Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 25, Portland Trail Blazers 25 (Q1 01:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The return of C Bass.
Out of the timeout:
Milton / Korkmaz / Thybulle / Harris / Bassey – 10:31 PM
Out of the timeout:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The most anticipated sequel in years coming to a screen near you after the commercial break, with Charles Bassey about to check in. – 10:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sub pattern so far in the first: Thybulle for Niang, then Milton for Maxey, then Korkmaz for Curry. – 10:29 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey needs to turn the ball over more in order to become the best version of himself. – 10:25 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Blazers hunted Georges Niang early. Niang has done a nice job 1-on-1 against Norman Powell but naturally had more difficulty against Damian Lillard. Matisse Thybulle, back from a stint in the health and safety protocols, will replace him after the first timeout. – 10:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers calls timeout after Lillard scored his 9th point to put the Blazers up 18-17 with 5:46 left in the half. Harris leads the #Sixers with 8 points on 3-4 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 10:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After a two-week absence, Matisse Thybulle is you first sub of the night in Portland. Perhaps he can inject some defense into this game.
Blazers lead the Sixers, 18-17. The “Dame misses every shot” strategy from the game in Philly does not seem to be a viable one tonight. – 10:23 PM
After a two-week absence, Matisse Thybulle is you first sub of the night in Portland. Perhaps he can inject some defense into this game.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Both stars doing their things in the early going. Harris with eight points and four rebounds. Lillard with nine points. Blazers lead 18-17 at the 5:46 mark. – 10:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle preparing to check in, making his return to the court as the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight. – 10:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ first 4 mins tonight:
6 PTS / 3 REB / 2-3 FG / 2-3 FT – 10:20 PM
Tobias Harris’ first 4 mins tonight:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nice ovation for former Blazer Seth Curry when he’s introduced as a starter for the Sixers. – 10:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/vFkM02PXAN – 9:55 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Important update: Larry Nance Jr. chose the warmup music. “Mr. Carter” by Lil Wayne – 9:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
They’re showing the Utah-Oregon game on the video board ahead of Sixers-Blazers. A smattering of applause as the Ducks score a TD to cut the deficit to 28-7.
(Can they put ASU-OSU on the same screen once things tip off here? 😎) – 9:44 PM
They’re showing the Utah-Oregon game on the video board ahead of Sixers-Blazers. A smattering of applause as the Ducks score a TD to cut the deficit to 28-7.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I just don’t understand the College Football Playoff Committee’s view of Cincinnati. Beyond being undefeated, they have arguably the best non-conference win (Oregon is the only one that’s close). Went on the road to beat Notre Dame, who the Committee considers a top 8 team 🤷🏻♂️ – 9:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Blazers starters: Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCullom, Damian Lillard. – 9:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Tobias HARRIS, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey – 9:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Georges Niang
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/lHu4PpoTLh – 9:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
“The team that really deserves a CFP shot is Notre Dame. It’s all Cincy this, Cincy that. A leprechaun would kill a bearcat. Have you ever seen a leprechaun?” pic.twitter.com/yRk7oO9bZb – 9:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which players lead the NBA in total miles run this season?
Tyrese Maxey, 44.9
Fred VanVleet, 43.2
Domantas Sabonis, 42.6
Miles Bridges, 42.2
CJ McCollum, 42.1
Dejounte Murray, 41.5
Russell Westbrook, 41
OG Anunoby, 40.4
Lonzo Ball, 40.2
Zach LaVine, 40.1 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 9:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Philadelphia 76ers
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/2Q9MEK5FjB – 9:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle will play tonight. Doc Rivers said that there’s no exact minutes plan for Thybulle, they’ll put him in the game and see how he reacts. – 8:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
yo bro, who got you smiling like that? @Tobias Harris
👟 @Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/e0afvhICTY – 8:34 PM
yo bro, who got you smiling like that? @Tobias Harris
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Matisse Thybulle has been upgraded to available to play tonight.
😁 – 8:34 PM
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Matisse Thybulle has been upgraded to available to play tonight.
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says he doesn’t know yet if @Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) will play tonight against the 76’ers. #Blazers – 8:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster for our Moments Mixtape Celebration game vs Philly.
🎨 by Asia Murray pic.twitter.com/6CbhaoAtUi – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster for our Moments Mixtape Celebration game vs Philly.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
In March, we shared OR Senate Bill 704, aimed to ban the LGBTQ+ panic defense. Since then, the bill was passed & made law. It was a win in the fight to protect our LGBTQ+ community from harm due to their gender identity or sexual orientation. However, the work isn’t done. pic.twitter.com/tWyxe6eHlM – 6:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
After all these weeks of no one other than Georgia looking elite, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame are all issuing authoritative beatdowns in the same week.
Your move, Oregon. – 5:24 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we’re just getting started on the West Coast!
@Lauren Rosen caught up with @Shake Milton at shootaround in Portland. pic.twitter.com/mgszBu56Sv – 5:02 PM
we’re just getting started on the West Coast!
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
hungry for more.
🎞️ GAME FILM | @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/7UpwoGxAgv – 4:23 PM
hungry for more.
