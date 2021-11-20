LeBron James: 'There should be some sense of urgency anytime we take the floor'

The defeat dropped L.A. — one of the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the championship — to 8-9 with more than a fifth of the season in the books. “It’s never, ‘We got 65 games left,'” James said when asked if he can take the long view considering the Lakers’ early injuries and how much of the 82-game regular-season slate remains. “We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup. We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. … There’s no level of panic. But there should be some sense of urgency anytime we take the floor.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kanter challenges LeBron over ties to Nike, China; LeBron responds he won’t “give his energy” to Kanter nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/20/kan… – 9:16 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jayson Tatum goes for a 37 point double-double on LeBron & Lakers
Jayson Tatum goes for a 37 point double-double on LeBron & Lakers
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something I’m thinking about is that, thus far, the most successful LeBron Lakers team is the one that had the least control over its roster.
The 2020 team had to take what it could get in FA after Kawhi strung them along. They were basically forced to build the right team. – 3:36 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After a promising first quarter, the Lakers seemed more balanced and focused with LeBron James finally in the lineup.
After that, they slid in a big way, falling to the Celtics for their fourth loss in five games: ocregister.com/2021/11/19/cel… – 11:55 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Tatum on being w LeBron, others at first All-Star game: “That was the first time in my career I felt like I belonged in this room. … I was in the locker room with them, I was on that team. I think ever since then I’ve kind of taken the approach of, I belong in that locker room” – 11:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum says when he made his first All-Star team and was sharing the locker room with LeBron and AD, it was the “first time I felt I belonged in that room.”
“From now on, whether anybody else believes it, when I get on the floor, I tell myself I’m the best player.” – 11:25 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James said he won’t “give his energy” to Enes Kanter’s use of his likeness on his sneakers to bring attention to human rights violations in China. He added that Kanter, as a man, should approach him directly. “He saw me in the hallway tonight and he walked right past me” – 11:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said he felt “OK” physically in his first game in 2.5 weeks. He thought he could trust his body enough to play tonight, but said it’ll be important to see how it responds in the morning. – 11:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron: “There’s no level of panic” but says there needs to be a “sense of urgency” every time they hit the floor. – 11:15 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on how he felt tonight: “Felt okay. Felt like a rookie again being away from the game.” Says he’s more looking forward to how he feels tomorrow to see where he’s at physically. – 11:13 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
At 8-9 the Lakers are off to their worst start in the LeBron James Era. This is also the worst start of a LeBron lead team since his rookie year with the Cavs. – 10:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on how LeBron looked in his return: “He looked good. He looked really good to me. Like his old self.” – 10:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers fall flat against the Celtics, 130-108
AD: 31 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blks
LeBron: 23 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
Westbrook: 12 pts, 6 asts, 4 rebs
Melo: 13 pts, 4 rebs
Tatum: 37 pts, 11 rebs, 3 stls
Schroder: 21 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts – 10:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The 2021-22 Lakers are the first LeBron James team to be under .500 after 17 games since the 03-04 Cavs. Worst records through 17:
03-04 Cavs: 4-13
21-22 Lakers: 8-9
10-11 Heat: 9-8
07-08 Cavs: 9-8
Yes, LeBron has missed 10 games, but this team is too talented to be below .500. – 10:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics win 130-108, after outscoring the Lakers 100-70 over the final three quarters. Terrific game from Jayson Tatum, who had 37 points and 11 rebounds, while Marcus Smart had 22-8-6 and Dennis Schroder had 21-6-6. Anthony Davis had 31, and LeBron James 23, for the Lakers. – 10:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, who led the Celtics by 14 at one point, lose a rough one in BOS, 130-108, to fall to 8-9. LeBron (23p on 10-of-16 6r 2a) looked OK in his return but LAL was crushed on the glass 51-33. AD 31p 6r 3b; Melo 13p; Westbrook 12p on 5-of-13 6a. LA is 0-2 to start 5 game trip – 10:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Celtics 130, Lakers 108.
LAL were up by 14 late in the 1st, 8 after 1, and 1 at halftime, but were outscored 33-21 in the 3rd and 37-26 in the 4th in a decisive 2nd half.
LeBron played 32 minutes in his return from injury, going for 23P, 6R, 2S and 2A. – 10:08 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tonight marks only the 23rd time in 1,317 games that LeBron James did not make a free throw. – 10:05 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Really thought the Lakers would show up for this matchup, especially with LBJ back…0-2 to start the Road Trip – 10:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James is the only Laker with a positive plus-minus. pic.twitter.com/hUFhwRqRoC – 9:49 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics need to keep attacking because this could easily become one of those quarters where LeBron gets stupid hot from 3 then breaks your heart at the end. So far the C’s are doing so. – 9:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers are beginning the fourth small with LeBron, Melo, Ellington, Monk and Russ. – 9:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Now Boston has to survive one of the scariest things in sports: Fourth quarter LeBron James. – 9:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Celtics 93, Lakers 82
The Celtics outscored the Lakers 33-21 in the third quarter — and have outscored them 63-44 through the second and third quarters. Anthony Davis has 26 points. LeBron James has 17. LA’s 2-3 zone was somewhat effective to close the third. – 9:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Really impressive third quarter from Boston, which has outscored the Lakers 63-44 over the past two quarters. Tatum has 23 and Schroder 21 for the Celtics, who lead 93-82 going into the fourth. Anthony Davis has 26 and LeBron James has 17 for the Lakers. – 9:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers have the LeBron-AD spread PnR unit in. Let’s see if they can use it. – 9:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and LAL’s 3 best shooters, Ellington, Monk and ‘Melo here, but on their first defensive possession, they gave up a dunk, and trail by 14.
