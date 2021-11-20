Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Orlando Magic (4-12) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Orlando Magic 38, Milwaukee Bucks 51 (Q2 07:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks didn’t take it to the #Magic like they did the #Thunder in the first quarter with the extended runs but have worked another double-digit lead. – 8:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Suggs. With confidence. 👌
📺: https://t.co/OS8Yz9ynG2 pic.twitter.com/VgzTaGWdiC – 8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The pass from Jrue. 🤌
The finish from Pat. 🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/QmWAu2tCIa – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Little 7-0 run pushes the #Bucks out to a 23-14 lead on the #Magic – 8:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
hook em @TheRealMoBamba
📺: https://t.co/OS8Yz9ynG2 pic.twitter.com/lyi7lSe9yO – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have a 16-12 lead in the early going against the worst team in the East. Holiday & G. Antetokounmpo have combined for 13 of those points in the first five minutes of the game. – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has hit his first couple shots and has seven points and an assist here in the early going for the #Bucks – 8:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Suggs + Wagner = 💰
📺: https://t.co/OS8Yz9ynG2 pic.twitter.com/EYykBxt0iT – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another back-to-back for the Bucks
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/D2KsZBY2V5 – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s starting five in Milwaukee ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4KHlWiLzYm – 7:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 17 at MILWAUKEE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@RealRadio1041
#MagicTogether – 7:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
While he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, Sterling Brown was one of the first players to take a stand that led to a boycott of the 2020 NBA playoffs inside the buddle in suburban Orlando. Brown, a product of SMU, now plays for the #Mavs. @Dallas Mavericks
mavs.com/browntookastan… – 6:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Going for our 8th straight win over Orlando!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: Bucks 114 – Magic 102 (May 11, 2021) pic.twitter.com/PEUo0Msw5N – 6:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Gary Harris in place of Cole Anthony (ankle) tonight against the Bucks – 6:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on managing substitution patterns/lineups with seemingly a new injury a game: “It’s part of the gig. Trying to put together who is subbing in and out and all that is like my little daily Sudoku or crossword puzzle. The brain is sharp this year.” pic.twitter.com/LKNu0nQC0T – 6:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Classic Concords for Connaughton.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/XqQr0qdEQY – 6:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We’ve got your prep ahead of tonight’s game.
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/7ZNSwdIiSQ – 5:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Haywood Highsmith has been added to the USA Basketball World Cup qualifying roster, in place of Orlando Johnson. – 4:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
on this date in 1993, Shaq went OFF 😤
24 PTS
28 REB*
15 BLK*
12-19 FG
*Career high pic.twitter.com/fU1npH6pEW – 2:29 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will not play in the @Orlando Magic‘s road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM
