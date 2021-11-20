Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

USA Today Sports

The Orlando Magic (4-12) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021

Orlando Magic 38, Milwaukee Bucks 51 (Q2 07:29)

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton just tried a deep ball to Jrue Holiday and threw that thing like a full-court alley-oop.
Holiday was not able to go up and grab it. – 8:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 36-24. Portis with 10 points, G. Antetokounmpo with 9 points.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 138.5
DefRtg: 84.6
Net Rtg: +53.9
ORB%: 20.0%
DRB%: 81.2% – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks didn’t take it to the #Magic like they did the #Thunder in the first quarter with the extended runs but have worked another double-digit lead. – 8:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The pass from Jrue. 🤌
The finish from Pat. 🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/QmWAu2tCIa8:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Rodney Hood is active tonight and in the game. Thanasis Antetokounmpo appears to have entered the rotation because of Semi Ojeleye’s injury. – 8:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I know I’m saying this once a game, but Pat Connaughton is just a really strong player for the Bucks now.
High glasser driving right, steal, and a 3 on consecutive possessions. – 8:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Some tricky magic from Grayson. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cwDxMgwBql8:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Going to be interesting to see how Grayson Allen gets comfortable in his role with Middleton back on the floor. There will still be open looks, just not as many touches.
He just scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Bucks a 23-14 lead. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Little 7-0 run pushes the #Bucks out to a 23-14 lead on the #Magic8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have a 16-12 lead in the early going against the worst team in the East. Holiday & G. Antetokounmpo have combined for 13 of those points in the first five minutes of the game. – 8:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 16-12, with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
Jrue Holiday off to a hot start offensively. Quick seven points with 2-of-2 3-point shooting. – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has hit his first couple shots and has seven points and an assist here in the early going for the #Bucks8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski nails the first three for us!! pic.twitter.com/2iT6wm4phH8:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
A Jrue Holiday free throw gets the Bucks started on this Saturday night. – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/8ddVWNWEFz8:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another back-to-back for the Bucks
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/D2KsZBY2V57:52 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back for more. Tonight’s Starting 5️⃣: pic.twitter.com/9JdndocyVa7:39 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s starting five in Milwaukee ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4KHlWiLzYm7:32 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 17 at MILWAUKEE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@RealRadio1041
#MagicTogether – 7:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Planet Pat 🪐
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/KAJYD8CbrE7:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
What is Jrue orchestrating tonight? pic.twitter.com/aQE0cuQx5N7:19 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Going for our 8th straight win over Orlando!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: Bucks 114 – Magic 102 (May 11, 2021) pic.twitter.com/PEUo0Msw5N6:34 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Gary Harris in place of Cole Anthony (ankle) tonight against the Bucks – 6:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on managing substitution patterns/lineups with seemingly a new injury a game: “It’s part of the gig. Trying to put together who is subbing in and out and all that is like my little daily Sudoku or crossword puzzle. The brain is sharp this year.” pic.twitter.com/LKNu0nQC0T6:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Classic Concords for Connaughton.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/XqQr0qdEQY6:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Newsworthy shirt. 📰
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/sIMUdpbLpg5:53 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We’ve got your prep ahead of tonight’s game.
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/7ZNSwdIiSQ5:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
on this date in 1993, Shaq went OFF 😤
24 PTS
28 REB*
15 BLK*
12-19 FG
*Career high pic.twitter.com/fU1npH6pEW2:29 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will not play in the @Orlando Magic‘s road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris is right on target. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0A3ZplnBI72:03 PM

