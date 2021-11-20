Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz (10-5) play against the Sacramento Kings (10-10) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Utah Jazz 29, Sacramento Kings 28 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jazz lead Kings 29-28 after 1Q. Much better fight so far for Kings. Harrison Barnes leads with 9 points. Mike Conley has 12 for Utah. – 10:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 29-28 on the Kings after 1Q. Conley’s been fantastic again, and Jazz have held both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton scoreless. – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kings bench is in this game. Sacramento is defending, giving a shit tonight. Predictable after last night’s debacle against Toronto – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First PNR with ingles and Gobert and wide open three for Clarkson – 10:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I would play Joe ingles exclusively with Gobert, but I see how that’s difficult, with the way the rotation is aligned – 10:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Barnes with the quick start vs Utah. 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists with 3:05 left in the first quarter. 😤 – 10:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan euro-step hockey assist that ends in a Royce triple? Okay.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mezie bringing the energy early tonight 💪 pic.twitter.com/MAut4Uy2yi – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the points in the paint battle 16-6 early. Only 3 3-pointers so far. – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is in attack mode. 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists in the 1Q. – 10:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield has scored 6 straight for the Kings. Offense so heavily relies on him every night. – 10:24 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz offense, which for a long time looked bad but was still the best in the NBA, now looks good, and will stay number one in the NBA. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield gets into the key and comes away with two quick buckets. – 10:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tracked down a concerning number:
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Moe Harkless and Alex Len getting some 1st Q run tonight for Sacramento.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luke Walton goes to Alex Len and Moe Harkless to join Buddy Hield of the Kings bench – 10:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield, Maurice Harkless and Alex Len are checking into the game. – 10:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz just really feel in rhythm right now — 7-11 shooting to start off, and a 17-13 lead over Sacramento with 6:13 left 1Q. – 10:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
8 early points for Mike? 8 early points for Mike. pic.twitter.com/ZyTUR7WoL1 – 10:15 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley had four shot attempts on Thursday. He’s had three in the first four minutes tonight — and made all of them. – 10:15 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Looks like Bojan Bogdanovic has a hurt finger, keeps grabbing at it and looking at it, he’ll probably have that looked at in the timeout – 10:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Saturday night Kings crowd at tipoff. 😬 pic.twitter.com/vU2Byi9x8V – 10:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz/Kings about to start: Jazz in the yellow statement jerseys, Kings in traditional purple. Luke Walton gets a smattering of boos pregame. – 10:10 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Fours up at Rice-Eccles.
Utah 35, Oregon 7.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Okay. Now it’s truly over. 35-7, Utah late in the third. – 10:02 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Britain Covey’s half-ending punt return for a touchdown reminded me of Utah State’s 52-26 win over Boise State in 2015, when Marwin Evans returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tavion Thomas, 5 run, No. 17 for the year.
Utah is 4-for-4 in the red zone, both in terms of real math AND Kyle math.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Almost game time. Kings vs Jazz round 3. How we feeling tonight? – 9:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ 𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 game 16 ✨
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is 9-for-11 on third down after TJ Pledger picks up six on third-and-4.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah could use another long drive here to eat up some clock.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
They’re showing the Utah-Oregon game on the video board ahead of Sixers-Blazers. A smattering of applause as the Ducks score a TD to cut the deficit to 28-7.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If this score holds, I would think this level of dominance could put Utah in at large territory in the next ranking – 9:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Jazz
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Utah receiver Britain Covey told me he felt “like a little kid in a big world” when I interviewed him during his freshman year in 2015.
My brain just had so much trouble processing that he is playing college football in 2021. That conversation feels like MANY lifetimes ago. 🤯 – 9:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
You’re 60 second preview for tonight’s Utah Jazz versus Sacramento Kings. Well the key things to watch and look for #TikTok vm.tiktok.com/TTPd2Bv5QW/ – 9:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
That was the second best-executed punt return I’ve seen Utah run against Oregon. – 9:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
A lot of Miami folks seem excited about Utah having a 28-0 lead over Oregon at halftime.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Utah punt return for TD before the half. 28-0. I can’t see the Ducks scoring 29 in the second half let alone also matching whatever Utah scores.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
To be clear: Kyle Whittingham called timeout to make Oregon punt, Oregon punted to Covey, and Covey just ripped Oregon’s throat out.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Ducks down 21-0. At Utah. Nearly halftime. Do they have remotely enough firepower to come back? – 9:10 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tavion Thomas, 4 run, that’s a single-season record 16 rushing TDs for the Indy CC transfer.