First offensive possession was a Davis iso (Horford). He eventually drew 2 FT’s on a drive. – 9:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are perfectly willing to let Russ play the “I got this” game. It could beat them, but they’ll live with that vs AD and LBJ killing them. – 9:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Out of the time out, LAL have taken 4 jumpers, with LeBron and AD scoring long two’s in isolation, and Westbrook missing a pair of deep 3’s early in the shot clock.
Westbrook finally got a 3 to go on the next trip, as LAL trail 74-68. – 9:14 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Bron is obviously still great but man he’s slowed down. Tatum just cooked him off the bounce and scored. Few years ago LeBron would’ve been quick enough to stay in front of him or at least blocked it from behind. – 9:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There have been too many moments tonight where I’ve legitimately wondered if the Lakers just forgot that they have LeBron James. – 9:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker clearing out for an Avery Bradley DHO is… a choice! – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I think LeBron made a blood sacrifice last night because he’s back healthy on the same night that Curry, Durant, and Jokić are all out. – 9:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and AD: 31 points on 13-of-25 shooting
All other Lakers: 30 points on 8-of-21 shooting – 8:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 61, Celtics 60
Anthony Davis has 18 points. LeBron James has 13 points. Carmelo Anthony has 10 points off the bench. LA went with a 10-man rotation in the first half. They’re 6 of 15 (40%) from beyond the arc. They’re also winning the FT attempt battle 16-12. – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After LAL mostly controlled the 1st Q, Boston flipped the script in the 2nd, with LAL’s 8-point lead down to 1 at halftime, 61-60.
LeBron went 6 for 10 towards 13 points with 3 boards, 2 steals and an assist in 17 minutes, his first action since Nov. 2. – 8:51 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
At the half, Lakers lead 61-60 in Boston…
-AD 18pts
-Bron 13pts
-Carmelo 10pts
-Monk 8pts
For the Celtics, Tatum has 17pts & Schroder with 15pts…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
What a wild half here in Boston. Lakers 61, Celtics 60 at halftime. Anthony Davis has 18 points (15 in the first) and LeBron James has 13 for LAL. Jayson Tatum has 17, Dennis Schroder 15 and Marcus Smart 13 for Boston. If the first half was any indication, should be a fun 24 mins – 8:50 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The Lakers are getting the switches they want but they’re shooting tough fadeaways. LeBron made one ridiculous one and Melo got fouled on one but neither is really going AT the smaller guy. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron might be able to score out of the post like this for another decade. He’s making some terrific shots from the left block so far tonight. – 8:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron has really fallen in love with that turnaround baseline jumper these past two years. – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 38, Celtics 30
Anthony Davis leads all scorers with 15 points. He’s already attempted four FTs after attempting zero in Milwaukee. LeBron James has 7 points and looks like himself in his return. A couple of big 3s late from Malik Monk. – 8:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An overall impressive 1st Q from the Lakers nets a 38-30 lead.
AD had 15, LeBron 7, and Westbrook 4 assists, and Monk added a pair of late 3’s off the pine. – 8:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Strong start for LeBron, 7 points, but even stronger start for AD, 15 points, as Lakers open 38-30 lead over Celtics end of first. – 8:16 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Good start for the Lakers in Boston, up 38-30 at the end of Q1…AD already with 15pts and Lebron has 7pts – 8:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
LeBron James subs out and Ime Udoka quickly calls Enes Kanter into the game. Perfect timing, – 8:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Terrific 1st shift back from @LeBron James.
7 points on 3 of 3 FG’s, 1 steal, 1 board, and a bunch of good defensive plays and reads.
LAL up 24-15. – 8:05 PM
Terrific 1st shift back from @LeBron James.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron just drew Schroder’s 2nd PF, a charge, so Boston’s top 2 playmakers now both out. – 8:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron-Russ-AD lineups without centers had a +11 net rating entering this game.
They just went +9 in that first stretch.
