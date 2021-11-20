Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 30, Minnesota Timberwolves 49 (Q2 08:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his offensive rebound at the 8:22 mark of the second quarter, Jarred Vanderbilt reached 500 career rebounds. – 8:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jalen Duren had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks as No. 11 Memphis beat Western Kentucky, 74-62, last night. 👀
Duren is currently projected to go No. 5 overall on @basketbllnews’ 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. basketballnews.com/stories/memphi… – 8:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Minnesota starts the quarter on a 5-0 run, the Grizzlies currently look as if they’d rather be anywhere else is the world than this basketball game. Execution across the board is lacking. If not for Desmond Bane’s offense they’d be losing by 30. Instead it’s 45-23. Quick timeout. – 8:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good D’Angelo Russell game. Not forcing things, moving the ball and in the right spot defensively. – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
not an ideal start.
Us: 23 | @Minnesota Timberwolves: 40 pic.twitter.com/c9ePcsaNE5 – 8:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch said today that a good portion of the fouls called on Jaden McDaniels aren’t fouls. Might add another one to the file there. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Memphis 40-23. It marks the 25th 40+ point first quarter in team history.
Edwards pacing Minnesota with 17 points in the first on 6-6 from the field, including 5-5 from deep, his season-high for points in the first. – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
YOUR 2K PLAYER CAN’T EVEN JUMP LIKE THIS. pic.twitter.com/XTDNJ155VV – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves played that quarter like they’re finally sick of losing to the Grizzlies. 40-23. Edwards with 17 including 5 of 5 from 3-point range. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis is currently on pace to give up 160 points in this one. My analytical experience tells me they’re gonna lose if that continues.
40-23 Minnesota after one. – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
EVERY HIGHLIGHT REEL IN THE COUNTRY IS PLAYING THIS ONE TONIGHT. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/frNw7g4eNy – 8:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies give up 40 points in the first quarter. … and score 23.
Down 17 here in Minneapolis. – 8:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Best quarter of the season for the Timberwolves.
Ant with 17 on 6-6, 5-5 3s
Pat Bev 5 boards
Wolves shoot 61.5% and out-Grizz the Grizz
40-23 – 8:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies currently look like a Lottery team. Like, not Houston Rockets bad. But a tier better than that bad. – 8:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
If you’re not watching Anthony Edwards right now … you’re doing it wrong. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Minnesota is 7 for 9 from beyond the arc. That’s miserable defense from Memphis, but it’s also unsustainable production for the Timberwolves. – 8:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziaire Williams was just completely lost on that defensive possession.
Now Jenkins has a unit of Tyus Jones, Konchar, Tillman, Willia,s and Clarke out there. – 8:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
There is a direct correlation between energy in the stadium at home games and Anthony Edwards’ offensive output – 8:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards is 5-5 from deep in the first 9 minutes of this game. Whew. – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Edwards now up to 12 points in the first quarter, his third double-figure first quarter of the season.
Coming into tonight, Edwards was averaging 6.3 points in the 1Q. He was one of seven qualified Western Conference players averaging at least 5 points in all four quarters. – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
get that man a map.
Ant had him lost 🐜 pic.twitter.com/ZekSP3MdJl – 8:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rebounds:
MIN 11
MEM 4
Wolves shooting 55% playing a role in that. – 8:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good news: Desmond Bane is playing terrific.
Bad news: It looks like he might need 50 (and he missed the technical free throw) – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Has the early feeling of a long, rough night for Memphis. Defense is struggling to get through screens and Minnesota has the firepower to heat up quickly. Could get out of hand if the Grizzlies can’t find options beyond Bane to score the ball with how they’re defending Morant. – 8:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards is 3-3 from deep. This s the start the Wolves needed. Beverley already with 5 boards. Arena is appreciating the tenacity. – 8:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams the first man in off the bench for Memphis pic.twitter.com/9yHi8ZVhPq – 8:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Desmond Bane playing the Dillon Brooks role of going 7 for 8 from 3-point range tonight against the Wolves. – 8:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves come out trapping Ja Morant on high pick and rolls, in an effort to force the Grizzlies offense to go through Steven Adams on the roll/pocket pass – 8:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
There probably wasn’t a better option given the injury report, but Kyle is not doing much for Memphis right now in his current position. He’s not a wing anymore (again, in fairness he’s rarely played there this season to this point). Memphis calls timeout to try to get right – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Memphis calls timeout as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are up 17-10 with 7:26 left in the first.