Utah is in charge.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Camden Lewis, wide right with a 41-yard field goal attempt.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is 2-to-1 in time of possession as Oregon opens this drive. – 8:51 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Cam Rising, 1 run, designed keeper.
Utah has the juice at home.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
End of one in front of a big-game crowd at Rice-Eccles: Utah 7, Oregon 0.
Utes will have third-and-2 when at the Oregon 28 when we come back. – 8:20 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Cole Bishop on the blocked 38-yard FG attempt.
Utah gets off the field with nothing yielded after Oregon got to the 21. – 8:17 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah snuffed out that reverse beautifully.
Oregon looking at second-and-19 after it moved to the edge of the red zone. – 8:14 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah chipped, chipped, chipped at the Oregon defense there. Nothing crazy, nothing exotic, straightforward.
That plays, no need to get nuts. – 8:07 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tavion Thomas, 10 run
Utah gets on the board first after going 4-for-4 on third down.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Strong opening drive for the Utah defense, and Rice-Eccles is alive, including The MUSS. – 7:53 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A false start on Sataoa Laumea in plus territory, a drop from Brant Kuithe, and this first Utah drive went south quickly.
The rush came there on third down. – 7:49 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
USC’s last 5 home games:
Stanford 42, USC 28 – Clay Helton fired.
Oregon State, 45, USC 27 – OSU’s first win at the Coliseum since 1960.
Utah 42, USC 26 – Utah’s first win against USC in L.A. since 1916.
USC 41, Arizona 34
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah offensive line as warmups wind down.
LT: Bam Olaseni
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Nick Ford
RG: Sataoa Laumea
RT: Braeden Daniels
As expected with Paul Maile out. Ford back to C, Bills back to LG.
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Mitchell Robinson has now been ruled OUT for remainder of game vs Houston with a nose bruise. @MSGNetworks – 7:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Think you have a great memory?
Play Game Day Memory Match for your chance to win courtside seats, sleep accessories and more!
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Mitchell Robinson with a bruised nose, questionable to return per Knicks. @MSGNetworks – 6:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is questionable to return due to a bruised nose. – 6:53 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (bruised nose) is questionable to return. – 6:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has not returned to the bench since leaving for the locker room with his banged up nose. – 6:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| @KristenLedlow of @NBAonTNT talks about her recent visit to observe the Utah Jazz and the mindset shift she’s noticed.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Final: Utah 68, Boston College 61
First 4-0 start for the Utes since 2017-18. – 6:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson took an elbow to his nose and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s broken. – 6:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mitchell Robinson took a Jae’Sean Tate elbow in the mouth on the Tate drive and is getting medical attention. Tate put Rockets up six. – 6:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Marco Anthony to Branden Carlson, dunk. Great pass from Anthony, nice job off rolling back to the hoop by Carlson.
Utah is on the doorstep of an ugly win. – 6:31 PM
Marco Anthony to Branden Carlson, dunk. Great pass from Anthony, nice job off rolling back to the hoop by Carlson.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is 2+ without a point, but leads Boston College, 57-55, at the under-4.
It’s been a sluggish, defensive-minded game both ways. – 6:26 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
ICYMI — Talked #Kings & Luke Walton with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk before last night’s loss to #Toronto — #Jazz in Sac tonight bit.ly/3cvRNzp #SacramentoProud #TakeNote #WeTheNorth #NBA @iHeartRadio – 6:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Of players who have run at least 190 pick and rolls this year (top 61 total players) Donovan Mitchell leads the NBA in pts per chance. pic.twitter.com/YrE6ptTQo8 – 6:15 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime in Daytona: Boston College 32, Utah 30.
Mostly a rock fight for about 16 minutes, then BC started getting comfortable.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Have a Clippers progress report coming out momentarily.
One of the more eye-popping things in there have to do with Isaiah Hartenstein’s rim protection.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As expected, Gabe Madsen is in street clothes as Utah-Boston College is underway in Daytona. – 5:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| Put Rudy Gobert on Team Ocho ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
James Ham @James_HamNBA
In case you missed it, Ep. 8 of The Kings Beat Podcast with @Sean Cunningham is very topical with what is happening right now with the Kings. Give it a listen! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-8-kings-b… via @James Ham – 4:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Watch Kings Chef Brian and Kings Strength Coach Zac cook a high performance meal packed with protein and fit for a King.