For all of the concern about how these guys fit together, the core trio has largely worked with enough shooting around it. – 7:59 PM
LeBron-Russ-AD lineups without centers had a +11 net rating entering this game.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
LeBron is not respecting Grant Williams’ offense at all. He’s basically leaving Williams alone and playing free safety. #Celtics #Lakers – 7:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good Lakers defense early here. LeBron makes such a huge difference. Celtics are 3 for 8 from the field, and LAL 4 of 5, plus 4 of 6 at the FT line. – 7:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The first @LeBron James dunk coming off his abdomenal injury looked pretty explosive, as he cut to the rim and was rewarded by @Talen Horton-Tucker’s feed, putting LAL up 11-5 and forcing Boston’s time out. – 7:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James returns to court Friday against Celtics from abdominal strain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/19/leb… – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What in the world was Grant doing? Either double or guard LeBron. Can’t just stand in no-man’s land. – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
There are an awful lot of Laker fans here at TD Garden tonight. And, after an emphatic dunk from LeBron James, they’re both loud and happy. Lakers up 11-5 early on. – 7:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron’s first basket is a back-cut for a wide-open dunk. Timeout Celtics. Lakers up 11-5 with 9:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
A quick tweet before @LeBron James plays the Celtics tonight
… in case it’s on anyone’s mind: pic.twitter.com/kij0JMaDxU – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum! LeBron! Celtics! Lakers! Next on ESPN!
Or in 15 or so minutes. – 7:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Celtics seeing LeBron James coming back just in time to play against them pic.twitter.com/wwglMjqdbV – 7:27 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Lakers at Celtics – TD Garden – November 19, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Los Angeles – Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers get LeBron James back tonight, while Boston is still without Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown. Lakers start small with Anthony Davis at center, while Boston will have Dennis Schroder, who was a game time decision with a sprained ankle. He’ll start vs. his old team. – 7:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters against the Celtics:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected, Carmelo Anthony heads back to the bench in favor of the returning LeBron James. – 7:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers starters: LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. – 7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
LeBron James is in for tonight’s matchup against the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel hinted earlier this week that LeBron would slide into the PF slot Carmelo Anthony has occupied, with ‘Melo resuming his bench role.
As such, it would be Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron and AD.
Official starters will be confirmed in about four minutes. – 6:56 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: LeBron James to make his return tonight in Boston. sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… – 6:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James is playing after missing almost 2 week with an abdominal strain – 6:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: LeBron James (abdominal strain) will return to Lakers lineup tonight vs. Boston. – 6:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (abdominal strain) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after two weeks sidelined, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
You’re gonna have to squint BUT while LeBron is warming up, Trevor Ariza is dribbling around the fringe of the court. We have not seen much of him since his ankle debridement procedure. pic.twitter.com/TLq1JE4Dj4 – 6:46 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
LeBron is wrapping up warmups and he just finished with a few deep 3’s and a dunk, so I’m going to assume he’s good to go tonight. – 6:45 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
For what it’s worth, LeBron seems to be moving pretty well throughout his warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/L6XfN4Zf7k – 6:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Moments after LeBron James walks on to the floor to warm up, right behind him is Enes Kanter who has on more than one occasion, called out LBJ for not speaking out more on social injustices outside the US. #ackward pic.twitter.com/l8lBkXcJvN – 6:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James starts pregame workout before Lakers play Celtics pic.twitter.com/eGVILizvDv – 6:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: LeBron James used to be indestructible. Now, his health is the shaky Lakers’ biggest concern. @PostSports https://t.co/btO7iDC7wx pic.twitter.com/GXvdMchDCF – 6:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight not only features four of the top seven scorers in TD Garden history….but four of the building’s top scorers among visiting players…
1. LeBron James
4. Carmelo Anthony
14. Dwight Howard
21. Russell Westbrook
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is a GAME-TIME DECISION tonight against the Celtics, according to Lakers HC Frank Vogel. – 6:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No update yet on LeBron James. Still testing things out pregame, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James is still a game time decision, per Frank Vogel. Will test his abdominal out and see if he can go. – 6:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game. – 6:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron remains a true game-time decision, and still needs to go through his pregame workout before determining his status for tonight. – 6:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening! @LockedOnLakers for a Friday! We discuss LeBron’s (hopeful) return tonight against Boston, how it affects Frank Vogel longterm with the Lakers, and optimal lineups. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I just finished doing a virtual read of @LeBron James‘ book, “I PROMISE”, with a bunch of classes from @JWBoichPS. The messages in this book are fantastic…especially today.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James’ unwavering desire for greatness led him to apologize to his biggest supporter.
#LakeShow #Lakers #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i… – 12:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the effect of LeBron’s return (tonight?), Frank Vogel’s job security and what would be the Lakers’ best lineup. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be a gametime decision tonight in Boston – 11:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is a game-time decision tonight at the Boston Celtics. – 11:05 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
LeBron is a game-time decision tonight for #Lakers vs #Celtics. – 11:04 AM
The sneer Anthony Davis typically reserves for opponents was directed at the box score. The Lakers aren’t on the trajectory that they want. “We got to decide who we want to be,” he said. “A championship team? That’s not us right now. We’re not winning a championship the way we’re playing.” -via Orange County Register / November 13, 2021
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis on the third quarter: “We sucked. No defense. Can’t score … Why? I can’t tell you” -via Twitter @mcten / November 13, 2021
Ryan Ward: Anthony Davis: “We got to decide who we want to be. … We got to be better. … That was embarrassing.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / November 13, 2021