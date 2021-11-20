Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat (11-5) play against the Washington Wizards (5-5) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Miami Heat 75, Washington Wizards 71 (End Q3)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 16 in third, Heat take 75-71 lead into fourth. Butler 20, Herro 14 for Heat. Beal 21 for Wizards. – 8:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 75, Wizards 71. Miami led by 16 earlier in the quarter. – 8:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal so sly bringing the ball up the court in the waning seconds of the third quarter, looked to see who was around him (3 Heat players) and then able to draw contact – 8:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
…The continued excellence of Panthers (won again, 13-2-3) and continued offensive efficiency of Butler, Tucker (Heat up 7 in DC after three) among other stories tonight – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dedmon struggling in place of Adebayo, but Herro with a pair of needed threes. – 8:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson went back to the Heat locker room a few minutes ago and has not yet returned to the bench. – 8:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards respond with a 9-2 run of their own to cut the deficit to 9, just have to keep chipping away – 8:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Tyler Van Dyke with a 75-yard TD pass to Brashard Smith on Miami’s first play of the drive.
Canes have scored TDs their first four possessions.
Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10 with 7:33 in the 2Q. – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ok this isn’t PJ Tucker
Some guy just shot a turnaround midrange jumper in the middle of the floor – 8:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Heat are now on an 18-2 run and have taken a 63-47 lead midway through the third quarter. – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker has been so great for this team
Did the dirty work early on to keep the score close
Doing the work offensively in his favorite spot to expand the lead now
An absolute steal of an off-season pickup – 8:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Pretty loud “Let’s Go Heat” cheers at Cap One, countered by booing shortly after. And in comes Harrell to try to save the offense – 8:37 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Heat are like a run first football team — wear you out early then go play action while you sleep.
18-2 run. – 8:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Back-to-back possessions Wizards defense is in scramble mode and P.J. Tucker makes them pay with a corner 3.
Now there is a ‘Let’s go Heat’ chant at Capital One Arena as the road team is on a 18-2 run. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Just like that, the Heat is up 16. The defense again bought the offense time to heat up. – 8:36 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Miami opens third quarter on a 12-4 run to take a ten point lead. – 8:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Starting out with another big third quarter for the Heat here. They’re on a 10-0 run – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
At 55-45, the Heat have their largest lead and the first double-digit lead of the game. Lowry’s 3-pointer came after his 1-of-7 start from the field. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starts making threes and opens the second half on a 12-4 run to take a 10-point lead over the Wizards. – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is having so much fun this season
They built a perfect roster around him – 8:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 65 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 8:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford probably playing less aggressive defense starting the second half with 3 fouls gets a nice block on Bam Adebayo, but Bam gets the offensive rebound and stuffs it on Gafford – 8:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Has the early feeling of a long, rough night for Memphis. Defense is struggling to get through screens and Minnesota has the firepower to heat up quickly. Could get out of hand if the Grizzlies can’t find options beyond Bane to score the ball with how they’re defending Morant. – 8:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Rooster keeps on truckin and finds his way into the end zone.
It’s Knighton’s second TD of the game.
Miami 21, Virginia Tech 3 with 11:35 in the 2Q. – 8:23 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Miami 14, Virginia Tech 3.
Hurricanes starting the second quarter with the ball at their own 25. pic.twitter.com/mcS07jJKX9 – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are shooting 1 for 14 from three and scored 43 points in the first half
They’re also winning
Just a completely different team – 8:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
End of the first half, Wizards 41 Heat 43.
Stats:
21 fouls.
Scott Foster. – 8:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Heat 43, Wizards 41
Butler: 12 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts., 2 steals
Beal: 12 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Harrell: 6 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst., 2 steals
Gafford, Harrell, Avdija: 3 fouls apiece
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 8 (11), Wizards 11 (9) – 8:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards first half shooting vs. Heat
Bradley Beal: 5/7 (71%)
Rest: 9/31 (29%) – 8:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Heat lead the Wizards 43-41
Beal: 12p (5-7 fg)
Butler: 12p
11 turnovers for the Wiz – 8:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 43-41 Heat at the half. Beal and Butler lead all scorers with 12 pts. Wiz shooting 36.8% FG, Heat 37.2% FG and 1-14 3PT. – 8:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Here’s your halftime update that Caleb Martin has been absolutely incredible so far – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 43, Wizards 41. Miami with a two-point lead despite 1 of 14 shooting on threes. – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 43, Wizards 41 at half. Butler 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Beal 12 for Wizards. Heat 1 of 14 on 3s. – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija got a quick tech for arguing a foul call on Jimmy Butler. Beal and KCP helped cool Avdija down while Butler seemed to be talking some trash. pic.twitter.com/HpwKizp2Al – 8:10 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jimmy Butler putting Deni through the ringer right now.
Welcome to the league moment in year 2. – 8:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jaylan Knighton with a TD run and the Hurricanes offense is cooking early.