Beverley and Russell lead the way with 5 points apiece as Beverley has added 3 rebounds.
Minnesota outrebounding the Grizzlies 7-2 early in the first quarter. – 8:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
START DESMOND BANE YOU COWARDS
(I know, just for old times sake) – 8:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley bringing the grit early. Major plays to get the Wolves going – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
As @PAKA_FLOCKA wrote about recently I can’t help but wonder if the Grizzlies over help way too consistently on defense. That surely would explain some of these wide open looks the team consistently gives up so often – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S GET TO IT.
RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/JWzmG27bLT – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The games usually follow a similar pattern: Memphis starts Adams, Towns plays him off the floor, Grizz go small and wreak havoc – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Another quicker pre-game poll – now that FedExForum/the Grizzlies have updated their COVID protocols (no longer requiring mask wearing/proof of vaccination/proof of a negative COVID test), what is your feeling on attending a Grizzlies game compared to during the protocols? – 7:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know what time it is….
grizz road roll call: where you watching tonight’s game from? pic.twitter.com/lAgDoNgexi – 7:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
A “prove it” game tonight for Wolves against Grizzlies, who have owned them of late with seven straight wins in the series. Wolves believe they’ve made progress with offense. Let’s see. – 7:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies in the City Edition jerseys for the Jarrett Culver return game. pic.twitter.com/zp1zWCW7M4 – 7:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting five tonight 🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
🏇 @Ja Morant
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Kyle Anderson
🐶 @jarenjacksonjr
🐈 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/JC3tu2eI6I – 7:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies did a half court shot competition at the end of shootaround this morning in Minneapolis.
Can you guess who was the player to make it first it? – 7:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Transfer McKinley Wright IV from G League Affiliate @iawolves
Full Release: nba.com/timberwolves/t… – 7:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie did his pregame warmup tonight, but will be inactive for his third straight game with back spasms.
Naz Reid, who missed last game with a toe injury, is active tonight. – 7:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the fit versatility is crazy @leaguefits 💧 pic.twitter.com/X3qkRZtkVn – 6:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams has committed to the nutritionist plan and Jenkins mentions the gigantic water jug (not in that way, my words on the jug’s size). He thinks the team is doing better the last couple of days with playing more complete games. – 6:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that Ziaire Williams is showing growth every single day and is trying to get better. He mentioned the ability that he already has to contest shots with his length. – 6:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends @JoeMullinax here with you for all the pregame, in-game, and postgame fun tonight. Coach Jenkins will be chatting with esteemed members of Grizzlies media (and me) shortly. – 6:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Grizzlies
KAT over 8.5 rebs
– Think they’ll play drop/zone, keeping KAT by rim
Adams under 7.5 points + 8.5 rebs
– KAT/Naz can play Adams off floor
Jackson Jr over 15.5 points + 5.5 rebs
– That’s same points as Bane + same rebs as Morant 🧐 pic.twitter.com/9wsvWl7AEV – 6:29 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Nice to see ex-Prior Lake HS star and McDonald’s All-American Dawson Garcia put on a show today. His Tar Heels fell to Purdue, but he played his behind off, had 26 pts. #Timberwolves among many NBA teams there scouting. pic.twitter.com/tU9kwwfb29 – 6:09 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Checking in for @grindcitymedia from Target Center with latest on @Memphis Grizzlies as we close in on tip-off tonight against the Timberwolves. Lineup adjustments coming.
Here’s what I expect: pic.twitter.com/QQ5I5OrbYa – 6:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
