43-26. – 8:23 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nice stretch from Cam Reddish (two 3’s and a jumper) to help the Hawks work up to a 40-26 lead vs. the Hornets, 7:14 2Q.
He’s got 10 points in his first 10 minutes off the bench. – 8:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Much, much better Cam Reddish as of late – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TSUNAMI SLAM! 🌊🌊🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/6slxieRACl8:17 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Ooooo what a block by Clint Capela – 8:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks opened the second quarter with an all-bench lineup of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Gorgui Dieng, but after the timeout bring Clint Capela out in place of Dieng. – 8:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second three-pointer tonight, Danilo Gallinari has 1,332, and ties Baron Davis for 50th in NBA history. – 8:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A disgustingly nasty two-handed slam by Kelly Oubre. He did a little shoulder shake and mean mugged after that one. #Hornets trail 27-26. – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Slow start, but keeping it close!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/QrAFSStcFU8:08 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second point, Lou Williams has 15,500 for his career … He is the NBA’s all-time leading bench scorer (13,106). – 8:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks lead, 25-21, after 1Q.
All eight Hornets who have played have exactly 1 offensive rebound each.
Hornets have 9 2nd-chance points. – 8:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 25, Hornets 21
Clint Capela: 8 pts, 6 reb
Danilo Gallinari: 7 pts, 1 ast, 1 stl
Hawks went 1-9 from 3 in that first quarter, Hornets went 1-10 – 8:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 25-21 over the Hornets at the end of the first quarter.
Capela: 8/6
Gallinari: 7 points
Hawks were 1/9 from 3 – 8:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Hawks 25, #Hornets 21 – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Textbook Basketball 📚💥
@LaMelo Ball x @Mason Plumlee
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/EADM4PnsQd7:59 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hornets are missing jump shots every sort of way. Hawks are leaving a lot of their jumpers short. – 7:59 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
It’s not fair how effortless LaMelo makes this pass look + how effortless Miles makes this catch, gather and finish look. What a combo. pic.twitter.com/CcWM5JahHP7:57 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hornets have 6 OREBs early. – 7:52 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The other day, Nate McMillan said you’re starting to see Clint Capela look like the old Clint, the Clint from last season that was so dominant.
Capela has 8 points and 5 rebounds in his first 6 minutes tonight; excelling just as he has the past few games. – 7:51 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela running the floor like Robert Parish will go a long way toward helping the Hawks with two elite fast-break PGs on the floor. – 7:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
3️⃣0️⃣ x 2️⃣1️⃣
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/fH7bxkHBsE7:41 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks owner Jami Gertz takes the mic to welcome fans on Pride Night pic.twitter.com/ZlWS4ta2h27:34 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One person in the building tonight: Hornets assistant coach Marlon Garnett, who was with the Hawks for the past three seasons. He spent a lot of time working with the Hawks’ guards, in particular. – 7:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s about to go down in the ATL!
📍 – Atlanta, GA
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/xGdDtxTonG7:25 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/dMz6T5qt7u6:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks’ schedule after tonight:
• at Bulls
• vs. Lakers
• vs. Suns
• at Hawks
• at Nets
• vs. Bulls
• vs. Nuggets
They could use this win big time. Rockets currently lead by four in the third quarter. – 6:37 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Saturday night in The A. #Hornets enter with a 5-game winning streak. LaMelo vs. Trae. Game is also on @NBATV. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Q9sU2yq1m76:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY UPDATE vs @Jaryd Wilson
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/YuXKidx9TU6:20 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Here’s my @PrizePicks entry for this evening. I’m rooting for a shootout between LaMelo and Trae. 😏
As always, use the promo code NEWS and they’ll instantly match 100% of your deposit up to $100! pic.twitter.com/3ksPz2ZpWX6:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“I’ll find you — just run.”
Tonight after the game, check out Muggsy: Always Believe on @NBATV at 10pm ET!
#AllFly x #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/jtaYCiKMYD6:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on the Hawks’ pace the past few games:
“We’re getting better, but I want us to play faster. I think we have to play with more speed out on the floor, get out into transition, but it starts with, again, getting stops.” – 5:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young enters tonight’s game as the only player in the NBA to be averaging at least 25.0 PPG and 9.0 APG.
In his last outing, Young notched his seventh points-to-assists double-double, which is tied for the most points-to-assists double-doubles in the NBA this season. – 4:45 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Sounds like the Hornets star has plans to remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/lam…4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Swarm Attack Activated 🔒🚫
@ArrowExt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/XwfViK5qqC3:38 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over their last three games, the Hawks are averaging 119.7 PPG on .513 FG%, 14.0 3FG, 45.7 REB and 27.0 AST.
Atlanta, winners of its last three games, have won by an average of +16.4 PPG (119.7-103.3). – 2:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s get 6 straight y’all.
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/WiRxTbIjNJ2:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
No DeVonte’ Graham, Zion Williamson, Didi Louzada, or Daulton Hommes for the Pelicans tonight against the Pacers. They’re all out, as are TJ Warren and Isaiah Jackson for the Pacers.
Chris Duarte (shoulder) is questionable again after playing last night against Charlotte. – 1:37 PM

