Jamal Murray: I can't hoop yet, but I feel great

Michael Singer: Jamal Murray just hopped on IG live and gave #Nuggets fans a promising update. “I can’t hoop yet, but I feel great.” Murray’s pre-game workouts have been ramping up lately.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray just hopped on IG live and gave #Nuggets fans a promising update.
“I can’t hoop yet, but I feel great.”
Murray’s pre-game workouts have been ramping up lately. – 12:46 PM
Jamal Murray just hopped on IG live and gave #Nuggets fans a promising update.
“I can’t hoop yet, but I feel great.”
Murray’s pre-game workouts have been ramping up lately. – 12:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The two most engaged “fans” in this game are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Both of them have been yelling out defensive coverages, standing after threes and talking to the coaching staff throughout. They’ve also been slowly inching closer to each other on Denver’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ucdYLez9Pr – 10:01 PM
The two most engaged “fans” in this game are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Both of them have been yelling out defensive coverages, standing after threes and talking to the coaching staff throughout. They’ve also been slowly inching closer to each other on Denver’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ucdYLez9Pr – 10:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon comes out on fire tonight. 8 early points, 3 rebounds, a dunk and blocked a Derrick Jones Jr. shot at the rim. He has a great spirit to him early. The first two players off the Nuggets’ bench to greet their team at that timeout: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – 9:22 PM
Aaron Gordon comes out on fire tonight. 8 early points, 3 rebounds, a dunk and blocked a Derrick Jones Jr. shot at the rim. He has a great spirit to him early. The first two players off the Nuggets’ bench to greet their team at that timeout: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – 9:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray walked up to David Adelman while Nikola Jokic was at the free-throw line just now and said something to him — then Adelman signals Monte Morris to take a foul. Nuggets then call timeout. Wonder if it was Murray who made the call to get Jokic out of the game. – 11:07 PM
Jamal Murray walked up to David Adelman while Nikola Jokic was at the free-throw line just now and said something to him — then Adelman signals Monte Morris to take a foul. Nuggets then call timeout. Wonder if it was Murray who made the call to get Jokic out of the game. – 11:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray continues to progress. Earlier this season it seemed like he was keeping to mostly standstill and pull-up jumpers. Now he’s doing a lot more on the move. pic.twitter.com/3bVEnQyMmJ – 8:34 PM
Jamal Murray continues to progress. Earlier this season it seemed like he was keeping to mostly standstill and pull-up jumpers. Now he’s doing a lot more on the move. pic.twitter.com/3bVEnQyMmJ – 8:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain), Zeke Nnaji (R ankle sprain), and Jamal Murray (L knee injury recovery) are all out.
Will Barton (low back pain) is doubtful. – 5:23 PM
Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain), Zeke Nnaji (R ankle sprain), and Jamal Murray (L knee injury recovery) are all out.
Will Barton (low back pain) is doubtful. – 5:23 PM
More on this storyline
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray Instagram story progress update: six months in, post ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/STfukifD7T -via Twitter @katywinge / October 20, 2021
Harrison Wind: Six months after ACL surgery, Jamal Murray is dunking. pic.twitter.com/V4BwttJhOk -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 20, 2021
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray at the far end of the court getting up shots. -via Twitter @msinger / October 2, 2021