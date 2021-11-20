Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) play against the Boston Celtics (8-8) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 54, Boston Celtics 68 (Q3 08:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Boston Celtics @celtics
Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire tells you how we racked up 17 assists during the first half. pic.twitter.com/6MkoCdtdFe – 8:48 PM
Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire tells you how we racked up 17 assists during the first half. pic.twitter.com/6MkoCdtdFe – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks didn’t take it to the #Magic like they did the #Thunder in the first quarter with the extended runs but have worked another double-digit lead. – 8:40 PM
The #Bucks didn’t take it to the #Magic like they did the #Thunder in the first quarter with the extended runs but have worked another double-digit lead. – 8:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Between Dennis Schroder, Enes Kanter, Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Marcus Smart, the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Past lead the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Future 58-45 at the half. – 8:39 PM
Between Dennis Schroder, Enes Kanter, Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Marcus Smart, the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Past lead the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Future 58-45 at the half. – 8:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
knock it down Lu ☄️
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/8jj2jv2CBg – 8:35 PM
knock it down Lu ☄️
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/8jj2jv2CBg – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 58-45 at the half
Tatum – 16 points
Schroder – 13 points
Grant – 11 points
Celtics – 17 assists on 22 baskets
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Gilgeous-Alexander – 10 points
Dort – 8 points
Favors – 7 points
Thunder – 37% shooting – 8:32 PM
Celtics lead 58-45 at the half
Tatum – 16 points
Schroder – 13 points
Grant – 11 points
Celtics – 17 assists on 22 baskets
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Gilgeous-Alexander – 10 points
Dort – 8 points
Favors – 7 points
Thunder – 37% shooting – 8:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams now 13-of-25 from 3-point range in his last five games. He’s at 42.1 percent for the season. – 8:31 PM
Grant Williams now 13-of-25 from 3-point range in his last five games. He’s at 42.1 percent for the season. – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
This Celtics lineup is full of Oklahoma ties: Dennis Schroder (Thunder), Al Horford (Thunder), Marcus Smart (OSU), Josh Richardson (Edmond Santa Fe)
Just need Enes Kanter to replace Grant Williams and they’d be five for five. – 8:26 PM
This Celtics lineup is full of Oklahoma ties: Dennis Schroder (Thunder), Al Horford (Thunder), Marcus Smart (OSU), Josh Richardson (Edmond Santa Fe)
Just need Enes Kanter to replace Grant Williams and they’d be five for five. – 8:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
all gas on the break 🏎
@Isaiah Roby ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/mPg8axBPDb – 8:18 PM
all gas on the break 🏎
@Isaiah Roby ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/mPg8axBPDb – 8:18 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum has 16 points, four rebounds and two assists on 6-of-12 FG in his first 13 minutes. – 8:18 PM
Jayson Tatum has 16 points, four rebounds and two assists on 6-of-12 FG in his first 13 minutes. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s nice that Josh Giddey took time out of filming the Dune series to play in the NBA for a while. – 8:14 PM
It’s nice that Josh Giddey took time out of filming the Dune series to play in the NBA for a while. – 8:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
seein’ green 💵
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/16muRbA1R8 – 8:13 PM
seein’ green 💵
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/16muRbA1R8 – 8:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA was 2-12 from 3 last night, his worst shooting night in OKC.
SGA is 2-2 from 3 to start tonight, including a stepback 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer. – 8:08 PM
SGA was 2-12 from 3 last night, his worst shooting night in OKC.
