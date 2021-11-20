Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

The Houston Rockets (1-14) play against the New York Knicks (7-7) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Houston Rockets 9, New York Knicks 8 (Q1 04:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicks 3 of 16 to start. Rockets 4 of 13 with seven turnovers. But that’s enough to lead. Knicks bench has been very good this season. But Thibs sticks with starters for a few more minutes. – 5:26 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Midway through the first quarter, Knicks and Rockets have combined to shoot 5-for-24 and Houston has seven turnovers. Knicks lead, 8-4. – 5:24 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Six minutes in, and I can say this is truly a terrible game. Houston has seven turnovers already. Knicks lead 8-4. – 5:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Bad news: Knicks starters are once again playing like dookie.
Good news: They’re playing the Rockets.
Ugly, ugly basketball
NY up 5-4 – 5:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are 1-of-6 with 6 turnovers in 4 minutes and only trail by 3 – 5:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets up to six turnovers in four minutes. This thriller is still just 5-4, Knicks. – 5:17 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets have 5 turnovers in 1st 3:37 of the game, Knicks only up 5-2. – 5:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets turn it over on each of first two trips down the floor, makes it six out of past nine games they have turned it over on first possession. – 5:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Showtime! 🎬
@reliantenergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/R8uv6cMJnr – 5:13 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Stephen Silas said it’s important to keep the pace up especially without Kevin Porter Jr. They’re at their best playing fast off misses.
The Knicks are a good halfcourt defensive group and Houston has struggled to execute against teams that can get set up. – 4:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks rolling with the same starting lineup:
Kemba, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson.
It’s a good time for them to get it going. The Rockets are on pace for the worst season in NBA history. – 4:45 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker will play tonight against the Rockets. Knicks are on the first night of a back-to-back. Walker sat for the first night of the Knicks’ last back-to-back but said he’d take a resting plan day by day/see how his body felt. No word on his status for tomorrow in Chicago. – 4:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Knicks:
Green, Gordon, Tate, Wood, Theis
#Rockets starters vs Knicks:
Green, Gordon, Tate, Wood, Theis
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Gordon.
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Gordon.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Nerlens Noel seems to get healthy when needed. Taj Gibson is out with groin today vs. Houston and here comes Noel back from the shelf. – 4:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
clocking in at MSG ⌚️
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/pwlXmwFSwE – 3:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says he’ll take matchups into consideration when determining his starting lineup, which is why Danuel House started in OKC: “If we’re playing against a bigger, more physical center, it’s more advantageous for us to have Theis out there to defend him…” pic.twitter.com/6edHUf8i0W – 3:43 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
15 years ago today, Nate blocked Yao 🖐 pic.twitter.com/k2CiQyS7iO – 3:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Rockets have ruled out Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) for Saturday’s game vs the Knicks – 3:33 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. will miss his second straight game, per Coach Silas. – 3:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Taj Gibson is out for the Knicks. Nerlens Noel is in. Both as expected. – 3:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nerlens Noel is playing tonight against the Rockets. Taj Gibson is out. – 3:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said when players ask if some family members can come along to certain activities, Williams encourages them to bring everyone. They are on the road for Thanksgiving next week but don’t play so Williams’ and a lot of players’ families will be in New York with them. – 2:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Lakers, Nets and Knicks have had the NBA’s 4th, 5th and 6th easiest schedules, respectively, to start the season.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1970, the San Diego Rockets’ Elvin Hayes had 50 points and 25 rebounds in a 121-106 win over the Sonics.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Early matchup tonight in the Big Apple!
⏰ 4 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/5OWiL1YRos – 1:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A rose still blooming in Year 14. @Derrick Rose shooting at a career-high 43% from long range 🎯
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I think the situation right now is I don’t know how many minutes I’m going to play”: Evan Fournier reviews his slow start. The Post’s Mark Sanchez reports from Tarrytown. #Knicks nypost.com/2021/11/20/eva… – 11:16 AM
