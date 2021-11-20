Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-14) play against the Indiana Pacers (11-11) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 72, Indiana Pacers 100 (Q4 08:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes getting beat by TJ McConnell to the rim?
Woof.
The Pelicans are down 96-64 to the Pacers after three quarters.
Worst first 36 minutes of the season. Hands down. – 8:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 96-64 after 3, easily their largest lead of the season in 18 games.
Just what they needed. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas has 19 and 13 in 23 minutes.
And at this rate, I don’t think we should see him or Brandon Ingram again tonight.
Play the kids, get out of town.
Also, would love to see the Nashville version of Jaxson Hayes. – 8:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So, everyone excited for Thanksgiving week?
(Pelicans down 86-60 and it’s just all bad.) – 8:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Highest assist game for Sabonis since the first of the month. Still 18mins left in the game, too, and he’s got 20-10-6.
With the Pacers up by 22, he likely won’t play enough to secure his first triple-double of the season. – 8:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
CASHHHHH 💸
@Domantas Sabonis beats the shot clock 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6DW9aHSgfx – 8:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Jonas Valanciunas has 19 points, 10 rebounds and is -27.
Shows how bad the Pelicans are getting worked overall. – 8:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Out of the timeout, Sabonis brought the ball up, then set a screen and opened up Holiday for a 3, his fourth.
Pacers have launched 27 3s to the Pelicans’ 10. – 8:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
got him again 😈
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/sUCFjweiIm – 8:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ingram beats the shot clock for the 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/ZHaJ819hHj – 8:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pacers 58, Pelicans 46
Valanciunas 15 pts & 8 rebs
Ingram 6 pts (2-8 FG)
NAW 6 pts (2-7 FG)
Pels somehow go into halftime only down 12 pts despite a really ugly 1st half on offense. Once again, the guard play without Devonte’ Graham has been a major issue – 8:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
up a dozen at the break.
@Domantas Sabonis: 14p/7r/4a
@Justin Holiday: 14p/2a pic.twitter.com/jc6xt8P2JA – 8:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans are down 58-46 to the Pacers at halftime. Feels like the deficit should be larger.
Thing that jumps off the statsheet: 3-pointers
Pacers: 8-21
Pelicans: 4-9
That disparity has to shrink in the 2nd half if New Orleans hopes to come back. – 8:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pacers 58, Pelicans 46
– JV: 15p, 8r, 7/12 FG, 1/1 3P
– Ingram: 6p, 3a, 2r
– NAW: 6p, 4a, 2r
Pels: 40.9 FG%, 4/9 3P, 6/6 FT
Pacers: 48.9 FG%, 8/21 3P, 4/6 FT – 8:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have led the entire way and by as much as 20. Up 58-46 on the Pelicans at the half. Just four turnovers is acceptable; none in the 1Q.
Sabonis & Holiday each have 14pts. Valanciunas has 15/8. – 8:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Missing rebounds last night. Missing makeable buckets tonight.
Jaxson Hayes, man. He needs to be better in year 3. – 7:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this dime though 👀
@Domantas Sabonis ➡️ @Torrey Craig
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/6DLVQH8Ez5 – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
And there’s Jonas Valanciunas’ first 3-point attempt and make on the night.
Pelicans struggling with keeping the Pacers off the scoreboard though, trailing 52-35 with over 4 minutes left in the first half. – 7:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
cross court fastball assist by NAW 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/a6NflEFs8Y – 7:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Hoosiers” with some players from the movie. pic.twitter.com/QEJJwV0gFF – 7:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans should still be having nightmares from how disruptive T.J. McConnell was last season. There was a game in New Orleans where Pels had trouble getting ball across halfcourt vs. him – 7:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pacers 32, Pelicans 19
Lewis 5 pts
NAW 4 pts
Pels shot 40.9 percent from the floor and turned it over 5 times as they fell behind early in Indy. Offensive execution needs some improvement. – 7:32 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
If we’ve learned anything, the Pelicans playing like a hot garbage can in the first quarter can only mean they’re due for great things tonight. – 7:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 32-19 on the Pelicans after 1. Had Sabonis facilitate the offense, then McConnell.
They had 19asts last game; already 11 on 13FGs. Nine-man rotation. – 7:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
TORREY TAKES FLIGHT ✈️
@Torrey Craig | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/rmTi0d8hRB – 7:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nearly 9 minutes into this one, the Pelicans are down 23-10 to the Pacers and have the same amount of turnovers (5) as made field goals (5).
New Orleans has Indiana right where they want em? – 7:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Better flow in the first five minutes for the Pacers. Up 15-4, all five have attempted a shot and notably, 0 turnovers to 3. – 7:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Daps all around – let’s hoop 👊
📺: @BallySportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/1oiffp7WMu – 7:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Antonio Daniels going out on a ledge and predicting a win on @BallySportsNO
Granted, he has reason for optimism — he’s wearing a turtleneck. In 2 of the 3 Pelicans victories, @adaniels33 had on this wonderful piece of attire! – 6:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte is available, but Justin Holiday getting the start tonight vs the Pelicans. – 6:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starters! 👏
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BuIuEVw7bk – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
17 PTS and 12 REB last night, BI is back at it tonight 🙌
🏀: at Pacers (6 pm CT)
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/VF4eef49SC – 6:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fresh in Indy 👀
@MichelobULTRA 💧 #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/AltS3Yv2D6 – 6:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans:
Chris Duarte – Available (right shoulder soreness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/YzJZZ0AjVe – 6:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
getting loose 🏹
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/jr2ZCwCFiQ – 5:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on impact of Kira Lewis Jr. (16 pts last night vs. LAC) after three DNPs: “We don’t win that game without Kira coming up big the way he did. To his credit, he’s staying with it, working in the gym, getting better. We were all proud to see him have that game.” – 5:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Willie Green speaks with the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Pacers
#WBD | Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forward Kelan Martin getting pregame work in with assistant Ronald Nored pic.twitter.com/kRdgInZ7Bx – 5:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season scoring average at Indiana? @ErinESummers picks Lewis (5.1), @dsallerson tabs Satoransky (2.7). Mine is NAW (15.1). We can’t take anyone more than once all season. #SaturdayScorer standings: Erin 2, Jim 1, Daniel 0, Fans 0 – 3:49 PM
Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites
Louisville 42, Detroit Mercy 35 H | Noah Locke 11 points, El Ellis 8 and Dre Davis 7 for Louisville. Samuell Williamson has 7 rebounds. – 2:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game ⤵️
▪️ Pels limited Clips to 81 points Friday (NOP previous season low was 96)
▪️ Lewis (16 points, 3 steals vs. LAC), Satoransky provide vital backcourt depth
▪️ NBA 3-point leader Valanciunas (55.3%) vs. top shot-blocker Turner (3.1 bpg)
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/qZpoEbSGvx – 2:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
family time 🥰
@Torrey Craig brought his son Braylon on the court during pregame last night. pic.twitter.com/Rf6rrDpF6s – 2:29 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
It’s going to take a long time to have sufficient data to justify trust in +/- numbers, but Herb Jones’ numbers by lineup and by game have stood out this year, as has his actual on-court play. -Pellissier pic.twitter.com/9ZUuTNxWjx – 2:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
No DeVonte’ Graham, Zion Williamson, Didi Louzada, or Daulton Hommes for the Pelicans tonight against the Pacers. They’re all out, as are TJ Warren and Isaiah Jackson for the Pacers.
Chris Duarte (shoulder) is questionable again after playing last night against Charlotte. – 1:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte’ Graham (left foot soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game vs Indiana, per the Pelicans – 1:17 PM