SGA is 2-2 from 3 to start tonight, including a stepback 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer. – 8:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers rule out Leonard, Morris, Preston, Johnson for tomorrow morning vs Mavericks
That makes 13 available:
– George, Jackson, Zubac, Bledsoe, Batum
– Mann, Hartenstein, Kennard
– Winslow, Boston, Ibaka
– Coffey, Scrubb – 8:08 PM
Clippers rule out Leonard, Morris, Preston, Johnson for tomorrow morning vs Mavericks
That makes 13 available:
– George, Jackson, Zubac, Bledsoe, Batum
– Mann, Hartenstein, Kennard
– Winslow, Boston, Ibaka
– Coffey, Scrubb – 8:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
wdym breathe breathe
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/k0Tz8jbJhz – 8:06 PM
wdym breathe breathe
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/k0Tz8jbJhz – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Random thought: Skinny Grant Williams is everything the Celtics hoped Semi Ojeleye would become. – 8:05 PM
Random thought: Skinny Grant Williams is everything the Celtics hoped Semi Ojeleye would become. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 30-23 after one
Schroder – 10 points
Tatum – 7 points
Grant – 6 points
Celtics – 11 assists on 13 baskets
Celtics – 62% shooting
Gilgeous-Alexander – 8 points
Favors – 5 points
Jerome – 5 points
Thunder – 38% shooting – 8:04 PM
Celtics lead 30-23 after one
Schroder – 10 points
Tatum – 7 points
Grant – 6 points
Celtics – 11 assists on 13 baskets
Celtics – 62% shooting
Gilgeous-Alexander – 8 points
Favors – 5 points
Jerome – 5 points
Thunder – 38% shooting – 8:04 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams has now hit a 3-pointer in five straight games. 12-23 in that stretch – 8:04 PM
Grant Williams has now hit a 3-pointer in five straight games. 12-23 in that stretch – 8:04 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
SGA hits a buzzer beater and the 2nd worst 3-point shooting team in the league is 5-10 from deep. C’s shooting 62% overall and are sort of casually up 7 after 1 – 8:03 PM
SGA hits a buzzer beater and the 2nd worst 3-point shooting team in the league is 5-10 from deep. C’s shooting 62% overall and are sort of casually up 7 after 1 – 8:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Celtics 30, Thunder 23
– SGA splashes a step-back 3 to beat the buzzer
– Schroder leads the Celtics with 10 points – 8:03 PM
End 1Q: Celtics 30, Thunder 23
– SGA splashes a step-back 3 to beat the buzzer
– Schroder leads the Celtics with 10 points – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have to be careful to avoid just trading baskets with OKC. The Thunder aren’t a team you want to let hang around. – 8:02 PM
Celtics have to be careful to avoid just trading baskets with OKC. The Thunder aren’t a team you want to let hang around. – 8:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Two drives. All five guys touch it. Tatum wide open for 3. pic.twitter.com/iItLBgn8fi – 7:55 PM
Two drives. All five guys touch it. Tatum wide open for 3. pic.twitter.com/iItLBgn8fi – 7:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dort and Favors on target early 🎯
@luthebeast | @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/xxwPrTUDl0 – 7:55 PM
Dort and Favors on target early 🎯
@luthebeast | @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/xxwPrTUDl0 – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Grant Williams doing a decent job staying in front of SGA right now. – 7:48 PM
Grant Williams doing a decent job staying in front of SGA right now. – 7:48 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka wasted no time delivering a message to the team about tonight’s matchup with OKC.
Watch now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/vSgfpiYryg – 7:47 PM
Ime Udoka wasted no time delivering a message to the team about tonight’s matchup with OKC.
Watch now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/vSgfpiYryg – 7:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There’s so many Thunder legends on the court it is heart warming. – 7:44 PM
There’s so many Thunder legends on the court it is heart warming. – 7:44 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum is facing one of his toughest matchups of the season tonight in Luc Dort, a player destined for all-NBA defense consideration. – 7:43 PM
Tatum is facing one of his toughest matchups of the season tonight in Luc Dort, a player destined for all-NBA defense consideration. – 7:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting 🖐
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/OowcEONuUP – 7:41 PM
Starting 🖐
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/OowcEONuUP – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics black and green alternates have really grown on me. – 7:41 PM
The Celtics black and green alternates have really grown on me. – 7:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 20, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Oklahoma City – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams OKC: None pic.twitter.com/XWjecxXesn – 7:10 PM
Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 20, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Oklahoma City – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams OKC: None pic.twitter.com/XWjecxXesn – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 7:05 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 7:05 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
We back! Leggo!! #Celtics Pre Game Live on now @NBCSBoston! @Chris Forsberg @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/4GTMjciS0U – 7:04 PM
We back! Leggo!! #Celtics Pre Game Live on now @NBCSBoston! @Chris Forsberg @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/4GTMjciS0U – 7:04 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Keeping with the same lineup tonight #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/8XLZ8tro7l – 7:03 PM
Keeping with the same lineup tonight #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/8XLZ8tro7l – 7:03 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The Thunder are the league’s second-worst 3-point shooting team but they’re eighth in 3-point attempts. The ball will be flying tonight, and the Celtics need to turn those long misses into transition opportunities.