Miami 14, Virginia Tech 3 with 2:42 in the 1Q. – 8:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
When you tell someone “I need some space”
Use this video as an example of how much space you need. pic.twitter.com/seEUud0fCy – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat 1 for 11 from three
35 points with 2 minutes left in the 2nd
Down 6
I wonder what their biggest strength is? – 8:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Both Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope immediately went over to Deni Avdija to remind him he cannot have that reaction no matter how bad a call might be, teaching moment pic.twitter.com/XNi2giMt9M – 8:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
On Thursday, I thought Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon got under the Wizards’ skin. Tonight, the Wizards are a bit unnerved by the referees’ calls, most recently shown by Deni Avdija’s technical foul in response to a shooting foul committed by him. – 8:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Deni Avdija picks up a tech after fouling Jimmy Butler — Beal and KCP have to keep him from Scott Foster – 8:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija has had enough of Scott Foster and earns a technical for slamming the ball to the ground after another questionable foul call – 8:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Some of the Wizards turnovers just leave you scratching your head at how they could possibly make such a lackadaisical play (i.e KCP inbounds pass starting Miami fast break). – 7:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Virginia Tech with a 25-yard FG to score its first points.
Miami 7, Virginia Tech 3 with 5:06 left in the 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards playing small with Kuzma at center. Adebayo in for the Heat. – 7:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This is now officially the second-best Rambo in University of Miami history. pic.twitter.com/mRWIu4Apw4 – 7:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma playing the 4 and 5 for the Wizards as Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell each have 3 fouls with 7 minutes left in the first half. Not great. – 7:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Now Montrezl Harrell letting official #83 Andy Nagy know, ‘that’s a foul, that’s a foul!’ from the bench after Kyle Lowry takes a fat swipe at Raul Neto
Wizards getting hosed in the 50-50 calls right now – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Wizards have been among the NBA’s best at defending the three-point line this season. The Heat has started 1 of 9 from deep tonight. – 7:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Good thing Daniel Gafford is back because Montrezl Harrell just picked up his 3rd foul with 8:51 left in the first half. – 7:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell called for his 3rd foul in 11 minutes, an offensive call by Scott Foster that was very soft – 7:46 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford – 2 fouls
Montrezl Harrell – 3 fouls
8:59 remaining in the first half. – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Miami’s first play is a Tyler Van Dyme to Charleston Rambo for 39 yards. – 7:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat down 26-25 at the end of the first
Three-point shooting still atrocious out the gate, going 1 for 7 from deep thanks to Tyler Herro’s first shot
11 of 18 on 2’s though – 7:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 26, Heat 25
Beal: 10 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Avdija: 6 pts., 1 reb., 1 steal
Butler: 8 pts., 3 rebs. 3 assts., 2 steals
FTAs: Wizards 6/7, Heat 0/0
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 7 (6), Heat 4 (7) – 7:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one: The Wizards lead 26-25 after a much sharper start (that…. still had 7 TOs)
Beal: 10p
Avdija: 6p – 7:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Heat 26-25 after one. Beal has 10 pts, Avdija has 6 pts. Wiz lead despite 7 TOs. – 7:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Wizards 26, Heat 25. Jimmy Butler with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wizards 26, Heat 25 after one. Butler with 8 for Heat, Beal 10 for Wizards. – 7:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Scott Foster will never let you know he is from Maryland when officiating a Wizards game – 7:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler has spammed one move, the spin around mid-range jumper, for 3 straight games and it can’t be stopped – 7:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have turned the ball over seven times in the game’s first 9:18, leading to six points. The Wizards had 17 turnovers in Thursday’s loss to the Heat, leading to 20 points. – 7:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards had 17 TOs against the Heat on Thu. and are hoping to limit them tonight. They have 7 TOs in 9:18. – 7:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nobody is better at that than Jimmy Butler
As I’ve said for a while, his best skill in the game of basketball is weakside defending – 7:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
One order of bucket with a free throw on the side, please.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/khpVuR4Hck – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s bench rotation tonight: Dedmon, Herro, Strus and Martin. – 7:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson with 2 missed threes to start
Follows that up with a floater and a left handed layup
Okay – 7:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Second foul on Robinson, so Caleb Martin and Max Strus to enter. – 7:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson called for his second foul with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter. Max Strus in. – 7:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Consecutive two-pointers by Duncan Robinson. Is that a career-high streak? – 7:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Find the open man, find the open man, GOT ‘EM.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/s5xPl8QiFM – 7:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal’s mom and dad are sitting courtside for Wizards-Heat with grandchildren in arms – 7:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
8 points in 4 minutes already for Bradley Beal. 3-3 FG. Might be one of those nights. – 7:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler continues to thrive in iso post-up situations. – 7:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The first Duncan Robinson foul less than 3 minutes in. Now the concern about a second. – 7:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford playing with a splint wrap on his right thumb getting tough whistles with the officials early.
First has a post-up on Kyle Lowry and no foul is called. Then has a hard screen and called for the offensive foul. Bounces back with a good catch in the paint + score. – 7:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
One goal tonight: Win 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/VP84dByQDq – 6:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro all playing tonight
It’s been 5 games and 3 quarters since all 4 of them are playing together – 6:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to get
~BUCKETS~
⬇️
About that time!