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 6:45 PM
The Thunder are the league’s second-worst 3-point shooting team but they’re eighth in 3-point attempts. The ball will be flying tonight, and the Celtics need to turn those long misses into transition opportunities.
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 6:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Final: Utah 68, Boston College 61
First 4-0 start for the Utes since 2017-18. – 6:40 PM
Final: Utah 68, Boston College 61
First 4-0 start for the Utes since 2017-18. – 6:40 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
If this sounds familiar regarding Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams, well, you know. Ime Udoka: ““They’re looking better, feeling better, hoping to have them back soon. Nothing long term, but just being cautious still. They’re not 100 percent, so we’ll keep them out tonight.” – 6:32 PM
If this sounds familiar regarding Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams, well, you know. Ime Udoka: ““They’re looking better, feeling better, hoping to have them back soon. Nothing long term, but just being cautious still. They’re not 100 percent, so we’ll keep them out tonight.” – 6:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is 2+ without a point, but leads Boston College, 57-55, at the under-4.
It’s been a sluggish, defensive-minded game both ways. – 6:26 PM
Utah is 2+ without a point, but leads Boston College, 57-55, at the under-4.
It’s been a sluggish, defensive-minded game both ways. – 6:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Wasn’t even thinking about this, but Dave Bliss reminded us that he and Al Horford played against each other several times in the SEC.
Bliss said he took a few elbows. – 6:15 PM
Wasn’t even thinking about this, but Dave Bliss reminded us that he and Al Horford played against each other several times in the SEC.
Bliss said he took a few elbows. – 6:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Bliss on Al Horford says they played a ton in high school and throughout their playing career says the basketball world “is a small circle” jokingly says Horford fouls on his classic hook shot. Gives the vet a ton of praise and mention’s his winning impact and leadership. – 6:15 PM
Dave Bliss on Al Horford says they played a ton in high school and throughout their playing career says the basketball world “is a small circle” jokingly says Horford fouls on his classic hook shot. Gives the vet a ton of praise and mention’s his winning impact and leadership. – 6:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum with a recap of his game last night vs the Lakers, uh, defense. pic.twitter.com/KSVPOKvQr8 – 6:10 PM
Tatum with a recap of his game last night vs the Lakers, uh, defense. pic.twitter.com/KSVPOKvQr8 – 6:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Bliss, like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, praises Kam Woods. Says he is primarily working with the bigs, and says Woods has been a huge part of their defensive success. – 6:09 PM
Dave Bliss, like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, praises Kam Woods. Says he is primarily working with the bigs, and says Woods has been a huge part of their defensive success. – 6:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Bliss praises Derrick Favors ability to “blend into the team.” Mention’s he tried to recruit Favors to Georgia and remembers him as a high schooler. – 6:08 PM
Dave Bliss praises Derrick Favors ability to “blend into the team.” Mention’s he tried to recruit Favors to Georgia and remembers him as a high schooler. – 6:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
No surprise Lu Dort will be tasked with defending Tatum tonight Dave Bliss confirms. – 6:07 PM
No surprise Lu Dort will be tasked with defending Tatum tonight Dave Bliss confirms. – 6:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort is going to be the primary guy on Tatum tonight, per Bliss. – 6:07 PM
Lu Dort is going to be the primary guy on Tatum tonight, per Bliss. – 6:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Bliss on Dennis and Al “it was great. Both guys helped our organization a lot. They had a lot of NBA experience coming in, so I just try to learn from those guys.” Says they’re both unique. In his opinion, Dennis was the 6th man of the year in OKC. – 6:04 PM
Dave Bliss on Dennis and Al “it was great. Both guys helped our organization a lot. They had a lot of NBA experience coming in, so I just try to learn from those guys.” Says they’re both unique. In his opinion, Dennis was the 6th man of the year in OKC. – 6:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors will start at center tonight in place of JRE, per Dave Bliss. – 6:02 PM
Derrick Favors will start at center tonight in place of JRE, per Dave Bliss. – 6:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says he’s liked having Marcus and Dennis on the court together: “They can do multiple things playing on and off the ball.” – 5:57 PM
Coach Udoka says he’s liked having Marcus and Dennis on the court together: “They can do multiple things playing on and off the ball.” – 5:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says defending Jayson Tatum “is always a team effort to stop these All-Stars at the end of the day” does of course, praise Lu Dort. – 5:55 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says defending Jayson Tatum “is always a team effort to stop these All-Stars at the end of the day” does of course, praise Lu Dort. – 5:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says he works with Kam Woods in player development and he “takes in as much knowledge as he can” from the coaching staff. – 5:54 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says he works with Kam Woods in player development and he “takes in as much knowledge as he can” from the coaching staff. – 5:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “us being prepared for us being prepared to catch and shoot in those situations” because Josh Giddey can zoom passes at any time across court. “One of the better passers I’ve ever played with.” Praises Giddey’s vision “This dude doing it like it’s nothing.” – 5:53 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “us being prepared for us being prepared to catch and shoot in those situations” because Josh Giddey can zoom passes at any time across court. “One of the better passers I’ve ever played with.” Praises Giddey’s vision “This dude doing it like it’s nothing.” – 5:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says “being very competitive, and having a lot of heart out there.” Is what helps him play the small ball five against these veteran centers. pic.twitter.com/Pb6rJnh6sy – 5:51 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says “being very competitive, and having a lot of heart out there.” Is what helps him play the small ball five against these veteran centers. pic.twitter.com/Pb6rJnh6sy – 5:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Al Horford trade has been a win-win so far: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 5:50 PM
The Al Horford trade has been a win-win so far: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 5:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams and Jaylen Brown are feeling better and aren’t out long term but will be out tonight. Hopeful they’ll be ready for the next game. – 5:49 PM
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams and Jaylen Brown are feeling better and aren’t out long term but will be out tonight. Hopeful they’ll be ready for the next game. – 5:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams officially out for tonight for Celtics. Monday’s game is a possibility for him and Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:49 PM
Rob Williams officially out for tonight for Celtics. Monday’s game is a possibility for him and Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:49 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime in Daytona: Boston College 32, Utah 30.
Mostly a rock fight for about 16 minutes, then BC started getting comfortable.
Eagels are 48% shooting and 57% from deep/ – 5:38 PM
Halftime in Daytona: Boston College 32, Utah 30.
Mostly a rock fight for about 16 minutes, then BC started getting comfortable.
Eagels are 48% shooting and 57% from deep/ – 5:38 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As expected, Gabe Madsen is in street clothes as Utah-Boston College is underway in Daytona. – 5:11 PM
As expected, Gabe Madsen is in street clothes as Utah-Boston College is underway in Daytona. – 5:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says he’ll take matchups into consideration when determining his starting lineup, which is why Danuel House started in OKC: “If we’re playing against a bigger, more physical center, it’s more advantageous for us to have Theis out there to defend him…” pic.twitter.com/6edHUf8i0W – 3:43 PM
Stephen Silas says he’ll take matchups into consideration when determining his starting lineup, which is why Danuel House started in OKC: “If we’re playing against a bigger, more physical center, it’s more advantageous for us to have Theis out there to defend him…” pic.twitter.com/6edHUf8i0W – 3:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder hits the hardwood again tonight against Boston in its second night of road back-to-backs.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/By42YGRmAJ – 3:35 PM
The Thunder hits the hardwood again tonight against Boston in its second night of road back-to-backs.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/By42YGRmAJ – 3:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, Paul Watson and Mike Muscala are all out for the Thunder. Jaylen Brown is OUT, Robert Williams II is doubtful, and Dennis Schroder is probable. Thunder legend Al Horford will play on the second night of a B2B. – 2:25 PM
Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, Paul Watson and Mike Muscala are all out for the Thunder. Jaylen Brown is OUT, Robert Williams II is doubtful, and Dennis Schroder is probable. Thunder legend Al Horford will play on the second night of a B2B. – 2:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder-Celtics injury report
– Jaylen Brown is out
– Mike Muscala will rest on the second night of a back to back pic.twitter.com/yotRF8zU77 – 2:15 PM
Thunder-Celtics injury report
– Jaylen Brown is out
– Mike Muscala will rest on the second night of a back to back pic.twitter.com/yotRF8zU77 – 2:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown will miss his eighth straight game against the Thunder on Saturday night. However, his return appears to be only days away masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 1:31 PM
Jaylen Brown will miss his eighth straight game against the Thunder on Saturday night. However, his return appears to be only days away masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 1:31 PM