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/hzMaQZheD4 – 6:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game will be the 164th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker making the most of his offensive opportunities with the Heat and the story behind his ultra-efficient floater miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Tyler Herro (wrist) is available to play in tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starters tonight vs. Wizards: Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson, Butler and Lowry.
So yes, Adebayo is playing. – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to the usual (when everyone is healthy) starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Duncan Robinson
Kyle Lowry – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night starters! ⤵ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kkGIv4a3T3 – 6:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Miami safety James Williams is out here with the injured players. Thought he hasn’t officially been ruled out, imagining he won’t play tonight. pic.twitter.com/WeTzLlkZwP – 6:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY UPDATE vs @Jaryd Wilson
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/YuXKidx9TU – 6:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ev starting to heat up.
📊 11 PTS / 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/R1wglMiLuG – 6:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
My three keys to the game, including Daniel Gafford’s status and how to limit Mr. Big Face Coffee, all while Bradley Beal warms up at Capital One Arena 👇 pic.twitter.com/B72Ca2iv6T – 6:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Styled up for a Saturday night showdown!
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5Ydfg2kuBc – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes away.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 99.1 FM
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle on Nov. 1 and hasn’t played since: “He has plans to play next week. I’m not sure at what point, but he’s progressing nicely and doing more every day. So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.” – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s latest injury report shows Adebayo (knee), Herro (wrist) are available tonight. But that’s the injury report, not me, no Spoelstra. – 5:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are both listed as available for tonight’s game vs. Wizards on the 5:30 p.m. injury report. Erik Spoelstra just said “we’ll see” when asked about their status. – 5:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
📍 Hard Rock Stadium
Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) vs. Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) kicks off in two hours.
Anyone remember these two teams are still fighting for bowl eligibility? Or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/dzEYBPgemT – 5:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will go through their pregame “process,” then they’ll make a decision from there
“We’ll see.” – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says “we’ll see” when asked about the status of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for tonight’s game vs. Wizards. Both are going through their pregame routine. – 5:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Wes Unseld Jr. on Rui Hachimura attending the Wizards’ shootaround this morning: “The fact that he was able to go through parts of shootaround today were terrific. I think it’s just another step in his ramp-up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but … – 5:31 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura went through parts of shootaround for the first time today, Unseld said.
“Just another step in his ramp up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but every day it’s more.” – 5:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Davis Bertans is expected to return “this week.” Sounds like Monday is possible but a higher likelihood it happens on the road trip. – 5:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says limiting Spencer Dinwiddie in back-to-backs was a plan set before the season with the idea to re-evaluate that plan after 4-to-6 weeks. That would mean they will consider whether to keep doing it rather soon. – 5:22 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford is available to play tonight per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wes Unseld Jr. says Daniel Gifford is back and will start tonight for Wizards vs. Heat. – 5:19 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Spencer Dinwiddie and Daniel Gafford will both start tonight vs. Miami. – 5:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford is available to play tonight against the Heat and will start, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Gafford sprained his right thumb Wednesday and did not play Thursday. – 5:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo going through his usual pregame routine tonight. He’s questionable to play vs. Wizards because of a knee bruise. pic.twitter.com/qGhyhJgMEc – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo working during pregame warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/h7O5ugJBee – 5:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija the film addict back at it again pic.twitter.com/xKN3upMkHv – 4:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — With Markieff Morris away, Heat absence likely at least 10 games, with return possibly against . . . Nuggets, Jokic sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: As Heat get draft reminders, scouting and development trumping all sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is it too early to consider the Heat gaining an upper hand? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards’ offense could use some help, but help is on the way: Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DqP4mESjjg – 3:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Chicago Red Stars fell just one step short yet again in the NWSL championship game, dropping a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit to end a season plagued with injuries.
Early game story: chicagotribune.com/sports/soccer/… – 3:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Veteran point guards will be key for each team tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/YTeuHygBfT – 3:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura watching parts of Wizards morning shootaround on the right
Maybe by next weekend Hachimura is practicing and/or playing with the Go-Go pic.twitter.com/bqkHQkkqWG – 2:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to continue to connect from three.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Xtf5dkAAEE – 2:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TOMORROW: @Bradley Beal and the @MSE basketball family will be distributing pre-Thanksgiving meals to the community!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2Vz012NRxY – 2:18 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
There’s a few ruthless Jimmy Butler tendencies that you’ll enjoy watching when we have the ball. That, and @CoupNBA‘s breakdown of why Tyler Herro’s game is for real ⬇️ – 2:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal’s 72.7 true shooting percentage against the Heat on Thursday was his highest of the season so far.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/4Z69agF9vr – 2:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With a victory tonight, the Washington Wizards would improve to 11-5 and would equal their second-best start in franchise history after 16 games, per @Basketball-Reference. These are the keys to tonight’s rematch against the Miami Heat. (Click on the attached screen grab.) pic.twitter.com/67i2IZYipT – 1:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Does Miami have a top 3-5 candidate in every award right now except Rookie of the Year?
Kinda wild – 1:50 PM
Does Miami have a top 3-5 candidate in every award right now except Rookie of the Year?
